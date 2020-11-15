Education
IAUOE Expands Infrastructure To Cater For Increasing Students Population
The authorities of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, say it has progressively increased its carrying capacity as well as expanded the infrastructure needs in the institution due to the increasing students population in the university.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ozo- Mekuri Ndimele, stated this while addressing the newly admitted students during the institution’s 11th matriculation ceremony held in Port Harcourt recently.
Ndimele hinted that his administration has built 69 new classrooms/lecture spaces as well as three new hostels,salvation hostel,graduate hostel and male students hostel.
The vice chancellor while giving the breakdown of some achievements recorded by his administration, said it built 10 new classrooms at the new Education Building,10 at Postgraduates Block, six at the new Undergraduates Block, and six at the auditorium extension. Others include two large halls at the ICT Centre, the seaside theatre, four large classrooms at Aguma Postgraduate Lecture Complex,one language laboratory at Aguma Postgraduate Lecture Complex, nine large halls at the International Students Complex as well as six large halls and four studios at Faculty of Business Studies.
According to him ,most of the old wooden benches in the classrooms have been replaced with modern state-of-the-art furniture ,adding that the administration targets to build at least 80 lecture halls before the end of his tenure in office.
“We can proudly say we have built more classrooms/lecture spaces in the past three years than the school had witnessed from inception. Our target is to build at least 80 lecture halls as my administration winds down in the coming year”.
The vice chancellor opined that the institution’s management is working assiduously to grow the university of its cherished dreams where students and staff will be more comfortable.
Education
FG Adopts Career Path Policy For Teachers
The Federal Government on Saturday in Abuja said that plans are underway to adopt a career path policy for teachers to stem the spate of unqualified teachers in the country.
The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, said this while monitoring teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), organised by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria(TRCN).
The Tide reports that the policy was designed to give primary and secondary school teachers a clear vision of what the future holds for them as they start the profession.
According to him, a national implementation committee will be set up soon in that respect.
“We are planning to lead entry for those with First Class or Second Class Upper as minimum, as we are serious about implementing the policy.
“Whether you are in the private sector, government, community or faith-based school, we will enforce this policy to the fullest.
“The first thing that is going to happen is that TRCN and NTI are compiling a database of qualified teachers.
He added that “we are arranging an enhanced remuneration package for such teachers, those teaching sciences and peculiar allowances for teachers taking students with special needs.
“We are currently working on a special teachers salary scale.
“We are working with stakeholders on making a presentation with NUT. We are also considering views of employers like state governments and private school owners.”
In his remarks, the Registrar and Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, stated that the council started PQE with 7.000 and rose to over 40,000 in 2019.
He noted that the 2020 figure dropped to 17, 602 due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.
“We have a short period to register teachers for the examination and perhaps that is why there is sharp drop in the number. However, we feel very strongly that we are going to pick up next year.
Education
FG To Employ First Class, Second Class Upper Graduates As Teachers
The Federal Government has declared that teachers without requisite qualifications and practising licence will be removed from the Nigeria Teaching Service.
The government said henceforth, First Class and Second Class Upper graduates will get teaching jobs.
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono made this known on Saturday in Abuja.
He spoke while monitoring the conduct of the 2020 October Diet Batch B Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examinations (PQE).
“By 2021, we will not engage teachers if they don’t meet particular threshold. We are now limiting entry point of teaching only to the best who are qualified. We will engage individuals with second class upper and first class divisions,” he said.
The official disclosed that arrangements will be made for conversion programmes for such graduates.
Echono said since most studied in fields not related to teaching, they need to learn pedagogy and methodology through the National Teachers Institute (NTI) and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).
“They will undergo specific programmes that will empower them to teach. We must enforce Mr. President’s directive that only qualified teachers will be allowed into our classrooms,” he added.
Echono assured that teachers will get better remuneration with peculiar allowances.
The Permanent Secretary announced that the government was finalising figures with National Income Salaries and Wages.
He confirmed that the National Implementation Committee on Teachers’ Revitalisation/Resuscitation Plan will be inaugurated this month.
Education
ASUU Demands Appointment Of Substantive VC For UNIPORT
Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Port Harcourt branch, have called on the Federal Government to urgently initiate the processes that will lead to the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for the university even as they berate the Federal Government for not having reconstituted the Governing Council of the institution since the dissolution of the last council members in May 2020.
ASUU said such action was an outright wilful breach of the Universities Miscellaneous Act of 2003 by the Federal Government.
The Chairman of ASUU in the university, Dr Austen Sado stated this during a press briefing by the union held at its secretariat in Port Harcourt recently .
Sado alleged that the Federal Government was politicising the issue of the reconstitution of the Governing Council ,adding that the non-constitution of a Governing Council was negatively affecting the institution as it has cost the welfare of staff including promotion to be put in abeyance as well as stalled the appointment of the Vice Chancellor and other principal officers of the institution.
According to him , the power to appoint a Vice Chancellor in any federal university was vested in the Governing Council of such institution as espoused in the Universities Miscellaneous Provision Act of 2003 Section 3(1.2.3.4)
“There shall be a Vice Chancellor of a university who shall be appointed by the Governing Council in accordance with the provision of this section”
“It is unthinkable that a government whose mantra is fight against corruption could advertently or inadvertently be complicit in violating the rule of law, he said.
Sado warned that if the trend continues,the union would withdraw its cooperation with the leadership of the Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution after 13th January, 2020 when the tenure of Prof Stephen Okodudu, the present occupant will elapse and called on members of the public to synergise to ensure that government is not allowed to cause disharmony in the university.
