PDP Achievements’ve Killed APC, Others In Rivers -Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that the achievements of the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration have killed other political parties in the state.

Wike, made this assertion during the reception organised by the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to welcome thousands of APC members back into PDP.

Leaders of the defectors included the former Director of Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Henry Ogiri; APC South-South Administrative Officer, Gloria Boma; Mr. Lolo Ibieneye and Alhaji Hassan Douglas.

The governor asserted that prior to 2015, the APC had promised to transform the country, fix the East-West Road, and provide good governance to Nigerians.

But, on the contrary, he said the APC has continued to give excuses for its colossal failure after it orchestrated the unfortunate conspiracy to remove President Goodluck Jonathan from office.

“Are things better today? So, why do you allow people to tell you lies. How long can you continue to listen to the lies of the All Progressives Congress? They have nothing for Nigerians. It is unfortunate that there was a conspiracy to remove a Niger Delta person as President”, Wike noted.

The governor, who bemoaned the marginalisation of Rivers State, regretted that several years after the Federal Government awarded the N120billion Bodo-Bonny Road, it has failed to provide its counterpart funding, allowing only the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to finance the project.

“Look at: since they started the Bonny-Bodo Road, what has happened? As we speak, the Federal Government has not released their counterpart funding for that road. Now, NLNG said let us do it, and then, deduct it from the tax we are going to pay to the Federal Government. Is it how they have been doing in other states?”, he asked.

The governor noted that ahead to the 2023 general election, the APC has, again, started making false promises to construct a University of Transport, develop a deep sea port and industrial park in the state.

“By next year, political activities will kick-start. When will they build infrastructure again? Somebody will come and tell you people, Federal Government has approved industrial pack; they have approved deep sea port in Bonny”, he said.

Wike said that the PDP provides the only hope for Nigerians, and congratulated the defectors for their courage to return to the party.

He assured them that they would be accorded the same respect like every other party.

“I thank you for this bold step taken to join the PDP. Only a wicked man who does not like good things will not see what we are doing in Port Harcourt. With our achievements, we have killed any party that wants to raise its head. This is done by your support. On May 27, 2015, somebody said we can’t pay salary. Today, we are not talking about payment of salary, we are employing 5,000 youths into the state civil service”, he said.

The Rivers State Chairman of the PDP, Amb Desmond Akawor noted that no local government in the state was without any development project by Governor Wike.

According to him, this has continued to endear the people to the PDP.

Akawor, who gave each leader of the defectors umbrella and party membership cards, said the returnees were convinced that the PDP was a party that believes in good governance and means well for Rivers people.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Dr. Henry Ogiri, said they were motivated to return to the PDP because of the quality of people-oriented projects embarked upon by the governor.

He promised, on behalf of the others, to be loyal to PDP and work to ensure that APC does not exist anymore in the state.