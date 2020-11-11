Rivers
RSG Desirous To Increase Investment Capacity -Banigo
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the state government is desirous to increase investment capacity development for Rivers people.
Dr. Banigo stated this during the inaugural meeting of the State Core Working Group on Human Capital Development Programme, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.
The Deputy Governor said the plan and agenda are to address issues of poverty and to ensure a sustainable economic development of the citizenry.
“We are going to look at the strategies that are peculiar to our state, and you know of course the low financial plan but, we are going to work at those strategies that are peculiar to our state in developing our human capital development for the State, and articulate the ways and means we are going to do it,” she stressed.
Dr. Banigo who is also the Chairman of the State Core Working Group, said the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Wike had mandated the State Core Working Group on Human Capital Development Programme to work as a team to achieve set goals, adding that whatever action plan they produced would be linked to the State development plan.
Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Isaac Kamalu said the programme was initiated to enable the State meet the United Nations Human Development Index, the Human Capital Index and the World Bank Capital Index, which according to him, are the baseline measurements that are employed in assessing growth along the Human Capital Development component.
The line ministries involved in driving Human Capital Development includes, Health, Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Education, Women Affairs, Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, in partnership with NGOs whose goals and objectives are related.
#EndSARS: Social Action Seeks Constitutional Reforms
A non-governmental group, Social Action has advocated constitutional reforms that will cover restructuring and resource control.
In a statement made available to The Tide by its Communications and Advocacy Manager, Lilian Akhigbe, it condemned the use of force against protesters and other forms of repressions against the populace.
It declared that, “The peaceful clamour for police reforms, as well as electoral , constitutional review, restructuring, resource control, the passage of the PIB into law, and other legitimate demands of the people, must never be misconstrued by the government or any segment of the society as an attempt to subvert the government or truncate the present political system”.
The body also condemned the deliberate use of the term “subversive” by the Federal Government in relation to young Nigerians whose #EndSARS street marches and sit-ins have been widely acclaimed to be peaceful and well-organised across the country, until it was hijacked by sponsored hoodlums.
It said, “we deem it highly condemnable for the government to regard peaceful protesters as subversives, as such a perception is capable of reinforcing the mistrust between the government and the citizens. In a democratic system of government where citizens have a constitutionally-guaranteed right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, such citizens and their supporters must never be treated as subversive elements when there is no evidence suggesting that the genuine, peaceful protesters had any intention to subvert or undermine the government in power. “
It urged government against actions that will threaten the freedom of the citizens and make legitimate demands to hold the government accountable.
In their words, “Government ought to encourage these young, patriotic Nigerians to engage in socio-political dialogues that could effectuate more citizens’ participation in governance”.
Adding that, “We strongly condemn the use of excessive force by some security operatives on peaceful protesters, in an attempt to quell the peaceful protests in several states across the country. This has led to the death of several persons, with some sustaining gunshot wounds; a situation that could have been averted with more proactive and suitable measures. “
Insisting that adherence to democratic norms is a responsibility of both the government and the governed, the body stressed that the rule of law allows all citizens of Nigeria to engage in political dialogue in order to demand for broader reforms in the governance of the country through extensive civic engagements.
The body urged that members of the society must be allowed the freedom to communicate their grievances to the government and influence public policies and programmes without delay, in order to prevent an escalation into violence.
FCET, Omoku Holds 2020 Matriculation Ceremony, Friday
The 32nd and 9th matriculation ceremonies for fresh students of Federal College of Education (Technical) Omoku, Rivers State in affiliation with University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) for the 2019/2020 Academic year hold on Friday
The joint matriculation ceremonies which were delayed due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are for Degree, Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) Regular and Part Time Year one students as well as Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PDE) students.
The Registrar of the College, Dr. Liverpool Eboh Onyije, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the institution, Prince Charles Amadike Otoboh, stated that as part of activities marking the ceremony, a joint special prayer session for staff, students nad friends of the College, and orientation programme for fresh students would hold today matriculation lecture, novelty football match is billed for tomorrow while the proper matriculation ceremony takes place on Friday.
The statement invites parents, guardians and friends of the college to grace the ceremonies.
As at the time of this report, lecture halls, student hostels, offices and roads in the College were wearing new look, preparatory to the matriculation ceremony.
Firm Petitions DPO Over Alleged Sale Of Exhibits
Evomec Global Services Seven Energy has petitioned the Inspector General of Police over alleged sale of properties belonging to the company by the Divisional Police Officer of Mini Okoro Police Station, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The property which The Tide gathered, is heavy duty construction equipment put under the custody of the police, as an exhibit, but is now allegedly auctioned by the DPO without court authorisation, is worth over N500 million.
Claimant of the property, Evomec Services/Seven Energy, an oil and gas servicing firm through its lawyer, Theo Nkire claimed that the Mini Okoro Police officer violated court process.
The lawyer told newsmen that the company discovered to its surprise last week that the containers in the police station had been broken open with equipments sold.
The Tide gathered that the company had won the matter both at the Magistrate Court and High Court, and was awaiting the outcome of the Appeal before learning of the police action.
Litigation over the properties had begun in 2013 between one Gelo Integrated Services and others against the IGP, Evomec Global /Seven Energy and others during which the equipment were remanded in the custody of the police.
When contacted by newsmen through her mobile line, DPO of Mini Okoro Police Station, Olufunke Opayemi said that, “ the matter is from the Force Headquarters, and it is not in my position to sell any exhibit that belongs to Force Headquarters.”
