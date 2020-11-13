News
Petrol Pump Price Hits N170 Per Litre
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed marketers to sell the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for N170 per litre.
The instruction followed Thursday’s night announcement of N155 .17ex-depot price to the marketers.
IPMAN National Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, said: “The PPPMC last midnight told us that the ex-depot price is now N155. 17 per litre. We have directed our marketers to sell for N170 per litre.”
He also noted the price will still depend on the forces of demand and supply.
NNPC had not announced the price for two months because, according to it, the announcement always generates issues.
The announcement of the new ex-depot price of petroleum was contained in a leaked internal memo from the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
The document marked PPMC/C/MK/003 and dated November 11, 2020, was signed by the Manager Marketing of the PPMC, one Mr Tijani Ali, and addressed to the Executive Director of Commercial (EDC) of the agency.
It contains an advice which seeks an upward review of the ex-depot price of PMS, which is the price of the product sold at the tank farms, to N155.17 per litre from the initial N147.67 per litre.
Consequently, marketers would be dispensing the product to motorists within a band of N165 and N173 per litre.
The memo reads in part: “The EDC may please refer to the management directives in respect of the above subject (PPMC PMS prices for November 2020) as per the attached memo.
“In line with the above, we propose PPMC November 2020 actual prices for PMS with effect from 13th November 2020, as follows: PPMC Ex-Coastal Price for PMS N130 per litre; PPMC Ex-Depot Price (With collection) N155.17 per litre.”
In September, the Federal Government declared a fully deregulated downstream oil sector, paving the way for prices to be determined by market forces, especially international oil price.
The deregulation had been singled out as the reason behind the recent hike in the price of petrol.
According to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, deregulation will be difficult for Nigerians at the initial stage but will get better in the long run.
He added that since the announcement of full deregulation in March, the Federal Government has saved over N1 trillion.
News
US Election: China Congratulates Biden, Kamala On Victory Over Trump, Pence
China has finally given an official reaction on the United States presidential election.
China congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Friday.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said the country was aware the poll will eventually be decided in court.
“We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Biden and Harris. We understand the results of the U.S. election will be determined according to U.S. laws and procedures,” Reuters quoted Wenbin as saying.
China and America under President Donald Trump seemed not to have the best relations.
They repeatedly attacked each other on issues bordering on trade, foreign policies, human rights, and COVID-19.
Trump many times accused China of causing the pandemic.
The President maintains he won the November 3 election, not Biden, even though the Democratic candidate already has an unassailable lead of 290 Electoral College votes over Trump’s 217.
To win the US presidential election, a candidate must amass 270 Electoral College votes.
Biden also leads Trump in the popular vote margin with over 77.6million against Trump’s 72.4million votes.
Biden flipped election results in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, being the first Democrat to win the Red State in over 70 years; just as he has garnered unbeatable margin of more than 14,000 votes lead over Trump in typically Red State of Georgia, where a recount has been ordered.
Only Georgia, where Biden is expected to win with its 16 Electoral College votes, and North Carolina, where Trump is expected to win, are remaining to be called.
Already, Trump has refused to concede defeat, 10 days after the election, with a few of his loyalists grandstanding, while other GOP senators, supporters and leaders agree that the election has been won by Biden and lost by Trump.
Similarly, almost all world leaders, including Pope Francis, have congratulated Biden, pledging to work with him to improve existing relations, and making the world a better place.
World leaders who have congratulated Biden include, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson; French President, Emmanuel Macron; German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, Trump allies – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Natanyahu and Saudi Arabia crown prince – Mohammed bin Salmon bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, alias MBS; Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau; Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari; the European Union; African Union, Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison; Turkey President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan; South Korean Prime Minister, Chung Sye-kyun, among others.
It would be recalled that Biden is the second Catholic to lead the US as President since its emergence as a nation state.
News
Kwara Govt Set To Scrap Pension For Ex-Govs, Deputies
The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has disclosed plans to scrap payment of pension to former governors and their deputies in the state.
Abdulrazaq disclosed his plans in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Friday.
He disclosed that a bill would be sent to the State House of Assembly next week, asking lawmakers to scrap the law awarding pension packages to ex-governors.
The governor explained that the decision was in line with the call by residents of the state.
The statement reads: “The governor has listened to voices of the majority of the citizens opposing the pension law for former governors and deputy governors.
“However, the governor feels it is time for the law as it is to give way. He would rather the state commits the scarce public funds to tackling the question of poverty and youth unemployment.”
This is coming barely three days after his counterpart from Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu took a similar step.
News
WAEC Closes Registration For 2020 WASSCE
The West African Examination Council (WAEC), Nigeria has stated that registration for 2020 second series West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) registration ends today, November 13.
This is as they called on those who were yet to complete the registration process to do so before the portal closes on Sunday, November 15.
The Acting Head of Public Affairs WAEC Nigeria, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu said that: “This is to inform all prospective candidates and stakeholders that registration for the above examination ends today, Friday, November 13, 2020.
“However, for those who have already purchased PIN, upload will continue till midnight of Sunday, November 15, 2020, after which the site for the registration of entry would be closed.
“Provision will be made for ‘Walk-In’ candidates to register 24hrs before the commencement of the paper they intend to sit,” Ojijeogu explained.
Trending
- Politics5 days ago
Wike To Commence Sixth Flyover Project
- Editorial5 days ago
Militants’ Demands And Peace In N’Delta
- Business5 days ago
Finance Expert Reels Out Benefits Of Online Investment
- Politics5 days ago
Rivers LG Polls: Women Want ONELGA Chairmanship Slot
- Politics5 days ago
Blair To Deliver 2020 Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture
- Politics5 days ago
INEC’s Report On 2019 General Elections
- Politics5 days ago
Atiku Congratulates Biden
- Business5 days ago
$21.686bn NLNG Fund: Reps Angry Over NNPC’s Rejection Of Summons