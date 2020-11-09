Business
Finance Expert Reels Out Benefits Of Online Investment
An investment and financial expert, Revelation Ohio, has urged the public to take advantage of online business and invest in it.
According to him, a lot of benefits are available in the online investment.
He said that the mood of the time and the changing business climate across the globe, particularly with the emerging technology, have made the online business more rewarding.
Ohio who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Leverage Hub Investment Limited,
made this known while speaking at a business investment forum in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
He noted that the online business gives the investor the leverage to do other things while also earning income from the comfort of his home.
According to him, the online business lowers the overhead cost of doing business, particularly in the area of payment of rent and bills among others, as well as raising the profit margin of the business.
“Doing online investment business will make you have access to the worldwide market where over $5.3 trillion is being made available for you to trade every day, and this is not under the control of any particular president of any country.
“It is not all online business that is good for you, but people need to be educated on financial intelligence, so that you will not be through offer of high percentage of return on investment.
“You must look out for a good and sustainable platform, and business that will enable you to grow over the years and can make you to scale upward.
“Whether it is e-commerce, Forex trading or the Block-Chain investment, you can do it from the comfort of your home, while the professionals trade for you, and earn passive income.
“All that you are required to have is a good device and Wi-Fi source, and you can do genuine business from the comfort of your home, and through the same technology, you can acquire training virtually, and in the Leverage Hub, we tutor and mentor people on online business”, he said.
The financial analyst, however, urged the public not to invest their money in a business they do not understand its dynamics or do not have control over their resources.
Corlins Walter
Dangote Cement Posts N761.4bn Revenue In Nine Months
Dangote Cement Plc has posted a revenue of N761.4 billion in nine months ending September 30, 2020, indicating a 12 percent increase over revenues for the corresponding period in 2019.
A statement by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Cement, Mr Michel Puchercos, also announced sales totaling 19.21 million tonnes for the period which ended on September 30, 2020 as against 18.02 million in 2019, showing a 6.6 per cent increase for the period.
Puchercos, who expressed delight over the achievements of the company in terms of EBITDA and strongest third quarter volumes, said: “The Cement Group’s revenue went up by 12 per cent to N761.4 billion compared to N679.8 billion in 2019 with domestic operations accounting for N535.51 billion which compared to N467.88 billion up by 14.5 per cent. Pan-Africa operations contributed N232.61 indicating a 9.1 percent increase over N213.20 billion in 2019.
“Despite a challenging environment, Group volumes for the nine months were up by 6.6 per cent and group EBITDA was up 17.1 per cent, at a 46.6 per cent margin.
“This quarter has really shown the ability of Dangote Cement to meet the strong recovery of the cement market in Nigeria and Pan-Africa after a challenging Q2. In Nigeria, we have witnessed a strong appetite for real estate investment and the recovery of infrastructure spending, including more concrete roads.
“Sales volumes in Nigeria were up 40 per cent in the quarter and Pan-Africa reached a record high EBITDA margin of 24 per cent in the quarter.
“We continue to focus on our export strategy and are on track to ensure West and Central Africa become cement and clinker independent, with Nigeria as the main supply hub. Clinker exports have steadily been ramping up in Q3 after our maiden shipment in June 2020, whilst land exports have also resumed,” he said.
He added that in the period under consideration, Dangote Cement has exported seven clinker vessels from Nigeria via the Apapa export terminal, while plans are on track to commission the Port Harcourt export terminal before the end of the year.
Puchercos said: “Dangote Cement’s strategy to offer high quality products at competitive prices is meeting customers’ expectations in Nigeria and across the continent, where we continue to deploy excellent marketing initiatives and operational excellence.
“We remain committed to protecting our staff and communities by being fully compliant with health and safety measures in all our territories of operation. We are focused on adapting to the rapidly evolving markets in which we operate”.
$21.686bn NLNG Fund: Reps Angry Over NNPC’s Rejection Of Summons
The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts says it is not happy by the refusal of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, to appear before the House over the audit query issued to the corporation by the Auditor General of the Federation on the illegal withdrawals of $20.301 billion from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Dividends account.
Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Rep. Wole Oke and other members who expressed the concern at the weekend, reinstated the need for the NNPC Group Managing Director and other relevant agencies to appear before the Committee to account for the disbursement of the money.
“I, and members of the Committee, are not happy that the GMD (of the NNPC), has failed several times to appear before us and give an account of this money”, Rep. Oke said.
The details of the NLNG transaction are contained in the document submitted to the House Committee on Public Accounts, by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on the need to ‘investigate the illegal withdrawals from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Dividends account by the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’.
According to the document, “from the total sum of $21.686 billion revenue accrued into the NLNG dividend account from 1999 to 2020, NNPC expended a total sum of $20,300,772,850 from the account leaving a credit balance of $1,384,875,073.39 as at 30th June 2020.”
The report stated that the sum of “$100 billion was generated by NLNG in sales revenue since inception. The company also has paid over $18 billion as dividends through NNPC and $6.1 billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
“In addition, the company also said that over $15 billion has been expended by NLNG for the purchase of feedstock gas for its operations.
“Furthermore, between April 2002 and March 2007, the company paid a sum of $450,000 as Licence Fees and as the sum of N28,696,259.30 as NLNG Licence Renewal between the period 1999 and 2017 to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).
“With respect to the payment of dividend, the NLNG reported that it has fully paid all dividends due to the Federation Account to NNPC.
“ Breakdown of the NLNG income tax payment from 1999 to 2020 showed that no revenue was paid between 1999 to 2013 (enjoyed pioneer status); sum of $1,301,544,000 was paid in 2014; $1,491,992,000 paid in 2015; $625,331,000 paid in 2016; $304,669,000 [aid in 2017; $704,182,000 paid in 2018; $907,754,000 paid in 2019 and $764,143,387 paid in 2020.
“It may be important to state that, the Commission in the discharge of its monitoring mandate visited the NLNG in August 2008, March 2013 and has consistently requested NNPC to remit all dividends received from NLNG to the Federation Account.
“Information available to the Commission indicates that a sum of $21,685,647,923.39 accrued into the NLNG Dividend Account from inception to 30th June, 2020.
“Details on how NNPC disbursed the $20.3 billion, showed that NLNG secretariat got $1,854,041.47; NLNG scheme 4 top up got $159.250 million; Brass LNG Scheme funding got $574,420,529.92; West African Gas Pipeline got $259,900,409; N-Gas (Takoradi, CEB Account, Gas Monitoring Station got $9,433,400; Trans-Sahara Gas Pipeline got $1,278,810.50; Olokola LNG got 216,928,550.55, while security project got $1.520 billion”, the report states in part.
Ohanaeze Chides FG For Freezing #EndSARS Promoters’ Accounts
National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Igboayaka Igboayaka, has chided the Federal Government and the judiciary over the freezing of suspected #EndSARS promoters’ bank accounts.
Speaking in a statement, yesterday, Igboayaka warned the Federal Government not to embark on witch-hunting capable of throwing Nigeria into heavy political anarchy.
Igboayaka pointed out that it was not only inhuman to freeze one’s account but also undemocratic and unconstitutional to do so without thorough investigation and fair hearing from the alleged #EndSARS promoters.
He said: “With the act of freezing the alleged #EndSARS promoters accounts, the Muhammadu Buhari government has demonstrated no remorse and sincerity to tackle the unfortunate incident of over 500 innocent Nigerian youths extra-judicially murdered by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS).”
He advised the government to unfreeze the accounts and queried why the accounts of those sponsoring Boko Haram, bandits, and herdsmen attacks have not been discovered and frozen by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Igboayaka alleged that the actions against #EndSARS promoters have revealed that the killing of youths by SARS operatives was a state-sponsored crime.
“Instead of working hard to meet the demands of the youths for a sustainable development to quench youth’s restiveness, they have rather resorted to political bravado that will ignite more crisis in the country,” he lamented.
Igboayaka warned that the second wave of the #EndSARS protest would be a democratic revolution and could be deadly and devastating for Nigeria.
