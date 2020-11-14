Featured
Wike, Others Grace Sokoto Gov’s Son’s Wedding
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and eminent Nigerian political leaders from across the country, on Saturday attended the wedding of Najib Aminu Waziri and Ameena Umar Tafidah in Argungu, Kebbi State.
Najib, is the son of Sokoto State Governor, Rt Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, who is a long standing personal friend of Governor Wike while the bride, Ameena, is the daughter of Senator Umar Tafidah.
The wedding took place at the palace of the Emir of Argungu and was witnessed by a crowd of family members of the couple, their friends and well wishers.
The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, expressed delight that the marriage ceremony ended without any hitch and advised the couple to always love each other.
“The advise that I have for the couple, is that they must consistently be each others friend. And, they must ensure that their business is their business, and be prayerful and committed to God in all their endeavours.”
He noted that no marriage is perfect, but emphasized that every marriage requires abundant love and blessing to flourish.
“Many of us as experienced husbands, know that this is a journey that is full of bumps; that it is full of potholes, but it is also full of smooth ride. Our prayer, is that the smooth ride will be more than the bumps.”
He pledged that governors will continue to pray for the couple to be blessed with children that will bring joy to them, to their respective families and their grandparents.
Fayemi, said the array of personalities that traveled from all parts of the country to witness the wedding, is indeed a statement of how glorious, graceful and blessed the couples really are.
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, described the wedding as historic.
“This is a historic marriage. Historic in the sense that it is marriage that has created a bridge, bringing people from the South, people from the North, East and West to come together to identify with the Governor of Sokoto State , who is the father of the groom and to share in the joy Senator Tafida who is the father of the bride.”
Malami said President Muhammadu Buhari extends his exceptional congratulations to the couple and share in their joy.
He prayed God to provide prosperity to the couple whose marriage has brought people togethern and further proving that the governor of Sokoto is indeed a man of the people.
Similarly, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, prayed God to grant the couple fruit of the womb.
“Tambuwal is a bridge builder and you can see that people across the country have assembled here to honour him. Our prayer is that God will bless the couple. We believe that God will grant them the fruit of the womb.”
Notable personalities at the marriage include, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase; and the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.
In attendance were the governors of Bauchi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara.
Taraba and Yobe State governors were represented by their deputies, just as the former governors of Gombe, Imo and Jigawa, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo; Emeka Ihedioha; and Alhaji Sule Lamido; graced the occasion.
You’ve Shown Commitment To Progress Of Judiciary In Rivers, Wike Tells CJ
The Chief Justice of Rivers State, Hon Justice Adama Iyaye-Lamikanra, has been applauded by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for her commitment and dedication to her office which has helped to transformed the state Judiciary to play it constitutional role as the custodian of the law.
Wike stated this during a special court session organised to mark the opening of 2020/2021 legal year of the Rivers State Judiciary in Port Harcourt.
He stated that people had opposed her elevation as the Chief Judge based on her status as a non-indigene, but noted that fortunately, she has vindicated the government’s decision to support her appointment.
Wike opined that since her appointment, “As the Chief Judge, you have been honest, effective and transformational. Under your leadership the Judiciary developed effective cooperation with the executive and the legislative branches of government to secure, strengthen and advance the administration of justice.”
The Rivers State governor, however, disagree with the Federal Government decision to dissipate state funds on behalf of state judiciaries, under the purported Executive Order 10, saying it is illegal and ill-advised.
He said if the decision is implemented more problems will be created and this will hamper the independence of the Judiciary.
Wike argued that the action of the Federal Government constitute yet, another clear breach of the constitutional powers of the governors to manage state resources in a federal system.
According to him, the Federal Government cannot legitimately claim to be more interested in the progress of state judiciaries than the governors of the respective states; particularly, Rivers State.
He went further to explain that independence of the Judiciary is not only about finances, but the ability of judicial officers to write judgments without the fear of being harassed by officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) or the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Wike, said while the issue of inadequate funding for the Judiciary has been a recurrent challenge preventing the Judiciary across the nation from enjoying practical autonomy and efficiency, the situation in Rivers State under his administration has been different.
The governor also took a swipe at the Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association, Port Harcourt branch, Prince Nyekwere, for alleging that some persons were extrajudicially killed by the military, in the aftermath of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) killing of six soldiers, four policemen, and destruction of all police stations and court buildings in Oyigbo.
He wondered why the NBA, that is yet to make a formal submission to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the state to probe the atrocities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), will without evidence allege extrajudicial killings in Oyigbo.
In her remarks, the Chief Judge, Justice Adama Iyaye-Lamikanra, lauded Governor Wike, for providing the state Judiciary the needed funds to ensure people have unhindered access to justice.
She condemned the destruction of all court buildings in Oyigbo by members of the outlawed IPOB, describing it as a set back for dispensation of justice.
The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor, in his speech, said his ministry as an institutional stakeholder in the justice sector, will continue to cooperate and collaborate with the state Judiciary and other stakeholders in driving the necessary reform and improving the administration of justice.
The event started with a rededication church service held at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral Church, Port Harcourt where the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike took the first lesson, while the second lesson was taken by Chief Judge of the State, Justice Adama Iyaye -Lamikanra.
In his sermon, the Archbishop of Port Harcourt Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Sunday Agwu advised on the need for the judiciary to continue to uphold the truth, fairness and justice without compromise.
He noted that most judicial officers devote more time pursuing financial gratifications in order to deliver justice to favour the highest bidders to the detriment of the poor.
Agwu reminded them to do self evaluation on this occasion of rededication service so that they can resolve to confidently check the excesses of the other arms of government and contribute their quota to building a virile society.
Wike was accompanied by his wife, Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Senator Sam Anyanwu and several other dignitaries.
PDP Achievements’ve Killed APC, Others In Rivers -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that the achievements of the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration have killed other political parties in the state.
Wike, made this assertion during the reception organised by the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to welcome thousands of APC members back into PDP.
Leaders of the defectors included the former Director of Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Henry Ogiri; APC South-South Administrative Officer, Gloria Boma; Mr. Lolo Ibieneye and Alhaji Hassan Douglas.
The governor asserted that prior to 2015, the APC had promised to transform the country, fix the East-West Road, and provide good governance to Nigerians.
But, on the contrary, he said the APC has continued to give excuses for its colossal failure after it orchestrated the unfortunate conspiracy to remove President Goodluck Jonathan from office.
“Are things better today? So, why do you allow people to tell you lies. How long can you continue to listen to the lies of the All Progressives Congress? They have nothing for Nigerians. It is unfortunate that there was a conspiracy to remove a Niger Delta person as President”, Wike noted.
The governor, who bemoaned the marginalisation of Rivers State, regretted that several years after the Federal Government awarded the N120billion Bodo-Bonny Road, it has failed to provide its counterpart funding, allowing only the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to finance the project.
“Look at: since they started the Bonny-Bodo Road, what has happened? As we speak, the Federal Government has not released their counterpart funding for that road. Now, NLNG said let us do it, and then, deduct it from the tax we are going to pay to the Federal Government. Is it how they have been doing in other states?”, he asked.
The governor noted that ahead to the 2023 general election, the APC has, again, started making false promises to construct a University of Transport, develop a deep sea port and industrial park in the state.
“By next year, political activities will kick-start. When will they build infrastructure again? Somebody will come and tell you people, Federal Government has approved industrial pack; they have approved deep sea port in Bonny”, he said.
Wike said that the PDP provides the only hope for Nigerians, and congratulated the defectors for their courage to return to the party.
He assured them that they would be accorded the same respect like every other party.
“I thank you for this bold step taken to join the PDP. Only a wicked man who does not like good things will not see what we are doing in Port Harcourt. With our achievements, we have killed any party that wants to raise its head. This is done by your support. On May 27, 2015, somebody said we can’t pay salary. Today, we are not talking about payment of salary, we are employing 5,000 youths into the state civil service”, he said.
The Rivers State Chairman of the PDP, Amb Desmond Akawor noted that no local government in the state was without any development project by Governor Wike.
According to him, this has continued to endear the people to the PDP.
Akawor, who gave each leader of the defectors umbrella and party membership cards, said the returnees were convinced that the PDP was a party that believes in good governance and means well for Rivers people.
Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Dr. Henry Ogiri, said they were motivated to return to the PDP because of the quality of people-oriented projects embarked upon by the governor.
He promised, on behalf of the others, to be loyal to PDP and work to ensure that APC does not exist anymore in the state.
2021 Budget Provides Gratuities For Retirees, RSG Confirms
The Rivers State Government says it has made provision for the payment of pensions and gratuities for state retirees in the 2021 budget.
The state Commissioner for Finance, Barrister Isaac Kamalu, who disclosed this at a one-day public consultation on the 2021 Budget organised by the ministry in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also said that the ongoing recruitment of 5,000 youths into the State Civil Service was captured in the budget.
Kamalu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Titilola Cline, at the event, said the state government would revive the Rivers State Micro Finance Agency with a view to ensuring that young entrepreneurs in the state get access to credit facilities to finance their businesses.
Another key focus of the budget, according to the commissioner, includes improving the agricultural sector through the distribution of seedlings and other farm inputs to farmers while the cassava processing plant at Afam would employ 3,000 youths.
Kamalu also said that all regional hospitals would be properly equipped to deliver quality health care services to the people of the state.
Also, in a keynote address entitled: “Budget And Realities of Covid-19”, the commissioner said that the Covid-19 pandemic dealt a terrible blow on the implementation of the 2020 budget.
He further said that the Rivers State Development Plan adopted in 2017 was meant to better the lives of the citizenry, while efforts were also being made to boost the internally generating revenue profile of the state in the upcoming year.
The commissioner said that time has come for the people to play active role in the realization of the goal of the budget by not only investing but patronizing locally-made goods in the state, adding that by so doing, unemployment would be reduced, while more money would be ploughed into the coffers of the government.
Kamalu described the forum with stakeholders as an evidence of transparency of what the government was doing as far as budget preparations were concerned, assuring that imputes of key stakeholders would be reflected in the budget.
A cross section of participants, who spoke at the forum, described the provision of money for pension and gratuities for retirees of the state civil service as a welcome development.
They also called for more attention to be given to the agricultural sector, while urbanization programme should be extended across the 23 local government areas of the state to decongest Port Harcourt.
They also commended the government for the provision of employment opportunities for 5,000 youths into the state civil service.
