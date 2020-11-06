Rivers
COVID-19: Rotary Feeds 3,000 In Rivers, Bayelsa, Others
The Rotary International District 9141, says it has fed more than 3,000 persons in Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa and Delta States since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The District Governor Rotarian, Virginia Major, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Port Harcourt said the club started with 3,000 persons but had since surpassed this number.
She said the club was forced to do this, because of the widespread hunger and starvation occasioned by the pandemic in the four states.
According to her, “they started the Rotary year with our eyes fixed on addressing the immediate priorities in our states of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo.
“A major problem occasioned by COVID-19 was hunger and starvation in many households. With an initial budget of N6 million, we started by feeding 3,000 people but have since surpassed these numbers.
“Almost on weekly basis, Rotary Clubs are feeding families across the states. As at today, we have fed in these four states and still counting”, she said.
On the issue of poliomyelitis, Rotarian Major said, “Rotary is determined to keep its promise to all children of the world that we will rid the world of poliomyelitis.”
She said the club had done significant work in its seven focal areas which include pre-basic education and literacy, disease prevention and eradication, economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, peace building and conflict resolution as well as maternal and child health.
“In this Rotary year, we have leveraged on partnerships to achieve most of our goals and we are delighted at the results,” she said.
Major further said that the club had grown from 83 to 88 in the last three months, while 25 more clubs were in the offing to be grown.
She said the club also met 50 percent of its total membership growth within the period under review.
Rivers
Judge Tasks Clerics On CAMA
Following criticisms by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, churches and christians against the recently passed law on Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA 2020, a High Court Judge in Rivers State, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, has urged religious bodies, particularly the church to propose an amendment to sections of the law they believe have impeded their fundamental rights to freedom of association and administrative rights of the Church.
Justice Enebeli while speaking as a Special Guest Lecturer at a function organized by the Rivers State Chapter of Nigeria Association of Adventist Lawyers, said it was better to seek constitutional and legal redress than to disobey the law.
Justice Enebelii however, frowned at certain provisions of CAMA 2020 that took away and ceded the administrative, democratic and fundamental rights of the Church to a Federal Government agency; the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC.
The erudite judge noted that CAMA 2020 was not a bad law for the profit-oriented organisations
On his part, Chairman of Rivers State Chapter of Nigeria Association of Adventist Lawyers, Victor Nweke, explained that the essence of the programme was to sensitise the church members on the existence of the law and to seek ways of addressing imminent challenges in future.
Various speakers at the sensitisation programme said although the Adventist Church was not associated with such leadership or fraudulent crisis that could warrant the federal government take over her management affairs, it was necessary to take early steps, as no one knows the sinister motives any one could come up with in the future.
By: Kevin Nengia
Rivers
RSG Debunks Report On Withholding Of Public Schools’ Results
The Rivers State Ministry of Education, has described as false and malicious allegation, a report published in the Port Harcourt Telegraph Newspaper, claiming that the results of students who wrote the last WAEC examination (WASSCE) in public schools in Rivers State have been withheld because the State Government has not met its financial obligations for the students.
A statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Rivers State, Prof Kaniye Ebeku and made available to The Tide described the publication as junk journalism, coming from the pit of hell, published by elements bent on painting the Government of Rivers State and the Ministry of Education black.
It further states that for the avoidance of doubts, “The Rivers State Government long ago paid the WAEC examination fees for all students in public schools in the State, as promised. And this was done before the examination started. WAEC will confirm this.
“WAEC has denied mass withholding of results of students in public schools in Rivers State. Inquiries made to WAEC shows that results have been published, including results of students in public schools in Rivers State.
“There is no such thing as mass withholding of results of students who wrote the last WAEC examination in public schools in the State for failure of Rivers State Government to meet its financial obligations. In fact, candidates who wrote the last WAEC examination in public schools in the State are accessing their results, contrary to the false publication. Inquiries made to WAEC shows that network problem is the reason why some candidates nationwide may not have been able to access their results.
“In fact, WAEC will not allow any candidate to write its examinations without registration which involves payment of registration fee. The authors of the publication just betrayed their stark ignorance on WAEC procedures”, the statement said.
The statement called on the attention of the general public, parents, guardians and candidates to ignore the malicious and false publication, describing it as a fake news, adding that the authors are members of an opposition political party in the State and soonest will have their day in court.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
Eleme Stakeholders Demand Lasting, Improved Electricity Supply
Stakeholders in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, have met with the management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) over sundry issues bedevilling electricity supply in the area, insisting that Eleme must have improved power supply with installed prepaid meters in the area.
In his remarks, the Regional Manager of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, Mr Blessing Ogbe, said the management was ready to work with the LGA to ensure improved power supply in the area.
Ogbe noted that there had been long standing issues in the power sector including infrastructural defect, debt profile and other challenges and all that has remained a problem to the company and consumers alike.
He hailed the efforts and commitment of the Chairman of Eleme LGA for constantly working with successive management in making effective their work and improving power supply in the area with provision of transformers, armoured cables, electric poles, logistics support and funding encouragement.
He also lauded the Chairman for applying for the distribution of 10,000 metres for the people of Eleme and agreeing to pay certain percentage in order to reduce the cost of the metres.
Calling on the people to meet expectations especially the payment of bills, he clarified claims that the “Free” Prepaid meters being distributed by the federal government is not totally free but a soft loan initiative headed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that will be paid overtime by consumers.
He called for more interaction between the electricity operators and the leaders of Eleme LGA.
The Stakeholders who drilled the management of the electricity distribution company with questions on pressing issues including debt profile and reconciliation, infrastructural defect, company staff recruitment and other issues also vehemently rejected the claim that Eleme is in anyway indebted to the electricity operators.
The stakeholders all said prepaid meters remained the best for consumers as it eliminates the issue of estimated billing and make more transparent the business transaction between both parties.
They hailed the Executive Chairman for the initiative to canvas the people, avail subsidy for the proposed prepaid meters, the provision of electricity facilities and availing the needed support for electricity operators.
In the meantime the Executive Chairman of Eleme LGA, Hon. Philip Okparaji, has stated that he was willing to do everything to ensure Eleme has constant electricity.
Barr Philip who maintained that the rural electrification project was a task for all Eleme people called on the people to support the initiative.
He said there will be more meetings and the resolutions from all meetings will be implemented to the letter.
