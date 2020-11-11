Focus
Rebisi Flyover Bridge: Another Promise Fulfilled
A thing of beauty is a joy forever,” the title of an excellent poem by the famous British Poet, John Keats, is how veteran Rivers State Journalist, Mr. Blessing Wikina, described the recently commissioned Rebisi Flyover, which crosses over the memorable Garrison Roundabout.
Indeed, with the torrent of complimentary comments that have been pouring in since the commissioning, the Rebisi flyover has become the latest, most impressive tourist attraction to grace the landscape of the beautiful Garden City of Nigeria.
The Rebisi Flyover, with its gleaming streetlights, was commissioned by the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with colourful pomp and celebration.
It also witnessed elegant and dexterous displays of traditional dances and wrestling matches by the proud and excited indigenes of the community to express their joy and endorsement of this splendid infrastructure that has quite literally put Rebisi on the world map forever.
Mr. Fashola, who took the long walk along the 969. 4 metres’ long Rebisi Dual Carriage Flyover Bridge, with his host, Governor Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzette Wike, and other dignitaries, witnessed firsthand, the warmth and sincere accolades with which the joyous crowd of Rivers people who lined up the stretch under the bridge and perched on the shiny bar handles on the bridge proper, greeted and hailed their Governor, for a job well done.
And in a moment of spontaneous outpouring of nostalgia, during his speech, the Minister confessed that such development efforts will promote peace among residents, tourism and return Port Harcourt to its Garden City status, which he had known and enjoyed over three decades ago, when he spent every vacation in Rivers State.
“What I witnessed is a massive urban regeneration and urban renewal of Port Harcourt,” he said in visible awe.
The Minister commended Governor Wike for his visionary and patriotic decision to name the Rebisi Flyover which is located at Garrison Junction, after the community and thus reflect, not only our gradual departure as a people from a prolonged regimentation mentality, but also underscore the prominence of the Rebisi clan in the identity and location of this legacy infrastructure both in the domestic and global space.
“This place used to be known as Garrison. But, clearly as we begin to shed our military toga and our democracy ages and deepen, we will see a rebirth in our unity, our oneness and our shared developmental aspiration,” he said.
Fashola confirmed that Ministers have been mandated to support the developmental initiatives and aspirations of every State in the country, adding that this mandate had informed the initiative to refund money spent on federal roads to States.
He also delivered some very poignant home truths to correct a ludicrous narrative of misleading information that had gained erroneous currency and mischievous referential authority, even in quarters where those who quoted it ought to know better.
The Minister said: “In the second tranche it was five states. Out of those five states, I think only two were APC states and it was a total of N148billiion and Governor Nyesom Wike and Rivers State got a lion share. He got N78billion. But don’t sit here and think he has received N78 billion. It still has to go to the National Assembly because this is part of Nigeria’s borrowing plan. He has not received a kobo yet,” the Minister stated categorically.
The operational story of the amazing Rebisi flyover, according to the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Eloka Tasie-Amadi started on October 24, 2019, when it was flagged off for construction by the former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia.
Prior to this flag-off however, the Rivers State Government, led by the Attorney-General of the State, Prof. Zaccheus Adangor and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc led by the Managing Director, Dr Lars Richter had, on October 18th, 2019, signed an agreement for the construction of three flyover bridges to develop the landscape of Port Harcourt and resolve traffic congestion in the city. A down payment of 70 percent of the contract sum had been made by the State Government to ensure that there would be no delays or excuses.
Rivers watchers will recall vividly that on May 29, 2019, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, while taking his oath of office for a historic second term, in the presence of thousands of Rivers people from the 23 Local Government Areas of the State, made a solemn commitment when he declared that he will construct three Flyover Bridges at Rumuokoro, Garrison (now Rebisi) and Artillery(now Rumuogba) in Port Harcourt, to resolve the traffic congestion in the capital city which was once again transforming into a major commercial hub and a most favoured destination of choice.
Many thought it was a mere political promise, but like every other pledge he made, Governor Wike, being the promise keeper that he is, took concrete steps to actualize this promise and in one year after the pledge was made, delivered the Rebisi Flyover four months earlier than the estimated time frame of 16 months. It could even have been commissioned earlier if not for the outbreak of COVID-19 global pandemic.
Governor Wike, who noted that the contractor, Julius Berger, worked assiduously, even during the COVID-19 lockdown, just to ensure that the projects were delivered on time, expressed satisfaction that his administration has been able to fulfil the promise of constructing five Flyover Bridges, with one of them achieved in twelve months.
“By December, we have to commission Okoro-Nu-Odo flyover. By February, (2021) we have to commission Rumuogba and Rumuola; by March-April (2021), we will commission the GRA flyover,” he said. This declaration was made with full confidence, like a true leader and administrator who knows his onions and has done his homework with distinction.
Governor Wike also paid glowing tribute to the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola for the leadership role he played in the assessment of the application for refund to the State, of money spent on federal projects and also appealed that the new flyover projects should be considered for refund as well.
He frowned at traders who deliberately refuse to obey Government’s directive not to trade along the roads and inconvenience road users and said that a comprehensive Executive Order will be issued to discourage the practice.
As Rivers people and visitors are still basking in the euphoria and serenading the breathtaking, astonishing beauty of the amazing Rebisi Flyover bridge, the next Flyover to be commissioned will be the Okoro-Nu-Odo flyovover. The beauty of this particular flyover bridge will surpass every aesthetic and architectural imagination in its jaw-dropping kaleidoscopic panoply adorning the landscape of that area of Port Harcourt.
To capture the full beauty of the poem “A thing of beauty” by John Keats and fully appreciate the wonderful and marvelous legacy projects Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is delivering in Rivers State, here is the complete first stanza of the poem:
“A thing of beauty is a joy forever.
Its loveliness increases;
it will never pass into nothingness;
but still will keep
A bower quiet for us, and a sleep
Full of sweet dreams, and health,
and quiet breathing.”
The Commissioner for Works, Olisa Tasie-Amadi captured the importance of the project in these words: “There is an old Chinese proverb which says; ‘If you want to be rich, build a road first’. I believe they say so because ROADS CONNECT, ROADS CREATE ACCESS to every enterprise, therefore one can safely say that ease of movement is key to business and economic activities.
“I am proud to say that THIS PROJECT HAS BEEN BUILT TO LAST. It is obvious that this flyover gives great aesthetic pleasure and several benefits to the good people of our dear state, which include but not limited to:
“ Improved traffic flow and reduced travel time which ultimately saves cost to commuters through reduced transport fares and charges -time they say is money and quicker travel is always cheaper travel.
“ It brings about enhanced property values within the precinct of the flyover and other areas contiguous to it that benefit from the ease of movement created by the flyover.
“ It eradicates traffic conflicts and jams at the Port Harcourt/Aba Road/Trans-Amadi intersection, a good flow of traffic means better emisions and less pollution. Of course, we would all agree that Good roads reduce vehicle damage and wear and tear, leaving more money in our pockets as we spend less on repairs,” he added.
Nsirim is the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Paulinus Nsirim
Re: Oyigbo, Governor Wike And The Blood Of The Innocent
Our attention has been drawn to the Editorial of Daily Independent Newspaper, on November 5, 2020, titled: “Oyigbo, Governor Wike And Blood Of The Innocent.”
Beyond dismissing it as the now fashionable campaign by all manner of relevance seeking commentators and publications, professional courtesy however demands that the usual misleading and highly opinionated allegations associated with such enterprises, be addressed for record purposes.
First of all, we note with a huge sense of disappointment, that the photograph which accompanied the story and was wrongly captioned Wike, is in fact not the photograph of the Rivers State Governor and this, sadly, is not just a glaring reflection of professional laziness by a publication of the seeming pedigree of Daily Independent, it is also an unfortunate reaffirmation of the bastardization, which the basic norms and ethics of our noble Journalism profession has progressively been subjected to over the years.
Against this backdrop therefore, it follows logically that if a highly regarded publication like Daily Independent does not even know what Governor Nyesom Wike, a prominent Nigerian Governor, looks like, then whatever story associated with that ignorance must have been crafted and penned with half-baked or outrightly ignorant references.
This conclusion is succinctly buttressed in the very first lines of the Editorial which reads thus: “Unconfirmed reports of brutality and killings in Oyigbo community of Rivers State following siege by the military should ordinarily come across as shattering.”
Without trying to undermine the morphology and snytactic capacity of whoever heads the Editorial Board of Daily Independent Newspaper, simple common sense is bound to wonder how the “unconfirmed” reports of very sensitive information like ‘brutality’ and ‘killings’ will be ‘shattering’ to a top Newspaper like Daily Independent, whose primary professional responsibility should be investigative journalism, and in this instance, to inform and educate the general public.
The fact that the Editorial then proceeds, on the basis of this “unconfirmed reports” in Oyigbo, to reel out a lengthy and utterly warped profiling of Governor Nyesom Wike’s personality as well as the pragmatic responses to the recent events in that community, leaves much room for the interrogation of Editorial integrity and objectivity.
Be that as it may, it will only be proper and magnanimous for us to recognize and accept the praise and commendations which the Editorial rightly expressed in its appreciation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s firm, pragmatic, committed response to the carnage that was visited on Oyigbo by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), as well as the warm, compassionate, humane and empathetic embrace of the Rivers State Government to the hapless and bereaved widows and children of the slain soldiers and policemen, whose lives were cut short in their prime.
While it is easy to pontificate from wherever this Editorial was crafted, one apparent disconnect which bedevils many commentators, is the pedestrian assumption that governance must always accommodate the reactive restraint of pandering to the whims and caprices of agents of destruction and destabilisation like IPOB, at the expense of endangering the lives and property of innocent citizens in the long run.
With the benefit of hindsight however, one can excuse the Editorial on the ground that it must have been written before the real profiling of IPOB in Oyigbo, which it referred to as “the ill-advised profiling of indigenous community,” was brought to the public domain by comprehensive and intensive intelligence, in Governor Nyesom Wike’s widely reported state wide broadcast and meetings with the leaders of the non-indigenes and which, quite irreversibly, led to the imposition of the 24-hour curfew, which too has since been reviewed and relaxed by the State Security Council.
We also take considerable exception in the expression contained in the Editorial that: “It is obvious the Governor’s apparent determination to engage in confrontation with members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of IPOB beclouded his sense of judgment at the peril of overwhelming majority of community dwellers who may not share the ideology of Biafra (IPOB) or approve of the tactics of the secessionist group.”
Let us state categorically that nothing ever beclouds the judgment of a proactive, fearless, administratively astute, strategically brilliant and politically conscious leader like Governor Nyesom Wike.
Those who read and listened to his state-wide broadcast will know that IPOB had already been designated an outlawed terrorist group, even rejected by the South Eastern Governors where it claims to derive its illegal separatist mandate.
What happened in Oyigbo was not the first time IPOB had bared its destructive fangs in the community, but it crossed the red line this time, by hiding under the guise of #EndSARS protests, to kill four policemen and six soldiers, burn down all the Court buildings and police stations and threaten the lives of other innocent Nigerians and bonafide residents in the community.
If the curfew had not been imposed comprehensively and in the nick of time, it would have exploded into a full blown ethnic war in the community and across Rivers State.
That said, it is now left for you to judge if the unavoidable yet necessary inconveniences of a few days of temporary curfew was not worth the immediate removal and cessation of the threats and dangerous activities of a terrorist group and the futuristic preservation and security of lives and property in Oyigbo.
Let us place on record, for the avoidance of doubt, that the IPOB attack was against the twin institutions of the state government/Police and the Nigerian Army. Governor Nyesom Wike responded as the head of the state government by reinforcing the proscription of IPOB and its activities in the state through a legitimate Executive Order and imposing a curfew on the community to save lives and secure property, after the first carnage unleashed by IPOB.
Unfortunately for IPOB however, its second attack was against the Nigerian Army, which constitutionally reports only to the Chief of Army Staff and the President of Nigeria. Not only was it confirmed that the IPOB hoodlums killed some soldiers, it was also reported that they stole some military rifles too and the leadership of the Nigerian Army, acting independently, instructed and directed the response and recovery operation of its stolen arms on its own mandate and authority.
Ironically, the Editorial exhibited intellectual laziness by failing to see that its own poignant examples of Odi and Zaki-Biam only exposed the fact that Governor Wike is indeed a good student of history and it was rather the IPOB that exhibited a crass ignorance of history for which they not only placed the lives of innocent indigenes and residents in Oyigbo in danger, but may also have paid a heavy price of their own too, according to the “unconfirmed reports” that has ‘shattered’ the Daily Independent Editorial Board.
Let us also place on record again, that Rivers State was the most peaceful and best organised state, amongst all the flashpoint states and in spite of the various social media provocation, during the #EndSARS protests, until IPOB and its hoodlums hijacked the peacefulness of the process.
Governor Wike supervised the protests successfully not only by his astute management of sensitive information, excellent collaboration with security agencies and direct participation and identification with the protesters, but also for the simple fact that he had already anticipated a day like #EndSARS long ago and cried out early, but no one listened to him then.
Now, again with IPOB, Governor Wike has also taken the courageous step as arguably the only Governor in Nigeria, who has reinforced the proscription of an already designated terrorist group, whether in the North or South of the country and this, in conjunction with initial curfew which has now been relaxed, has again demonstrated the extent to which he has kept faith with his primary responsibility to protect the innocent civilian population of Rivers indigenes and residents, from unwarranted intimidation, brutality and possible deaths from the agents of destruction and carnage.
One would therefore have expected the Daily Independent Editorial, whose caption does not even reflect the primary agent, instigator and perpetrator of the shedding of the innocent blood of 10 soldiers and policemen and the burning of Courts and police stations, to blame the necessary culprit in this matter, and it is this constant unprofessionalism in our Journalism, which also deliberately refuses to call out and chastise the real troublemakers in our society, that worries all discerning Nigerians.
We are not sure the Editors of Daily Independent saw the faces of three-month and six-month babies that lost their fathers to the barbaric act of IPOB at Oyigbo.
What will be the fate of these babies and the widows that will suffer to raise them? Yellow journalism did not think this is important.
What a sad development at a time when well-meaning people are lamenting that these innocent babies will face a turbulent future.
To be sure, calm, peace and normalcy have returned to Oyigbo community with the relaxation of the curfew and the reinforcement of the proscription of IPOB, which no doubt, has sent a clear warning to its leaders and members that they are no longer welcome in Rivers State and there is no place for them in Oyigbo, Ikoku or indeed anywhere in the state, in that outlawed, terrorist nomenclature.
Governor Nyesom Wike deserves praise for living up to his leadership responsibilities and Nigeria would indeed be a better place with leaders like him setting the standard and constantly raising the bar for firm, proactive, fearless and courageous leadership, which always puts the welfare and interest of the people first and above everything else.
Nsirim is Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications.
Nwakaudu: A Good Man Goes Home
Today, (Thursday, August 18, 2020), the body of Late Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, Senior Special Assistant on Electronic Media to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, will be laid to rest.
There is no doubt that his kinsmen at Umuanya Ogbodikwu, in Umuahia South LGA of Abia State will be full of grief that such an illustrious son was cut down in his prime.
As tears will flow from family, friends, well wishers and professional colleagues, the life and times of a man who bestrode the media like a colossus will be a talking point.
Mr. Nwakaudu, whose sad demise occurred on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness had an amiable personality that was magnified with his toothy smile.
As a thorough bred professional, he covered his beat with the dexterity that stood him out among his peers.
His ink flowed with relentless ease as he churned out Press Releases and Features to propagate the policies and programmes of the Rivers State Government.
He never missed out on any news item that had to do with the State or our Principal. The timeliness with which he communicated was quite enchanting.
The Abia State-born prolific journalist, who has a degree in Mass Communication from the Benue State University, Makurdi, began reporting in a Makurdi-based tabloid called the Pavilion, before joining The Guardian Newspapers as the Benue State Correspondent.
He joined the Media team of the Rivers State Governor, who was then Minister of State for Education and moved to Port Harcourt with the Governor to coordinate the Media team during the 2015 elections and was officially designated as the Senior Special Assistant, Electronic Media to the Governor after the Election victory.
The late Nwakaudu was a committed and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of The NEW Rivers Vision.
He was a strong defender of the Rivers State Government, a robust writer and an uncompromising media strategist, who interpreted and presented the visions and initiatives of the administration of Governor Wike, with comprehensive poignancy and unequivocal clarity.
He was the definitive name and voice of the Rivers State Government House Media and his passing at the time it occurred, came when his services were greatly needed not just by the Government of Rivers State but the entire journalism profession.
Simeon Nwakaudu was a good man. He was a loyal family man, a dependable ally to his friends and colleagues and a devout Christian who enjoyed immeasurable love, respect and admiration from everyone all over the country.
He will be sorely missed for his professionalism both to the Rivers State Government and the Journalism Community.
As an individual, I lost not just a friend and colleague but a brother. He showed me so much love and support as we carried out public communication for our State.
We had a close knit relationship that created the right synergy that produced a resilient Media Team.
He was ready to go the extra mile as he made sacrifices that made me see him more as a brother than a colleague.
There was never a time I gave him an assignment no matter how late or shortness of time that he complained.
He was in my assessment a rare breed that I presently feel that part of my professional pillars in the State Media Team is gone.
Nwakaudu’s death is indeed a monumental loss to the Government of Rivers State, family, friends and colleagues.
I will surely miss my “Ogbuagu.” Fare thee well, Simeon, until we meet on the Resurrection morning.
May your gentle soul rest in peace. Amen.
Nsirim is Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.
Paulinus Nsirim
Rivers SEEFOR: The Journey So Far
The need for youth employment and access to socio-economic services formed the bases for the formation of the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Project, to consolidate the gains from the amnesty programme of the Federal Government and ensure that youths do not fall back to social vices.
The Project which is financed with credit from the World Bank, grant from European Union and counterpart fund from the State Government, commenced implementation on July 31, 2013. The objective is to enhance opportunities for employment and access to socio-economic services whilst improving the Public Financial Management Systems in the four Niger Delta participating States of Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Rivers.
SEEFOR has two main components: Component A: Youth employment and access to socio-economic services and Component B: Public Financial Management (PFM) Reforms.
Since implementation commenced in Rivers State, the project has traversed the nooks and crannies of the state and transformed lives of several youths, women and communities at large.
Reviewing the activities of the multifaceted project across its sub-components: Public Works, Technical, Vocational and Agricultural Training (TVAT), Community Driven Development-Economic and Community Driven Development-Social as well as its Public Financial Management Component, beneficiaries bared their minds on the activities of the Project.
Under the Public Works Sub-Component, which entails executing small road maintenance and waste management projects, the State Project Coordinator, Mr Kelcious Amos said it has surpassed its target of executing 224 projects and engaging 10,845 beneficiaries to executing 497 projects and engaging 21,770 beneficiaries.
Some beneficiaries and resident of communities visited expressed their gratitude: At Okwutake Community in Degema LGA where Utie-Iwula Road was maintained; a resident, Mrs Elizabeth Brown said “the road was very bad that people could not even use it during rainy season, people could not go through the road to the Waterside, but after SEEFOR’s intervention, the road is now very assessable.”
At Apostolic Church Road, in Eleme one of the beneficiaries, Miss Christy Ogbaji said the project has given her engineering knowledge that she can apply anywhere.
At Lawson’s Compound/Health Centre Road where a mini bridge was constructed to replace a worn-out wooden bridge that was there, the community members thanked the project for the bridge that has eased transportation of sick people and pregnant women in and out of the Health Centre. They also said the bridge is connecting them to nearby communities and called for more projects in the community.
Speaking on the TVAT sub-component, the State Project Coordinator said the project had a target of training 5,436 youths but 6,134 youths have benefited from this sub-component and some have received starter packs. He explained further that SEEFOR has intervened in four technical schools that include Government Technical College (GTC) Ahoada, Ele-Ogu, Port Harcourt and Tombia. Others are Government Craft Development Centre, Port Harcourt, School-to Land Authority, Rumudomaya, Women Development Centre Taabaa, Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori and Capt. Elechi Amadi Polytechnics, Rumuola.
He explained further that under Ken Saro-Wiwa and Elechi Amadi Polytechnics youths were trained in the following short-term skills; air-conditioning and refrigeration maintenance, carpentry/wood work, computer and phone repair/maintenance, electrical installation, block laying, concreting and iron mongery, automobile technology, electronics installation/maintenance, plumbing/tiling, and welding and fabrication.
SEEFOR in collaborated with some non-state actors also trained youths in Fashion Designing, welding and fabrication, Carpentry/wood work, livestock farming, catering and hotel management.
In addition to the above, the project engaged volunteer teachers to augment the effort of the State government in technical schools.
The Community Driven Development (CDD) sub-component has provided both economic and social succour to rural dwellers. A review of the Community Driven Development-Social (CDD-S) that was designed to provide access to social infrastructure in rural communities based on needs assessment and project selection, reveal that the project has intervened in 448 communities and implemented 94 micro projects across 17 LGAs
Assessing the impact of the project in communities showed a visibly elated people who applauded SEEFOR for infrastructural development through micro project provided for them.
At Ewika in Eleme where a Civic Centre and Borehole was constructed, the traditional ruler, Chief Jacob Mpka said the project was the first of its kind in the history of the Community. He explained that since the inception of the community they have being without potable water, that the construction of borehole by SEEFOR Project was a big relief to the entire Egbere Ewika Community and its environs. The Chief further said the Civic Centre is now a source of social gathering for the people.
Similarly, in Igwuruta where 240 km walk way was constructed; Hon Ken Amaewhule who spoke on behalf of the community thanked SEEFOR for the road, that has boosted both their individual and commercial activities.
At Kalaibiama Community in Bonny LGA, members of the community thanked the project for the electrification of the community which had hitherto being in darkness.
The CDD-E sub-component is created to provide grant for the implementation of agricultural micro project in rural communities thereby increasing their income base. SEEFOR Project is collaborating with FADAMA III to implement this sub-component. So far, 712 cooperatives have benefitted from this sub-component across 49 communities.
Members of some communities who spoke on behalf of their communities were unanimous in their accolade for the project.
At Somiari-Ama, Tere-Ama Community in Port Harcourt LGA where a poultry and lives stock cluster farm was implemented as well as public convenience;
Mrs Dorathy Somiari thanked the project for given the community opportunity to raise their income base as some youths in the community where employed to work on the farm in addition to the proceeds from the farm which is sold periodically. A representative of the community Mr Emmanuel Somiari said by siting the public convenience there, several causalities have been averted, noting that before SEEFOR’s intervention, aged people usually fall down while trying to climb the wooden bridge to toilet.
At Umuagwu in Omuma LGA where market stalls, public convenience and water micro projects were sited, members of the community thanked SEEFOR/FADAMA, adding that it has improved their businesses, social and individual lives as people now have markets stalls to sell their goods without fear of rain and sun, while the search for portable water has been eliminated.
Speaking on behalf of Ido SEEFOR/FADAMA Community Association in Asari-Toru, Mr Sagbe Endure thanked the project for the Cluster farm sited in the community and the borehole water project that has replaced the well water that was the only source of drinking water in the community.
The State Project Coordinator, speaking on Component B of the project said; the Public Financial Management Component is designed to deepen the on-going financial management reform effort of the State Government to ensure judicious utilization of public fund. It is also to improve and modernise the PFM systems, practices, processes and institutions with the aim of improving efficiency and effectiveness in managing public resources to achieve value for money.
Enumerating on the achievements of the component, Mr Amos listed the following:
• Draft Bills for the PFM Legislation and Audit has been passed by the RSHoA and await executive assent.
• Fiscal strategy paper and budget manual developed
• Socio-Economic survey of the State completed
• 10 year State Development Plan (2017 – 2027) completed
• Procured ICT Equipment to the Min. of Budget & Economic Planning
• IPSAS based Chart of Account developed
• Production of IPSAS based Annual budget since 2015
• Procedure Manual for financial reporting developed
• IPSAS cash based financial Report produced since 2017
• Capacity building within and outside the country across all sub-component of the PFM Reform
• SIFMIS infrastructure all in place
• Training of 300 SIFMIS End-Users in basic ICT skills completed
• Standard bidding document developed for BoPP
• Public Asset register developed for BoPP
• Development of document management system completed
• Establishment of procurement Data Base for BoPP completed
• Rivers State BoPP website upgrade completed
Giving an over view of the assessment of the performance of SEEFOR Project in the State, the National Project Coordinator, Dr Greg Onu said “Rivers SEEFOR has surpassed its targets in most indicators, some by 200%, some by 250%”. He applauded Rivers Project Team for the success recorded and ensuring that the project objective is achieved.
The National Project Coordination Team was in the State on a Media Tour of some project sites to access the success of the project in preparation for the project closure in September 2020.
