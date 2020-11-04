News
Steer Clear Of Omoku CDC, RSG Warns Oba
The Rivers State Government has warned the Oba of Ogbaland, Eze Chukwumela Nnam Obi, not to take the laws into his hands by meddling in the affairs of the Community Development Committee (CDC) in Omoku Town, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.
A statement by the state Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Sir Sam Soni Ejekwu, warned that any attempt to inaugurate a new CDC in Omoku would undermine the extant laws of the state, and advised the Oba to avoid incurring the wrath of the state government.
The statement reads, “It has come to the notice of the Rivers State Government that the Oba of Ogbaland intends to inaugurate a Central Community Development Committee (CDC) for Omoku community.
“This is in violation of the existing government order on CDC formation.
“Consequently, the Rivers State Government hereby directs the Oba of Ogbaland in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State to stop forthwith the planned inauguration of the Central Community Development Committee (CDC) in Omoku Town as the government will not tolerate any break down of law and order leading to disruption of the existing peace being enjoyed by the good people of Omoku.
“The government further directs the youths of Ogbaland, who have besieged the Palace of the Oba to ensure that there is no violence of any sort in the community as government will take every necessary measure to secure the lives and property of the citizens and prosecute trouble makers accordingly”, the statement added.
News
Wike Presents N200m To Families Of Slain Security Personnel In Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has redeemed his pledge of N20million each family of the 10 security personnel allegedly killed by members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) in Oyigbo Local Government.
Wike had, last Wednesday, during a condolence visit to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, announced the donation of N20million to each family of the four policemen and six Army personnel killed by IPOB members in Oyigbo.
The cheques were presented to the bereaved widows at the state Police Command Headquarters and 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt, respectively, yesterday.
Wike said the gesture is in fulfillment of his earlier promise to alleviate the plight of the widows and their children.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, the governor described the murder of the security personnel by IPOB members as unacceptable and should be condemned by every right-thinking Nigerian.
The governor told the Commissioner of Police that the government would not tolerate any terrorist group like IPOB in the state or allow them to kill any innocent citizen, particularly policemen and soldiers who are defending and protecting citizens of the state.
“As a governor, who matches his words with action, he has sent us to come and redeem that promise and to present the cheques of N20million each to the widows of the four police officers killed by IPOB.”
Wike assured the state commissioner of police that the state would always stand with the police to fight crime.
In his response, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for fulfilling his promise.
He said the police have recovered some arms and arrested some persons who have made confessional statements.
According to him, 22 persons have been charged to court.
Similarly, at the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Governor Nyesom Wike commiserated with the Nigerian Army, the widows and families of the six soldiers killed by IPOB.
He said Rivers State Government would ensure that the criminal elements, who killed the soldiers and cart away their arms and ammunition are arrested and prosecuted.
“The governor made a pronouncement that he will give a token sum of N20million to each of the widows of the slain soldiers. So, we are here to fulfil that promise to give cheques to the widows so that they can be able to survive in the absence of their breadwinners”, he said.
In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Orlu Irefin, expressed the gratitude on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai and the entire Nigerian Army to the Rivers State governor for the kind gesture to the widows of the slain soldiers.
He dispelled news in social media on the activities of the Army in Oyigbo, emphasizing that action of the Army in the area is within the ambit of the law and rules of engagement.
Danagogo was accompanied by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, and Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs. Inime Aguma.
News
Present 2014 National Confab Report To NASS, PDP Urges Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2014 National Conference Report to the National Assembly.
The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, said that the authentic materials for a genuine restructuring of Nigeria were contained in the 2014 national conference report.
Ologbondiyan said that the PDP rejected alleged plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to submit what it described as partisan report of its committee on restructuring into the National Assembly to replace the 2014 report.
He described it as attempt to manipulate the system as well as frustrate the widespread clamour and efforts by majority of Nigerians for a genuine restructuring.
Ologbondiyan said that such move would negate the wishes of some 200 million Nigerians, whose collective interests were contained in the conference report.
He said Nigerians were alerted of a fresh ploy to create an impression of commitment to restructuring, just to soften the ground for some party leaders’ personal political interests, particularly presidential ambitions, ahead of the 2023 elections.
“Our party stands at the forefront of efforts for genuine restructuring, but we hold that the authentic materials for a genuine restructuring are contained in the 2014 National Conference report.
“The report wherein Nigerians, across all divides, collectively provided a road map out of our constitutional quagmires and not a partisan report by the APC.
“It is, therefore, unacceptable that the 2014 National Conference report, which embodies the desires and hopes of over 200 million Nigerians, has been shelved.”
Ologbondiyan said that the report was personally handed over to President Buhari by his predecessor, former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 for implementation in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people.
“Our party, therefore, charges President Buhari to bring out the 2014 National Conference Report, dust it up and present it as an executive bill to the NASS to guide the desired amendment to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) with regard to restructuring.
“The PDP insists that the partisan whims of one party, in a multi-party country of over 200 million people, cannot override the decisions that were meticulously reached by majority of Nigerians at a national conference.”
Ologbondiyan said that Nigerians were only interested in a genuine effort toward a holistic amendment process that would restructure Nigeria.
This, according to him, include, the areas of true federalism, devolution of powers, electoral reforms and unbundling of critical items in the exclusive list, which the PDP is canvassing.
Ologbondiyan recalled that in the campaigns that led to the 2019 elections, the PDP made genuine restructuring that captures the desires of Nigerians the hallmark of its campaign.
He called on Buhari to immediately do the needful by presenting the 2014 National Conference report to the National Assembly as an executive bill on restructuring as desired by Nigerians.
Ologbondiyan said what Nigeria needed at the moment was restructuring genuinely derived from the people and which guarantees true federalism, equity, justice, fairness as well as national cohesion, and not a partisan document.
News
Pray, Make Sacrifices For Rivers, SSG Tells Christians
The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo has called on Christians in the state to be dedicated in prayers to God, and live a life of sacrifices that would advance the development of the state.
The Secretary to the State Government made the call when the Assembly of Kalabari Christians paid him a visit in Port Harcourt, last Monday.
Danagogo, expressed delight that the annually held Kalabari National Day of Thanksgiving serves as an important avenue for all Kalabaris to seek the face of God in restoring the prosperity of the land.
While requesting the visitors to use the Day of Thanksgiving to re-dedicated the land and themselves to the service of God and man, he emphasized that some developed countries such as the USA and Canada, the citizens have constantly dedicated their service to God and man, bringing about the visible and attractive development persons from other countries now wish to enjoy.
“I believe that the anchor on God is important because without God it is difficult to achieve life’s aspirations.
“I am delighted that you are all here in preparation for the National Day of Thanksgiving. I urge you to galvanize all Kalabaris and friends to be part of the 2020 Thanksgiving. I have always witnessed that both traditional rulers, pastors, politicians and the younger generation attend previous Thanksgivings. I am persuaded that when these crop of leaders are united in any society, there is no way blessings and changes will not arise in such society or nation,” he said.
He further sympathized with the visitors on the sudden death of some of its core members during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Earlier, the BoT Chairman of the Assembly of Kalabari Christians, Apostle Enemenia Darego, said that the assembly was an umbrella body of all Christians and Christian groups in the Kalabari ethnic nationality.
He added that the assembly scheduled to hold the 5th edition of the Kalabari National Day of Thanksgiving on December 11, 2020, designed to ensure the redemption and prosperity of Kalabari land by spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and seeking the face of God through prayers and thanksgiving.
The assembly members also prayed for the SSG.
