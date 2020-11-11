City Crime
Gun Control Measures And Proliferation Of Firearms
Gun control laws are efforts by government to check the rise in violent crimes. The primary objective of gun control is to reduce the use of guns by criminals as much as possible without interfering with legitimate use of gun.
The mind of government on the issue of gun control finds expression in the Firearm Act, Cap 28, Laws of the federation, 2004.
In Nigeria, individual gun licences are issued essentially for sporting. Shooting as a sport has two different types; target shooting on a range and shooting for game.
Firearms are also used for traditional festivities and celebrations. In traditional festivities blank cartridges are used.
Interestingly, guns are never licensed for the protection of oneself against assailants or self defence.
Again, gun licences are only given to responsible members of the society. They are never given to mentally unbalanced persons as well as drug addicts and alcoholics.
Gun licences to private individuals are given with regard to shotguns. Private persons are never issued licences for revolvers and pistols. This category of firearm is for the police and members of the armed forces.
The shot guns for which private persons can obtain licences are the double barrel gun and the single barrel gun. The double barrel gun is a shotgun with two barrels capable of firing at quick succession. The other is the single barrel gun, which can have one or more rounds.
However, those who wish to obtain licences usually apply to the commissioner of police in the state where they reside. The police will issue the applicant a form that requires his bio-data.
Other requirements include; the applicant’s full name, address, date of birth and reason for applying for licence.
In Nigeria, applicants below the age of 35 may not apply as they will be denied.
Also, an applicant for gun licence must present a medical report of sanity and that of his chest to prevent him from a sharp retraction that occurs when a gun is fired.
An applicant is also required to submit four passport photographs to the police. One can buy a gun from gun dealers in the neighbourhood. When a gun is purchased, it is taken to the police for the registration of the serial number.
When an approval has been given, a licence is issued to the applicant in booklet form bearing one of the photographs of the applicant with the stamp of the state police headquarters.
Nonetheless, gun licences are renewed yearly. Unfortunately, there is a proliferation of small arms. Despite government’s effort to control gun and check the rise in violent crimes, guns have continued to get into wrong hands. Criminal gangs have procured sophisticated weapons to wreak havoc and cause mayhem.
Sometimes, policing is often difficult because hoodlums and criminals carry superior weapons when compared to those of the police.
During the youth protest that was hijacked by hoodlums, more than 100 AK47 assault rifles were stolen from the police. What this means is that there will be an upsurge in violent crimes and innocent law-abiding citizens will be worse for it.
There is no doubt, however, that government’s attempt to control use of guns, has failed woefully as miscreants all over the nation, have access to guns. Kidnapping and other violent crimes perpetrated by criminals nationwide depict the failure of government to regulate the use of guns or prevent a misuse.
Unfortunately, many gun or firearm dealers operate illegally yet law enforcement agents do little to bring them to book in many states of the federation, some hoodlums through the force of arm, have acquired a level of notoriety, such that they have been allowed to operate without hindrance.
Political office holders are slow to bring them to order especially because some of the hoodlums helped them to rig themselves to power. Another reason is that their political parties may still need the services of the hoodlums as office holders seek re-election. Whichever way, firearm bearing hoodlums have acquired some political relevance in the electoral scheme of things.
The temerity with which they operate gives credence to the authority that has been given to them either by the national or state government.
Consequently, the inability of government at all levels to control the use of firearm, has made criminals bold. Unless government is determined to check the proliferation of firearm, hoodlums will continue to be on rampage.
The Federal Govern-ment, which is in control of firearm must be dedicated to its function to bring crime to the bearest minimum.
Chidi Enyie
City Crime
Termination Of Employment
The sources of employment law in Nigeria are: a) The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).
b) The Laboour Act chapter L1, laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (Labour Act).
c) Federal laws enacted by the National Assembly and state laws enacted by the House of Assembly of each state, that relate to labour and employment, pension and workplace compensation. The general position is that Nigeria employers are entitled to terminate a contract of employment at any time and without stating the reason or cause for doing so, provided that the appropriate notice of termination is given to the employee or the employee is paid a salary in lien of such notice. The National Industrial court of Nigeria (NICN) has, however, indicated that the best practice, in accordance with international standard, is that an employer must state the reason(s) for terminating an employees contract.
There are different types of employees, I would like to use a periodic employee as a case study, who is a periodic employee? A periodic employee is one who receives salary per calendar month. The prevalent practice is that a periodic employee whose employment is terminated in the cause of particular month receives a pro rata/fractional payment for the number of days he as worked in that exit month.
In Abe Adewumi Babalola v. Equinox International Resources Limited (Unreported) Suit No. NICN/LA/166/20215, the judgement of which was delivered June 2020. The National Industrial Court had cause to consider the question of the quantum of salary due to a periodic employee, whose employment is terminated after working for a number of days in the exit month.
By a letter dated September 7, 2012 the defendant had terminated the appointment of the claimant who was its erstwhile head of Human Resources and Administration. The claimant who had worked for 7 days in September 2012, claimed for recovery of arrears of salaries and entitlement from June to August and a pro-rata portion of the salary for September 2012. His Lordship called to mind the reasoning of the NICN in the earlier case of Grant Mpanugo v. Cat |Construction Nigeria Limited & Anor (unreported suit No. NICN /LA/660/2015, the judgement of which was delivered on September20, 2019) which case was incidentally decided by His Lordship as follows:
… pro-rata/fractional payment of salary is not applicable to workers in periodic employment, who receive salary per calendar month, not calculated by the number of days otherwise there will be no equal salary monthly per year, given that the twelve months of a year do not have equal days, particularly the month of February with days as low as 28 or 29 days.
The court in Babalola’s case held that an employer is liable to pay full salary to the employee for the exit month and not a fraction (corresponding with the day on which the employee worked during that month). On this basis, the court held that the claimant was entitled to payment of his full salary for September 2021, being the last month of his employment before his exit by way of termination on September 7, 2012.
Note that there are categories of employees who enjoy special protection against dismissal under Section 54 (4) of the Labour Act, employers are prohibited from terminating the contract of any female worker who is absent due to maternity leave, or who remains absent from her work for a longer period as a result of illness which arose out of her pregnancy or confinement and which renders her unfit to work.
City Crime
Periscoping America’s Rescue Operation In Nigeria
At the weekend, American Special Forces rescued an American citizen, who was held hostage in Nigeria.
The American citizen had been kidnapped in Niger Republic and taken to the kidnappers’ criminal hideout in Northern Nigeria.
United States President, Donald Trump, who spoke against the background of the success of the operation, said securing the freedom of Americans held in captivity abroad was a top priority of his administration.
Trump remarked that the success of the operation should serve as warning to terrorists and criminals who have the temerity to kidnap Americans.
The success recorded by the American Special Forces has underscored the ability and preparedness of the US military. It goes to show how precise the American intelligence had become from the World War II till date.
The success underlines the fact that the life of every American matters. If the Americans can fly more than 7000 kilometres to get to Nigeria and rescue their citizen, then, the Nigerian military is only a pawn in their hands. Indeed, the American military is superlative.
The rescue operation is reminiscent of the 90 minutes at Entebe in Uganda, when Israeli forces rescued their citizens held hostage by terrorists. The Ugandan head of state at the time was Field-Marshal Idi Amin Dada, who prided himself of being a man of valour after he overthrew the government of Milton Obote.
The rescue operation has proven that insecurity in the North-East could be contained or ended if the Federal Government exer-cises the will and determination to do so.
Also, it has exposed the weakness of the Nigerian military. Firstly, it proves that intelligence and technology are part of modern day warfare. The precision with which they acted has given credence to their ability.
Secondly, it shows that insurgency in the Northeast is pampered by the present administration with a handful of high ranking soldiers sabotaging the efforts of the Nigerian Military. What goes against the grain, is that many Nigerians are killed on daily basis over issues relating to insecurity but our government appears indifferent, yet the right to life is one of the most protected fundamental rights in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.
The major function of government is the protection of lives and property. In America, every life matters but in Nigeria, lives do not matter. Everybody can die but everything must be done to keep the government in power, including killing citizens.
The rescue operation swiftly conducted by the American Special Forces has exposed the porosity of our security architecture. It means that hoodlums from neighbouring West African countries find safe haven in Nigeria without constraints.
Again, it must be pointed out that the Nigerian military does not have modern technologies to fight insurgents all over the country. With Boko Haram in the Northeast, Niger Delta militants in the South-South and Indigenous People of Biafra in the South-East, the nation is divided along regional lines; a house divided against itself cannot stand.
The handwriting on the wall is clear, people of different regions want to have their own nations they can be proud of. Nobody is proud to be called a Nigerian. The call for restructuring has fallen on deaf ears as many leaders, who are benefitting from the present agreement want to maintain the status quo.
Some people believe that the fight against Boko Haram is with kid gloves as pockets of northern leaders want to use them as bargaining chips. If there are militants in the Niger Delta, IPOB in the South-East, why should there not be Boko Haram in the North? A military chief who fought Boko Haram to a standstill was removed for being thorough with his job. The present army chiefs are retained simply because they have been soft with the terrorist group.
There is a widespread allegation that the Nigerian Army has suffered more casualties in recent times as a result of apologists of the terrorists among them, who leaked information.
In spite of the huge sums of money spent on prosecuting the war in the Northeast, there is obviously no sign that the insurgency is about to be defeated.
Unfortunately, Boko Haram is the worst terrorist group in Nigeria. It brandishes its brazen hatred for western education and civilisation. Therefore, it craves to eliminate western influence in the country. There is obviously no trace that it is fighting western education but it is certain that the group has engaged in wanton destruction of lives and properties especially in the northeast.
In the South-South, what the militants want is a fair share of oil revenue for the oil producing states.
In the South-East, IPOB wants to pull out of the skewed Nigerian federation.
Apart from the issue of insurgency, Fulani herders are killing, raping, maiming and kidnapping people yet the government feels unconcerned.
Many Nigerian leaders are not patriotic but exhibit awful tribal sentiments and neopotism.
All these seem to suggest that the country should either be restructured or ethnic nations be allowed to go their separate ways. The arrangement foisted on the country by British colonialism is replete with injustices. A situation where only one region feeds the rest of the nation is regrettable and iniquitous.
Apart from oil, which is produced in the South-south, there are other natural resources that are abundant in the north.
In Zamfara, which is in the northern part of the country gold is mined by the state, while it pays tax to the federal government, while in the South -south, oil is drilled by the federal government while a paltry 13 percent is given to the states on the basis of derivation. This again is iniquitous. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
By: Chidi Enyie
City Crime
Cross Examination
Cross examination is a fundamental aspect of every trial. It is an opportunity to test the credibility of the testimony given in evidence in chief. This is to say that the strength or weakness of every case lies on cross examination. It has been held in many decided cases that denial of the right to cross examine a witness to test the veracity of his evidence is a breach of fair hearing. Okereke v. Ibe (2008) LPELR 4714, Ogolo v. Fubara (2003) II NWLR (pt 831) Pg 231.
In Patrick Oforlefe v. State (200) LPELR 2270 (SC) of Pp. 24-25, the supreme Court stated the position of the law on failure to cross examine a witness on material point as follows “… where the adversary fails to cross-examine a witness upon a particular matter, the implication is that he accepts the truth of that matter as led in evidence. See Akinwunmi v. Idowu (1980) 3-4 108, … Bello v. Ewka (1981) I SC 101 … After all, the nobel act of cross examination constitute a lethal legal weapon in the hands of the adversary to enable him effect the demolition of the case of the opposing party. It is therefore good practice for counsel not only to put across his client’s case through cross examination he should, as a matter of utmost necessity, use the opportunity to negative the credit of that witness whose evidence is under fire. Plainly, it is unsatisfactory if not suicidal bad practice for counsel to neglect to cross examine a witness after his evidence in chief in order to contradict him or impeach his credit which being cross examined but attempts to do so only by calling other witnesses thereafter. That is demonstrably wrong and will not even feebly dent that unchallenged evidence by counsel leading evidence through other witness to controvert the unchallenged evidence.” See also Craji & Ors v. Paye (2003)8 NWLR (Pt 823)583, Agbonifo v. Aiwere Oba (1988)1 NWLR (Pt 70) 325, (1988)2 SCNJ 146, Egwumi v. the state (2013)13 NWLR (Pt 1372) 525″ Per Okoro JSC (Pp. 22-23, Paras C – D).
The exercise of a right to cross examine is not mandatory. It is based on the discretion of the party who has the right to cross examination. The decision to crosss examination is incumbent on the parties and largely dependent on how he perceived the examination in chief. A party may decide not to cross examine a witness that gave his evidence in chief especially where the evidence is not detrimental to his case.
It is the right of a party to say he or she does not wish to cross examine a witness. The court suo moth cannot make this decision, forclose a witness from cross examination or decide for a party when it is appropriate to cross examine a witness. Parties must be given the right to cross examine the witnesses on both sides and where this right is denied, it amounts to a breach of fair hearing and can occasion miscarriage of justice.
In Onwuka v. Owolewa (CA) 2001, it was held that under the adversarial system of jurisprudence, the art of cross examination is the greatest weapon to attack an adversary. It is fundamental, it is the pirot, the central hub and gravity of the civil system. This is so because, cross examination is based on the rules of natural justice of audi alteram Partem ie hear the other side. To deny a party the right to cross examine his adversary without legal reasons amounts to denial of fair hearing as enshrined in Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The right to cross examine is a crucial part of every trial and it is incumbent on courts to ensure parties are given right to cross examine witness on either sides. This is because failure to do so will occasion a miscarriage of justice.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Wike To Commence Sixth Flyover Project
- Editorial3 days ago
Militants’ Demands And Peace In N’Delta
- Opinion3 days ago
Reviving Moribund Industries In Rivers
- News4 days ago
Kamala Harris Makes History As First Woman And Woman Of Colour As Vice President
- Business3 days ago
Finance Expert Reels Out Benefits Of Online Investment
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Delta Community Petitions FG, DSS Over Murder Of 12 Youths
- News4 days ago
US President-Elect, Joseph R. Biden Jr, Shaped By Tragedy, Tradition
- Niger Delta3 days ago
NIPR Calls For Reputation Rebuilding Process