Wike To Commence Sixth Flyover Project
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has announced the intention of his administration to embark on the sixth flyover project in the state.
Speaking last week, during the commissioning ceremony of Rebisi flyover, one of the five flyover projects which he is executing simultaneously in the state, Gov. Wike disclosed that he would start the sixth flyover project at Kaduna Street located at CFC/Corpus Christi bus stop.
“ I want to start the sixth flyover project in this Kaduna bridge here. By December, we have to commission Okoro-nu- Odu flyover. By February, we have to commission Rumuogba and Rumuola; by March -April, we will commission the GRA flyover”, he said.
The sixth flyover project would involve expansion of the flyover to enhance traffic flow in the area.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), who commissioned the 969.4 metres long Rebisi flyover, commended Gov. Wike for what he described as a massive urban regenerating and renewal programme of the Governor.
The Minister earlier visited the Rumuogba, Okoro-nu-Odu, Rumuola, and GRA Junction flyover projects.
Also last week, Gov. Wike redeemed the pledge he made to the families of the slain security officers who were allegedly killed by members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra IPOB), by officially donating the sum of N20 million to each of the affected ten families, totalling N200million.
The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo made the presentation before the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan at Headquarters of the State Police Command and the 6 Division of Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt.
The Governor reassured the army and Police that his administration would always stand with them to fight crime in the state.
Within the week under review, the Rivers State Chief Executive was also in Sokoto on the invitation of the Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal to flag off projects and also Commission completed projects.
Gov. Wike laid foundation for the 950 beds Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital at Kasarawa, and flagged off the dualisation of Waziri Abbas Road in Sokoto City.
He also commissioned Semi Urban 1.5 million gallons per day water scheme at Bodinga in Bodinga Local Government Area,
The Rivers State Security Council, last week, relaxed the 24 hour curfew which was imposed on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area following the killing of ten security operatives by the proscribed IPOB.
Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim disclosed this last Tuesday while briefing Government House Correspondents.
He stated that from last Wednesday, the the curfew would begin from 7 pm to 6am. He said apart from losing ten security operatives, 50 Ak 47 rifles were carted away by the criminals, hence the security agencies in the area would continue to embark on surveillance and search operations to recover the said rifles which are now in illegal possession of some persons.
Another major event last week in Brick House was the courtesy visit by the Primate of the All Nigerian Anglican Communion, Most Rev Henry Chukwuka Ndukuba.
While addressing the delegation of men of God, Gov. Wike urged the church to continue to pray for the nation because of the critical times she is passing through.
He called on those agitating for secession to rather strive for restructuring in order to foster much desired unity. He particularly regretted the criminal activities of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra which undermines the peace in the state.
Earlier, the Primate had lauded Gov. Wike on the steps he took on some critical issues and urged him not to relent.
Chris Oluoh
Rivers LG Polls: Women Want ONELGA Chairmanship Slot
The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State has been urged to give the slot of chairmanship position of the Ogba\Egbema\Ndoni Local Government Area to a woman as a way of extending generosity, support and encouragement to women who have dedicated their resources in creating awareness for women participation in politics.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt recently, the President, Rivers State Women In Politics, Hon. Chibuzor Victoria Adiela said the choice of a woman for the chairmanship position in ONELGA for the 2020-2021 Local government Council election is long over-due.
“It will be memorable to give a woman an opportunity to head the council,” she stressed, pointing out that “women are integral part of the society whose political, socio-economic contributions to the development of contemporary society remains paramount.”
Hon Adiela urged ONELGA male politicians who had done their best in the field of politics to indeed allow their female counterpart to head the council and assured that indelible footprint would be left on the sand of time.
Fielding questions from The Tide, the president said she is the most suitable candidate for the ONELGA chairmanship position as far as PDP is concerned, and especially as she hails from the Usomini zone, expressing optimism to adopt strategic approach towards transforming the area and ameliorate plight of the people.
According to her, she is resourceful, purposeful, experienced, creative and a visionary female politician who cannot call a spade by any other name, stressing that she will effectively provide dividends of democracy to the good people of ONELGA.
Hon Adiela assured that youth restiveness will be a thing of the past as perfect peace and tranquility will be fully sustained to yield a long term benefit to the people, especially as no meaningful development could be made in the atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.
She pointed out that since the return of democracy in 1999 no woman has become local government chairman in ONELGA, stressing that the women have been abandoned and grossly marginalized over the years.
“PDP is a party that believes in justice and therefore we pray fervently that a woman politican of proven integrity, credible pedigree and vibrant outstanding should be given the mantle of leadership,” she added.
Sunny Ajie
INEC’s Report On 2019 General Elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday in Abuja made virtual and public presentation of its ‘Report of the 2019 General Election’.
The commission also made public presentation of the ‘ Review of the 2019 General Election: Report of the Commission’s Retreats and Stakeholder Engagements’’.
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, while presenting the two reports said that the ‘Report of the 2019 General Election’ has 13 Chapters covering major issues.
These according to him include challenges associated with the preparation and conduct of the election, lessons learnt and specific recommendations for addressing them.
Yakubu said that the second report “the Review of the 2019 General Election’’ contained 180 recommendations including recommendations for test running and adoption of e-voting as well as adoption of early/special voting for election duty and other related officials.
Other recommendations are:
Early presentation of proposed amendments to the electoral legal framework, which should be concluded at least 12 months to the next general election, to provide effective planning.
The creation of electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal with powers to arrest, investigate and prosecute electoral offenders.
Automation of the nomination process to facilitate the storage, access and retrieval of candidates’ data.
The commission’s consideration of sourcing of its ad hoc personnel from its pool of retired staff.
Delivery of all non-sensitive election materials to states and FCT offices 30 days to any election so as ensure proper audit and quality assurance.
The need to review the criteria for recruiting collation officers and returning officers.
Sourcing of Registration Area Camps (RAC) managers from the staff of the commission.
Improvement of the voter registration to accommodate online registration and printing of permanent voter cards on monthly basis instead of the current quarterly basis.
The report also recommended that the Nigerian Constitution should be amended to provide for stronger legislation against defection by elected members of the national and state houses of assembly from one party to another.
“Such defectors should automatically lose their seats except in the case of merger of two or more parties,’’ it said.
The report recommended that funding of political parties from budgetary allocation should be restored.
It, however, said that this should not be tied to the election campaigns but for the purpose of maintaining infrastructural facilities and membership registration.
The recommendations, according to Yakubu, either require administrative action by the commission or amendments to strengthen the existing electoral legal framework by the National Assembly.
“Some of the recommendations that require administrative action by INEC are already being implemented resulting in improved management of the electoral process as seen in the recent off-cycle Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.
“We are similarly engaging with the National Assembly on aspects of the recommendations that require legislative action.’’
Yakubu noted that the strength of any public institution lay in its ability to ask critical questions, review its processes, strengthen its procedures for better service delivery and engage with stakeholders.
“It is my hope that making the two reports public will promote a better understanding of the issues and challenges associated with the conduct of the 2019 General Election and as important resource materials for research.
“It is my hope that it will serve as the promotion of a broader national discourse on the necessary reforms required for the continued delivery of peaceful, free, fair, credible, inclusive and safe elections in Nigeria.’’
Yakubu assured Nigerians that the hard copies of the two reports would be widely disseminated while soft copies would be uploaded on the commission’s website on Monday next week.
The INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee, Prof. Okechwukwu Ibeanu said that the two documents covered the chronicled works of INEC, views of the commission and those of stakeholders on the 2019 general elections.
Ibeanu said that in drafting the document INEC was guided by a number of principles including openness driven by a genuine consultation, sound knowledge informed by good science and good collaboration based on partnership.
He said that the reports revealed five key lessons including the fact that election could not rise above the structure and the infrastructure of the society.
“It is the same roads washed off that the commission has to use to conduct elections. It is the same airlines that run late that we have to use.
“The second lesson is that trust is at the heart of every election and that is why the commission has placed a lot of emphasis on openness and transparency in building trust.’’
He said that the reports also revealed that elections are too serious to be left in the hands of 30,000 election manager alone.
He added that the report also revealed that while INEC played key roles in the conduct of elections, the actions of other stakeholders including CSOs, security agencies and media were also important in determining the quality of the election.
He said that while technology in election had also become inevitable, it was not the end, as the use of technology in an election without trust would complicate matters.
Mr Hermann Thiel, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) Country Director for Nigeria, said that the reports represented an institution willing to reflect on its processes, learn from them and improve on the process.
Thiel said that the development in the 2020 U.S. elections revealed that elections processes around the world were faced with challenges.
“Every country in the world is going through the processes. The world in changing, technology is being introduced.
“New processes and principles that were not there in the last decades were being introduced and they are presenting challenges to elections around the world and each election authority around the world has to learn.’’
Thiel added that one of the ways to learn was to look at what others had done, adding that the reports would be of great benefits to INEC and other electoral bodies around the world.
The Electoral Administration Expert for the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), Mr Manji Wilson commended INEC’s innovations implemented toward improving the country’s electoral system.
Wilson expressed hope that the lessons learnt from previous elections documented in the reports would contribute to meaningful and improve processes in the next electoral cycles in Nigeria.
Blair To Deliver 2020 Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture
Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, will deliver the 2020 Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture at a virtual event organized by the African Development Institute (ADI).
Blair is also the Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change.
The virtual lecture, under the theme “Building Back Better in Post COVID-19 Africa: The Role of Technology and Governance”, will be attended by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, and Rabah Arezki, Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management of the Bank.
Since leaving office, Blair established the Institute for Global Change to work on some of the most difficult challenges in the world today, believing that real leadership has never been more necessary or more difficult.
The institute’s work focuses primarily on three areas: supporting governments to deliver effectively for their people, working for peace in the Middle East, and countering extremism.
Teams from his Institute are directly supporting leaders across the globe in their fight against COVID, as well as delivering analysis and advice to help countries mitigate the economic impact, to harness the power of technology and to better position themselves for rebuilding to come.
