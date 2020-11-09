Learn From Biden’s Post-Election Remarks, PDP Tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Vice President Joe Biden on his election as 46th President of the United States “at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs.”

The Nigerian leader said “your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.”

According to Buhari, “the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.”

He noted that “the main benefit of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”

According to him, “I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years, and Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the US presidency and world affairs.”

Buhari also noted that, “with your election, we look forward to enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including especially on the war against terrorism.”

The Nigerian leader further called on Mr. Biden “to promote greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respect and common interests.”

Similarly, the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the US Vice President-elect, Senator Kamala Harris has Nigerian blood in her.

He offered the opinion while congratulating Harris and the President-elect, Mr Joe Biden, on their victory in the United States presidential election, last Saturday.

The letter, titled, “Message of Congratulations to U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris”, reads, “I join millions in the United States of America and in the rest of the world who felicitate with you, President-Elect Joe Biden, for your victory.

“It is victory of good over evil and it is not victory for you and the people of America alone, but victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being pulled down.

“Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties.

“President-Elect Joe Biden must restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.

“I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success.

“The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today.

“Congratulations, once again, and please accept the assurances of my highest consideration”.

Also, the former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, on their victory at the United States 2020 Presidential Election.

The ex-Nigerian leader, in a statement, yesterday, gave his expectations of a Biden presidency.

Jonathan said he believes that the president will further tackle Covid-19 and also work towards global peace and prosperity after the pandemic is over.

The statesman noted that the emergence of Biden and Harris is not just historic, but a glimpse of what the future where race, gender and religion do not matter as much as competence and capacity.

“The best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour, and based on his tenure as Vice President of the United States of America, between 2008 and 2016, I am fully persuaded that as President, Mr Biden will provide national and global leadership that will set the post Covid-19 world on a path of peace and prosperity.

“In a nation much in need of healing, I urge the incoming administration to look beyond party, and be magnanimous in victory, despite the contentious election, and to take all Americans, even those who were against their election, as brothers and sisters from the womb of one mother, the United States of America.”

He advised Biden to partner with African nations to overcome the vicissitudes of the pandemic, by building on existing trade and expanding on new frontiers for cooperation.

Jonathan acknowledged that Harris would make history as the first woman and first person of African American ancestry to be elected as Vice President of the United States.

The former Bayelsa State governor described her emergence as one big step for her, and one giant leap for the Black Race and the female gender.

“I pray that God will bless their joint tenure, and that in four years from now, we will have a better world because of their administration”, the statement added.