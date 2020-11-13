Rivers
WAEP Delivers Palliatives To 3,200 Bonny Residents
West African Production and Exploration (WAEP) in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday delivered palliative items to the people of Bonny Kingdom in Rivers State, through the technical support of the Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA).
As part of giving back to the community during hard times, to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the economy, WAEP and NNPC have provided some palliatives to the host community where their businesses are located, of which Bonny Kingdom is a beneficiary.
The people of Bonny Kingdom in Rivers State, benefited from the items donated, as 3,200 bags which contained 1-litre bottle of groundnut oil, 5kg bag of rice, 100 gram of salt, 270 gram of tomato puree, 200 gram of spaghetti were received by Mr. Michael Pepple, the Secretary of the Freedom To Operate (FTO) committee in Bonny Kingdom, on behalf of the community, Mr Sunny Donald Pepple, the Chief Security Officer of Bonny Kingdom and Public Relations Officer, Mr. Paullison Pauline of the community were also on standby to receive the items.
Mr. Michael Pepple appreciated the Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA) for their efforts in delivering on the items donated by the West African Production and Exploration in collaboration with NNPC.
Rivers
Ogonis Call For State Pardon For Saro-Wiwa, Others
Ogonis in Nigeria and in diaspora have pleaded with the Federal Government to grant state pardon to Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogonis executed by the Gen. Sani Abacha military government in 1995.
This was part of the demand of the just concluded 25th anniversary of the execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other eight other Ogoni activists.
A cross section of Ogonis who spoke during the celebration at Bane also called for posthumous honours for Ken Saro-Wiwa and the other Ogonis.
Head of programme of Ken Saro-Wiwa Foundation, Dum Syl Aminikpo said 10th of November every year remains a black day as far as the Ogonis were concerned.
Aminikpo said the late environmental right activist deserves a national honour just like others in the country.
He also said the foundation was established to fulfill the aspirations of the Niger Delta people.
According to him, the foundation programmes will emphasise empowering women through education, reproductive health rights, increased participation in peace building and political representations at all levels.
Also speaking, the President of the Conscience of Ogoni people, Gani Topba said the message for the anniversary was the granting of state pardon to Ken Saro-Wiwa and the other environmental rights activists.
According to him, what the Ogonis want is for Ken Saro-Wiwa’s name to be cleared from any wrong doing.
He described 10th November, 1995 as a black day in the history of Nigeria.
Also speaking, the President of Ogoni Youths Federation, Mr Legborsi Yamabana said Ogonis would be grateful if the name of Ken Saro-Wiwa was exonerated of crime.
Yamabana also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Comptroller General of Customs to release the Ken Saro-Wiwa memorial bus to the Ogonis.
He alleged that the bus which has no political undertone was donated by friends of Ken Saro-Wiwa but was seized by the customs five years ago.
Rivers
Ogolo Presents Book To RSNC Management
The former General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, (RSNC), Mr Celestine Ogolo yesterday presented a book titled, “Opobo Kingdom, 150Years After” to the management of RSNC at the corporation’s boardroom in Port Harcourt.
Speaking during the presentation, Mr Ogolo explained that the book contains the history of the past, present and the future of the leadership of Opobo Kingdom in Rivers State.
He stressed that the book is about governance, local government administration and communities development for the way forward of Opobo Kingdom.
“The book is historical as it is about when Opobo Kingdom was founded 150 years back.
According to him, writing the book was his own way of contributing his quota to the development of Opobo Kingdom, noting that the book came at a time when Opobo Kingdom was celebrating its 150 years.
He appealed to the RSNC management to add the book to its library stock, adding that readers can get useful information from the book.
He thanked the RSNC management for giving him the privilege to present the book, stressing that The Tide Newspaper was the best newspaper in the South-South geo-political zone.
In his response, the General Manager of RSNC, Chief Ernest Chinwo commended Mr Celestine Ogolo for keeping record of the Opobo Kingdom.
He said the crisis of identity which has bedeviled the society today is necessitated by the fact that most communities do not have proper records of their origin, saying that Mr Ogolo has played his part by keeping the record of his people.
He called on the academics to do more work so that people should know where they are coming from and where they are going.
“I want to believe that, this will encourage scholar to do more work in their various communities and urged schools and tertiary institution to have copies of the book” he stated.
He assured the author of the book that RSNC will not fail to add the book in its library.
Kiadum Edookor
Rivers
Wike’s Dev Strides Excite PDP Returnees
The former Finance Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Henry Ogiri, says his decision to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is as a result of Governor Nyesom Wike’s development strides in Rivers State.
Ogiri who described Wike as a Governor who has the people of Rivers State at heart, said the governor was not only a performer but a defender of democracy in the state.
Ogiri said this yesterday when he decamped to the PDP at the state party Secretariat in Port Harcourt.
“My decision to return to PDP is because of Governor Wike’s development strides in the state.
“ In short, the Governor is not only a performer but a defender of democracy in the South-South zone of the country.
“Because Wike has performed very well, he will be lifted higher after the governorship position in 2023”, Ogiri said.
Also decamping to PDP were Chief Lolo Ibieneye, Alhaji Hassan Douglas, and the former Zonal Administrative Officer of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Gloria Harry.
Speaking, a former chieftain of APC in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Lolo Ibieneye, said he did not leave PDP, but only embarked on sabbatical journey and that he had returned to his home.
He expressed readiness to work with the party leadership to move the party forward.
He commended Governor Wike’s development projects in the state, saying that no political party can challenge PDP in the state come 2023.
Alhaji Hassan Douglas in his speech appealed to the Governor to receive him as a prodigal son, he regretted leaving PDP for APC initially.
Meanwhile, the State Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Desmond Akawor thanked the decampees for taking the right decision to come back to their home party, PDP.
He assured them of equal treatment and opportunities in the party.
Enoch Epelle
Trending
- Politics4 days ago
Wike To Commence Sixth Flyover Project
- Editorial4 days ago
Militants’ Demands And Peace In N’Delta
- Business4 days ago
Finance Expert Reels Out Benefits Of Online Investment
- Opinion4 days ago
Reviving Moribund Industries In Rivers
- Politics4 days ago
Rivers LG Polls: Women Want ONELGA Chairmanship Slot
- Politics4 days ago
Blair To Deliver 2020 Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture
- Politics4 days ago
INEC’s Report On 2019 General Elections
- Business4 days ago
$21.686bn NLNG Fund: Reps Angry Over NNPC’s Rejection Of Summons