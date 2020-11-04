Editorial
Task Before RSIEC
Ahead of next year’s local government election in Rivers State, the Governor,
Chief Nyesom Wike, reconstituted the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) lately with a clear and specific mandate to conduct a credible election.
While inaugurating the commission at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike urged the electoral body to conduct the poll in compliance with the extant Local Government Laws of the state and warned the electoral umpire to desist from being influenced by political interest.
In a statement released by the Governor’s Special Assistant (Media), Kelvin Ebiri, Wike lauded members of the commission for their successful screening by the Rivers State House of Assembly. He advised them to take their new assignment seriously.
Freely admitting the herculean and quixotic task of conducting elections in Nigeria, the governor urged members of the commission to be circumspect and devoted to their duties. He hinted that the inauguration of the new RSIEC became essential following the expiration of the previous chairman and commissioners’ tenure last July.
“It is not an easy job to participate in conducting the election, it is quite tasking. It requires every commitment. It is time-consuming, it is energy-sapping. Sometimes in three days, you will not get home,” he said.
The governor also state, “So many traps will be set for you so that election will not hold. Like I hear people are plotting that the election will not hold. That is not a problem. You do your own work.”
Wike emphasised the need for members of the commission to be indifferent and completely detach themselves from social organisations to prevent being accused of partisanship. He further noted that any member of the commission identified to be a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would face sudden disqualification.
He said, “Elections must be conducted as soon as possible in compliance with provisions of the Local Government Laws as amended. I don’t know any of you who has a PDP membership card. If I do know, I would not have appointed you”.
Members of the commission are Justice George Omereji, Rtd, (Chairman), Dr Doris Ruhuoma Chukwu; Mrs Chioma Ochia, Dr Hope Barango Tariah, Prof. Lysias D. Gilbert; Barine Akpobari Nwikinanei, Dr Iyeneomie Tamunoberetonari; and Dr Solomon Egbe.
The Tide earnestly endorses the governor’s admonition to the newly-inaugurated RSIEC commissioners and perceives the reconstitution and injection of new blood into the commission under Justice Omereji as, to say the least, apt, appropriate, timely and indeed, heart-warming.
Consistent with His Excellency’s apprisal, we expect the new RSIEC to live up to popular expectancy by remaining apolitical and conducting a valid poll as is customary under Wike, to continually effect a stable democracy in the state, and discredit the ardent critics of the administration. Similarly, we request the governor to honour his promise to abstain completely from interfering with the process.
Without hesitation, the commission should hit the ground running by embarking on voter education, sensitisation and mobilisation. The voter register should be released on time to enable reactions and confirmation of bio-data of voters and collaborate with stakeholders, especially political parties, the media, civil society groups, among others, to achieve the set-out objectives.
Recall that the 2015 local government election executed by the immediate past regime of Chibuike Amaechi was a subject of litigation for aeons following the circumvention of certain provisions of the state electoral law. Accordingly, we charge the new commission to strictly shun such inadvertence and work within the enabling law to avert undue litigations.
We expect them to be transparent in the utilisation of funds and avoid the pitfalls which caused the removal of six former members of the commission by the state government. Certainly, with a team spirit, the new RSIEC will set the standard for a satisfactory local government poll that will be most acceptable and stand the test of time. The tasks before them may be quite enormous, but not insurmountable.
It is important for the state that this election is credible. Thus, we call on all stakeholders, especially the political parties, security agencies and the electorate, to support and cooperate with the electoral body in this onerous task of organising a standard local government election for Rivers people.
Editorial
Of Impunity And Journalists’ Welfare
Today is observed across the globe as the International Day to End Impunity Against Journalists.
The United Nations General Assembly on November 2, 2013, passed a resolution at its 68th session, urging member states to effect definite measures to circumvent the growing culture of crimes and impunity against journalists. Specifically, the date was chosen to commemorate the assassination of two French journalists in Mali in November, 2013.
Besides denouncing all blitzkriegs and violence against journalists and media workers, the resolution, urges member states to ensure accountability, bring to justice perpetrators of crimes against journalists and guarantee victims’ access to applicable remedies. It further charges governments to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to work independently without intrusion.
The focal point of this year’s commemoration is “Strengthening Investigations and Prosecutions to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists”. It includes the presentation of guidelines for prosecutors on investigating and prosecuting crimes and attacks against journalists, which was formulated on November 2, 2019.
Howbeit, the Global Impunity Index report published by the Committee to Protect Journalists, (CPJ), acknowledges the several cases of murders of journalists in countries where ‘democracy’ is undertaken. Sadly, while those accredited by law to carry out their duties are killed indiscriminately around the world, their perpetrators are never brought to justice.
The report equally indicated that during the 10 years index period from September, 2009 to August 31, 2019, about 318 journalists were murdered globally just for doing their jobs and in 86 per cent of those cases, no culprits were apprehended and successfully prosecuted.
Latest figures from the United Nations (UN) declare that more than 1,000 journalists have been murdered in premeditated malice across the globe in the last one and a half decades. The current and most gruesome of the killings was the elimination of the Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.
The slain journalist, said to be very critical of the Saudi regime, was allegedly constricted at the Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Turkey in 2018 and his corpse dismembered by his assailants believed to be agents of the state. Khashoggi’s murder came on the heels of the killing of Sohail Khan in Pakistan and Mario Gomez in Mexico, among others.
Nigeria has had its gloomy foreboding moments of brutality and impunity against media workers contrary to Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which impels journalists to hold government at all levels answerable and obligated to the people. “The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people”.
That section is consistently infracted by the affluent, the political class and even media owners. Journalists are continually slain or detained in this country while trying to hold leaders accountable or discharge their duties as vanguards and watchmen of the society. These carefully advised acts of negligence by the government and security agencies are largely responsible for the lacklustre performance of the press.
Besides the high profile murder of defunct Newswatch’s Dele Giwa in October, 1986 with a letter bomb, there have been many other gruesome homicides of journalists in recent years. Unfortunately, Nigeria continues to rank high among countries where press freedom is threatened. According to The International Press Centre (IPC), in Lagos, not less than 14 incidents of assault, threat, battery, arrest, kidnap, killing and invasion involving journalists and media institutions are reported annually.
A common trend in all these killings is that the offenders have not been found. This is unacceptable. We request the Nigerian government to accord the highest priority to the safety of journalists and other media actors. We oppose vehemently any action, legislation, regulation or political pressure that limits freedom of the press. Acts of intimidation and violence against journalists in Nigeria have to end for democracy to survive.
Perhaps, the worst crimes against journalists in Nigeria are those perpetrated by media owners who poorly equip and remunerate members of the press in their employ. This deplorable situation exposes many of them to “brown envelop” temptations. Very few of them, if any, are covered by life assurance in the event of death or injuries while on duty tour. Even so, we implore the media workers to shun unethical conduct and always uphold the principles of fairness, objectivity, truthfulness and patriotism to be accorded deserved esteem.
The Tide vehemently condemns attacks against media institutions and journalists. Such blitzes are violent assaults against democratic rights including the right of the public to know how they are governed. Thus, we demand that the police authorities make public those behind the death of journalists in the country and effect their prosecution immediately.
Journalism is a noble profession that bequeaths positive change to society. Hence, the time to get it professionalised in the country is now. Along with more understanding of the proven hazardous and specialised nature of the job, journalists deserve a special salary structure to be more effective and improve resilience.
It is pertinent to note that the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) operates a life insurance scheme. This should be fine-tuned in line with the prevailing realities.
Building on this, we adjure all relevant professional bodies in the media industry like the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to ensure that members are adequately protected and their welfare provided for.
Editorial
UN At 75
Since 1948, what started initially as the United Nations Organisation (UNO), but now simply called the United Nations (UN), has marked its yearly anniversary on October 24. It is known as the UN Day, after being so declared in 1947.
Following this tradition, therefore, the 2020 edition was observed last Saturday with the theme, “The Future We Want, The UN We Need: Reaffirming Our Collective Commitment To Multilateralism.”
This year’s theme is obviously an attempt to draw attention to the commitments made by delegates from the 50 original member-countries of the body as they ratified the UN Charter in San Francisco on June 26, 1945 but which came into force on October 24 of that year.
The UN was formed to replace the failed League of Nations and now has 193 member-states.
The UN Day 2020 was considered special as it coincided with the 75th anniversary of the world body established primarily to promote global peace and security.
The actual events for the 75th anniversary were held at a scaled-down special session of the UN General Assembly on September 21 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the main, it involved a playback of taped addresses from world leaders.
At that virtual conference, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guiterres, was reported to have recounted as follows: “The post-war multilateral arrangements have compiled a solid record of service – saving millions of lives, advancing the human condition and fulfilling its cardinal task of preventing World War III.
“But there have been painful setbacks. And today’s realities are as foreboding as ever. Covid-19 has touched everyone, everywhere – precisely the kind of global challenge for which the United Nations was founded.”
Over the years, there have been criticism of the role and function of the UN. There are those who think that the body should have focused only on its main mandate of maintaining world peace and security rather than include a wide range of global concerns.
Others believe that the organisation is overtly being controlled by the five permanent members of its Security Council, namely; United States of America, Britain, France, Russia and China; almost making the other members appear like glorified observers.
Also among these critics are those who accuse the UN of spending so much money to achieve very little result every year.
And, of course, the latest and most devastating of such criticisms came from the present US administration led by President Donald Trump which accused the UN of lacking transparency and resisting, for too long, attempts at introducing real reforms in the global institution.
In fact, the US which is the host country of the UN (headquartered in New York) and its largest single financier, had recently withdrawn funding and co-operation from several of the organisation’s agencies, including the WHO.
On the other hand, it is said that a majority of world leaders and experts, while acknowledging that every organisation has its frailties and shortcomings, had since accepted that the UN plays a critical role not only in peace and security maintenance but also in the improvement of socio-economic conditions around the globe.
The Tide agrees with this latter group but insists that UN member-states identify and expunge whatever cogs still found in the organisation’s wheel of progress. We say so because it is already known that the world body is now facing cash-flow challenges as more countries continue to default in their statutory membership remittances.
Considering that it took only 21 years between the end of World War I in 1918 and the start of World War II in 1939, we think that the UN deserves commendations for holding the world together for 75 years.
There is still work to be done, no doubt. Covid-19 is still on the offensive and must be countered. Therefore, the need for a global collaboration to quickly develop a safe, affordable and accessible vaccine cannot be over-emphasised.
Greater vim needs to be applied to achieve the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the target year; just as efforts should be stepped-up in the international collaboration to check climate change, nuclear proliferation, terrorism, wild fires and environmental degradation, among other current global challenges.
While The Tide felicitates with the UN on its second Diamond Jubilee anniversary, we hope that, going forward, no part of the world would be made to suffer from the organisation’s lethargy and outright failures, especially on the scale that was observed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Congo, Iraq, South Sudan and now, Syria.
Like Guiterres said in his message on Saturday, “As we mark the UN’s 75th anniversary, our founding mission is more critical than ever. Let us come together and realise our shared vision of a better world – with peace and dignity for all.”
Editorial
Towards Food Security
Almost a forthnight ago, the World Food Day was marked globally as part of programmes and activities introduced by the United Nations, to address one of the challenges facing humanity.
The World Food Day, celebrated every October 16 was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in 1979 and was first observed in 1981. The goal, according to FAO, is to end world hunger, make food systems more resilient and robust so they can withstand increasing volatility and climate shocks, deliver affordable and sustainable healthy diets for all, and decent livelihoods for food system workers.
With the theme, “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together, our actions are our future”, the 2020 celebration focuses on the deliberate actions humanity takes to ensure that sustainable and nourishing food is made available around the world for healthy living amongst mankind, especially, among the very poor and vulnerable populations of the world.
The Tide wholesomely keys into the theme and objectives of the 2020 celebration. We believe that it is time the world, particularly, the developing countries wake up to the duty of ensuring that their people have access to, not just affordable food but healthy diets that can nourish and sustain the body. Indeed, food, one of the basic needs of man is critical to his survival and it is only when the need is supplied that focus could shift to other developmental frontiers.
In recent times, Nigeria and world donor bodies such as the World Bank and European Union have partnered to fly schemes like the FADAMA Projects I & 11 while Niger Delta States of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo also partnered the international bodies to pursue the SEEFOR Programme. These programmes were targeted at improved agricultural processes and food production. However, how well these schemes were pursued and implemented has left more room for questions than answers.
Before them were the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) – driven Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme and the Bank of Agriculture, (BOA), initiatives aimed at helping the farmer have access to necessary credit facilities to enhance and improve their production processes and capacity.
Today, under the present administration, the country is experimenting with the bogus but oblique programmes such as the Anchor Borrowers Scheme and other multi-lateral schemes, ostensibly aimed at empowering farmers and other small scale entrepreneurs to engage effectively in the chain of production and have food on the table.
Regrettably, despite the humungous amount in local and foreign currencies said to have been spent on the aforementioned schemes, in spite of their avowed ideals and apparent good intentions, set goals were mostly achieved in the breach.
At the moment, instead of the food crisis abating, the situation exercabates by the day. Staple foods such as garri, yam and rice, which in the recent past served the need of the common man have gone out of the reach of even most middle class Nigerians as their prices soar on daily basis.
Even attempt to boost and protect local producers by the government, which led to the ban on importation of rice and other food items seems to have backfired. Availability and affordability of even the lowest grade of the locally produced grains have become a nightmare, to the extent that only the rich can comfortably afford the staple foods which hitherto, were for the average and poor population of the country.
Perhaps, it is either that Nigeria missed the plot or sabotaged the numerous schemes and programmes earmarked to lift the agricultural and food production processes in the country.
We are, however, happy that some states in the country, such as Rivers, are beginning to take agriculture more seriously. Only a few weeks ago, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike sought for and got approval from the state House of Assembly to secure a N5 billion loan facility for agricultural development.
Geared towards making Rivers State an agriculturally – viable economy that would lead to increase in food production, employment generation and agro-business opportunities, the loan and the state’s policy blueprint would enhance and support commercial products of key agricultural sectors of crop farming, fish and livestock production.
With the existing crisis occasioned by unbearable prices of food items and the looming food insecurity in the horizon, we expect governments at all levels to spare no action in calming the frayed food supply chain in the country.
Firstly, communal peace and threats engendered by the wave of security issues across the country must be dealt with to enable farmers return to their farms without delay. This will ensure that farmers would concentrate on tending to their fields without fear.
We also expect the government to, through specialised agencies introduce and implement effective schemes that would empower only farmers without such schemes’ proceeds finding their way to the corners of non-agricultural players. In addition, while the government should find a way to provide for farmers’ access to fertilizers at subsidized rate, interest-free loans and improved plants and seedlings for bumper harvest, farmer-education is also key to their taking advantage of government schemes and programmes.
For states with established but moribund agricultural institutions, we think that now is the time to have a second look at such institutions with a view to revamping them. To this end, we expect such lofty Agric-farms and institutions like the palm plantations, Songhai farm and the School-To-Land initiative to be given consideration in Rivers.
As we reflect on the essence of the World Food Day celebration and the theme of 2020, it is pertinent that all hands must be on deck to ensure that all mouths are fed, nourished and sustained. This cannot be done by the government alone, but the private sector and civil society need to make sure that our food systems grow a variety of food to nourish a growing population and sustain the planet, together.
