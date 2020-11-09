Politics
Rivers LG Polls: Women Want ONELGA Chairmanship Slot
The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State has been urged to give the slot of chairmanship position of the Ogba\Egbema\Ndoni Local Government Area to a woman as a way of extending generosity, support and encouragement to women who have dedicated their resources in creating awareness for women participation in politics.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt recently, the President, Rivers State Women In Politics, Hon. Chibuzor Victoria Adiela said the choice of a woman for the chairmanship position in ONELGA for the 2020-2021 Local government Council election is long over-due.
“It will be memorable to give a woman an opportunity to head the council,” she stressed, pointing out that “women are integral part of the society whose political, socio-economic contributions to the development of contemporary society remains paramount.”
Hon Adiela urged ONELGA male politicians who had done their best in the field of politics to indeed allow their female counterpart to head the council and assured that indelible footprint would be left on the sand of time.
Fielding questions from The Tide, the president said she is the most suitable candidate for the ONELGA chairmanship position as far as PDP is concerned, and especially as she hails from the Usomini zone, expressing optimism to adopt strategic approach towards transforming the area and ameliorate plight of the people.
According to her, she is resourceful, purposeful, experienced, creative and a visionary female politician who cannot call a spade by any other name, stressing that she will effectively provide dividends of democracy to the good people of ONELGA.
Hon Adiela assured that youth restiveness will be a thing of the past as perfect peace and tranquility will be fully sustained to yield a long term benefit to the people, especially as no meaningful development could be made in the atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.
She pointed out that since the return of democracy in 1999 no woman has become local government chairman in ONELGA, stressing that the women have been abandoned and grossly marginalized over the years.
“PDP is a party that believes in justice and therefore we pray fervently that a woman politican of proven integrity, credible pedigree and vibrant outstanding should be given the mantle of leadership,” she added.
Sunny Ajie
Politics
INEC’s Report On 2019 General Elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday in Abuja made virtual and public presentation of its ‘Report of the 2019 General Election’.
The commission also made public presentation of the ‘ Review of the 2019 General Election: Report of the Commission’s Retreats and Stakeholder Engagements’’.
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, while presenting the two reports said that the ‘Report of the 2019 General Election’ has 13 Chapters covering major issues.
These according to him include challenges associated with the preparation and conduct of the election, lessons learnt and specific recommendations for addressing them.
Yakubu said that the second report “the Review of the 2019 General Election’’ contained 180 recommendations including recommendations for test running and adoption of e-voting as well as adoption of early/special voting for election duty and other related officials.
Other recommendations are:
Early presentation of proposed amendments to the electoral legal framework, which should be concluded at least 12 months to the next general election, to provide effective planning.
The creation of electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal with powers to arrest, investigate and prosecute electoral offenders.
Automation of the nomination process to facilitate the storage, access and retrieval of candidates’ data.
The commission’s consideration of sourcing of its ad hoc personnel from its pool of retired staff.
Delivery of all non-sensitive election materials to states and FCT offices 30 days to any election so as ensure proper audit and quality assurance.
The need to review the criteria for recruiting collation officers and returning officers.
Sourcing of Registration Area Camps (RAC) managers from the staff of the commission.
Improvement of the voter registration to accommodate online registration and printing of permanent voter cards on monthly basis instead of the current quarterly basis.
The report also recommended that the Nigerian Constitution should be amended to provide for stronger legislation against defection by elected members of the national and state houses of assembly from one party to another.
“Such defectors should automatically lose their seats except in the case of merger of two or more parties,’’ it said.
The report recommended that funding of political parties from budgetary allocation should be restored.
It, however, said that this should not be tied to the election campaigns but for the purpose of maintaining infrastructural facilities and membership registration.
The recommendations, according to Yakubu, either require administrative action by the commission or amendments to strengthen the existing electoral legal framework by the National Assembly.
“Some of the recommendations that require administrative action by INEC are already being implemented resulting in improved management of the electoral process as seen in the recent off-cycle Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.
“We are similarly engaging with the National Assembly on aspects of the recommendations that require legislative action.’’
Yakubu noted that the strength of any public institution lay in its ability to ask critical questions, review its processes, strengthen its procedures for better service delivery and engage with stakeholders.
“It is my hope that making the two reports public will promote a better understanding of the issues and challenges associated with the conduct of the 2019 General Election and as important resource materials for research.
“It is my hope that it will serve as the promotion of a broader national discourse on the necessary reforms required for the continued delivery of peaceful, free, fair, credible, inclusive and safe elections in Nigeria.’’
Yakubu assured Nigerians that the hard copies of the two reports would be widely disseminated while soft copies would be uploaded on the commission’s website on Monday next week.
The INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee, Prof. Okechwukwu Ibeanu said that the two documents covered the chronicled works of INEC, views of the commission and those of stakeholders on the 2019 general elections.
Ibeanu said that in drafting the document INEC was guided by a number of principles including openness driven by a genuine consultation, sound knowledge informed by good science and good collaboration based on partnership.
He said that the reports revealed five key lessons including the fact that election could not rise above the structure and the infrastructure of the society.
“It is the same roads washed off that the commission has to use to conduct elections. It is the same airlines that run late that we have to use.
“The second lesson is that trust is at the heart of every election and that is why the commission has placed a lot of emphasis on openness and transparency in building trust.’’
He said that the reports also revealed that elections are too serious to be left in the hands of 30,000 election manager alone.
He added that the report also revealed that while INEC played key roles in the conduct of elections, the actions of other stakeholders including CSOs, security agencies and media were also important in determining the quality of the election.
He said that while technology in election had also become inevitable, it was not the end, as the use of technology in an election without trust would complicate matters.
Mr Hermann Thiel, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) Country Director for Nigeria, said that the reports represented an institution willing to reflect on its processes, learn from them and improve on the process.
Thiel said that the development in the 2020 U.S. elections revealed that elections processes around the world were faced with challenges.
“Every country in the world is going through the processes. The world in changing, technology is being introduced.
“New processes and principles that were not there in the last decades were being introduced and they are presenting challenges to elections around the world and each election authority around the world has to learn.’’
Thiel added that one of the ways to learn was to look at what others had done, adding that the reports would be of great benefits to INEC and other electoral bodies around the world.
The Electoral Administration Expert for the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), Mr Manji Wilson commended INEC’s innovations implemented toward improving the country’s electoral system.
Wilson expressed hope that the lessons learnt from previous elections documented in the reports would contribute to meaningful and improve processes in the next electoral cycles in Nigeria.
Politics
Blair To Deliver 2020 Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture
Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, will deliver the 2020 Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture at a virtual event organized by the African Development Institute (ADI).
Blair is also the Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change.
The virtual lecture, under the theme “Building Back Better in Post COVID-19 Africa: The Role of Technology and Governance”, will be attended by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, and Rabah Arezki, Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management of the Bank.
Since leaving office, Blair established the Institute for Global Change to work on some of the most difficult challenges in the world today, believing that real leadership has never been more necessary or more difficult.
The institute’s work focuses primarily on three areas: supporting governments to deliver effectively for their people, working for peace in the Middle East, and countering extremism.
Teams from his Institute are directly supporting leaders across the globe in their fight against COVID, as well as delivering analysis and advice to help countries mitigate the economic impact, to harness the power of technology and to better position themselves for rebuilding to come.
Politics
Atiku Congratulates Biden
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated the United States President-elect, Joe Biden, on his “well-deserved victory” at the November 3 elections.
In a statement he signed on Saturday in Abuja, Abubakar urged Biden to build on U.S.-Nigeria relations
He said that he looked forward to the age-long collaboration between the two nations in the course of the advancement of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all peoples.
Abubakar said that he also looks forward to a Biden global leadership in the war on terror, and partnership with Nigeria to end the terror and poverty-related insecurities facing Nigeria.
He said that Nigeria and the U.S. are two nations, united by a common language.
“Nigeria and the free world have much to learn from your victory, especially your pronouncement that you will not be a President for only those who voted for you.
“May such sentiments echo and reecho globally.
“Not only do I congratulate you on your victory, but I also urge you to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).
“Only by fair trade will Africa fulfill its potential, and a prosperous Africa is good for the United States and the world.”
Trending
- News3 days ago
We’ve Never Been At War With Igbos, Okocha Reminds Critics
- Editorial3 days ago
Enough Of IPOB’s Nuisance
- Business3 days ago
Omo-Agege Accuses Oil Producing Areas Of Diverting 13% Derivation Funds
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Return Looted Items Or Face Impending Doom, C’River Communities Warn
- Sports3 days ago
COAS Shooters Beat Delta Force In HandBall League
- Politics3 days ago
INEC To Introduce E-Voting In Anambra Guber Poll
- Politics3 days ago
Eleme LG Chairman Presents 350KVA Transformer To Eteo Community
- Sports3 days ago
Rivers United, Lobi Stars Open Gov Wike Cup