Sports
Six-Year-Old Swimmer Shines At Navy Championship
Six-year-old swimmer Christopher Umoh stole the show with an amazing performance at the recent FOC West Open Boat Race, which took place at the Navy Sailing Club, Navy Barracks, Ojo, Lagos.
Umoh won the swimming event for kids between age four and seven years, beating siblings Nwankwo Jacinta and Nwankwo Jessica to second and third positions respectively.
According to an elated Yvonne, mother of Umoh, said, “he started swimming at five last year. He was initially discouraged when he started because of his strength and phobia for water.
“But now he loves what he does and is passionate about training.”
In other swimming events, Aminu Giginya claimed the boys 70m (11-15) title.
Nafisat Mohammed won the girls 50m (11-15), Frederick Kenigua triumphed in the boys 50m (8-11) and Giginya Asmau came out tops in the girls 50m (8-11).
Joy Madu and Hassan Saleh emerged winners in the kayak event for girls and boys 70m (11- 15), while Michael Moses won the 200m (men) and Deborah Izilein claimed the women’s 100m title.
Izilein also won the women’s 70m event, with Abraham Ekiye snatching the men’s title.
Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, said there were plans by the navy to procure facilities for the sailing club, in their bid to groom internationally acclaimed athletes.
“What we are doing is to engage the young athletes to build on the successes of the current executive of the Navy Sailing Club. We urge the public and private sectors to support the club in their bid to produce international champions,” he stated.
Sports
Babangida Makes Case For Home-Based Players
Former Nigeria international Tijani Babangida, has blamed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Committee (LMC) for non-inclusion of home-based players national teams.
He explained that from the beginning, NFF and LMC should have told the Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, that they wanted at least three home-based players in every match.
Babangida, Nigeria President of Players Union (NPPU) said this on Wednesday, in an interview with sports journalists, shortly before Rivers United and Akwa United filed out at the ongoing Governor Wike preseason tournament, at the Sharks Football Stadium, Port Harcourt.
According to him, there are good players in the NPFL; just that Rohr has not taken his time to scout for players in Nigerian Leagues.
“How will the home-based players be happy when they are not given chance to showcase their talents in the National team.
“As I am watching today’s game, I have discovered one or two good players and I will introduce them to him, so that he can invite them to the national team.
That will give confidence to other home-based players to do more”, Babanigida said.
In the same vein, the president, described the match between Rivers United and Akwa United as a derby, stressing that Rivers United should up their game, hences they are billed to represent the country in the continental campaign.
At the end of the game Rivers United forced Àkwa United to two all draw.
Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Gov Wike Pre-Season Tourney: Rivers Utd, Others For Semi Finals
Preparatory to the grand finale of the second edition of Governor Wike Pre-season Football Tournament tomorrow at the Sharks FC Stadium, Rivers State darling team, Rivers United leads qualifiers for the penultimate stage of the competition to be decided today.
Despite a slow start to the competition, the pride of Rivers State stormed to the semi final stage after one loss, one draw and two victories to garner seven points alongside Lobi Stars of Makurdi, which already boasts of seven points after three games in the same group.
Rivers United will however discover their position and semi final opponents after Lobi Stars must have completed their final group match this morning.
In Group B, Mountain of Fire and Miracles FC and Bayelsa United finished first and second respectively to reach the semi final stage while the MFM FC awaits the second placed team in Group A, Bayelsa United will clash with the top Group A team, either Rivers United or Lobi Stars in the two semi final matches scheduled for 3 and 5 pm, respectively, today.
Curtains with be drawn on the competition tomorrow with the closing ceremony and final match scheduled for 3.00pm at the Sharks FC Stadium.
Sports
NPFL Legend Supports PHC League
Nigerian football legend, Victor Ezeji, has declared support for the Port Harcourt City League and has put his money where his mouth is.
Ezeji told newsmen in a brief ceremony that Rivers State and Nigeria must get it right at grassroots level.
“I was discovered at one of such tournaments, while I was still a teenager.
“I believe many more can be discovered too, if we are more consistent,” Ezeji said.
Victor Ezeji decided to sponsor an award for the Most Valuable Player, MVP, in the league.
Ezeji was himself MVP in the FA Cup as well as top scorer in the league for his clubs, countless times in his career.
The Port Harcourt City League kicked off on Tuesday and already has ex-footballers like Imama Amapakabo and now Victor Ezeji supporting it.
