ASUU: Money APC Looted Can Settle Lecturers’ Demands – Bamgbose
The National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG), Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq, has alleged that the amount of money embezzled by All Progressives Congress (APC), government was enough to settle all the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
He said that in a matter of days, his team will contact the ASUU chairman and know the modalities to settle the union’s demands and resolve this issue once and for all.
“We can’t just helplessly watch this administration destroy our hope of better tomorrow overnight,” he said.
Bamgbose, in a chat with newsmen on Monday, said it was quite unfortunate that the strike embarked upon by ASUU has lingered more than necessary.
The senior lawyer said that it is now very obvious to Nigerians that this government has placed no value on education, adding that they are insensitive to the plight of students and their parents.
“This government has failed to realize that the biggest infrastructure is not the building of roads, hospitals, etc, but rather, the most important and the biggest infrastructure is education.
“I’ll rather as President, negotiate for foreign loans to fund education than to build roads. This government has not come to terms with the fact that, education can’t be destroyed but roads and other infrastructures can.
“The attitude of this government towards funding education is most regrettable. The type of money embezzled by APC government can settle the lecturers one time.
“However I believe it’s high time we united as citizens of this nation, by ignoring this government and come to the rescue of our frustrated students.
“Virtually, none of their children is in any of these universities, so they are not in any way bothered. I want to assure our undergraduates not to give up, there is hope.
“If elected as President, there won’t be any ASUU strike throughout my administration, I’ll expect the National Assembly to impeach me if there is any ASUU strike during my tenure as President.
“In the meantime, I’ll expect Nigerians to rise up to the occasion and rescue our students. It’s time to tell the government that Nigerian youths will not only protest when necessary, but also sacrifice to make things work. ”
IAUOE Expands Infrastructure To Cater For Increasing Students Population
The authorities of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, say it has progressively increased its carrying capacity as well as expanded the infrastructure needs in the institution due to the increasing students population in the university.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ozo- Mekuri Ndimele, stated this while addressing the newly admitted students during the institution’s 11th matriculation ceremony held in Port Harcourt recently.
Ndimele hinted that his administration has built 69 new classrooms/lecture spaces as well as three new hostels,salvation hostel,graduate hostel and male students hostel.
The vice chancellor while giving the breakdown of some achievements recorded by his administration, said it built 10 new classrooms at the new Education Building,10 at Postgraduates Block, six at the new Undergraduates Block, and six at the auditorium extension. Others include two large halls at the ICT Centre, the seaside theatre, four large classrooms at Aguma Postgraduate Lecture Complex,one language laboratory at Aguma Postgraduate Lecture Complex, nine large halls at the International Students Complex as well as six large halls and four studios at Faculty of Business Studies.
According to him ,most of the old wooden benches in the classrooms have been replaced with modern state-of-the-art furniture ,adding that the administration targets to build at least 80 lecture halls before the end of his tenure in office.
“We can proudly say we have built more classrooms/lecture spaces in the past three years than the school had witnessed from inception. Our target is to build at least 80 lecture halls as my administration winds down in the coming year”.
The vice chancellor opined that the institution’s management is working assiduously to grow the university of its cherished dreams where students and staff will be more comfortable.
FG Adopts Career Path Policy For Teachers
The Federal Government on Saturday in Abuja said that plans are underway to adopt a career path policy for teachers to stem the spate of unqualified teachers in the country.
The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, said this while monitoring teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), organised by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria(TRCN).
The Tide reports that the policy was designed to give primary and secondary school teachers a clear vision of what the future holds for them as they start the profession.
According to him, a national implementation committee will be set up soon in that respect.
“We are planning to lead entry for those with First Class or Second Class Upper as minimum, as we are serious about implementing the policy.
“Whether you are in the private sector, government, community or faith-based school, we will enforce this policy to the fullest.
“The first thing that is going to happen is that TRCN and NTI are compiling a database of qualified teachers.
He added that “we are arranging an enhanced remuneration package for such teachers, those teaching sciences and peculiar allowances for teachers taking students with special needs.
“We are currently working on a special teachers salary scale.
“We are working with stakeholders on making a presentation with NUT. We are also considering views of employers like state governments and private school owners.”
In his remarks, the Registrar and Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, stated that the council started PQE with 7.000 and rose to over 40,000 in 2019.
He noted that the 2020 figure dropped to 17, 602 due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.
“We have a short period to register teachers for the examination and perhaps that is why there is sharp drop in the number. However, we feel very strongly that we are going to pick up next year.
FG To Employ First Class, Second Class Upper Graduates As Teachers
The Federal Government has declared that teachers without requisite qualifications and practising licence will be removed from the Nigeria Teaching Service.
The government said henceforth, First Class and Second Class Upper graduates will get teaching jobs.
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono made this known on Saturday in Abuja.
He spoke while monitoring the conduct of the 2020 October Diet Batch B Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examinations (PQE).
“By 2021, we will not engage teachers if they don’t meet particular threshold. We are now limiting entry point of teaching only to the best who are qualified. We will engage individuals with second class upper and first class divisions,” he said.
The official disclosed that arrangements will be made for conversion programmes for such graduates.
Echono said since most studied in fields not related to teaching, they need to learn pedagogy and methodology through the National Teachers Institute (NTI) and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).
“They will undergo specific programmes that will empower them to teach. We must enforce Mr. President’s directive that only qualified teachers will be allowed into our classrooms,” he added.
Echono assured that teachers will get better remuneration with peculiar allowances.
The Permanent Secretary announced that the government was finalising figures with National Income Salaries and Wages.
He confirmed that the National Implementation Committee on Teachers’ Revitalisation/Resuscitation Plan will be inaugurated this month.
