Paediatrician Tasks Nursing Mothers On Breast Feeding
A Consultant Paediatrician at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, has warned on the dangers of nursing mothers breastfeeding their babies while lying down.
Ewurum gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia yesterday.
She said that the practice could lead to infections and other complications in the child.
He said that a mother was not supposed to be lying down, while breastfeeding her baby.
According to her, the mother should rather sit comfortably, carry the child up and make sure the child relaxes properly to the breast.
Ewurum said: “One of the disadvantages of lying down is that as the child sucks, it could aspirate.
“This breast milk can leave the child’s stomach and enter into the lungs and this can cause lung infection.
“Also, as the child is sucking, some of the breast milk might drip out of the mouth into the ear.
“It becomes a foreign body in the ear and with that, ear infection can occur.”
“If the breast milk enters the nose, ear or eye, it is a foreign body.
“Breast milk should get to the stomach where it should be digested and become nutritive to the child.
Ewurum said that the stress of breastfeeding at night by nursing mothers made it imperative for relations to come around to help out whenever a woman put to bed.
“So we encourage the tradition of relations coming to help out because it helps to reduce the stress experienced by nursing mothers,” she said.
Ewurum also warned against the practice of putting breast milk in a child’s eyes as cure for eye problem, describing it as harmful.
She advised mothers to take their babies to health facilities for appropriate medication in the case of any eye infection.
“That practice is very wrong and should be discouraged,” said Ewurum, who is the President of Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Abia chapter.
Medical Directors Charge NASS On Modern Equipment
The Association of Chief
Medical Directors (ACMDs), has urged the National Assembly to help facilitate procurement of modern medical equipment to stop brain drain.
The Chairman of the association, Dr Jeff Momoh, made the appeal during a budget defence before the House Committee on Health Institutions yesterday day in Abuja.
He said the request if acceded would also stop medical tourism in the country.
All the CMDs of federal government-owned hospitals were at the budget defence and were represented by their chairman, Momoh, the CMD of National Hospital Abuja (NHA).
He said, acquiring state of the art medical equipment was germane to retaining manpower, and stressed the need to curb medical tourism to help in the growth of the country’s health sector.
Momoh said that money released in the 2020 appropriation could not purchase some of the modern medical equipment, adding that it could leverage on a Private Partnership Projects to help.
He said that 2020 had been a challenging year in the battle against COVID-19, while paying tribute to all health workers for outstanding performance in the face of COVID-19 pandemic across the country.
Momoh commended the increase on Outsource Service from N3 billion to N5 billion in the 2021 budget proposal, while expressing hope that the committee would further mark it up.
He decried lack of hospital maintenance culture across government-owned hospitals in the country, adding that most public tertiary hospitals were now dilapidated with little or no infrastructure.
“An average hospital should have 700 bed space but we have those with 400, our personnel have moved out of the country to a greener pasture, so we need a replacement via recruitment.
“This lacuna is not good for us, we cannot afford not to engage others and there is need to bridge gap in manpower,” he said.
The CMD of the National Hospital said that an average hospital spent N30 million to N40 million on electricity, adding that its internal generated revenue could not support such outrageous bill, while calling on the committee to intervene.
Chairman, House Committee on Health Institutions, Rep Pascal Obi, said that the committee was aware of the challenges occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic and how it had affected the country’s economy.
He commended health workers across the country for the sacrifice and dedication to caring for patients since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
According to him, we recently embarked on oversight function across our health institutions and we are aware of the challenges, but to whom much is given, much is expected.
He said that it was expedient for teaching hospitals across the country to improve on their internally generated revenue.
Obi commended government owned hospitals in the North West, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki Teaching Hospital among others.
He said the committee on oversight function was yet to complete its job in North East and North Central, adding that as soon as it was completed it would give its verdict on the best hospital.
Jigawa Targets 1.7 m Children For Immunisation
The Jigawa Primary
Healthcare Development Agency (JSPHCDA), says it is targeting no fewer than 1.7 million children in the ongoing polio immunisation campaign in the state.
The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Kabir Ibrahim, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen yesterday.
Ibrahim said that the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) had provided the state with enough oral polio vaccines (OPVs) to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise.
He explained that trained personnel were simultaneously conducting the exercise in all the 27 local government areas of the state.
The executive secretary, who described the ongoing campaign as the best during the COVID-19 pandemic, said reports reaching the agency indicated that the five-day exercise, which commenced on October 31, was going on smoothly.
“However, one of our challenges is that we still have pockets of caregivers who will tell you that they want this and don’t want that.
“But over a period of time, traditional and religious institutions have played significant roles, which had led to huge reduction in rejection by caregivers.
“The exercise has been successful since its commencement on Saturday, with regards to the turnout of children and there has been no record of rejection so far.
“The vaccines are in good condition; the weather is favourable; ice packing is optimal and vaccinators were fully mobilised. In fact, this is the best outing since the outbreak of COVID-19,” he said.
The executive secretary commended parents, traditional and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders for their continued support for the success of the exercise.
According to him, the agency will conduct a two-day mop up exercise on Wednesday and Thursday in order to cover the children who might have missed the immunisation for one reason or the other.
Court Remands Three Over Alleged Rioting, Robbery
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, yesterday remanded three men, who allegedly participated in rioting and set ablaze Lekki Toll Gate and Ajah Police Station, in Kirikiri Custodial Centre.
The Magistrate, Mr P. E Nwaka, who did not take the defendants’ plea, said they should be in the Custodial Centre pending the release of Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.
Nwaka then adjourned the case until December 3 for mention.
The defendants: Destiny Paul, 20; Tope Abe, 17 and Joseph Elumelu, 26; are facing trial on armed robbery, arson and rioting.
Principal State Counsel from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) office, Mrs Olayemi Sofolu, told the court that the offences were committed on October 23 at Lekki during the #ENDSARS protest.
Sofolu said that the defendants participated in the riot, during which they used cutlasses, axes, stones and dangerous weapon.
“The defendants robbed innocent citizens of their valuables and also set ablaze Lekki Toll Gate, Ajah Police Station and vehicles,” she said.
The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 45(1), 341, 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
