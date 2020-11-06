Nation
COVID-19: Corps Members, Staff To Be Tested Before Orientation Exercise-DG
The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, says corps members and staff of the scheme’s 2020 Batch “B” orientation exercise will be tested for COVID-19 before they are allowed into the orientation camps.
Gen. Ibrahim disclosed this yesterday in Jos at the opening of the NYSC 2020 Batch “B” pre-orientation workshop.
The four-day workshop is themed: “Evolving a Dynamic Operational Strategy in the Management of Camps in the Context of COVID-19”.
He further disclosed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had worked out procedures to ensure that staff and corps members who tested positive for the virus would be adequately taken care of.
According to him, the NYSC management has ensured strict compliance with the NCDC guidelines in the corps’ activities.
The director-general said that the NYSC had been interfacing with relevant bodies such as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the various state ministries of health on ways of ensuring safe and efficient conduct of the orientation exercise.
He said that all orientation camps had been prepared and remodelled in line with the approved safety protocols.
He commended the NCDC for donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth millions of Naira for use at orientation camps.
Ibrahim said that the aim and objective of the pre-orientation workshop was to appraise the conduct of the previous orientation courses and to fashion out ways to improve on their performance.
He thanked Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau for donating a 14-Seater bus to the NYSC in the state and for his government’s unflinching support to the scheme in the area.
Lalong, who declared the workshop open, commended the NYSC management for its active support to the government in the fight against the pandemic, as the NYSC orientation camp in Mangu was used as a quarantine and an isolation centre in the state.
He appealed to the NYSC management and corps members to avoid laxity in the observation of COVID-19 safety protocols, as the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had warned of the likelihood of resurgence and a second wave of the pandemic.
He said that Plateau remained the leading state in testing for the disease, and that corps members who were posted to the state would be accorded with such service.
The governor also disclosed that the State Government would work with the NYSC to enhance the safety and comfort of corps members posted to the state.
He called on the NYSC to include in its orientation course, the issue of social media usage and responsibility.
He further urged the NYSC to sustain building the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youths throughout their service year as a means of making them self-reliant and innovative.
Lalong assured the director-general of the state government’s unflinching support to the scheme in the state.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants of the workshop comprised NYSC state coordinators and camp commanders, among others, and were drawn from the 36 states of the federation.
FRSC Operatives To Bear Arms, Soon
The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says operatives of the corps will begin to bear arms to curtail the excesses of road users in the country.
The Chairman of the committee, Mr Akinfolarin Mayowa, said this during the corps’ 2020 budget performance and 2021 budget defence, on Thursday in Abuja.
He said that the1992 Act of FRSC allowed the corps to bear arms, adding, however, that this had yet to be implemented.
The chairman said it was necessary that the laws of the land were obeyed to allow the corps to function effectively by bearing arms.
According to him, eradicating accident on the nation’s highways should be the collective responsibility of all Nigerians, adding that no stone should be left unturned to achieve this.
The lawmaker said that the committee would meet with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and also write to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the implementation of the Act.
A member of the committee, Mr Solomon Maren, while lending his voice to the FRSC arm bearing, said that the committee would take up the matter with the Inspector-General of Police.
He added that the country’s law should be obeyed, stressing that there were more risks on the roads, hence the FRSC should be allowed to bear arms to save road users.
The FRSC Corps Marshall, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, said that members of the corps were now faced with more deviant road users, some of whom, he said, had threatened to deal with them on the road.
He solicited for help from the committee to curtail the excesses of road users by ensuring that FRSC personnel were allowed to bear arms.
Oyeyemi said that the corps now had 280 formations cross the country and it had established its presence in virtually all the local government areas across the country.
The corps marshal said that the only place left were the riverine areas of Akwa Ibom, Ondo states and others.
He also said that in 2020, only 50 per cent of the budget was released, stressing that this could not allow the corps to embark on some capital projects.
Oyeyemi said that N1.459 billion was remitted to the consolidated account by the corps in the outgoing year.
He urged the Federal Government to direct local governments to relocate markets on highways in order to stop incessant deaths.
Nigerian Army Has Engaged 33 States Over Insecurity -Ndume
Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, says the Nigerian Army has been engaged in 33 states towards addressing security challenges across the country.
Ndume stated this in Birnin Kebbi yesterday during a courtesy visit to Governor Atiku Bagudu, on the sidelines of the committee’s oversight function to the state.
“The army have some programmes we want to look at, and at the same time interact with the governor and army on how we can solve the insecurity challenges before they get out hand in the state,” he said.
According to him, out of the four states in the North- West, including Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Katsina states, only Kebbi state is the least affected by the activities of the bandits.
Ndume decried the worsening security situation in the north, saying, “we are dealing with the insurgency challenges in the North -East and issues of banditry in the North- West now and herdsmen – farmers’ clashes, tribal and religious clashes in the North- Central.
“From our findings, the Nigerian army is engaged in 33 states across the country.”
He commended Bagudu for working tirelessly and taking proactive measures in ensuring peace and security in the state.
“I am impressed with the way you are handling the security situation in the state. We need you to collaborate with Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states on monitoring efforts, in addition to neighbouring countries, to address the likelihood of spill over of insecurity from those states,” he said.
In his remarks, Bagudu advised the committee to engage all stakeholders in the process of adopt curtaining insecurity in the country.
“For example, if you interact with some of those involved in banditry, they will tell you horror tales about how they were being dispossessed, how they don’t have water and most of these issues are true.
“There is the need to encourage and emulate President Muhammadu Buhari‘s example of directing that those people living in IDPs should be empowered by allowing them to go back into economic activities,” he added.
“I recall when President Buhari directed that N12 billion be given to IDPs in seven states of Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Yobe, Zamfara, Borno and Plateau to enable them go back to their normal lives,” he said.
Court Dismisses EFCC’s Application To Cross-Examine Ex-NNPC GMD
The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, dismissed an application by EFCC to cross-examine former Group Managing Director (GMD), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu.
Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling, sustained the objection raised by Ahmed Raji, SAN, counsel to Mr Yakubu.
Raji had, on July 22, disagreed with the EFCC’s Lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, on his plan to cross-examine his client, who is the first defence witness (DW1), based on Exhibit “J”.
Exhibit J borders on a case with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CR/121/2016, which was instituted by the anti-graft agency in 2016 before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba when Yakubu was GMD of NNPC.
The case, which is still ongoing, involves an oil company, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Ltd., in which Yakubu was initially the 7th defendant in the suit and was later dropped to become the first prosecution witness in the matter bordering on illegal lifting of crude oil.
Raji had argued that Exhibit J, which the EFCC lawyer planned to take Yakubu on, was irrelevant to the case at hand.
He objected to the propriety of the prosecution to cross-examine the ex-GMD on the exhibit which he said was tendered in respect of counts one and two whose counts had been struck out pursuant to the orders of the Court of Appeal in its judgment dated April 24.
According to Raji, counts one and two having been struck out by the Court of Appeal; Exhibit J which was tendered thereof has become irrelevant as far as counts three and four are concerned.
Our source reports that the EFCC had, in 2017, raided the residence of the ex-NNPC boss in Kaduna State and found 9,772, 800 dollars and 74, 000 pounds (9.7 million dollars and 74, 000 pounds) in a safe.
Yakubu was, however, arraigned on March 16, 2017 on six counts but was ordered by the Court of Appeal to defend counts 3 and 4 which bordered on failure to make full disclosure of assets, receiving cash without going through a financial institution and intent to avoid a lawful transaction.
The EFCC alleged that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 1(1) of the Money Laundering Act, 2011 and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the Act.
In his ruling yester-day, Justice Mohammed said it was not in doubt that by the judgment of the Court of Appeal alluded to above, the defendant (Yakubu) was specifically ordered to enter his defence on counts three and four only while being discharged of other counts.
“To determine whether Exhibit J is relevant for determination of counts three and four, I deem it as expedient at this stage,” he said.
Making reference to count three and four, the judge noted that it was alleged that Yakubu received the cash payments of 9.7 million dollars and 74, 000 pounds and thereby committed offence punishable under the relevant Act
Mohammed, who cited sections of the Evidence Act, described relevance as logically connected and tending to prove or disprove a matter or an issue.
He held that relevancy is the heart beat of laws of evidence.
“I equally find no hesitation in discountenancing the submission of the learner counsel to prosecution that the case applies only to civil cases,” he said.
He then upheld the argument of the defence counsel that there was a limit a party could be allowed to cross-examine a witness.
The judge ruled that Exhibit J was not relevant to the prove or disprove of counts three and four of the charge for which the defendant was standing trial.
“To allow the prosecution cross-examine the defendant on the contents of Exhibit “ J” which have already found to be irrelevant will amount to absolute waste of precious judicial time,” he said.
Justice Mohammed, who noted that counsel to the prosecution was only approbating and reprobating in his argument, therefore sustained the objection of the defence counsel.
“The prosecution is not allowed to cross-examine the DW1 on the contents of Exhibit J which exhibit is not relevant to counts three and four now pending before the court,” he ruled.
The judge adjourned the matter until Nov. 30 for trial continuation.
NAN reports Abubakar, told the court that Exhibit J was relevant in proving whether or not there had been a predicate offence to counts three and four.
According to him, we further submit that the same Exhibit J is also relevant to some matters which DW1 has testified about both in evidence-in-chief and under cross-examination.
