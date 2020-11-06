Nation
PCC Restates Commitment To Amicable Settlement Of Disputes
The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), has said that not all disputes should end in court, but rather Nigerians should avail themselves of its mediation services for speedy and amicable resolution of issues.
PCC’s Federal Commissioner in Ekiti State Mr Yemi Arokodare gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.
Arokodare said that the public was not making optimal use of the commission’s services and capacities, through lodgment of disputes and grievances for settlement.
The commissioner said that a number of high profile complaints against highly placed individuals in the state, were amicably resolved without recourse to litigation.
He said that the commission was determined than ever before to ensure a crisis-free and decent society.
“I want to state that the PCC in Ekiti is more determined within the limited resources available to see every complaints to its logical conclusion,’’ he said.
Arokodare said that no fewer than 150 cases involving individuals and groups had been resolved in the state since January to date.
He said that the cases emanated from about 250 complaints received by the commission within the same period under review.
The commissioner said that most of the complaints were on financial claims mostly from individuals against government agencies and corporate bodies.
He said that inadequate funding and logistics were some of the challenges hampering the commission from attaining its full potentials.
COVID-19: Corps Members, Staff To Be Tested Before Orientation Exercise-DG
The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, says corps members and staff of the scheme’s 2020 Batch “B” orientation exercise will be tested for COVID-19 before they are allowed into the orientation camps.
Gen. Ibrahim disclosed this yesterday in Jos at the opening of the NYSC 2020 Batch “B” pre-orientation workshop.
The four-day workshop is themed: “Evolving a Dynamic Operational Strategy in the Management of Camps in the Context of COVID-19”.
He further disclosed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had worked out procedures to ensure that staff and corps members who tested positive for the virus would be adequately taken care of.
According to him, the NYSC management has ensured strict compliance with the NCDC guidelines in the corps’ activities.
The director-general said that the NYSC had been interfacing with relevant bodies such as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the various state ministries of health on ways of ensuring safe and efficient conduct of the orientation exercise.
He said that all orientation camps had been prepared and remodelled in line with the approved safety protocols.
He commended the NCDC for donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth millions of Naira for use at orientation camps.
Ibrahim said that the aim and objective of the pre-orientation workshop was to appraise the conduct of the previous orientation courses and to fashion out ways to improve on their performance.
He thanked Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau for donating a 14-Seater bus to the NYSC in the state and for his government’s unflinching support to the scheme in the area.
Lalong, who declared the workshop open, commended the NYSC management for its active support to the government in the fight against the pandemic, as the NYSC orientation camp in Mangu was used as a quarantine and an isolation centre in the state.
He appealed to the NYSC management and corps members to avoid laxity in the observation of COVID-19 safety protocols, as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had warned of the likelihood of resurgence and a second wave of the pandemic.
He said that Plateau remained the leading state in testing for the disease, and that corps members who were posted to the state would be accorded with such service.
The governor also disclosed that the State Government would work with the NYSC to enhance the safety and comfort of corps members posted to the state.
He called on the NYSC to include in its orientation course, the issue of social media usage and responsibility.
He further urged the NYSC to sustain building the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youths throughout their service year as a means of making them self-reliant and innovative.
Lalong assured the director-general of the state government’s unflinching support to the scheme in the state.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants of the workshop comprised NYSC state coordinators and camp commanders, among others, and were drawn from the 36 states of the federation.
FRSC Operatives To Bear Arms, Soon
The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says operatives of the corps will begin to bear arms to curtail the excesses of road users in the country.
The Chairman of the committee, Mr Akinfolarin Mayowa, said this during the corps’ 2020 budget performance and 2021 budget defence, on Thursday in Abuja.
He said that the1992 Act of FRSC allowed the corps to bear arms, adding, however, that this had yet to be implemented.
The chairman said it was necessary that the laws of the land were obeyed to allow the corps to function effectively by bearing arms.
According to him, eradicating accident on the nation’s highways should be the collective responsibility of all Nigerians, adding that no stone should be left unturned to achieve this.
The lawmaker said that the committee would meet with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and also write to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the implementation of the Act.
A member of the committee, Mr Solomon Maren, while lending his voice to the FRSC arm bearing, said that the committee would take up the matter with the Inspector-General of Police.
He added that the country’s law should be obeyed, stressing that there were more risks on the roads, hence the FRSC should be allowed to bear arms to save road users.
The FRSC Corps Marshall, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, said that members of the corps were now faced with more deviant road users, some of whom, he said, had threatened to deal with them on the road.
He solicited for help from the committee to curtail the excesses of road users by ensuring that FRSC personnel were allowed to bear arms.
Oyeyemi said that the corps now had 280 formations cross the country and it had established its presence in virtually all the local government areas across the country.
The corps marshal said that the only place left were the riverine areas of Akwa Ibom, Ondo states and others.
He also said that in 2020, only 50 per cent of the budget was released, stressing that this could not allow the corps to embark on some capital projects.
Oyeyemi said that N1.459 billion was remitted to the consolidated account by the corps in the outgoing year.
He urged the Federal Government to direct local governments to relocate markets on highways in order to stop incessant deaths.
Nigerian Army Has Engaged 33 States Over Insecurity -Ndume
Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, says the Nigerian Army has been engaged in 33 states towards addressing security challenges across the country.
Ndume stated this in Birnin Kebbi yesterday during a courtesy visit to Governor Atiku Bagudu, on the sidelines of the committee’s oversight function to the state.
“The army have some programmes we want to look at, and at the same time interact with the governor and army on how we can solve the insecurity challenges before they get out hand in the state,” he said.
According to him, out of the four states in the North- West, including Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Katsina states, only Kebbi state is the least affected by the activities of the bandits.
Ndume decried the worsening security situation in the north, saying, “we are dealing with the insurgency challenges in the North -East and issues of banditry in the North- West now and herdsmen – farmers’ clashes, tribal and religious clashes in the North- Central.
“From our findings, the Nigerian army is engaged in 33 states across the country.”
He commended Bagudu for working tirelessly and taking proactive measures in ensuring peace and security in the state.
“I am impressed with the way you are handling the security situation in the state. We need you to collaborate with Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states on monitoring efforts, in addition to neighbouring countries, to address the likelihood of spill over of insecurity from those states,” he said.
In his remarks, Bagudu advised the committee to engage all stakeholders in the process of adopt curtaining insecurity in the country.
“For example, if you interact with some of those involved in banditry, they will tell you horror tales about how they were being dispossessed, how they don’t have water and most of these issues are true.
“There is the need to encourage and emulate President Muhammadu Buhari‘s example of directing that those people living in IDPs should be empowered by allowing them to go back into economic activities,” he added.
“I recall when President Buhari directed that N12 billion be given to IDPs in seven states of Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Yobe, Zamfara, Borno and Plateau to enable them go back to their normal lives,” he said.
