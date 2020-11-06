Featured
NBA Sets Up Fact-Finding Team On Oyigbo Killings
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), yesterday, set up a fact-finding team for Oyigbo in Rivers State following reports of alleged reprisal killing of suspected members of the proscribed indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the military.
The four-man team comprises NBA lst Vice President, John Aikpokpo-Martins; two former NBA Port Harcourt branch chairmen, Victor Frank-Briggs and Anthonia Osademe; and a former NBA Ukwa branch Chairman, Chimaroke Elie.
In a statement on his Twitter handle, NBA President, Olumide Akpata, said that the team would visit Oyigbo and conduct an inquiry into the events in the area,” and the findings published.
Following the killing of six soldiers and four policemen, and the destruction of court buildings during the #EndSARS protests, the Rivers State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area on October 21, 2020.
According to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, IPOB, which is seeking independence for Igbo parts of Southern Nigeria, was responsible for the violence and killings.
Akpata said in the wake of the reports of extra-judicial killings and rights violations, he enquired about the situation from the chairmen of the Ukwa and Port Harcourt branches of the NBA (the two branches closest to Oyigbo).
“Whilst the chairmen of the two branches expressed concern over the situation, they, however, informed me that they were yet to conduct an on-the-spot assessment owing to the curfew imposed on the area by the state government to forestall breakdown of law and order.
“In a separate telephone conversation with the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, he categorically denied ordering any such shooting as rumoured, but acknowledged clashes between men of the Nigerian military and some suspected lPOB members in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.
“The governor further explained that the curfew imposed on the area was borne out of necessity and assured me that it would be lifted, yesterday, 3rd November, 2020. l have now confirmed that the curfew has indeed been lifted and that residents of the area are now able to go about their lawful activities.”
Akpata reiterated the NBA’s position that respect for the fundamental rights “is non-negotiable and can only be derogated from in instances permitted by the Constitution or other laws.”
Featured
MEND Threatens To Shut Shell Operations Over Alleged LC Act Violation
The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has threatened to shut down operations of oil major, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), over its alleged contravention of Local Content Act pertaining to the appointment of expatriates.
The threat is contained in an electronic mail by MEND’s spokesperson, ‘General’ Gbomo Jommo, yesterday.
The statement said MEND’s attention had been drawn to the alleged nefarious activities of the SPDC which is intended to instigate fresh crises in the Niger Delta and the nation at large.
It said their bitterness bordered on the alleged violation of the Nigerian Content Development Act 2010 and the politics of selective implementation as demonstrated by the SPDC.
MEND said contrary to the provisions of the Act, the SPDC had allegedly continued to disrespectfully engage and retain the services of expatriates in strategic positions that should be held by qualified local content personnel.
The militant group said: “For the avoidance of doubt, we like to point out a clear example of such disrespect for the Act – the appointment and retention of a certain Mr. De Meyer Thierry as manager of Well Engineering.
“It is imperative to note that the office of general manager of Well Engineering in the SPDC before the advent of the Local Content Act in Nigeria was occupied by expatriates (foreigners, ‘the whites’).
“As a matter of fact, the office was occupied by Mr Hans Flikeman (an expatriate). Upon the advent of the Act, however, critical stakeholders including the Ijaw Youth Council, Ijaw National Congress and others took it up with the oil giant, which led to the appointment of Mr Oluruntoba Akinmoladun as the first indigenous general manager of Well Engineering. Thankfully, Mr. Oluruntoba was able to complete his tenure in the company.
“In keeping with the tenure and provisions of the Act, the SPDC upon the expiration of Akinmoladun’s tenure appointed Mr Isaac Iyamu, as general manager. He, thus, took over from Mr. Oluruntoba Akinmoladun.
“Owing to the trademark character of racism and divide and rule, the SPDC framed up Mr Isaac Iyamu and removed him subsequently as manager of Well Engineering in its operations.
“To our utter surprise, they replaced him with an expatriate, a ‘white man’ in utter violation of the Local Content Act. The expatriate who they used in replacing Isaac Iyamu is a certain Mr. De Meyer Thierry. We watched in anger as De Meyer Thierry served out the remainder of the tenure of Isaac Iyamu.
“Again, it is important to point out that the tenure of De Meyer Thierry has now elapsed but the SPDC has continued to retain him as general manager, Well Engineering contrary to the provisions of law. Here lies our bitterness and anger.”
MEND noted that SPDC could not dare to infringe the laws in its home country but felt absolute that it could take the nation and its laws for a ride.
The group said by the oil firm’s action, it was inviting crises in the Niger Delta and as well setting the stage to endanger its operations in the region.
The MEND added: “At a time like this when all hands are on deck to ensure peace in the energy vault and economic hub of the nation, Shell is conversely setting the stage to turn the hands of the clock to the dark old days of total unrest.
“May we here state that we will not beg the SPDC to do the right thing. We will never, never do that! We are by this letter giving Shell a marching ultimatum to immediately replace De Meyer Thierry with a Niger Deltan in line with the Local Content Act, or face a total dismantling of its operations, including the generality of oil and gas operations in the Niger Delta.
“The SPDC is hereby advised to look within its rank and file, of which we are sure there are eminently qualified Niger Deltan people to occupy that office as provided by law. We urge them to forthwith put an end to their white supremacist tendency in the interest of peace.
The group, therefore, urged the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the group managing director of NNPC and all other concerned agencies to use their good offices to save the economy and the nation from this imminent crisis that the SPDC intended to bring upon the people.”
Featured
We Won’t Call Off Strike, ASUU Insists …Slams Buhari Over Irresponsive Posture
As negotiation between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), lingers, the union has reiterated that it would not call off the seven-month-old strike until all the issues in contention are adequately addressed to avoid a future industrial action in an event that all the issues on the negotiation table are not met.
This is as the union accused the Federal Government of using the seizure of salaries as a hunger weapon against its members for refusal to migrate to the contentious Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).
Addressing newsmen shortly after its meeting at the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, yesterday, Zonal Coordinator, ASUU, Port Harcourt Zone, Prof Uzo Onyebiama, called on parents and students to join ASUU in the struggle to redeem the university system and the future of Nigerian youths, insisting that the demands of ASUU were not about the welfare of its members but for the revamping of university education in the country.
Onyebiama, who was flanked by ASUU Chairperson, NDU, Dr. Kingdom Tonbara; ASUU Chairperson in UNIPORT, Austen Sado; ASUU Chairperson, Federal University, Otouke, Emmanuel Akpan; and ASUU Chairperson, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Endurance Joseph; said the IPPIS would remove the autonomy of universities and vest it in the hands of the Accountant General of the Federation.
He said: “IPPIS has become an obnoxious instrument for stripping the Governing Councils of universities of their powers and their responsibilities and removing the hard won autonomies of universities. The issue of autonomy is critical to the survival of our universities as institutions for intellectual freedom and development of our dear country.
“The purported directive of Mr President and the subsequent circulars to the Vice Chancellors on enrollment on IPPIS using the seizure of salaries as a hunger weapon and the compulsorily change of effective date of annual salary increment of salaries of academic staff from October 1 to January 1 are by these provisions illegal as such null and void.
“IPPIS ensures that the Governing Councils of universities are no longer free to discharge their functions and exercise their responsibilities and can no longer ensure that disbursement of universities funds comply with the approved budgetary ratio for personnel cost, overhead cost, etc.
“In the light of these threats inherent in the enrollment of academic staff in IPPIS, our union cannot afford to quietly lie low, we as a union of intellectuals have a sacred responsibility to alert Nigerians about this calamity called IPPIS, which has been hoisted on the universities.
“We hereby call on parents including academic staff and students to take up the gauntlet and join this struggle to redeem our universities and the future of Nigerian youths. We will remain in this struggle until the issues in contention are adequately addressed.”
Similarly, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over what it described as irresponsive posture by the President to the lingering strike, future of education and youth in the nation.
This was also as it accuses the Ministers of Labour and Employment, Education and Accountant General of the Federation of frustrating the ASUU and Federal Government’s agreement to bring about an end to the seven- month-old strike.
The Kano Zonal Coordinator of the union, Mahmud M. Lawan, made this known while addressing newsmen on the lingering strike in the country.
According to him, “the Kano Zone of ASUU is compelled to unfortunately call a spade a spade on the current prolonged impasse between the Federal Government and the union.
“It is noteworthy for the patriotic people of Nigeria to know that the union has noticed that the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment which is supposed to serve in conciliatory capacity has instead, become a government propaganda machine throughout the engagement and has woefully failed in its mandate to mediate dispassionately.
“Worse in performance in this matter is the office of Minister of Education, who has failed to mediate adequately between the union and the office of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Featured
Rivers Security Council Relaxes Curfew In Oyigbo
The Rivers State Security Council has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state following the killing of 10 security operatives by members of proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, during a briefing at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, said the curfew would now take effect from 7pm to 6am beginning from today.
“You will recall that following the killing of six soldiers and four policemen, and the destruction of court buildings by members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Rivers State Government imposed a 24-hour curfew on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area on October 21, 2020.
“The State Security Council met today and reviewed the situation in Oyigbo, and has, therefore, decided to review the curfew. From tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the curfew will now be from 7pm to 6am until further notice”, he said.
Nsirim explained that during the mayhem that claimed the lives of security agents carrying out their legitimate duties in Oyigbo, 50 AK-47 rifles were carted away.
And as a result of this, he said, security agencies in the area would continue to embark on surveillance and search operations to recover the rifles which are now in the illegal possession of some persons.
The commissioner enjoined residents of Oyigbo and members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies as they go about their lawful business unmolested.
“Let me use this opportunity to let all those living and doing business in the state know that His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, is always committed to implement his social contract with the people; and will protect lives and property, at all times”, he added.
Earlier, the Rivers State Security Council had said it was set to review the situation in Oyigbo Local Government Area after members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) killed 10 security agencies and burnt court buildings.
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who disclosed this, also restated the commitment of his administration to protect lives and property of everybody in the state.
Wike stated this when he met leaders of Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, and other ethnic nationalities living in the state at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday.
The governor dismissed insinuation that he ordered soldiers to kill Igbos in Oyigbo Local Government Area amidst the curfew imposed by the Security Council.
“It is not correct that soldiers are going from house to house to kill. When the IPOB killed the Army officers, they took their guns. It is normal for them to recover those guns. In any case, there are consequences when soldiers are killed. Maybe, they are retaliating in order to rebuild the morale of other soldiers. How can I now have such powers to order soldiers on any operation?
“Now, you carry propaganda that Wike is killing Igbos. They live everywhere in the state. So, am I also killing them elsewhere? No tribe gave us the kind of support Igbos gave to me, but that does not mean we should allow IPOB to destroy the state.”
He explained that the Security Council was compelled to impose curfew in Oyigbo to prevent further loss of life and property.
According to him, there was no way he would order any offensive action against Oyigbo, which is where the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in the state hails from.
The governor declared that it would be absurd for IPOB to assume the role of speaking for the Igbos when there were credible and outstanding people who can speak for them.
To this end, he warned against allowing IPOB to continue misrepresenting the Igbo ethnic nationality.
“Let IPOB not give Igbos bad name. Any people that allow a criminal to speak for them, that tribe is finished,” he stated.
He charged residents of the state appalled by the nefarious activities of IPOB, to resist the group and whatever it stands for.
Explaining why curfew was imposed in the Ikokwu area of Port Harcourt, the governor said the State Security Council took the decision following intelligence report that Ikokwu was host to a lot of IPOB cells in the state capital.
He described the recent clash between Hausas and Igbos following IPOB instigated attacks against the former as unfortunate.
The governor said that while government was creating conducive environment that would promote business, social and cultural life of residents, they must also learn to live together without causing trouble.
“Any decision we take is for the good of everybody. It is not against any tribe. We have lived peacefully with people from other tribes. So, stop fighting yourselves and creating the impression that there is war here. Don’t also make disagreements between business partners as tribal war. Allow them to settle the matter as businessmen.
“There is need for all of us to live in peace. From today, I don’t want to hear Igbo fighting Hausa. If there is any trouble, there is no need to take laws into your hands. Report the matter to us and we will address it”, he said.
Wike announced the plan of government to rebuild the Slaughter-Oginigba Market in Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout in Port Harcourt, and hand it over to competent people to manage.
He further enjoined cattle rustlers who are breeding cows to stop using them to destroy the farmland of others.
The governor warned operators of illegal motor parks, street and rail line traders in the state to desist or be ready to face the wrath of government.
He also called on the Federal Government to give consideration to lessons learnt from the #EndSARS protests.
“What has happened is a lesson for Nigeria. Don’t under rate the youths. It was a protest by intelligent and professional youths who have suffered enough.
“It is a signal and the youths as graduates are getting restless. Federal Government should ask, how do we use this opportunity to reduce unemployment? My Executive Council has taken action already to employ 5,000 youths,” he added.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Go Round Calls For Open Screening Of Players
- News4 days ago
WAEC Releases 2020 WASSCE Results, Today
- Sports4 days ago
Handball League: Seasiders Shoot Down Kada Stars
- Politics4 days ago
Rivers NASS Caucus Backs Wike On IPOB
- SMEs2 days ago
FG Changes MSMEs Survival Fund Portal From Nov 1
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Ijaw Youths Harp On Resource Control, Restructuring
- Business4 days ago
‘Textile Alone Can Generate 2.5m Jobs’
- Editorial4 days ago
Of Impunity And Journalists’ Welfare