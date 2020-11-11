Law/Judiciary
#EndSARS: IGP Condoles Bereaved Families …As Committee Visits Rivers
The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has condoled with bereaved families who lost their beloved ones in the wake of the #EndSARS protests in Rivers State with an assurance that the police authorities would not forget the patriotic services they rendered to the country.
Adamu stated this, last Monday, when the #EndSARS Losses’ Assessment Committee investigating the crisis visited Rivers State, with a view to ascertaining the level of damage and the impact on the affected police commands and officers in the state.
The IGP, who spoke through the Vice Chairman of the committee, DCP Patrick Atayero, assured of the IGP’s Quick Intervention to the affected families and divisions in the state.
According to him, the committee was in the state to assess the level of loss suffered by the state command from coordinated attacks by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests, adding that it would assess the level of loss in terms of infrastructure, personnel and weapons.
The committee used the opportunity to sympathize with the families of the deceased officers while on a visit to Afam, Umuebule, Oyigbo divisional and area command headquarters.
“The destruction is unfortunate, the report of the assessment panel will be forwarded to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who will make the report of the assessment public through the office of the Force Public Relations Officer”, he stated.
Our correspondent reports that senior officers of Rivers State Police Command accompanied the committee on the visit.
Law/Judiciary
Rivers Police Kill Two Kidnappers
Okporo Police Division in Port Harcourt, last Monday gunned down two kidnappers and captured one alive during a gun battle.
An eyewitness, who spoke with our correspondent under the cloak of anonymity in Port Harcourt, yesterday, noted that the gallant police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer, superintendent of Police (SP), Abubakar Umar, had a serious gun battle with the kidnappers before they met their waterloo.
The incident, according to the eyewitness, happened at Rumunduru at about 9pm.
He noted that police responded following a distress call.
He said the gun battle lasted for more than thirty minutes before the hoodlums were vanquished.
“Truly, it has been a long time since police went after kidnappers and robbers even when notified. It shows the new DPO is really working,” he said.
He explained that with the milestone recorded, residents could heave a sigh of relief.
Reacting over the incident, the Okporo divisional Police Officer, SP Abubakar Umar, noted that he responded following a distress call at about 9pm at Rumunduru over kidnapping.
SP Umar admitted that his men had gun battle with the kidnappers leading to the death of two suspects and noted that the one arrested was helping them with useful information.
Law/Judiciary
Ikoku 4: We Were Tortured, Witness Tells Court
One of the plaintiffs of the Ikoku 4 has told a Port- court High Court that he was tortured alongside late Chima Ikwunado by the dismissed E.-crack officers while in their custody
Mr ifeanyichukwu Onyekwere stated this while testifying during the hearing on the case of alleged murder of Chima Ikwunado and torture of four others by four dismissed officers of Eagle Crack unit of the state police command in Port harcourt, yesterday
Mr Onyekwere one of the four victims told the court that the accused officers first shot sporadically to threaten them before the torture.
He said he and late Chima Ikwunado were brought out from the cell on the second day of their detention and tortured from 5am to 6pm with different types of weapons used on them as they were hanged on a two-by-two hard wood.
He explained that after the torture on the 21st day of December, 2019, Chima Ikwunado became seriously ill and died in his arms while carrying him inside the E-Crack cell before the operatives brought in a white Hilux vehicle to take his remains away.
He alleged that all their belongings were collected from them at the point of the arrest.
Justice Florence Fiberesima however adjourned for continuation of cross examination after Onyekwere presented pictures of injuries he sustained from the alleged torture which was rejected by counsels to the accused.
Law/Judiciary
Women, Children’s Rights, My Focus – LG Boss
The newly inaugurated Coordinator, African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), Rivers State chapter, Hilda Desmond-Ihekaire, has said that advocacy on the protection of the right of women and children in Africa as well as Rivers state, would be her focal point.
Desmond-Ihekaire made this known during her inauguration as the Coordinator of the state chapter of AWLA in Port Harcourt, recently.
She noted that women and children deserve the best form of protection due to their vulnerable nature.
According to her, the push would also give them a sense of belonging in the society.
Another of her agenda, she noted, was continuing legal education of members in keeping abreast with the issues of women and children’s rights.
She was of the view that such opportunities would enable members of the association to tinker how best to handle issues that are connected with women and children.
The lawyer also listed members’ welfare and infrastructural develo-pment of the group as part of her three point agenda geared towards the upliftment of the union.
She explained that the body may not be at its best when the aforementioned programmes are lacking, thus the need to pursue it vigorously.
The Tide gathered that the non-profit and non-governmental organi-sation with the aim of protecting the rights and interests of women and children in Africa, also extends its hand to men who are poorly treated in their environment under any guise.
His Worship, Comfort Adango (Esq), while inaugurating the executive, charged them on the need to keep the flag flying.
Adango, also tasked them on collaboration with sister organisations in order to enable them have safe landing.
“In protecting the rights of women and children, liaise and work with other civil society groups with similar objectives to make maximum impact”, she added.
Others who emerged alongside Hilda Desmond-Ihekaire are: Grace Adikema Ajaegbo, assistant coordinator and Gloria Anuri Ohia as Secretary.
While Urang Atawo- Ogutute emerged as treasurer, Ogenero Emu joined the executive list as welfare secretary and Buduka Okoroma emerged as assistant secretary of the group.
Meanwhile, in her acceptance speech, Desmond-Ihekaire Esq, thanked the members for giving her and the executive the opportunity to serve and promised to build on the laudable achievements of the outgone executive led by Cordelia U. Eke, Esq.
