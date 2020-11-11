EndSARS: IGP Condoles Bereaved Families …As Committee Visits Rivers

The newly inaugurated Coordinator, African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), Rivers State chapter, Hilda Desmond-Ihekaire, has said that advocacy on the protection of the right of women and children in Africa as well as Rivers state, would be her focal point.

Desmond-Ihekaire made this known during her inauguration as the Coordinator of the state chapter of AWLA in Port Harcourt, recently.

She noted that women and children deserve the best form of protection due to their vulnerable nature.

According to her, the push would also give them a sense of belonging in the society.

Another of her agenda, she noted, was continuing legal education of members in keeping abreast with the issues of women and children’s rights.

She was of the view that such opportunities would enable members of the association to tinker how best to handle issues that are connected with women and children.

The lawyer also listed members’ welfare and infrastructural develo-pment of the group as part of her three point agenda geared towards the upliftment of the union.

She explained that the body may not be at its best when the aforementioned programmes are lacking, thus the need to pursue it vigorously.

The Tide gathered that the non-profit and non-governmental organi-sation with the aim of protecting the rights and interests of women and children in Africa, also extends its hand to men who are poorly treated in their environment under any guise.

His Worship, Comfort Adango (Esq), while inaugurating the executive, charged them on the need to keep the flag flying.

Adango, also tasked them on collaboration with sister organisations in order to enable them have safe landing.

“In protecting the rights of women and children, liaise and work with other civil society groups with similar objectives to make maximum impact”, she added.

Others who emerged alongside Hilda Desmond-Ihekaire are: Grace Adikema Ajaegbo, assistant coordinator and Gloria Anuri Ohia as Secretary.

While Urang Atawo- Ogutute emerged as treasurer, Ogenero Emu joined the executive list as welfare secretary and Buduka Okoroma emerged as assistant secretary of the group.

Meanwhile, in her acceptance speech, Desmond-Ihekaire Esq, thanked the members for giving her and the executive the opportunity to serve and promised to build on the laudable achievements of the outgone executive led by Cordelia U. Eke, Esq.