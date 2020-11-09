NIOB Elects New Chairman

When In Need Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization, on Sunday donated about 13,000 exercise books and other writing materials to primary and secondary school students in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The foundation also donated wrappers, food items to over 500 widows, widowers and orphans in a bid to alleviate their suffering.

Presenting the items in Kwoi, the founder of the NGO, Dr Chetachi Ecton, said the gesture was borne out of her love for humanity.

“This is my life and this is the path God has chosen for me. I am going to keep serving the people until the day God calls me home.

“Nothing brings me greater joy and fulfillment than putting smiles on people’s faces like I am doing now.

“I want to encourage you all to always look out for one another and help one another in times of need,” she added.

Ecton pledged the continuous support of the foundation to the plight of the less privileged in Ham land and beyond.

“We have reached out to millions of people in different countries of the world and today we are here to help in our own little way.

“We are asking that you keep us in your prayers so that we can always come back and do more for the good people of this land,” she said.

In his remarks, member representing Jaba constituency at the State assembly, Samson Dikko, commended the NGO for reaching out to his constituents.

Dikko underscored the importance of education, noting that it was the bedrock of development in any society.

He said he is currently sponsoring a bill that would enable the incorporation of the Ham language in the Kaduna State educational curriculum as a way of preserving the language.

The lawmaker called on other well meaning individuals and organisations to do more in coming to the aid of the downtrodden in the society.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Beatrice Kadangs, lauded the initiative of the foundation, noting that charity is an act rooted in the holy books.

“What this foundation is doing here today for our pupils, widows and orphans is backed by our holy books.

“The holy books implores us to look after the weak, the oppressed, the fatherless and the rest and I think this is a great thing to do,” she said.

Kadangs maintained that the world will be a better place when “we put humanity first and above all other considerations and sentiments”.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) prayed God to bless the foundation and grant it the enablement to impact more lives.