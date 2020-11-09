Rivers
Zero Polio: Banigo Advocates Prompt Immunization
As stakeholders across the globe continue to reflect on the importance of this year’s International Polio Day celebration, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the proactive measures put in place by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration sparked off the zero-polio status recorded in the state.
The deputy governor, in an interview, observed that the recent visit of the District Governor of Rotary International, District 9141, Rotarian Virginia Major to the state governor in Government House, Port Harcourt, has given further collaborative impetus towards sustaining the needed synergy among frontline workers like healthcare providers, NGOs, traditional rulers, the Media and religious organizations in the fight against polio.
Banigo, who is also the chairman of the State Task Force on Immunization and Primary Healthcare, said it was heart-warming and commendable that: “in the midst of a global Coronavirus pandemic, Rivers State has consistently been on top of its game, as Nigeria, and indeed, Africa was able to kick out wild-polio virus, because of the concerted efforts of government and its partners.
She stressed that if all hands were on deck in observing the Covid-19 protocols, Nigeria would survive the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to the deputy governor, the establishment of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative as far back as 1985, launched by Rotary International and World Health Organization (WHO), heightened the struggle for the eradication of polio globally.
She enjoined stakeholders to continue to work in synergy with government at all levels, “to vaccinate every child and end polio permanently”.
Rivers
Judge Tasks Clerics On CAMA
Following criticisms by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, churches and christians against the recently passed law on Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA 2020, a High Court Judge in Rivers State, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, has urged religious bodies, particularly the church to propose an amendment to sections of the law they believe have impeded their fundamental rights to freedom of association and administrative rights of the Church.
Justice Enebeli while speaking as a Special Guest Lecturer at a function organized by the Rivers State Chapter of Nigeria Association of Adventist Lawyers, said it was better to seek constitutional and legal redress than to disobey the law.
Justice Enebelii however, frowned at certain provisions of CAMA 2020 that took away and ceded the administrative, democratic and fundamental rights of the Church to a Federal Government agency; the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC.
The erudite judge noted that CAMA 2020 was not a bad law for the profit-oriented organisations
On his part, Chairman of Rivers State Chapter of Nigeria Association of Adventist Lawyers, Victor Nweke, explained that the essence of the programme was to sensitise the church members on the existence of the law and to seek ways of addressing imminent challenges in future.
Various speakers at the sensitisation programme said although the Adventist Church was not associated with such leadership or fraudulent crisis that could warrant the federal government take over her management affairs, it was necessary to take early steps, as no one knows the sinister motives any one could come up with in the future.
By: Kevin Nengia
Rivers
RSG Debunks Report On Withholding Of Public Schools’ Results
The Rivers State Ministry of Education, has described as false and malicious allegation, a report published in the Port Harcourt Telegraph Newspaper, claiming that the results of students who wrote the last WAEC examination (WASSCE) in public schools in Rivers State have been withheld because the State Government has not met its financial obligations for the students.
A statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Rivers State, Prof Kaniye Ebeku and made available to The Tide described the publication as junk journalism, coming from the pit of hell, published by elements bent on painting the Government of Rivers State and the Ministry of Education black.
It further states that for the avoidance of doubts, “The Rivers State Government long ago paid the WAEC examination fees for all students in public schools in the State, as promised. And this was done before the examination started. WAEC will confirm this.
“WAEC has denied mass withholding of results of students in public schools in Rivers State. Inquiries made to WAEC shows that results have been published, including results of students in public schools in Rivers State.
“There is no such thing as mass withholding of results of students who wrote the last WAEC examination in public schools in the State for failure of Rivers State Government to meet its financial obligations. In fact, candidates who wrote the last WAEC examination in public schools in the State are accessing their results, contrary to the false publication. Inquiries made to WAEC shows that network problem is the reason why some candidates nationwide may not have been able to access their results.
“In fact, WAEC will not allow any candidate to write its examinations without registration which involves payment of registration fee. The authors of the publication just betrayed their stark ignorance on WAEC procedures”, the statement said.
The statement called on the attention of the general public, parents, guardians and candidates to ignore the malicious and false publication, describing it as a fake news, adding that the authors are members of an opposition political party in the State and soonest will have their day in court.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
COVID-19: Rotary Feeds 3,000 In Rivers, Bayelsa, Others
The Rotary International District 9141, says it has fed more than 3,000 persons in Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa and Delta States since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The District Governor Rotarian, Virginia Major, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Port Harcourt said the club started with 3,000 persons but had since surpassed this number.
She said the club was forced to do this, because of the widespread hunger and starvation occasioned by the pandemic in the four states.
According to her, “they started the Rotary year with our eyes fixed on addressing the immediate priorities in our states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo.
“A major problem occasioned by COVID-19 was hunger and starvation in many households. With an initial budget of N6 million, we started by feeding 3,000 people but have since surpassed these numbers.
“Almost on weekly basis, Rotary Clubs are feeding families across the states. As at today, we have fed in these four states and still counting”, she said.
On the issue of poliomyelitis, Rotarian Major said, “Rotary is determined to keep its promise to all children of the world that we will rid the world of poliomyelitis.”
She said the club had done significant work in its seven focal areas which include pre-basic education and literacy, disease prevention and eradication, economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, peace building and conflict resolution as well as maternal and child health.
“In this Rotary year, we have leveraged on partnerships to achieve most of our goals and we are delighted at the results,” she said.
Major further said that the club had grown from 83 to 88 in the last three months, while 25 more clubs were in the offing to be grown.
She said the club also met 50 percent of its total membership growth within the period under review.
