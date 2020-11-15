Opinion
Western Media And Africa’s Dev
Information, according to Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary (6th Edition), is defined as facts or details about somebody or something. Indeed, in Africa, the Western Media is seen to be carriers of deforming and negative information when it comes to Africa’s issues. To some extent, that is not true. It is appalling to hear such in this dispensation of global advancement in information technology.
African leaders and their citizens must tell themselves the simple truth to avoid blaming the Western media when some urgent and life threatening information is aired by the foreign media about Africa and its leaders.
The media houses in Africa have not been given greater autonomy to report issues the way they see. The media houses are made incapable of carrying out their operations based on lack of funds. Because of poor funding, they are not able to meet their obligations to the uninformed in African society.
It is laughable to see some African leaders attacking Western media for revealing some dirty secrets that their citizens ought to know about without outside interference. Almost every African leader has houses, foreign bank accounts and investments in Europe, America and China etc. And when the Western media beam their searchlight on their activities abroad, they run home confused, and instigate their citizens against offshore media houses, while they have weakened the indigenous media houses not to be alive to their duties in information dissemination.
It is a known fact that the British Broadcasting Corporation, (BBC), Voice of America, (VOA), Cable Network News (CNN) and Aljazeera, for example, spend billions of dollars to get information around the world. Indeed, the Western media have their correspondents around the world who are reporting up-to-date information or happenings to humanity. One stunning revelation about the Western media is that they don’t hide the secret dealings of their leaders. The Western media beam their searchlight on the World Bank President about paying his girl friend more than other staff which led to his resignation.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) president was reported to have raped a girl some years ago. And the revelation made him to resign. But in Africa, the reverse will be the case. There will be unnecessary attacks and intimidation on the media. It is believed that these blames on Western media show how insensitive and unpatriotic African leaders are to their media houses.
The crisis in Libya was given prompt attention by the Western media in reporting the activities of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Former President Bill Clinton’s sexual saga with Monica Lewinsky was broadcast by Western media and not African media. So, why are African leaders accusing Western media of reporting negative things about Africa?
Former President Barrack Obama once announced how American troops would be gradually withdrawn from Afghanistan. American press and global media embarked on intensive reporting of the gradual withdrawal statement made by Obama. Without functional and vibrant media, some parts of the world would remain incommunicado and in mental slavery. No good democratic nation can do without the press.
Sometime ago, an artist who was arrested in China was released based on media attacks on the Chinese authority. When secrets that the public should know of are kept secret, it gives room to maladministration and corruption. Through a vibrant press, the United States of America and Chinese economic strategies are revealed to the world about who becomes the next economic giant.
The African continent should not be seen as a continent of mediocrities because of the nefarious activities of some of our leaders. A situation where a government would sanction or order the media not to report the misery and sufferings of its citizens to the outside is sheer wickedness and unpatriotic. Apartheid in South Africa was defeated with the effort of the media. For instance, when Nelson Mandela was arrested, the press cried out for the outside world to know.
Indeed, 90 per cent of our radio programmes aired in the country is music. It is high time our electronic media emulated the Western media, despite the negative criticism. The radio houses that run 24-hour service play music throughout the night especially from 12 midnight down. We don’t hear up-to-date news after midnight.
African press should not wait for Western media to report events happening in the continent. The bomb blast at the police headquarters in Abuja was a thing of pity. Instead of the Nigerian press to be the authority in reporting the incident, Nigerians were getting detailed reports from the BBC, CNN and VOA. And to worsen everything, there were contradicting reports of the ugly incident. Some said it resulted from suicide bombing and others said it was not. What was so sacred about the incident that Nigerians should not know?
Mental slavery in terms of hoarding of information from the masses is causing political and economic hazard. If a lion killed a goat in America, the whole world would hear. In Africa it is a taboo to report that there are pot holes on our roads. There was a time a two-legged water bird called penguin missed its way to New Zealand, and the Western media aired it to the whole world.
In some parts of Africa, people are dying of hunger and the government is suppressing and intimidating the press not to disclose such to the world. These actions of some African leaders are threats to political and economic development of the continent. If the media report that there is no pipe-borne water in the cities of Africa, the report is seen as a negative one against the continent. If there is a report that there is epileptic power supply in Nigeria, the government would stoutly refute the information. Who is deceiving who?
As a matter of fact, there should be empowerment of the media houses to disseminate useful information by the government that would help develop the political and economic policies of Nigeria and, indeed Africa. Nigeria can achieve real economic and political development, if there are people-oriented policies.
The time for African leaders to change for the better has come. The lesson that African leaders should learn from Western media’s negative reporting of events in Africa is to sit up and change their leadership styles.
Ogwuonuonu, a public affairs analyst, resides in Port Harcourt.
Saving Nigeria From Avoidable Surprises
The signs and symptoms are there that Nigeria is likely to experience some surprises, perhaps before 2023. Seers have seen, preachers and prophets had warned and writers had written, all with unquestionable patriotism, to see that the nation is not overtaken by some avoidable surprises. A situation where the Vice President of a country would say in an open forum that there are cracks in the walls holding the nation together, as well as express anger over “SARS Brutalities”, etc, obviously these can hardly
From the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, there was a news report that he “decreed that sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria would not see the New Year”. For such high cleric to have expressed such opinion means that he was warning that terrorism and its sponsors can plunge this nation into deeper surprises. Neither should we forget that a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, had raised an alert over possible sponsorship of the Boko Haram group.
The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Mathew Kuka, a most level-headed and patriotic Nigerian, also warned that “Nigeria was gradually drifting towards total implosion … “ For a cleric of that status to raise an alert about religious extremism, toxic politics, etc, means that he sees dangers ahead. Kuka was quoted as saying: “The frustrations mount, the criminal political and bureaucratic classes get more daring in their exploits, stealing the country blind and leaving an entire nation bleeding”. Dooms-day prophesy?
We have a situation where alleged “N2.8bn Loot” for which a former head of Pensions Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is standing trial, would become so “critically ill” that his kinsmen would form a team of advocates. We hear that Maina’s Kinsmen “urged the CJN to prevail on the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to change the judge to any other judge that would be fair and just in the dispensation of justice in the matter”. The implication of such advocacy is that “Justice Okon Abang has tele-guided the prosecution team on how to conduct their case in the open court to the detriment of our illustrious son”. Expression of loss of confidence in the judiciary!
A nation where kinsmen, acting as an advocacy group, can point fingers at a Justice as being not only unjust but also tele guiding a prosecution team, then this portends a jinx for the nation’s judiciary. Maina’s case is one of several cases of alleged corrupt practices which the current government claims it has a moral duty to stamp out in Nigeria. What ordinary Nigerians observe and gossip about in privacy is that corruption now wears a golden crown and talks with braggadocio and swagger. A country continuing that way, even if it is mere unproven allegation, may have shocking surprises.
From a former Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa (may he rest in peace) we hear that “Nigeria has not done well in actualizing most of the dreams of its founding fathers at 60”. He urged leaders to always make the welfare and well-being of the masses as the focus of their policies and programmes. Alhaji Balarabe was an avowed advocate of the masses; even those who knew him closely commend him as a man of the people.
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, was also quoted as saying that the time has come for Nigerians to confront the reality of restructuring the country. Unfortunately, there are many Nigerians who, either because of ignorance, pretence or mischief, seek to distort the concept or need for a restructured Nigeria. If nothing else, a restructuring which would ensure the practice of true federalism would be a stitch in time, to save Nigeria from avoidable surprises. But mischief mongers would play down on the necessity for this bold step or associate the call with reduction or creation of more states.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been persistent in raising the issue of distrust as being one of the major factors tearing various groups apart in this country. What fuels distrust in any group, polity or nation is usually a suspicion of some hidden agenda being mixed up with policies and programmes of state. Obviously there are several such suspicions of pursuit of hidden or sectional agenda under the cloak of the common good of geniality of the whole people. A most recent suspicion is the Water Resources Bill, which some sections of the country see as not being in their own best interest.
Sources of avoidable surprises include security of the nation. Surprises may not come from external aggression but implosion arising from internal distrust and contradictions. Such contradictions arise from the application of double standards in dispensation of justice, thus fuelling further distrust in the system. Acts of one-sidedness and impurity abound in the system.
As someone acquainted with security matters, one can say that the nation’s security structure and apparatus need some bold restructuring, to reflect transparency and boost confidence. Those on the jobs of security should not assume that they know it all, especially in an age of electronic wizardry and global networking. To allow parochial interests and personal deficiencies to affect state policies or their implementations is to forget the global nature of modem era. No nation is an island or free from monitoring eyes.
The Nigeria/Niger rail link also gives support to those who expressed view about Fulanisation process. Does any Nigerian law allow herdersmen to carry fire arms or molest farmers in their communities? Raping women in their farms!
It is pertinent to say that the foundation of much of the prevailing conditions in Nigeria now was laid by the military during the long years of military rule. Therefore, one way to save Nigeria from avoidable surprises is to make the armed and security forces truly professional. At the moment, there are gossips that they are compromised and structured to serve sectional interests. Coupled with these are matters relating to mineral oil and gas, as well as establishment’s attitude towards the zones that produce the oil and gas.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
A Plea To President Trump
His name is Donald John Trump or DJT, for short. He was born on June 14, 1946 and grew to become a very successful businessman before running election in 2016 to become the 45th President of the United States (POTUS).
Trump is said to hail from the US Mid-Atlantic State of New York. Until his present sojourn in the White House, he was known to preside over a hugely successful family business and was once host of the primetime business mentorship boot camp, The Enterprise, where he made popular his catch phrase ‘You Are Fired!’ while evicting trainees who fell short of his usually tall corporate expectations.
His conglomerate, the Trump Organisation, is headquartered at the Trump World Tower in New York City and has since diversified into about 500 ventures, including education (Trump University), food processing (Trump Steaks), distilleries (Trump Vodka), real estate, professional sports, hotels and resorts across the world.
Regarding sports, it cannot be readily ascertained here whether Trump has a stake in Mr. Vince McMahon’s professional wrestling enterprise; but he once featured in a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) event in which both men wagered over two professional wrestlers (Bobby Lashley and Umaga) as to determine which of the two bettors would take a mandatory hair cut from the other if his preferred athlete lost.
Trump’s choice wrestler won the bout, of course. And McMahon got a merciless hair shave on public television from his billionaire friend.
Those who understood the gamble suspected that Vince was already overdue for a pruning and was only keen to dramatise it for the benefit of his WWE Universe. Else, who would imagine that (for whatever its worth) Trump would take the risk of losing a bet and thereafter have his globally unique hairstyle destroyed before a world television audience. Impossible, if you asked me!
For many who come from this part of the world, these were probably the few times they had heard of Mr. Trump before he filed out with Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Marco Rubio, Gov. Jeb Bush, Dr. Ben Carson and a few other Republicans to contest the party’s presidential primaries in 2016.
Trump did not just defeat his GOP rivals, he practically rode roughshod over them and emerged to face his ultimate challenger and the Democratic Party’s nominee, Mrs. Hillary Clinton, in an election that was tainted by much bitterness, rancour and alleged foreign meddlesomeness.
While the former First Lady, Senator and Secretary of State was adjudged to have run a decent campaign, Trump’s outing was deemed to have fallen far short of expectation. He did not only malign his main opponent with half truths and outright falsehoods but consistently referred to her as a ‘Nasty Woman’ or ‘Nasty Hillary’, among other utterly disparaging qualifiers.
And as if that was not bad enough, the US Electoral College system still awarded the Presidency to the latter even though Clinton amassed more popular votes on Election Day. Pity!
Looking exhausted, bruised and overtly outsmarted, she nevertheless congratulated the presumptive winner and proceeded to address some of her teeming supporters who braved the chilly post-election night to show solidarity.
For me, the most interesting part of the American presidential election process lies in the contestants’ concession and acceptance speeches. It is the crowning glory of this four-year seasonal outing. Listening to such speeches gives me goose skin. The oratory, tributes, encomiums, anecdotes, pledges, acknowledgements, forgiveness, reconciliation, invitation, total surrender and, above all, the reaffirmation of belief in God, family and country; they overwhelm me. Each sentence pulls a chord in me. It’s like they should never stop speaking.
And to think that they do this extemporaneously! Even when they use teleprompters, the rise and fall of their voices continues to wow. After all, even when provided such electronic aids, our political leaders down here still flop big time.
Among recent US presidential candidates whose speeches resonated with me are Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Bob Dole, Mitt Romney and, of course, our own Barack Obama.
Following his long projected electoral triumph and given his victory speech immediately after garnering the requisite 270 electoral votes, the 2020 Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Senator Joe Biden, appeared capable of acquitting himself on this count. His speech surely contained the kind of lines that bring me those tears and bumps.
For instance, “…I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn’t see Red and Blue states, but a United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people. For that is what America is about: The People.”
Also this: “Kamala, Doug (referring to his VP-Elect and her husband), like it or not, you’re family. You have become honorary Bidens and there’s no way out…”
Not one to be kept in suspense for too long, I hereby plead with President Trump to reconsider his refusal to concede defeat as to enable me listen to the remainder of Biden’s elevated rhetoric. As for the incumbent, his acceptance speech in 2016 and even that at his inauguration in 2017 hardly impressed. So, I don’t expect a moving concession speech if and when it eventually arrives.
But come to think of it, is Trump saying there was poll fraud in God’s Own Country? If so, let him spend the rest of his tenure to fish out the perpetrators of such heinous crime and banish them to Nigeria where there is no shortage of their ilk. Failing to do so, he should immediately vacate his standing order on visa denial to suspected election fraudsters in Nigeria. Period!
Finally, Trump should quit behaving like a head hunter who wouldn’t tolerate the sight of even a blunt machete near his head. As stated earlier, his 2016 election was marred by fraud, yet the Democrats let go not minding that they received more popular ballots. In the present situation, neither the popular votes nor Electoral College tally favours Mr. Trump.
With only 232 electors for the President and 306 for his Democratic challenger, it is already evident that Trump goes nowhere even if Mr. Biden subtracts the mandatory 270 votes and lends him the remainder. Let me ask again: Why does this man thrive in controversy?
By: Ibelema Jumbo
ASUU Strike: Time For Truce
The usual parents’ prayer or wish that their children should not go through the same ordeal as them is certainly not being answered in the issue of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s strike in Nigeria. Every parent would wish that their children have a better life devoid of many hiccups. While that may work in other areas of life, it hasn’t been so when it comes to having an uninterrupted academic calendar in our universities and, if care is not taken, in years to come, the desired answer to that prayer request may not materialise.
Many of us parents spent extra months or years in universities due to no faults of ours but because of perennial dispute between ASUU and the government. Painfully today, our children in public universities in the country are having the same bitter experience. Since March 17th, they have been out of school as ASUU embarked on yet another industrial action to compel the federal government to grant their demands.
Incidentally, the demands have remained the same for decades. They ask for improved salaries and welfare; adequate funding for all university programmes and activities; equipping laboratories and libraries with relevant materials and others. As far back as 2009 agreements were signed by both the government and the university unions over the implementation of some of these demands, followed by further talks that led to the 2019 Memorandum of Action. Government is said to have reneged on these agreements.
So the current strike, according to the university lecturers, is a fight over government’s none upholding of agreements acceded to and signed to uphold coupled with their rejection of the payment platform, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which incidentally, has been an issue as far back as 2013. According to ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the current strike is because of the government’s insensitivity to university education “because there are plans to make education inaccessible to children of the poor.”
A visit to some of our universities will prove that ASUU may not be asking for too much especially with regards to improved facilities on the campuses, staff and students’ welfare. The pitiable state of some facilities in these institutions is no longer news. A few months back, reports on the sorry state of students’ hostels in University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was on virtually every social media platform and the traditional media. Students were said to be living like refugees or inmates of an internally displaced persons’ camp. Overcrowded rooms, leaking roofs, as abandoned hostels, where snakes, lizards, rats and other rodents and wild animals compete for space; filthy environment were some of the issues the student had to contend with. Some of the abandoned hostels were turned to lavatories by the students, where they answered the call of nature.
The story is not different in many other public universities in the country and our leaders know it. An ASUU member in one of the foremost federal universities recently narrated how the institution’s convocation arena has practically been turned into a lecture hall as no classroom can contain the large number of students, especially for general courses. He said that, at a given time, there can be two or more classes going on simultaneously at different corners of the arena with the lecturers each using a microphone to make their voices heard.
There is certainly no way we can continue like this and expect the future of the nation to be better. The United Nations recommends 26 per cent of the national budget for education; but here we are budgeting merely 5.6 per cent for education, including primary, secondary, tertiary and others in the 2021 budget. Yet we budget billions of naira for elections, the National Assembly and other things that interest the powers that be. It is a clear indication of our priorities as a nation.
In the words of Malcom X, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” It then stands to reason that if we want a better future for the country, we should begin to invest more on education. There is no doubt that if the government made deliberate efforts to implement previous agreements with ASUU on funding of our universities the country would have been better off for it and the current quagmire would have been avoided.
Blaming past governments for signing the agreement as the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, recently did, threatening fire and brimstone as the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has a penchant for, is definitely not the way to go. It will only keep the gates to our universities shut for a longer period. What we need is practical, honest and sincere steps on how to improve education in the country in the interest of all, particularly the children of the poor who cannot afford private or oversea universities and are relying on public universities to become somebody in the future.
No one is oblivious of the economic hardship caused by Covid-19 pandemic both in Nigeria and across the globe but if we make education our top priority, we will find a way of keeping the sector running.
On the issue of IPPIS, in the interest of the students who are tired of staying at home, the government should listen to ASUU which has presented very sound reasons why they should not join the payment plan. They say the IPPIS does not address their peculiarities and that it can turn universities into the civil service. The alternative, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) presented by the academic union may be considered. As some other concerned people have suggested, the issue of the payment platform must be resolved before the strike is called off so that there should not be a reason for the lecturers to down tools in the nearest future.
ASUU should also be reminded that going into a negotiation, you cannot expect to get all you want. So they should be ready to shift their grounds in the interest of the students and the education system they protect. They should also think of other alternatives from strike so that the vicious cycle of truncated academic calendar will not continue just as they find a way of dealing with the issues of ghost salary earners, corruption and poor utilization of funds associated with the university system in Nigeria.
By: Calista Ezeaku
