Nation
TSA: Yahaya Uncovers N1.48bn, 265 Hidden Accounts
Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State says his administration has uncovered N1.48 billion from 586 undisclosed accounts, while 265 hidden accounts linked to the previous administration was also uncovered.
Yahaya disclosed this in Gombe yesterday while declaring open a one-day workshop on Treasury Single Account (TSA) tagged: “Cash Management Strategy”.
The workshop was organised for chief accounting and paying officers, heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as higher institutions.
He said since he signed implementation of the TSA, a lot of successes had been recorded as a total of 2, 292 accounts linked to the state government were captured in addition to the 265 hidden accounts discovered.
According to him, his administration had closed 586 dormant accounts after generating their annual account statements for proper reconciliation and documentations.
“This shows the enormity of the financial indiscipline and capacity inherited by his administration.
“You can imagine 2, 292 accounts being operated in one government and you expect proper accountability and records, we must do something to safeguard ourselves.”
According to him, if the state must make progress, reforms will be inevitable and for us, it is either we reform or we perish. There is no option.
He added that in order to further foster efficient management of cash resources, he approved the Cash Management Strategy for the state, stressing that such would help enhance budget performance by preventing costly budget overruns.
According to him, his administration does not see budget as mere figures, but as a tool of governance where expenditure must be carefully planned and backed by revenue in order to meet budget expectations.
He said in view of the scarce resources and the need to implement projects that would improve the living standard of the people, the implementation of the TSA was being leveraged to achieve results.
“There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to devastating economic consequences globally.
Nation
DHQ Rates Military High On Anti-Terrorism
The military has achieved better results through intelligence-based operations in the fight against banditry, terrorism and other forms of criminality in recent times across the country.
Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria between November 5 and November 11, on Thursday in Abuja.
He said that while the troops had sustained the kinetic operations against the bandits and terrorists across theatres of operations, they had been able to apprehend many collaborators and informants through intelligence.
In the North West zone, Enenche disclosed that the Troops of “Operation Accord” on November 8, arrested bandits’ gun runners named Abubakar Mohammed and Ansi Janare at Tangaza Town in Sokoto State, based on intelligence.
He added that various arms and ammunition such as Light Machine Gun, AK47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.
Enenche further disclosed that several bandits were eliminated in different air and land operation Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna State during the period through credible intelligence.
In the North East, the Coordinator said that significant results were achieved through several land and air operations conducted by the military and other security agencies during the week under review.
He said the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole through the subsidiary Operation Fire Ball, eliminated five terrorists at Buni Gari in Yobe State on November 8 and recovered cache of arms and ammunition.
He added that a woman and three children were also rescued by the troops in an encounter with terrorists on same day at Miyanti in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.
According to him, the Air Task Force of OPLD neutralised several ISWAP fighters and destroyed some of their structures, including a suspected fuel storage facility, at Tumbun Allura, a terrorists’ logistics hub on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern Borno.
“The air raid was executed on November 8, on the heels of credible intelligence reports as well as aerial surveillance missions which led to the identification of a command post as well as a suspected fuel dump, with large number of jerry cans and barrels concealed in make shift structures within the settlement.
“The attack aircraft, engaged the location, scored accurate hits in the target area resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ fuel dump.
“Several ISWAP elements were also neutralised as a result of the air strike,” he said.
In North Central, Enenche said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke, successfully conducted several raids on identified criminals’ hideouts in the zone during the period.
He said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, on November 7, apprehended a kidnapper and gang-leader one Mr Joshua Iliya at Kasit village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
According to him, the suspect and his gang members were allegedly involved in some recent kidnappings in the general area and he is undergoing interrogation to be handed over to the relevant prosecuting agency.
In the South-South zone, Enenche said the troops of Operation Delta Safe, arrested 10 crew men, a Tugboat and Barge loaded with 113 stolen pipes suspected to have been vandalised from the South Forcados Opukushi trunk line.
He also disclosed that troops on routine patrol around Utan Iyata creek on November 9, intercepted a medium size wooden boat laden with 72 drums of 300 litres with product suspected to be illegally refined AGO being transported to the Republic of Cameroon.
Nation
FRSC Cautions Motorists Against Driving Under Alcoholic Influence
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned motorists in Ogun State against driving under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicating substances, to minimise road accidents during the Yuletide.
The Ogun State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, gave the warning during the inauguration of the Sango-Ota Command Ember months activities, in Ijako Tipper Park, Ota, Ogun.
The 2020 Ember Months Campaign has as its theme: ‘Drive Safe, Stay Safe.’
Umar said that during the Yuletide, vehicular and human activities increase, and driving under the influence of alcohol and intoxicating substances could lead to crashes, if necessary measures were not taken.
The sector commander said that most road traffic accidents in the state could be attributed to human factor, vehicle factor and road factor.
”There is no evil spirit contributing to accidents during the Ember Months, but the attitudes and actions of the motorists immensely play a vital role in reducing road traffic crashes,’’ he said.
Umar said that FRSC personnel would be on the highways during the Yuletide to test motorists suspected to be under the influence of intoxicating substances.
He advised motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations, especially at construction zones and bad portions of the roads, to ensure safety of lives and property.
The commander stressed the need for motorists to exercise patience as some of the roads were in deplorable state.
He called on motorists to refrain from using phones while driving.
Earlier, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Akeem Ganiyu, said that the campaign was to awaken the consciousness of road users on the need to drive safe so as to stay safe.
Nation
FG Doles Out N20,000 To Rural Women In Gombe
The Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of N20,000 cash transfer to 1,000 rural women in Gombe State.
The event was inaugurated by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, in Gombe yesterday.
According to Farouk, the grant is in addition to several social intervention programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to improve the living standards of vulnerable people in the country.
She stated that the money was a one-off grant to support women, widows and vulnerable families to help them earn a living and support their households.
“This is to give lifting hands to women, widows and vulnerable persons in Gombe State.
“I charge them to judiciously use the grant to start up a business or enhance existing business to help come out of poverty,” she said.
On her part, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, while addressing beneficiaries, advised them to use the money judiciously.
Tallen, who appreciated the president said supporting women would translate to supporting the family, adding that women play important role in the society.
Also speaking, wife of Gombe State governor, Hajiya Asma’u Yahaya, stated that the money would help women in the state contribute to the welfare of their families.
One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Janet Julius, from Akko Local Government Area of the state, confirmed that she had received the N20,000 cash transfer.
“I am very glad and I thank President Buhari and pray that God will bless him for remembering us.
“I have a little business I am doing, so this will be used to support the business; I am grateful,” she added.
