Senate Queries AGoF For Hoarding Capital Funds
The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, yesterday, queried the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation for being negligent in carrying out their statutory responsibilities.
The committee said the Auditor General’s negligence was relocated in massive corruption in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), which they couldn’t account for how their budgets were spent.
The Chairman of the committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, slammed the Acting Auditor General, Mr. Adolphus Aghughu, for their poor performance and negligence, adding that funds released for overhead and capital projects were hoarded.
Urhoghide noted that the 2020 budget performance of the Auditor General was the poorest so far.
“Auditor General hoarded money voted for capital project and overhead,” insisting that this largely accounted for the prevailing corruption and fraud in MDAs.
The chairman of the committee further disclosed that N850million set aside for overhead in the 2020 budget, only N680million was expended.
“There is no need to waste our time to appropriate budget to the auditor’s office hence there cannot spend it”.
“The acting Director-General, Mr. Adolphus Aghughu, while speaking to correspondents said, “their failures is as a result of Covid-19 that for over six months the nation was locked down”.
Aghughu assured the lawmakers that he would do the necessary thing before the runoff of the third financial year.
“The defense of the agency was watered down and it is baseless going by the position of the Senate.”
We’ve Never Been At War With Igbos, Okocha Reminds Critics
The former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Onueze C.J. Okocha, has posited that Rivers State has never been at war with the Igbos of the South-East.
Okocha, who was reacting to the curfew imposed on Oyigbo Local Government Area by the state government, in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, asserted that the decision of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, based on advice of the State Security Council, was constitutional and done in good faith.
He described the incident that happened in Oyigbo, where members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), killed 10 security operatives, leading to imposition of curfew in the area, as unfortunate.
He said that Rivers State and the Igbos have always enjoyed cordial relationship in areas of marriage and trading, adding that the two groups were not ready to be dagger-drawn.
The SAN stated that over 60 per cent of businesses in the state were owned by the Igbos, regretting why some individuals would be fanning embers of war among the two groups.
He said, “Our relationship is very cordial, it is only these political boundaries of states of the federation that have tended to divide people. Igbos control 50 to 60 per cent of commercial activities in Rivers State. I have many of them as my friends.
“I wonder why anybody will raise this banner of ethnic jingoism. We have never, as Rivers people, had problem with Igbos. Most of us, including myself, my mother came from Onitsha, which is one major kingdom in Igboland.”
Okocha noted that many Igbos have been appointed to serve in the state as commissioners, special advisers and heads of ministries of government under Governor Nyesom Wike, wondering why some people would claim that Igbos were hated by the state.
“So, why should anybody begin to allege oh, some of us don’t like Igbos, and I heard that unfortunate label being labelled as an accusation that our governor hates the Igbo. How can? There are Igbos in his government who are serving in Rivers State. How many Rivers people are in any government, cabinet, in that matter, anywhere else apart from Rivers State?
“But Igbos are serving in the governor’s cabinet, Yorubas are on his advisory council, are on his executive council, and many of them are activists here in Rivers State. We even have a political organisation called Indigenes Without Borders (IWB),” he said.
The legal luminary explained that the governor had the constitutional right to impose curfew on any part of the state under him, if there were threats of breakdown of law and order, to avert anarchy.
Okocha said that it was wrong for the banned IPOB members to cause public unrest in the state, having been proscribed by law, adding that the governor acted in defense of law and order, as it was a constitutional responsibility of government to do so.
“So, it is totally unlawful for anybody to begin to carry that banner of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and begin to wreak the kind of havoc that we saw play out in some parts of Port Harcourt: Mile One, Mile Two area, Emenike, Ikokwu axis, and then, in Oyigbo, a place which is the neighbouring town between us and Abia State. Most unfortunate!
“Lawlessness and unlawful assemblies ought not to be tolerated in a country that is working to have law and order, and peace to face the development of our country. So, it was very unfortunate.”
He explained that in any part of a state where there is breakdown of law and order, a governor was constitutionally obliged to impose curfew, which was exactly what Governor Wike did.
“But he has assessed the security situation, and based on the advise he got from the security agencies, I believe he was perfectly justified to impose curfew in those parts of the state where there was total breakdown of law and order,” he stated.
FG, Transcorp Sign Deal For 966MW Afam Power Plant
The Federal Government and the Transcorp Power Consortium, yesterday, signed a share sale and purchase agreement in relation to Afam Power Plc and Afam III Fast Power Ltd, which is expected to add 966 megawatts to the national grid.
The deal was signed by the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh and the Chairman of the Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu, at a brief ceremony in the State House, witnessed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who is the chairman of the National Council on Privatization (NCP).
Transcorp Power Consortium emerged the preferred bidder with a combined offer of N105billion in a competitive bid that saw other 12 prospective investors
The NCP had approved the privatization of the Afam Power Plant at its meeting held on the 22nd and 23rd August, 2017.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Osinbajo said the event was a milestone in the Nigerian government’s continued effort to accelerate reforms in the power sector.
He said the acquisition of Afam Power Plc and Afam III Fast Power Ltd by the Transcorp Power Consortium was the first of many new investments in the sector across value chain from generation to distribution.
Osinbajo said: “The Buhari administration’s goal is to eliminate the challenges in the power sector by improving liquidity in the market through a host of measures, including the recently announced national mass metering programme and the transition to a service-based tariff.
“We need a power sector that can provide quality service to Nigerian consumers and sustain itself. The Afam Power PLC and the Afam III Fast Power Ltd have a combined capacity of almost 1000MW.
“The current usable and operational capacity of 240 megawatts from Afam III and about 100 megawatts from Afam Power PLC speaks of the opportunity that the transfer acquisition can bring.”
Charging Transcorp Power Consortium to take the opportunity of its ownership of the Afam Power Plant to raise the operations of the facility to its full capacity, the vice president said government would expect the consortium to bring its experience and expertise in the Ughelli Power Plant, which it acquired in 2013, to bear on Afam.
Osinbajo, who described Afam Power Plant as an energy hub for Nigeria, said that it was a cluster that houses multiple power plants, including those owned by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), and Sahara Energy.
Osinbajo assured that the Buhari administration would continue to work on its ease of doing business reforms to drive foreign investment, noting that local investors “are always the great litmus test for the investment environment.”
Speaking at the event, Director-General of the BPE, Alex Okoh, said that Transcorp Power Consortium has committed to investing the sum of $350million in the combined power assets.
According to Okoh, in addition to the new Afam III Fast Power Plant, with an installed capacity of 240megawatts, the consortium has committed to ramp up power generation of the plant to its rated capacity of 726megawatts within a period of five years, thereby adding an aggregate of 966 megawatts to the national grid.
He said: “The reform and privatization programme of this administration is not about simply divesting public enterprises to the private sector.
Also speaking, the Chairman of Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu, said access to electricity was pivotal in lifting Nigerians out of poverty and in creating jobs.
He said the acquisition of the Afam Power Plant would be an opportunity for the Transcorp Group to contribute to government’s effort at improving the lives of the people and in growing the economy.
FG Needs N6.26trn To Fix 711 Roads In 2021, Minister Reveals
The Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, said that to complete 711 highway projects in 2021, his ministry would require over N6.26trillion.
The minister said the 2021 budget provision of less than N300billion for the projects, was a drop in the ocean.
The minister raised his concerns, during a 2021 budget defence session before the Rep. Abubakar Bichi-led Committee on Works.
He observed that since the ministry cannot accomplish all its objectives due to paucity of funds, but recommended that rather than expanding the projects being financed through Sukuk, efforts should be channelled towards the completion of the entire green network covering the four major ports, Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar.
According to him, out of the total sum of N227.964billion capital allocation appropriated in the 2020 Appropriation Act, the sum of N152.150billion has so far been released to the Works and Housing sector (representing 66.74%), leaving a balance of N75.814billion; adding that the sum of N162.559billion projects was financed through Sukuk Bond.
“The sum of N77.955billion was released to the highway (Works sector) from the budget aside from the sum of N162.559billion for the Sukuk issuance.
“The Sukuk is to be drawn down for works certified only in respect of 44 roads and bridges and the ministry is still awaiting the payment of the first tranche of N54.8billion is for work done as at 16/10/2020.
“The ministry is currently administering 711 number of contracts nationwide and as of October 1, 2020, the ministry has a cumulative unpaid certificate in the sum of N392.020billion on ongoing highway construction projects,” he noted.
For 2021 budget proposal, Fashola said that the sum of N435.319billion was proposed for capital, personnel and overhead cost of the Ministry of Works and Housing and six parastatals, adding that the N15.886billion overhead is insufficient due to various socio-economic factors such as cost of fuel, inflation rate, among others.
While responding to questions on the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), he explained that the three national priority highway projects are being financed from the sovereign wealth fund, namely: rehabilitation, reconstruction and expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan dual carriageway; construction of 2nd Niger Bridge and rehabilitation if Abuja-Kaduna-Kano dual carriageway.
According to him, “the 44 roads and bridges are being financed through the N162.557billion sovereign Sukuk bond, mainly dual carriageways on major arterial routes A1-A9 on the federal road network, including A1 Lagos-Ibadan-Ilorin-Jebba-Jega-Tambuwal-Sokoto-Niger Republic Border; A2 Warri-Benin-Lokoja-Kaduna-Kano-Kongolam; A3 Port Harcourt-Aba-Enugu-Makurdi-Lafia-Jos-Bauchi-Potiskum-Maiduguri-Gambrou; A4 Calabar-Ugep-Ikom-Ogoja-Katsina-Ala-Jalingo-Yola-Gombi-BamaMaiduguri; A5 Abeokuta-Ibadan; A6 Onitsha-Owerri; A7 Kaiama-Kishi; A8 Mayo Belwa-Jamtari Jada-Ganye; and A9 Kano-Katsina-Jibia-Niger Republic Border and other major routes like Kano-Maiduguri, Onitsha-Enugu, Sapele-Ewu, Lagos-Badagry, Odukpani-Itu Bridge Head, etc”.
He also disclosed that “the ministry is engaging in a number of highway projects funded with multilateral loans for which the Federal Government contributes counterpart funding”.
He called for the amendment of the Public Procurement Act to accommodate small and medium construction companies, adding that the extant law does not provide for the award of contracts with low financial capacity.
Some of the lawmakers who spoke during the exercise, including Rep. Ben Igbakpa queried the slow pace of work done by Julius Berger, despite the release of N70billion for Abuja-Zaria, N62.8billion for Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan; N100.6billion for the Second Niger Bridge while RCC has so far received N92billion for Lagos-Shagamu contract.
