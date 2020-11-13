News
Africa’s Internet Economy May Hit $180bn By 2025 -Google-IFC Report
A new report released by Google and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates that Africa’s Internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2% of the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025, contributing nearly $180billion to its economy.
The projected potential contribution could reach $712billion by 2050.
Driving this growth is a combination of increased access to faster and better quality Internet connectivity, a rapidly expanding urban population, a growing tech talent pool, a vibrant start-up ecosystem, and Africa’s commitment to creating the world’s largest single market under the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Currently, Africa is home to 700,000 developers and venture capital funding for start-ups has increased year-on-year for the past five years, with a record $2.02billion in equity funding raised in 2019, according to Partech Ventures Africa.
“The digital economy can and should change the course of Africa’s history. This is an opportune moment to tap into the power of the continent’s tech start-ups for much-needed solutions to increase access to education, healthcare, and finance, and ensure a more resilient recovery, making Africa a world leader in digital innovation and beyond,” Interim Managing Director, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of IFC, Stephanie von Friedeburg, said.
Digital start-ups in Africa are driving innovation in fast-growing sectors, including fintech, healthtech, media and entertainment, e-commerce, e-mobility, and e-logistics, contributing to Africa’s growing Internet gross domestic product (iGDP) — defined as the Internet’s contribution to the GDP.
“Google and IFC have created this report to highlight the role the digital start-up sector is playing and other factors driving the continent’s growth, in order to showcase and support the opportunities the continent presents,” Google Africa Director, Nitin Gajria, said.
An analysis within the report, conducted by Accenture, found that in 2020, the continent’s iGDP may contribute approximately $115billion to Africa’s $2.554trillion GDP (4.5% of total GDP).
This is up from $99.7billion (3.9% of total GDP) in 2019, with the potential to grow as the continent’s economies develop.
Investments in infrastructure, consumption of digital services, public and private investment, and new government policies and regulations will play an important role in supporting Africa’s digital growth.
The report notes that investment in digital skills will also need to increase in order to help drive technology usage and continue to grow the continent’s talent pool.
Buhari, Obasanjo, Others Mourn Rawlings
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, mourned a former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings, who died at the age of 73.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said Africa would miss what he described as the deceased’s sterling qualities.
The statement titled, ‘President Buhari mourns Jerry Rawlings, says great loss to Africa,’ read, “President Muhammadu Buhari sends heartfelt condolences to government and people of Ghana over passing of the country’s former President, Jerry Rawlings, 73, affirming that the entire African continent will sorely miss the sterling qualities of the great leader.
“President Buhari believes the passion, discipline and moral strength that the former Ghanaian leader employed to reposition his country over many years continue to reverberate across the continent and beyond.
“The President notes, with commendation, the unique role the former President played in strengthening political institutions in his country and Africa, stimulating the economy for sustainable growth, and vociferously championing the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.
“President Buhari joins family, friends and associates of the former Ghanaian leader in mourning his departure, assuring that the ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy will always be remembered.
“The President prays that the almighty God will grant the Ghanaian leader eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones.”
Also, the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings, “will be remembered for his critical role in the evolvement of modern democratic Ghana”.
He recalled that Rawlings, who died on Thursday at aged 73, supported and accommodated his non-governmental organisation, the Africa Leadership Forum, when former Nigerian Military Leader, late Gen Sani Abacha, jailed him in 1995.
Obasanjo stated this in a condolence letter to Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Ado, a copy of which was made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.
He condoled with the Government of Ghana and the family of the deceased over the demise of his “dear brother and friend”.
The letter partly read, “President Rawlings will be missed for his exemplary leadership across Africa but particularly for his contribution to nation-building in the Republic of Ghana where he served, first as the military Head of State of the country from 1981 to 1992, and later as a democratically-elected President from 1992-2000.
“As you know, I worked very closely with our departed brother within the remaining two years of his completing his second term in office, i.e. 1999-2000 and during which time I had become a democratically-elected President of Nigeria. I found in him a reliable friend, ally and confidant.
“It must also be on record that President Rawlings played a key role in furthering the actualization of the objectives of the Africa Leadership Forum (ALF), a non-governmental organization which I founded in 1988 to develop leadership capacities in Africa in order to increase productivity of major actors in government, parliament, business and civil society.
“He supported and accommodated the organisation and its staff during the period of the relocation of the organisation’s base to Ghana because Abacha wanted to have them destroyed just immediately after he got me arrested and imprisoned on a trumped-up charge of coup plotting in 1995.
“No doubt, his generous assistance to ALF and its staff makes me forever indebted to him. I can proudly say he was a true friend and brother. His works, values, and principles have had and will continue to have a great influence and impact in Africa and beyond.”
Similarly, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, mourned the death of ex-Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings.
Rawlings was said to have died of Covid-19-related complications at the age of 73.
Describing his as African giant, the former vice-president said that, “Rawlings tenure as leader of Ghana remains emblematic with the restoration of that country. Even after office, he stood tall for African unity and renaissance.
“He represented a generation of leaders who gave their all for the rebirth of his country and Africa at large. I pray for a pleasant repose of his soul and console with the people of Ghana; his contemporaries and current leaders in Africa on the loss of a worthy patriot.”
Also reacting, the former Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki, said that the former president of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings’ death at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, was a monumental loss to Africa.
The former president led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the elected President of Ghana.
Saraki described Rawlings as a revolutionary known to match his words with actions.
The former Senate president commiserated with Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Gaga Asians over the loss of Rawlings.
Saraki, on his Twitter page, wrote: “From his early days as a young revolutionary to his later years as a renowned statesman and pan-Africanist, Jerry Rawlings always led from the front and matched his words with his actions.
“As we mourn his death, I commiserate with President @NAkufoAddo and our Ghanaian brothers and sisters.
“It is my prayer that God will grant President Rawlings eternal rest as we all take solace in his achievements and contributions to the development of a more united continent,” his tweet read.
Meanwhile, Akufo-Ado has declared a seven-day national mourning in Ghana as a mark of respect for the departed nationalist.
SUGs Give FG Seven Days To End Strike In Varsities
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in conjunction with the South-West Universities Students’ Union Presidents, yesterday, have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve all contending issues and end the strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) eight months ago.
The two bodies, which gave the ultimatum at a meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, threatened that failure to achieve this would lead to an aggressive nationwide agitation and protests by students.
The South-West Universities Students’ Union Presidents, however, placed a three-point demand before the Federal Government.
They asked for adequate funding of the educational sector, allocation of 15 to 20 per cent of Nigeria’s budget to education, and an immediate end to the incessant ASUU strikes.
The SUG Presidents for the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Oloyede Abiodun; University of Ibadan, Akeju Olusegun; Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, SUG, Olabiyi Anthony; and other Students’ Union Presidents, who spoke at the meeting, decried the impacts of incessant ASUU strike on the future of Nigerian students.
They called for an end to the strikes in the interest of national development.
The meeting was also attended by SUG presidents from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA); Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED); Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU); University of Ilorin (Unilorin); and Olabisi Onabanjo University (O.O.U).
Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given undergraduates seven pieces of advice on how to spend their time because of the union’s indefinite strike.
The union, in a Twitter post, yesterday, advised the students to seize the strike opportunity to get a skill and add value to their lives.
According to ASUU, “This strike is an opportunity for any undergraduate to get a skill.
“Students should always seize opportunities to add value to their life. At no time will conditions be favourable. Successful people only seize opportunities.
“Here are seven ways you can make the most of this period: ‘Intern or get a small-time job
“This may be a great time to draft your CV and pitch yourself to employers. Already, there are a couple opportunities since the announcement of this strike.
“Join the family business. Some of us have ‘family businesses’. The business our parents have been doing for some time. It can be a big-time company or a small super mart. Whichever one it is, it’s not a bad idea spending holiday working here. It’s one way to give back and also add to your professional experience.
“Learn a new skill. I have an engineer friend who makes a living today from graphics design. He learnt it while we were in school. There’s almost no limit to the skills you can learn during holidays. If anything, start with learning basic and intermediate computer operations (if you don’t know that by now). Code schools are also popping up everywhere so you can join one. You can also join the growing community of Nigerian freelancers and hone your skills.
“Be active in church or mosque, other groups. Refuse to be an onlooker anywhere you find yourself. Be a part of people who make things work. Join a group in church, your community, and be active in it. These experiences also contribute shaping the person you’ll be in the future.
“There’s no harm in travelling if you can afford it. Travelling is also a form of learning. If you happen to have relations scattered around Nigeria and abroad, consider travelling. Life’s too short to not explore more places.
“We don’t mean only course-related books. Take up a novel, read a book on investment, study Nigerian history, look up spiritual books. Read far and wide.
“Well, you still have to catch some fun. Plus, it’s perfectly okay to spoil yourself a little. You can binge watch your favourite TV series, play football, go to more events etc”.
#EndSARS Protests: Wike Reopens Ikokwu Spare Parts Market
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has approved the reopening of the popular Ikokwu Motor Spare Parts Market in Port Harcourt.
The governor announced the reopening in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday.
The governor also stated that security agencies would still remain in the area until further notice.
It would be recalled that the popular Ikokwu Motor Spare Parts Market was shut down following the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on the area and some other parts of the state announced by the governor.
It was at the wake of #EndSARS protest, which was hijacked by hoodlums and later turned violence resulting in an unprecedented carnage in Oyigbo Local Government Area.
Wike had, in a state-wide broadcast made on Wednesday, October 21, announced the curfew on the area alongside Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, and Iloaubuchi areas of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, as well as Oil Mill area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area.
The governor explained that the decision to impose the curfew was taken after a State Security Council meeting held at the Government House, Port Harcourt earlier that day.
He said that while the state government appreciated and commended the peaceful nature of the #EndSARS protests, it was becoming clear by the day that the protests had been hijacked by hoodlums to unleash carnage.
However, the state government had lifted the curfew in the affected areas, but relaxed that of Oyigbo LGA from 7 pm to 6 am, which took effect from Wednesday, November 4.
