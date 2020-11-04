Rwanda Qualifiers: Oyedeji Cautions NBF On D’Tigers’ Squad

The Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL chairperson, Aisha Falode, has declared her wish to see a Nigerian women’s football team win the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, scheduled to start in 2021.

Falode, while speaking with Sports journalists during the visit of NFF President Amaju Pinnick in Benin stressed on the need to support the NWFL clubsides ahead of the proposed competition. This sis bearing in mind that the clubs have produced to national team players over the years.

She appealed to Pinnick to ensure that the NFF does all it can to provide adequate suport to Nigerians representatatives in orcer for them to do well.

“We know that CAF has said that, they are starting a Champions League for women in 2021, Mr president and the general secretary of the Nigeria football federation we know that we are ‘Oliver Twist,’ we will continue to ask you for more support. “

“We are sure that you won’t hesitate to give to us the necessary support, in fact, we have given more than we asked of you, this time we want to ask again, Falode said, We don’t want to compete in the CAF champions league for women it is the maiden edition for that matter just, Nigeria started women football in Africa, let it also be said that the maiden edition for the CAF women’s Champions league was won by a Nigerian team.”

Further speaking, she admonished on proper preparations to achieving this task and also asked for the necessary supports and backings for these teams.

“We would not win it if we do not prepare for it, we have fantastic teams in the NWFL that plays in the premier league, they are teams who have produced quality players for the national team’s, we would need to encourage these teams. We will need to play more competitive games and also play a season that is not abridged, a full season in other to prepare our teams for that competition that is ahead of us.” She concluded.