PDP Chairman Lauds RSG On Sports Dev
The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has lauded the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over his developmental strides in sports development in the state and beyond.
He stated that the Governor’s support for sports has become legendary which earned him the Power of Sports (POS) in Africa.
Ambassador Akawor, who was the special guest of honour for the opening match of Governor Wike second edition of preseason soccer tournament, said this, while briefing newsmen after the opening match between Rivers United FC and Lobi Stars FC, last Friday at the Sharks football stadium, Port Harcourt.
“Look at the Rivers state Real Madrid football academy, it will tell you what the state Governor is doing in sports development” Ambassador Akawor said.
He commended the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the tournament for a job well done.
Also speaking, the state Commissioner for sports, Hon Boma Iyaye said that the pre-season competition is basically to prepare teams ahead of upcoming season, adding that, is not a must win for any of the teams.
He expressed happiness, over the level of organisation of the tournament, saying that, the two teams played good football.
The number one sports man in the state disclosed that, the pride of the state, are ready for this 2020-2021 football season of the Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL) and continental campaigns. He added that, United will continue to build on its strength.
Kiadum Edookor
Patron Tasks Rivers SWAN On Inclusive Administration
A foremost patron of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State Council, Nze Tony Nwaya, has enjoined the new leadership of the body led by Jim Udede-Opiki to run an all inclusive administration.
Nze Nwaya, who made the call in a telephone interview with Tidesports source in Port Harcourt said the new Exco should take a cue from their previous predecessors who carried both the patrons and members along in order to achieve set goals.
He observed that although some of the past SWAN Chairmen did not work hand in glove with their patrons, the time has come for Rivers SWAN to take its pride of place in the comity of Sports Writers association in the country.
The SWAN patron, who recalled that when the State was at its peak during the era of Late Clinton Thompson, Mr. Ebi Avi and Livinus Kiebel with the formation of CAIRA SWAN, the body was a force to reckon with as activities were organised and awards given to them.
The sports enthusiast noted that the long lull of SWAN activities in the state is over and further appealed to the present Exco of SWAN to be focused and visionary in order to bring back the lost glory of SWAN.
He opined that as a patron of SWAN, he is ever ready to assist and give his piece of advice to make SWAN in the state grow from strength to strength, while further calling on the new Exco to do the needful and ensure that Rivers SWAN bounced back to its former glory in the country.
According to him, journalists and indeed sports writers are the mouth-piece of the people, and therefore should uphold their integrity and job very well as information on sports is important.
Nze Nwaya also tasked the new exco to carry every bonafide member of the body along without any sentiment in order to succeed, while appealing to members to also give the Exco maximum support and co-operation so that sports and sports information would always be on the front burner in the state.
He wished the present Exco a successful and remarkable tenure as they look forward to first class information on sports development in the state.
We Are Working On Rivers United’s Progress
The technical manager of Rivers United football club of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, says members of the technical crew are working on the progress of the team to perform better in the new season of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
According to him, he is not disappointed in his team’s poor performance in the pre-season game.
Eguma, said this in a post match interview, on Friday, shortly after his side lost to Lobi Star, FC 1-0 in the opening match of Governor Wike second edition pre-season soccer tournament in Port Harcourt.
“I am not disappointed of the result, for me, we are working on the progress of the team.
Even though we conceded that goal, my players did their best,” Eguma said.
He explained that in a very short time, they are going to get it right.
The technical manager further attributed the loss to the fact that most of his key players did not feature in the game due to injuries, hope that before the season starts, they will be back.
“Some of my key players are nursing injuries, but I believe before start of the new season, they will be back,” he stated.
Kiadum Edookor
Amapakabo Endorses PHCL
Abia Warriors coach, Imama Amapakabo, says he wants to be part of the Port Harcourt City League that kicks off on Tuesday, November 10.
Amapakabo told news men in Port Harcourt that he likes the project and has decided to support them in any way he can.
“I spoke with one of the organisers of the league, Kingsley Olisa and I must say I am very happy about what they are doing.
“We started football at that level and if there is any one that should support a project that hopes to enable youngsters play football at grassroots level, then, it should be me,” Amapakabo said.
“I will support them in whatever way that is possible. I like what they are doing and I am happy to be a part of it,” Amapakabo said.
Abia Warriors are in Port Harcourt for the Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament and Imama Amapakabo used the opportunity to meet with organisers of the League.
The league will kick off on the 10th of November, 2020 at the Joseph Yobo Mini Stadium in D/Line, Port Harcourt.
