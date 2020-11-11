Nation
SEC Moves To Delete 157 Firms From Capital Market
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has commenced the process that may lead to cancellation and withdrawal of certificates of not less than 157 inactive capital market firms.
In a circular dated November 10, 2020, and titled, “Pre-Notice on Cancellation/Withdrawal of Certificates of Registration of Inactive Capital Market Operators,” SEC stated that the 157 capital market operators, which were registered for various functions in the capital market, have consistently failed to meet extant regulations.
According to the commission, the operators have consistently failed to render their statutory returns to the commission, had their capital eroded while others were affected by policy changes.
“In view of this fact, the commission hereby requests the affected capital market operators (CMOs) to make presentations to the commission, on or before 13th November, 2020, giving reasons why their registration should not be cancelled,” the circular stated.
The affected firms include, 2AS Amao Consult, Adamawa Securities Limited, AIMS Asset Management Limited, AIQ Venture Capital Fund Managers Limited, Allbond Investment Limited, Amalgamated Capital Funds Ltd, Arnold Portfolio Co, Associated Investment Trust Co. Limited, Bayhead Alpha Capital Ltd, Bendu Peter Ser. Nig. Ltd.
Others are Bluebird Capital Limited, Boston Capital investments limited, and Brickfield Road Associates Ltd, Bytofel Trust & Securities Ltd, Cadington Securities Ltd, Capital Partners Limited, Capital Structures Ltd, CDL Asset Management Ltd, Circular Trust Ltd, Citi Asset Management Limited, Citizens Inv. & Sec. Ltd, City Investment Management Ltd, Consolidated Discount Ltd, Consolidated Inv. Limited, Consult & Capital Limited, Cornerstone Asset Management Ltd, Corporate Diamond Securities and investments Limited, Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc, Cutix, Dakal Services Limited, Dambale (Nigeria) Limited and De-Canon Investment Ltd.
The rest are, Development Business Co. Limited, Dolbic Finance Limited, Dynamic Trust & Securities Ltd, Eazytrade Concept Ltd, Elyon’s Asset Management Ltd, Emerging Capital Ltd, EMI Capital Resources Ltd, Enterprise Bank Plc, Enterprise Capital Management Ltd, Equibond Securities Limited, Equinox Asset Management Limited, Equitorial Trust Bank Plc, ET&F Investment Ltd, Express Discount Limited, FB Asset Management Limited, Femi Ajijala & Co, First Alstate Securities Ltd, First Marina Trust Limited, Fittco Seurities Limited, Floodgate Finance & Sec. Limited, G. Akomas & Partners, Global Capital Market Ltd, Global Inv. & Sec. Ltd, GMT Securities Ltd, Gombe Securities Ltd, Habitat Trust Ltd, Hazonwao Assets Management Ltd, Heap Investment Ltd, and others.
Nation
N’East Elders Advise Buhari To Sack Security Chiefs
The Coalition of North-East Elders for Peace and Development, has reiterated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his service chiefs.
They accused the military of leaving the North-East zone to the mercy of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists but deployed massive strength during the #EndSARS protests in parts of the country.
The elders argued that the scores of civilians killed were avoidable had greater tact been adopted, but noted that the strategic and operational blunders led to the scores of civilians killed.
The chairman of the North-East Elders, Engr. Zana Goni, in a statement, stressed the need for proactive intelligence.
As a result, the elders enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari, to show the service chiefs the way out as they had exhausted all applicable ideas.
They said that would pave the way for the appointment of a new set of senior officers who would approach their jobs with the highest degree of commitment and enthusiasm.
They also believed that the new appointees would bring fresh ideas to bear on the onerous task of bringing to an end the 11-year-old insurgency that has since caused the loss of lives and destruction of property in the region.
The statement noted that though the protests in parts of the country may have been suspended, with deaths and destruction of both private and public properties in the trail, the North East also suffered similar fate during the period of the demonstrations.
The elders lamented that an attempt to quell the protests by all means possible, and the desire to prove that they were indeed on ground, left the security of the North East worse than it was.
The statement observed that the high command of the military would have been proactive enough to know that the insurgents take advantage of loopholes, to perpetrate their wicked acts.
The elders expressed their disappointment that these gaps were not covered, thereby giving the terrorists a free rein in many communities, a situation they said culminated in many unreported deaths and destruction of property.
The elders explained that their men, women and children are tired of the needless attacks on communities, in the face of huge budgetary expenditure on the defence and security sub-sector of the nation.
They added: “We are concerned that our dear President, who is so passionate about leaving an enviable legacy of a prosperous nation in all respect, has remained adamant, as far as the military heads are concerned.
“This position is despite the unanimous resolution by the Senate and the House of Representatives requesting the sack of the Service Chiefs”.
Nation
Expert Advocates Inter-Tribal Marriage Among Corps Members
A Communication and Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, Dr Haruna Penni, says inter-tribal marriage among corps members will strengthen the philosophy of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
Penni made the call in an interview with journalists yesterday in Minna.
According to him, the move will bring about peaceful co-existence among the multi-ethnic and multi-religious people of the country.
The expert also said that adhering to the philosophy of the corps would bring about rapid development to the nation.
“In order to move forward as a strong and indivisible nation, the guiding philosophy of the NYSC should be imbibed in fostering knowledge and mutual appreciation of Nigerians through marriage and job placement.
“The antecedent and background knowledge of the past should not only be rekindled in our youths but such curriculum should be carefully developed to bring about reconciliation, rehabilitation and reconstruction,’’ Penni said.
He said that education, skills acquisition training and employment opportunities should be created to develop attitudinal changes and alleviate poverty as well as tackle restiveness.
Penni said that over-dominance by a few ethnic groups should be discouraged for positive affirmative situation where power was shared among the federating units no matter their population.
He stressed the need for the national orientation outfit to be strengthened and propagated as national ethos.
The expert called for partial implementation of fiscal federalism and the sustenance of multi-party politics as a learning process until Nigeria attains perfection.
He suggested other governing models that would evolve the National Assembly members on part time bases with some stipends as take home pay.
Penni said there should be experimentation with rotating presidency for 50 years where each federating unit would hold political power for six years.
“If there is the will, there will always be a way out of our internally and externally created socio-political quagmire,” he said.
Nation
Activist Sues Yesufu, Adeyemi, Davido, Others Over #EndSARS Protests
A human rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, has lodged a criminal complaint against 50 persons over the alleged roles they played in the #EndSARS protests that rocked the nation, last month.
In the suit he filed before an Abuja Chief Magistrate’s Court, last Monday, the complainant, who identified himself as a tax-paying Nigerian citizen that is “committed to ensuring the peace, security, as well as good government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, alleged that his properties were destroyed during the protests.
He, therefore, urged the court to sanction all the listed Defendants for allegedly spearheading the #EndSARS protest that led to the destruction of his properties.
Among those he cited as Defendants in the matter included former Super Eagles legend, Kanu Nwankwo, Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, vocal female activist, Aisha Yesufu, a former Director-General, Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr Joe Abah, as well as a journalist, Kiki Mordi.
Other celebrities that were joined as Defendants in the matter are Musicians – David Adeleke popularly known as Davido; Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz; Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, Peter and Paul Okoye; Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy.
Also listed are social media comedians/influencers and actors – Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, and Maryam Akpaokagi aka Taoma, Yul Edochie, Uche Jombo, Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro, and Deji Adeyanju.
Specifically, the complainant, in the suit he anchored on Sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, insisted that all the Defendants instigated the #EndSARS protest that eventually led to violence and wanton destruction of public and private properties.
In a supporting affidavit he filed in support of the suit, the Complainant, averred: “That the 1st to 50th accused persons between the 3rd day of October, 2020, and the 28th day of October, 2020, using Twitter, an Internet web source with URL https://www.twitter.com within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire amongst themselves to commit a misdemeanour, to wit, promoting and acting in such a manner, with intent to assist in the promotion of #EndSARS and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 97(2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
