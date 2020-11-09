Oil & Energy
NNPC To Resume Oil Exploration In Lake Chad Basin – Minister
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, says the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will soon resume oil exploration and drilling in the Lake Chad Basin.
Silva disclosed this while speaking to newsmen after an operational meeting on Chad Basin with the Chief of Army Staff and top officers and commanders of Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, recently.
The Tide recalls that oil search in the Chad Basin was suspended after a team of NNPC Frontier Exploration Services and their consultants from the University of Maiduguri were attacked and some of them abducted on July 25, 2017.
He said the decision to recommence exploration activities in the region was borne out of the successes so far recorded by the military in securing the region from the Boko Haram insurgents.
The minister commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and the Nigerian Army for their resilience and gallantry in the quest to liberate the North East from insurgents as well as making the entire country safe and secure.
He said the meeting was to solicit for the collaboration of Nigerian army in ensuring that adequate security was provided for the team of experts that would carry out the exploration activities.
“The reason why we came here is to first and foremost thank the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian Army for the great job they have continued to perform in the North East.
“We believe that without their gallant activities here, we in Abuja will not also be leaving safely, neither will we be leaving safely anywhere in the world.
“Having thanked them, we also want to commence exploration and drilling activities here because we believe that there is relative peace in this area enough for us to continue drilling activities in the North East.
“As you may well know, we have found oil in Gombe and we believe that there is a lot of oil to be found in the Chad Basin, we have seen a lot of prospects in the Chad Basin and we want to commence exploration and drilling activities.
“That is why we are collaborating with Nigeria army to ensure that security is provided for activities to commence very soon,” he said.
Soku Oil Wells: Community, Ijaw Youths Hail S’ Court’s Verdict
The people of Soku community in Akuku-Toru Local Government of Rivers State have expressed joy over the recent Supreme Court’s judgement that gave the ownership of Soku oil wells to Rivers State.
They also commended the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for securing a victory for the state.
It will be recalled that the ownership of Soku oil wells had been in dispute between Bayelsa and Rivers State governments, with all the statutory monthly allocations deducing from the oil wells previously paid to the former.
But the Supreme Court, penultimate Thursday, dismissed the Bayelsa State Government’s appeal, and directed the appellant to cede the disputed oil wells with all the benefits to Rivers State.
A statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Soku Council of Chiefs, Chief Pius Fenibo; Chairman, Soku Community Development Committee, Mr. Louis Wariboko, and Mr. Dumopireye Festus on behalf of the Soku youth association, said the victory was a reflection of the reality that the Soku people, lands and resources rightly belong to Rivers State.
In their “thank you” message to the Rivers State Government, the Soku community stated that they were happy that God granted them victory over human manipulation.
The community demanded the prompt reversal of the monthly and outstanding accruals of the oil wells to Rivers State and appealed to the state government to consider the community in the state’s developmental initiatives.
Meanwhile, the Ijaw youths, under the auspices of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and the Patriotic Ijaw Youth Leaders (PIYL), have also commended Governor Wike for ensuring victory for the state in the oil well dispute.
The youths noted that the Supreme Court’s judgement was a victory for all Rivers people, irrespective of their ethnic or political affiliations.
Speaking on behalf of the youths in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of PIYL, Samuel George, who was a former IYC leader, however, appealed to the governor to channel the 13 percent revenue derivation from the Soku oil wells to the development of the host communities and other oil-producing coastal areas in the state.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
No Oil Exploration Unless Justice Is Done To Saro-Wiwa – Ogoni Leader
The leader of the Conscience of Ogoni People, Chief Gani Tober, says the Ogoni people have agreed that there will not be any form of oil and gas exploration in the area by any oil multinational until justice is done on the murder of Ken Saro-Wiwa.
He said that the Ogoni people were waiting for a declaration from the Federal Government to the fact that Saro-Wiwa and other Ogonis murdered along with him, were killed unjustly by the government.
Tober who disclosed this at the weekend during a media interaction in Port Harcourt, insisted that the Federal Government should do the same thing that was done to late MKO Abiola to late Saro-Wiwa if oil and gas exploration must resume in Ogoniland.
According to him, until Saro-Wiwa is exonerated, and justice is done, oil and gas business will remain suspended.
He disclosed that 10 out of the 14 oil wells in OML 11 are in Ogoniland.
“The financial resources from oil and gas used to develop Abuja have not impacted in any way in Ogoniland and the Niger Delta where the resources come from.
“The environments have been negatively impacted, and we want certain percentage of the resources to be given for the Ogoni development.
“The divide and rule system of Shell (SPDC) will not make the Ogoni people lose focus on their demands, and we are happy that the Federal Government has refused to renew the license of OML 11 for Shell, which is a subject of litigation between them”, he said.
The Ogoni leader, however, called on the Comptroller General of Customs, Hamid Ali, to without further delay, release the memorial box of Saro-Wiwa that was seized by the Customs.
Sharing the position of Chief Tober, the chairman of the 25th Memorial Anniversary of Ken Saro-wiwa, Dr. Baye Gbenemene, said that the Ogonis want 20 per cent of the oil proceeds to be devoted to the development of Ogoniland.
He posited that the Ogoni people were on the same page in the area of agitation, in spite of perceived pockets of disagreement, and called on the leaders of the Niger Delta to rise up and speak with one voice on issues concerning the region.
Corlins Walter
How Oil Industry Fared Under Last Nine US Presidents
With the 2020 Presidential Election looming, and with many claims and counterclaims about a president’s impact on the oil industry, I thought it might be of interest to review the history of U.S. oil production and consumption over the past 50 years. Here are the highlights from each president’s term in office.
Richard Nixon was inaugurated as the 37th president on January 20, 1969. When President Nixon took office, U.S. oil production was nearing a peak after over 100 years of increasing production. Imports made up 10% of U.S. consumption. In 1970, U.S. oil production reached 9.6 million barrels per day (BPD) and began a long, steady decline.
Richard Nixon began his second term on January 20, 1973. U.S. oil production had declined to 9.2 million BPD while consumption had increased by 3 million BPD from the first year of Nixon’s first term. As a result, oil imports would more than double during Nixon’s presidency, and American citizens would learn the danger of the dependence on imports with the OPEC oil embargo of 1973.
Gerald Ford was inaugurated as the 38th president on August 9, 1974 after Nixon resigned in disgrace. During President Ford’s term in office, domestic oil production continued to decline. U.S. oil consumption and imports continued to grow, and both were at all-time highs during Ford’s last year in office.
Jimmy Carter was inaugurated as the 39th president on January 20, 1977. Recent trends in consumption, production, and imports all reversed themselves during President Carter’s term. Consumption fell by 2%, U.S. production increased by 6%, and imports, after initially rising to record highs during his first year in office, were a fraction of a percentage lower at the end of his term than during Ford’s last year in office. Factors beyond Carter’s control, such as the Iranian Revolution and the Iran–Iraq War, heavily influenced the oil markets.
Ronald Reagan was inaugurated as the 40th president on January 20, 1981. Oil consumption continued to decline during most of President Reagan’s first term, and oil production crept back to levels that had not been seen in a decade. Oil imports fell by 35% during his first term.
Ronald Reagan began his second term on January 21, 1985. The trends from his first term all reversed themselves, as consumption rose 10%, domestic production fell by 8%, and oil imports increased by 49%.
George H. W. Bush was inaugurated as the 41st president on January 20, 1989. Consumption fell slightly during his term, but domestic production fell even more, down 12%. Imports increased by 19%, back above 6 million BPD for the first time since the 1970s.
Bill Clinton was inaugurated as the 42nd president on January 20, 1993. During his first term, consumption increased by another 7%, domestic production fell by 10%, and imports increased by another 23%, exceeding 7 million bpd for the first time in U.S. history.
Bill Clinton began his second term on January 20, 1997. His second term trends were almost identical to those of his first term. Consumption rose by another 8%, domestic production fell by another 10%, and imports increased by an additional 21%. Consumption and oil imports were at all-time highs, and production had fallen 40% from the 1970 production peak.
George W. Bush was inaugurated as the 43rd president on January 20, 2001. During his first term, consumption climbed above 20 million BPD for the first time in the nation’s history. Imports also reached new highs, above 10 million BPD. Domestic production continued to fall.
George W. Bush began his second term on January 20, 2005. During Bush’s second term, consumption began to decline as the nation entered a recession and oil prices reached record highs. Imports fell back to below 10 million BPD. The decline in domestic production continued, albeit at a slower rate of decline than during his first term. This marked the first trickle of oil production from hydraulic fracturing, which would make a major impact during the terms of the next two presidents. During Bush’s last year in office, the level of imports reached just over 50% of U.S. consumption.
Barack Obama was inaugurated as the 44th president on January 20, 2009. The economic sluggishness initially continued, but the impact of hydraulic fracturing began to be felt in President Obama’s first year in office. In a reversal of the long decline that began in 1970, crude oil production would rise all four years of Obama’s first term.
President Obama began his second term on January 21, 2013. The fracking boom caused oil production to accelerate until 2015. But then overproduction led OPEC to initiate a price war that ultimately crashed prices and production. Production began to decline in 2015, but 2016, the last year of Obama’s second term, was the first year of his presidency that annual oil production declined.
Between 2009 and 2015 oil production had increased by 4.4 million BPD. This was the fastest increase in oil production in U.S. history, and marked the largest increase in oil production during a single term of any president. If natural gas liquids (NGLs) are included, the gains during Obama’s first seven years were 6 million BPD. U.S. net imports of finished products like gasoline turned into net exports during Obama’s second term, and next imports of finished products plus crude oil fell by over 6 million BPD.
Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president on January 20, 2017. Oil production had declined during President Obama’s last year in office as the average annual price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to $43.34/bbl. But in 2017 that rose to $50.79/bbl, and then to $65.20/bbl in 2018. Oil production followed prices higher. During the first three years of President Trump’s first term, annual U.S. oil production gained 3.4 million BPD. Net imports of crude oil and finished products turned into net exports in late 2019. U.S. oil production eclipsed the previous 1970 peak (although if you include NGLs, that peak was eclipsed in 2013).
But then the Covid-19 pandemic crushed oil demand. Now, less than a month before the election, U.S. oil production is at 10.5 million BPD, a significant decline from the 12.2 million BPD of 2019.
The net impact of the past 50 years of U.S. Presidents was a long, slow decline of oil production that was only reversed when the hydraulic fracturing revolution began.
U.S. oil production didn’t fall under Bush and rise under Obama based on the policies of these presidents. Production behaved according to policies that had been put in place years earlier, and in accordance with the behavior of oil prices in previous years. Jimmy Carter experienced a rise in oil production because the Alaska Pipeline, approved by Nixon, was completed while Carter was in office. Obama and Trump experienced a rise in oil production following years of climbing oil prices, which led to a fracking boom.
Presidents publicly fretted for decades about the loss of energy independence for the U.S. They tried many different approaches to solving this problem, from serious intervention in the energy markets to letting the free market solve the problem. Many billions of dollars were spent on programs with the intent of eliminating dependence on foreign oil.
Yet in 1969, Americans depended on oil imports for 10% of their consumption, and in 2008 that number had risen to over 50% of consumption. That trend was only reversed when fracking caused U.S. oil production to surge.
Thus, a president may have some impact on U.S. oil production, but it is mostly a factor of influences well beyond their control.
Culled from Oil Price International, London.
