Opinion
Western Media And Africa’s Dev
Information, according to Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary (6th Edition), is defined as facts or details about somebody or something. Indeed, in Africa, the Western Media is seen to be carriers of deforming and negative information when it comes to Africa’s issues. To some extent, that is not true. It is appalling to hear such in this dispensation of global advancement in information technology.
African leaders and their citizens must tell themselves the simple truth to avoid blaming the Western media when some urgent and life threatening information is aired by the foreign media about Africa and its leaders.
The media houses in Africa have not been given greater autonomy to report issues the way they see. The media houses are made incapable of carrying out their operations based on lack of funds. Because of poor funding, they are not able to meet their obligations to the uninformed in African society.
It is laughable to see some African leaders attacking Western media for revealing some dirty secrets that their citizens ought to know about without outside interference. Almost every African leader has houses, foreign bank accounts and investments in Europe, America and China etc. And when the Western media beam their searchlight on their activities abroad, they run home confused, and instigate their citizens against offshore media houses, while they have weakened the indigenous media houses not to be alive to their duties in information dissemination.
It is a known fact that the British Broadcasting Corporation, (BBC), Voice of America, (VOA), Cable Network News (CNN) and Aljazeera, for example, spend billions of dollars to get information around the world. Indeed, the Western media have their correspondents around the world who are reporting up-to-date information or happenings to humanity. One stunning revelation about the Western media is that they don’t hide the secret dealings of their leaders. The Western media beam their searchlight on the World Bank President about paying his girl friend more than other staff which led to his resignation.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) president was reported to have raped a girl some years ago. And the revelation made him to resign. But in Africa, the reverse will be the case. There will be unnecessary attacks and intimidation on the media. It is believed that these blames on Western media show how insensitive and unpatriotic African leaders are to their media houses.
The crisis in Libya was given prompt attention by the Western media in reporting the activities of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Former President Bill Clinton’s sexual saga with Monica Lewinsky was broadcast by Western media and not African media. So, why are African leaders accusing Western media of reporting negative things about Africa?
Former President Barrack Obama once announced how American troops would be gradually withdrawn from Afghanistan. American press and global media embarked on intensive reporting of the gradual withdrawal statement made by Obama. Without functional and vibrant media, some parts of the world would remain incommunicado and in mental slavery. No good democratic nation can do without the press.
Sometime ago, an artist who was arrested in China was released based on media attacks on the Chinese authority. When secrets that the public should know of are kept secret, it gives room to maladministration and corruption. Through a vibrant press, the United States of America and Chinese economic strategies are revealed to the world about who becomes the next economic giant.
The African continent should not be seen as a continent of mediocrities because of the nefarious activities of some of our leaders. A situation where a government would sanction or order the media not to report the misery and sufferings of its citizens to the outside is sheer wickedness and unpatriotic. Apartheid in South Africa was defeated with the effort of the media. For instance, when Nelson Mandela was arrested, the press cried out for the outside world to know.
Indeed, 90 per cent of our radio programmes aired in the country is music. It is high time our electronic media emulated the Western media, despite the negative criticism. The radio houses that run 24-hour service play music throughout the night especially from 12 midnight down. We don’t hear up-to-date news after midnight.
African press should not wait for Western media to report events happening in the continent. The bomb blast at the police headquarters in Abuja was a thing of pity. Instead of the Nigerian press to be the authority in reporting the incident, Nigerians were getting detailed reports from the BBC, CNN and VOA. And to worsen everything, there were contradicting reports of the ugly incident. Some said it resulted from suicide bombing and others said it was not. What was so sacred about the incident that Nigerians should not know?
Mental slavery in terms of hoarding of information from the masses is causing political and economic hazard. If a lion killed a goat in America, the whole world would hear. In Africa it is a taboo to report that there are pot holes on our roads. There was a time a two-legged water bird called penguin missed its way to New Zealand, and the Western media aired it to the whole world.
In some parts of Africa, people are dying of hunger and the government is suppressing and intimidating the press not to disclose such to the world. These actions of some African leaders are threats to political and economic development of the continent. If the media report that there is no pipe-borne water in the cities of Africa, the report is seen as a negative one against the continent. If there is a report that there is epileptic power supply in Nigeria, the government would stoutly refute the information. Who is deceiving who?
As a matter of fact, there should be empowerment of the media houses to disseminate useful information by the government that would help develop the political and economic policies of Nigeria and, indeed Africa. Nigeria can achieve real economic and political development, if there are people-oriented policies.
The time for African leaders to change for the better has come. The lesson that African leaders should learn from Western media’s negative reporting of events in Africa is to sit up and change their leadership styles.
Ogwuonuonu, a public affairs analyst, resides in Port Harcourt.
ASUU Strike: Time For Truce
The usual parents’ prayer or wish that their children should not go through the same ordeal as them is certainly not being answered in the issue of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s strike in Nigeria. Every parent would wish that their children have a better life devoid of many hiccups. While that may work in other areas of life, it hasn’t been so when it comes to having an uninterrupted academic calendar in our universities and, if care is not taken, in years to come, the desired answer to that prayer request may not materialise.
Many of us parents spent extra months or years in universities due to no faults of ours but because of perennial dispute between ASUU and the government. Painfully today, our children in public universities in the country are having the same bitter experience. Since March 17th, they have been out of school as ASUU embarked on yet another industrial action to compel the federal government to grant their demands.
Incidentally, the demands have remained the same for decades. They ask for improved salaries and welfare; adequate funding for all university programmes and activities; equipping laboratories and libraries with relevant materials and others. As far back as 2009 agreements were signed by both the government and the university unions over the implementation of some of these demands, followed by further talks that led to the 2019 Memorandum of Action. Government is said to have reneged on these agreements.
So the current strike, according to the university lecturers, is a fight over government’s none upholding of agreements acceded to and signed to uphold coupled with their rejection of the payment platform, Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which incidentally, has been an issue as far back as 2013. According to ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the current strike is because of the government’s insensitivity to university education “because there are plans to make education inaccessible to children of the poor.”
A visit to some of our universities will prove that ASUU may not be asking for too much especially with regards to improved facilities on the campuses, staff and students’ welfare. The pitiable state of some facilities in these institutions is no longer news. A few months back, reports on the sorry state of students’ hostels in University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was on virtually every social media platform and the traditional media. Students were said to be living like refugees or inmates of an internally displaced persons’ camp. Overcrowded rooms, leaking roofs, as abandoned hostels, where snakes, lizards, rats and other rodents and wild animals compete for space; filthy environment were some of the issues the student had to contend with. Some of the abandoned hostels were turned to lavatories by the students, where they answered the call of nature.
The story is not different in many other public universities in the country and our leaders know it. An ASUU member in one of the foremost federal universities recently narrated how the institution’s convocation arena has practically been turned into a lecture hall as no classroom can contain the large number of students, especially for general courses. He said that, at a given time, there can be two or more classes going on simultaneously at different corners of the arena with the lecturers each using a microphone to make their voices heard.
There is certainly no way we can continue like this and expect the future of the nation to be better. The United Nations recommends 26 per cent of the national budget for education; but here we are budgeting merely 5.6 per cent for education, including primary, secondary, tertiary and others in the 2021 budget. Yet we budget billions of naira for elections, the National Assembly and other things that interest the powers that be. It is a clear indication of our priorities as a nation.
In the words of Malcom X, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” It then stands to reason that if we want a better future for the country, we should begin to invest more on education. There is no doubt that if the government made deliberate efforts to implement previous agreements with ASUU on funding of our universities the country would have been better off for it and the current quagmire would have been avoided.
Blaming past governments for signing the agreement as the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, recently did, threatening fire and brimstone as the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has a penchant for, is definitely not the way to go. It will only keep the gates to our universities shut for a longer period. What we need is practical, honest and sincere steps on how to improve education in the country in the interest of all, particularly the children of the poor who cannot afford private or oversea universities and are relying on public universities to become somebody in the future.
No one is oblivious of the economic hardship caused by Covid-19 pandemic both in Nigeria and across the globe but if we make education our top priority, we will find a way of keeping the sector running.
On the issue of IPPIS, in the interest of the students who are tired of staying at home, the government should listen to ASUU which has presented very sound reasons why they should not join the payment plan. They say the IPPIS does not address their peculiarities and that it can turn universities into the civil service. The alternative, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) presented by the academic union may be considered. As some other concerned people have suggested, the issue of the payment platform must be resolved before the strike is called off so that there should not be a reason for the lecturers to down tools in the nearest future.
ASUU should also be reminded that going into a negotiation, you cannot expect to get all you want. So they should be ready to shift their grounds in the interest of the students and the education system they protect. They should also think of other alternatives from strike so that the vicious cycle of truncated academic calendar will not continue just as they find a way of dealing with the issues of ghost salary earners, corruption and poor utilization of funds associated with the university system in Nigeria.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Evolving New World Order
Prompt reaction of the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to the mass protests of Nigerians to excess and unprofessional activities of a unit of the Police, serves as a good omen of an evolving new world order. In a similar way, current warnings about the possibility of another phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, should serve as reminders that humanity would experience changes and challenges of unexpected nature. Surely, changes are vital spices of life, but not all changes bring smiles.
Evolving new world order should be understood to mean changes that would bring order, discipline, justice and equilibrium in human activities and interactions. Ordinarily these desirable conditions would hardly come without some protests and force, owing to the recalcitrant attitude of humans. Recalcitrant nature of humans includes the tendency to look down on what is simple and less complex. Rather, humans take things seriously when they are made difficult, hard to attain through complex rigours and life-threatening.
The haste and vigour applied in getting what should have required simple rules of discipline, gives the average human being a feeling of greatness. There was laughter in a mass communications lecture when a writing principle tagged “Kiss” was introduced. Some mischief-loving students had the audacity to say that the lecture was about prophylactics. But “Kiss” simply means “Keep it short and simple”, whether it involves writing or talking. Rather, humans have the tendency to make what they write or say so obtuse and superfluous that they become ambiguous and complex. So, there becomes a need for attitudinal restructuring!
An evolving new world order, a long-lasting process, would bring about forced changes in many human activities which had involved arbitrariness and acts of impunity. Consequently people would learn, the hard way, to respect due process and the rule of law, rather than take the law into their hands. A major cause of mass protests, revolutions and resort to violence is usually obtuseness on the part of power holders, who would not respond appropriately to humble appeals by people who have valid reasons to make complaints. In this particular respect, President Buhari’s response to the mass protest over the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) brutality is commendable.
A responsible leadership is not only one that listens to protests and then acts promptly but more importantly one that monitors excesses of subjects and applies corrective measures without waiting for protests. There is hardly any human leadership that is flawless, arising largely from factors having to do with human shenanigans. Even global leadership as represented by the United Nations (UN) can hardly be said to be free from the flaws of other categories of leadership. Therefore, issues relating to the evolving new world order have little to do with the strengths or weaknesses of human leadership. There’s ruin when there are no checks!
Nations and humans have existed on the earth for quite a long time with various laws put in place to ensure stability and collective well-being. Apart from recalcitrance and numerous weaknesses, not all humans are equal with regards to inward development. The probability is that there are more people inclined towards wrong-doing than the percentage striving to embrace what is noble and right. Causes of such wide diversities are quite many, ranging from ignorance to willful recalcitrance.
Where there are no checks and balances any system would break down and collapse. Hardly would any one accept the idea that over-indulgence, over-tolerance and permissiveness arising from weakness, are acceptable attributes of a good leader. Neither would any honest person dismiss the fact that collective humanity had erred and strayed enough that a new world order is not called for. Surely, there have been clamours from various quarters for some drastic changes to bring in some discipline.
Human expectations would not be the decisive factors in the shape of things to come. Neither would the clamours of the masses nor the predictions of the numerous prophets come close to what the new world order portends and demands. One thing is sure, namely: only by force can obtuse and recalcitrant humanity be helped. Parts of the forced changes necessary to restructure human attitudes and perceptions would include new ideas and interpretations of what we call love and other concepts that have been grossly distorted by humans. Would genuine love, for example, mean condoning weaknesses indefinitely?
Docility and gullibility have been among the factors that fostered other weaknesses in matters of belief. There is no way that a new would order can sweep across humanity without dismantling long-existing faulty foundations in every ramification. Therefore, every individual would be thoroughly shaken so that personal faults, excess luggage, indulgences, cracks on the walls of beliefs and non-beliefs, would crumble. The need to examine and weigh issues, ideas and then put personal resources of perception to maximum capacity, would dawn on every adult. This would also include development of sound judgment and self-reliance, such that herd-mentality would be done away with.
One of the objectives of the evolving new world order is the acceleration of personal maturity which is associated with increased personal responsibility, whereby an individual becomes highly conscious and knowing. In such enhanced status of personal awareness, no one would be mentally enslaved by another and much of current anomalies would cease to exist. For some people, greater force and shaking would become necessary to make it possible for a cleansing process to be effective. This is where obtuseness and recalcitrance can bring agonies and pains to many.
Like Nigerian Prisons now becomes Correctional Centres, key essence of the evolving new world order is thorough transformation of an existing state of aberration into an improved status. Like a refining process, recalcitrant and hard-headed elements which heat cannot transform, would be subjected to more radical catalysis. Religious pundits call such process a global judgment. It is here now!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
The Nigerian Factor
What is often referred to as the Nigerian Factor is a common expression used in interpreting different forms of reality in Nigeria. It is found in everyday conversation, especially among the elite class and it is also used to define actions and inactions among various levels of society.
However, the Nigeria factor still lacks definition as a National philosophy. Some schools of thought say it is only a mind set. Unfortunately, however it drives the national psyche on issues of successes and failures in national enterprises. It is a negative phenomenon that is associated with failure, inefficiency and ineptitude.
This phenomenon has become an enigma. Is it real or is it a morbid excuse for failure in Nigeria?. The concept of realism gained philosophical currency when Aristotle, a Greek Philosopher broke away from the idealist school of his teacher PLATO, to propound Realism and empirical evidence based knowledge.
Any object of perception must have real existence. Realism is attitude based on facts and reality as against emotions and imaginations. So, we can speak of realism as Fidelity to life, real life situation and experience.
Literary philosophers took the concept further to naturalism. We can say that a particular behavior or experience is natural to a particular environment or a particular narrative depicts naturalism. So the question is, does the Nigerian factor exist, is it real? Is it a common life experience to say for example that a Project failed in execution because of the Nigerian factor? Can one say that the #ENDSARS Struggle couldn’t be sustained because of the Nigerian factor?
Nigerian factor has been explained in several ways. The term “explained” is preferred because this factor lacks definition. Some explain it to be the Nigerian Way of doing things. A common perception is to describe it as improper ways of doing things which put political considerations, elite interest, pecuniary considerations, and primitive accommodation over and above public interest. Is it not true that as government sets out to accomplish some loft programmes of development and even when executed, such projects fall short of efficient delivery or fails completely, because of the Nigerian factor? This factor afflicts such programmes in more ways than one. For example, contractors could use substandard materials to execute the job and we say it is a Nigerian way of doing things. Corruption itself is a Nigerian thing.
Worse still, government officials could inflate the cost of execution of a project and render it an abandoned project. When jobs are poorly executed or abandoned it is the Nigerian factor. How else can one explain the failure of Eagle Island bridge connecting Iloabuchi street in Port Harcourt, constructed between 2012 and 2015 at the cost of N973, 748, 799.00 (Nine Hundred and Seventy-three point Seven Million Naira). That bridge constructed by a local contractor during the last administration of Rotimi Amaechi is now a death trap.
Only the usual Nigerian factor could be responsible for such a poor job that cannot stand the test of time and nature of course. Nigerians can attribute the non workability of electronic voting in this country to the notorious culprit, “the Nigerian factor”. Card readers are configured to work but can’t work because some persons enjoy manual voting process to make room for electoral manipulations and riggings. It is the Nigerian Factor that makes it difficult for traffic lights to function effectively. Recently, the #ENDSARS Protest which was well articulated, propagated with wide range of network around the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and executed in the streets of Nigeria was hit by the negative phenomenon of Nigerian factor.
The Nigerian factor came in form of unrestricted military brutality, ethnic jingoism and poverty syndrome, manifested in form of violence and looting. If the youths were allowed to sustain their peaceful protest, more impacts on national development and good governance would have been attained.
But today reactionary groups have cashed in and sponsored violence through uninformed youths, branded as hoodlums, have ruined the entire protest, leading to bloodletting and looting in every part of the country.
A common truism in comparative terms is that the Nigerian factor is a negative phenomenon. The Nigerian factor is for example antithetical to the German National Philosophy of excellence in culture and technology. Today it is common to talk about the German Bridge, German floor and cars. The country is synonymous with precision, work ethics, solidity etc.
In the same vein, when Americans talk about the American dream, it is about the positive philosophy of high expectation, vision, predicated on hard work, excellence, innovativeness and creativity.
For the Germans and Americans these National philosophies have made them great. However, it is important to add that they are predicated on excellent national orientation and culture.
These philosophies are engraved into the psyche of the people and are deeply derived from their educational system, culture of common national engagements, sublime narratives not only found in their literature but also in their dynamic ways of life.
The American dream is anchored on the philosophy of determination and courage. They say “I must succeed in whatever I do legitimately” .This vision breaks barriers for them. It has brought common upward social mobility among their poor population and has contributed to their greatness. Nigeria surely has a lot to learn from this vision. The excuse for failure called the Nigerian Factor is anathema to development.
The positive philosophy in Nigeria is called the Nigerian “SPIRIT”. This spirit may not be a Holy Spirit but it is the spirit of survival against all odds. It is the value of determination to succeed. This is exemplified in sports and other creative enterprise.
However, the Nigerian spirit is being afflicted by the rabid monster- The Nigerian factor. The Nigerian spirit needs redemption or Christendom style of deliverance.
