Monarch Tasks Communities On Unity
The Onimeke of Imeke Kingdom in Badagry, Oba Abraham Ogabi, has urged residents of the riverine communities to shun segregation and embrace unity for the development of the area.
The traditional ruler gave the advice during the press briefing commencing his 5th Coronation Anniversary Ceremony at his Palace in Imeke, Badagry, on Sunday.
According to him, discrimination among the three ethnic groups constituting Badagry communities is responsible for the underdevelopment in the area compared with other divisions in the state.
“It is only in Badagry that we have people saying they are Egun, Awori and Ayonu. Speaking in different tongues and discriminating among themselves.
“The time has come for us to come together and become one to face the challenges of lack of infrastructure in Badagry.
“Whether you are Awori, Egun, Anago or Ayonu, this is the right time to stop segregation and come out in unity and take the town to the greater heights.
“We have seen what lack of unity has caused our division among the other divisions in Lagos.
“It is only in Badagry that we don’t have good roads, electricity is not regular and our hospitals don’t have doctors and drugs,” the traditional ruler said.
Ogabi noted that the lack of unity among Badagry indigenes had also robbed the area of having a representative in the state executive council.
“Out of more than over 30 commissioners in Lagos State, we don’t have a single one.
“Our segregation has resulted into Lagos State Government giving us only one Special Adviser and one Permanent Secretary,” he said.
On deplorable state of Badagry-Lagos expressway, the Onimeke said that Badagry Obas would soon visit the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola in Abuja on the deplorable state of the road.
“Alapa of Apa Kingdom, myself and some Obas have been selected to visit the minister and register our sadness over the abandoned project.
“We are making our efforts to ensure that reasonable work starts on the road because the expressway is an embarrassment to the natiin,” he said.
The monarch urged traditional rulers in Badagry communities to be accessible to their people in order to know their feelings.
On his achievements in the five years of his coronation, Ogabi said he had facilitated various developmental projects into the town.
“Imeke Kingdom has witnessed enormous growth which opens way for people to come into the town for investment.
“We have elderly home, the first in Badagry division, a project by Lagos State Government which has been completed and commissioned.
“My greatest achievement so far is attaining the land title of the entire land of Imeke kingdom and registered at the land registry at Alausa, Ikeja as published by national dailies (Punch and The Nation) on Sept. 23.
“I have contributed my quota in respect of empowerment to the youths, widows and aged and I am not relenting.
“The Ajagun market built by me will soon be open for businesses and I am fully ready to make it a modern market where all goods are available,” he said.
The monarch urged his subjects to continue to show love to one another as well as to settlers in their midst.
S’East Leaders Laud FG Over EndSARS
South-East leaders on Saturday, lauded the Federal Government on the matured and responsive manner it handled all issues relating to the EndSARS protest and agitation.
The leaders of the zone, which included Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members as well as traditional, religious and youth leaders, gave the commendation in a communiqué issued after their meeting with a Presidential delegation in Enugu.
The presidential delegation was led by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who is the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.
“We thank President Buhari for the speed and restraint with which he handled the EndSARS protest, which has engendered peace throughout the country, especially the South-East.
“We, therefore, request the President to look into demands of various groups and youths with a view to resolving them,’’ the statement, which was read by the Chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum, Governor Dave Umehi, said.
It also called for joint operation by security agencies and local vigilant groups into all forests in the zone to flush out criminals and killer herdsmen with AK47 rifles.
“But we pledge our commitment to continuous coexistence with peaceful herdsmen who have been living peacefully with us.
“We stand for an indivisible and united Nigeria, built on love, fairness, equity and justice. We believe that under this platform – NIGERIA; we are bigger and stronger,’’ it said.
It also called on the Federal Government to continue its support and diplomatic push for the former Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to be elected as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
The statement thanked the Federal Government for the timely interventions in Akanu Ibiam International Airport rehabilitation as well as intervention in road infrastructures in the zone.
“We are grateful for the attention given to the second Niger Bridge and completion and inauguration of the Zik’s mausoleum.
“However, we urge the Federal Government to give attention to the completion of the current road projects within the zone,’’ it said.
The statement said that the states in the zone will provide money for the compensation for those affected by the EndSARS protest, help to rebuild police stations and their logistics; while engaging the youths constantly to forestall any violent development in the zone.
“We have plans to set up various empowerment programmes to gainfully engage the youths. The governors also plan to mainstream the youths in their governance to give them a sense of belonging.
Minister Hails Meeting With S’East Leaders
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described as “extremely fruitful” the meeting which a presidential team had with leaders and stakeholders of the South-East.
“The meeting of the presidential delegation with South-East leaders was very useful,’’ Mohammed told journalists on Sunday in Enugu.
The delegation, led by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, met for more than eight hours in Enugu with selected South-East leaders.
Mohammed said that it was quite instructive that all the groups which took part in the meeting believed in the unity and oneness of the country, pointing out that they clearly spelt out this in their presentations.
“We listened clearly and carefully to all the positions and demands and we are going back to report directly to President Buhari,’’ the minister said.
He noted that the Federal Government had been spreading development and infrastructure to all parts of the country, simultaneously and equitably.
“We want the South-East people to be confident that the Federal Government is spreading development and infrastructure to all parts of the country equitably and will never marginalise any zone in the ongoing development and infrastructure agenda.
“This is what I want to assure Nigerians living in the South-East,’’ Mohammed noted.
According to the minister, when the team gets back to Abuja it will see what can be done immediately concerning some of the positions and demands made by the South-East leaders.
The presidential delegation met with South-East governors, statesmen, elders, religious and traditional leaders, as well as market women and youth leaders.
NIOB Elects New Chairman
Mr Andy Osuagwu of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo, has emerged as the new Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Imo State Chapter.
Osuagwu was elected at a well-attended meeting of the group held at the secretariat of the group in Owerri, after his opponent Mr Angus Ofoma withdrew from the race while voting was ongoing.
Others are Mr Innocent Onukogu as the Vice-Chairman and Mr Vitalis Nlemuzor as the General Secretary.
Also elected are Mr Nwaigwe Daniel, Assistant General Secretary; Mr Jude Uwabuike, Financial Secretary; Mrs Ulari Onwuka, Treasurer; Mr Ugwuegbu Samuel, Public Relations Officer and Mr Opara Udoka got the position of Provost.
The immediate past Chairman, Mr Collins Nwoko, in his speech at the end of the elections, expressed happiness at the outcome saying that a good leader must have a succession plan.
Nwoko advised the new chairman to improve on his achievements.
In his acceptance speech, Osuagwu promised to partner with the Imo Government to reduce the rate of building collapse in the state by allowing builders to occupy their rightful positions in the building subsector.
He also promised to produce many registered builders who can compete favourably in the state.
Osuagwu appealed to the state government to allocate a piece of land to the institute for the building of its secretariat.
