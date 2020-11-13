EndSARS Protests: Wike Reopens Ikokwu Spare Parts Market

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, mourned a former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings, who died at the age of 73.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said Africa would miss what he described as the deceased’s sterling qualities.

The statement titled, ‘President Buhari mourns Jerry Rawlings, says great loss to Africa,’ read, “President Muhammadu Buhari sends heartfelt condolences to government and people of Ghana over passing of the country’s former President, Jerry Rawlings, 73, affirming that the entire African continent will sorely miss the sterling qualities of the great leader.

“President Buhari believes the passion, discipline and moral strength that the former Ghanaian leader employed to reposition his country over many years continue to reverberate across the continent and beyond.

“The President notes, with commendation, the unique role the former President played in strengthening political institutions in his country and Africa, stimulating the economy for sustainable growth, and vociferously championing the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.

“President Buhari joins family, friends and associates of the former Ghanaian leader in mourning his departure, assuring that the ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy will always be remembered.

“The President prays that the almighty God will grant the Ghanaian leader eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones.”

Also, the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings, “will be remembered for his critical role in the evolvement of modern democratic Ghana”.

He recalled that Rawlings, who died on Thursday at aged 73, supported and accommodated his non-governmental organisation, the Africa Leadership Forum, when former Nigerian Military Leader, late Gen Sani Abacha, jailed him in 1995.

Obasanjo stated this in a condolence letter to Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Ado, a copy of which was made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.

He condoled with the Government of Ghana and the family of the deceased over the demise of his “dear brother and friend”.

The letter partly read, “President Rawlings will be missed for his exemplary leadership across Africa but particularly for his contribution to nation-building in the Republic of Ghana where he served, first as the military Head of State of the country from 1981 to 1992, and later as a democratically-elected President from 1992-2000.

“As you know, I worked very closely with our departed brother within the remaining two years of his completing his second term in office, i.e. 1999-2000 and during which time I had become a democratically-elected President of Nigeria. I found in him a reliable friend, ally and confidant.

“It must also be on record that President Rawlings played a key role in furthering the actualization of the objectives of the Africa Leadership Forum (ALF), a non-governmental organization which I founded in 1988 to develop leadership capacities in Africa in order to increase productivity of major actors in government, parliament, business and civil society.

“He supported and accommodated the organisation and its staff during the period of the relocation of the organisation’s base to Ghana because Abacha wanted to have them destroyed just immediately after he got me arrested and imprisoned on a trumped-up charge of coup plotting in 1995.

“No doubt, his generous assistance to ALF and its staff makes me forever indebted to him. I can proudly say he was a true friend and brother. His works, values, and principles have had and will continue to have a great influence and impact in Africa and beyond.”

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, mourned the death of ex-Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings.

Rawlings was said to have died of Covid-19-related complications at the age of 73.

Describing his as African giant, the former vice-president said that, “Rawlings tenure as leader of Ghana remains emblematic with the restoration of that country. Even after office, he stood tall for African unity and renaissance.

“He represented a generation of leaders who gave their all for the rebirth of his country and Africa at large. I pray for a pleasant repose of his soul and console with the people of Ghana; his contemporaries and current leaders in Africa on the loss of a worthy patriot.”

Also reacting, the former Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki, said that the former president of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings’ death at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, was a monumental loss to Africa.

The former president led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the elected President of Ghana.

Saraki described Rawlings as a revolutionary known to match his words with actions.

The former Senate president commiserated with Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Gaga Asians over the loss of Rawlings.

Saraki, on his Twitter page, wrote: “From his early days as a young revolutionary to his later years as a renowned statesman and pan-Africanist, Jerry Rawlings always led from the front and matched his words with his actions.

“As we mourn his death, I commiserate with President @NAkufoAddo and our Ghanaian brothers and sisters.

“It is my prayer that God will grant President Rawlings eternal rest as we all take solace in his achievements and contributions to the development of a more united continent,” his tweet read.

Meanwhile, Akufo-Ado has declared a seven-day national mourning in Ghana as a mark of respect for the departed nationalist.