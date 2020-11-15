Politics
Anambra Declares Today, Work-Free Day For Zik
The Anambra State Government has declared today, November 16, a work-free day in honour of Nigeria’s first President, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.
Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe popularly known as Zik was born on November 16, 1904, in Zungeru in today’s Niger State.
In the statement signed by the Information and Public Enlightenment Commissioner, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, declaring the holiday, the state government said all government offices, except those which provide essential services, will not open for business, just like the organized private sector and open markets in the state.
It is the second time Anambra State will observe Dr. Azikiwe’s birthday as a work-free day, the first time being in 2019.
Governor Obiano has also reiterated his call on the Federal Government to declare November 16 a national holiday in honour of Dr. Azikiwe who led Nigeria to independence on October 1, 1960.
Obiano followed his request up with a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that “the failure thus far to declare the birthday of the Great Zik of Africa a national holiday has become not just a national but also an international scandal.
“The Ghanaians observe President Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday as a national holiday. Angolans observe Dr. Agostino Neto’s birthday as a national holiday, just the way Tanzanians do the birthday of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.
“Interestingly enough, it was the Great Zik of Africa who mentored Dr. Nkrumah whom he discovered when he was editing the African Morning Post in Ghana and sent him to his alma mater in the United States, Lincoln University, the first historically black university in America, to study the humanities just like himself”.
Politics
Secondus Wants PDP To Take Over Anambra
The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that with consistent strong showing of the party in Anambra State, it only needs a little more effort for the party to take the governorship seat come 2021.
Secondus, who was represented by the national youth leader of PDP, Hon. S. K. E. Ude-Okoye during a grand reception organised by Anambra Central Senatorial district for the state chairman, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu at the weekend in Awka said the party had always won national elections in the state and that showed that Anambra is a PDP State.
He added that what is more is that currently, all other political parties in the country now acknowledged that only PDP can govern Nigeria,
He stated that the party has only one chairman in the state in the person of Chief Ndubisi Nwobu and pleaded with members to rally round him to achieve their aim of installing the next governor of the state.
Earlier, in his welcome address to the massive audience which included chairman of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Alhaji Walid Jubrin, the vice chairman of Anambra Central Senatorial district of the party, Dr. C. C. Okeke, said the reception was organized to appreciate tremendous efforts of Nwobu in giving the party a new look.
Describing Nwobu as “astitute, brilliant, transparent and indefatigable”, Okeke said Nwobu has raised the party to an enviable height and ensured level playing ground for contestants as evidenced in the number of the party’s candidates who attended the reception.
In his speech, Nwobu appealed for “a greater honour and commitment in delivering 2021 race for PDP”.
According to him, the success he recorded so far was as a result of the collective effort of members of the party, noting that it was just the beginning.
Politics
PDP Decries N170 Fuel Price
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the increase in the pump price of fuel which increased from N159 to N170 per liter.
The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, at the weekend in Abuja, rejected the increase describing it as unbearable to Nigerians.
Ologbondiyan said it was also unacceptable given the prevailing economic crunch already confronting Nigerians.
He said that the PDP insisted that the increase in the pump price would worsen the already “suffocating economic” situation in the country.
He added that such hike would be an additional log tied on the economic neck of Nigerians.
Ologbondiyan said that the government had no justification to increase the cost of fuel to anything above N100 per liter, let alone N170.
He said that there was no such justification when there were practical options to maintain affordable price given Nigeria’s production capacity and potentialities.
Ologbondiyan decried the continuous increase in the pump price of fuel.
He added that government had yet to come clean on the parameters being used for the hike in prices vis-a-vis Nigeria’s production, export and accruing revenue.
He said that energy officials had witheld the facts regarding the status and volume of oil production, sales and accruing revenue.
This, according to Ologbondiyan, was in addition to government’s inability to fix our refineries and end crude oil theft.
He added that fraud in the management of the country’s oil resources was responsible for the high costs and hardship being suffered by millions of Nigerians who could barely afford their meals and basic necessities of life.
He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take steps in fulfilment of his campaign promise to revamp Nigeria refineries, while urging him to get more competent hands to run the oil sector.
Politics
… Hails Ex-Ekiti Gov At 60
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday described Ayodele Fayose, former Ekiti State Governor as a courageous statesman.
PDP made the remark while congratulating Fayose on his 60th birthday.
The opposition party stated this in a statesman signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.
According to Ologbondiyan: “Indeed, our party celebrates Chief Fayose who, over the years, has demonstrated an uncommon commitment and zeal towards the unity, stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria, as well as in fighting for the rights, liberty and welfare of the common man, in line with the manifesto and ideals of our great party.
“Unarguably, Chief Fayose is a fearless and very forthright leader whose outspokenness for justice, equality and fairness, particularly for the downtrodden, clearly demonstrates his belief in putting the good and welfare of others above personal interests; the very reason he is so loved across our nation.
“Indeed, Osokomole’s sense of duty, particularly during his tenure as governor of Ekiti state, where his exceptional transparency, accessibility, humility in service and love for his people propelled him to deliver an unprecedented development of Ekiti state in all sectors of life, during which the state experienced its best and most productive years.”
