Health
LASG Cautions Against Second Wave Of COVID-19
The Lagos State Government yesterday advised citizens to strictly adhere to precautionary measures against COVID-19 infection to prevent a reoccurence of lockdown of the economy.
The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that resurgence of cases in Lagos might lead to reversal of strategical measures put in place by the state government to open up the economy.
Abayomi warned that continuous flagrant disregard of safety guidelines by citizens portends danger and might lead to a second wave of new infections in Lagos.
He also advised the citizens against unnecessary movement and social gatherings, saying that travelling into and outside the country should be discouraged, except if absolutely necessary.
Abayomi said that many countries and cities were experiencing a second and third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a resultant spike in the number of cases and fatalities.
The commissioner said many of the affected countries around the world have found it necessary to impose a second lockdown and restriction of movements, which have significant socioeconomic and security consequences.
“The first wave of Coronavirus started in December 2019 and swept through an unprepared world.
“The first case of COVID-19 in Nigeria was recorded in Lagos on Feb. 27. Lagos has since become the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria with a record of 21,107 confirmed cases and 212 deaths from the virus till date.
“The containment measures put in place at the time included COVID-19 testing, isolation and treatment, surveillance, total shutdown of the state for about 12 weeks and partial shutdown of social, economic and academic activities for over four months,” Abayomi said.
The commissioner expressed concern that the use of face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene had reduced among citizens.
He called for the reinforcement of the adoption and adherence of various preventive measures put in place by the state government to tackle the disease.
“The erroneous belief that COVID-19 has been conquered and is no more in Nigeria should be discarded.
“Based on our data, this assumption is invalid.
“It creates a false sense of security among the citizens, causing many to abandon the use of face masks and other safety measures and protocols put in place by the government,” he said.
According to him, though, the state has reached its peak as predicted, and a decline in the number of positive cases, citizens should not conclude that it is over.
“COVID-19 is still very much with us as evidenced in the number of cases being recorded in the community daily and occasional deaths from severe complications.
“This is the more reason why citizens should not relent in this regard, if we don’t want to experience a second wave of the disease,” he said.
Abayomi said that the increased COVID-19 testing capacity of the state had been impactful in reducing community transmission.
According to him, any citizen who fall within the case definition of COVID-19 infection should visit any of the dedicated sample collection sites in their local government or public laboratories to get the test done free of charge.
Health
Managing Fatigue Naturally
Low energy and fatigue are common complaints and the causes can be complex or simple. People often focus on one extreme or resort to one supplement “should” fix it all, or it must be a serious illness. It will be a combination of things and it’s your job to fix them. Your doctor cannot do these for you!
Nonetheless, self-experimentation and self-observation are key, along with good advice on where to start. Do one thing at a time and watch for changes. If you’re feeling well one day and poorly the next, what did you do differently? Keep track to find your own top causes of fatigue. Below are reasons to check your fatigue level:
You need more sleep and better sleep.
If your sleep is disturbed by snoring, a partner, pets, light, or by a mattress and bedding that are synthetic (and hot), you’ll have poor sleep. Take action now, even if it means banning your pet from the bedroom or sleeping in separate beds from your partner. Consider investing in a latex mattress and natural fiber bedding.
You worry too much.
If anxiety and mental chatter disturb your sleep and make you active during the day, then you need take your mind off and do something to boost your mood. You can also take some herbal infusion of Passion Flower (here in alcohol or glycerite tincture form) to help calm both mind and body. Take Passion Flower or Chamomile Extract during day and night to let your brain (and muscles) relax.
You work too hard.
Excess exercise, overwhelm at work, chaotic travel, and minding the kids can overwhelm and fatigue the body. Pick one exhausting pattern and change it. If you are chronically tired, stop running or other heavy exercise. Nap, rest and get more quiet time. You can and you MUST do this. You cannot regenerate your body while overworking .
Low Adrenal and Thyroid Can Cause Fatigue
Low thyroid function can be due to poor conversion of T4 into the active T3, low Progesterone, or low Iodine. Here’s the correct/useful Thyroid tests to ask your doctor for. They seldom run these without asking… Test for Hashimoto’s antibodies too.
Nutrient deficiencies
The diet I recommend should be rich in free-range meats, seafoods, vegetables, and 40 to 50% of your calories in fats (saturated and unsaturated). Raw foods can be hard to digest and absorb. I steam, bake, grill and Slow Cook all my food except a bit of fruit.
Liver is an important food – the #1 source of real Vitamin A. Try the Liverwurst or
Blood sugar fluctuations cause chronic fatigue.
Stop skipping meals and increase healthy calories with fat and 3 or 4 square meals a day. No sugars, fruit juices or treats! Fat is sustaining (ghee, coconut oil, duck fat, avocado and fatty cuts of pastured meat) but eating Keto does NOT offer adequate proteins, antioxidants, carbs, vitamins or minerals.
Detoxify yourself. Yes this is near the bottom of my list. I am not a believer in miracle detoxes and cleanses as a first step to anything. Handling the reasons for chronic fatigue will enable you to now get rid of the pesticides and herbicides you’re no longer eating, the food additives you’ve given up, the cheap alcohol and lack of exercise that has toxed out your wonderful liver, kidneys and lymph. This Antioxidant and this Detox Pair can now be useful.
Cut down on Your WIFI, screens and other EMF’s that are making you sick…. Cordless phones, mobile phones, WIFI and electronic equipment at close range make one tired. At the very least, turn off your computer’s wifi broadcast search every night and get rid of cordless phones and baby monitors.
You can do this. If it takes a year, it will gain you decades of better, happier life. Have Consults to help you along and stay committed to your self…..
Health
ENSG Tasks Mothers On Free Medical Outreach
The Enugu State Government yesterday urged mothers and caregivers to take advantage of ongoing free and comprehensive medical outreach in various Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) within the state.
The Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr George Ugwu, made the call while speaking with newsmen in Enugu.
Ugwu noted that the government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, National Primary Health Care Development Agency and other health partners had started a statewide shoring-up of immunisation and PHC activities in all PHC centres.
According to him, these and many more efforts have been made to effectively maintain the state’s status in the post-polio certification.
“Another idea of running the two gigantic free and comprehensive health outreach programme the same time is to check immunisation and PHC services gap created by the lockdown of the COVID-19,’’ he said.
He noted that the state was currently running – modified Integrated Medical Outreach Programme (mIMOP) and Routine Immunisation Intensification Programme (RIIP) – across 566 PHC centres and 291 wards across the 17 council areas in the state.
Ugwu said that over 1146 healthcare workers and 873 community resource persons/volunteers had been trained and empowered with interpersonal communication and protective skills on COVID-19 protocol and guidelines.
“We call on people of all ages, especially mothers and caregivers with children under two years as well as pregnant and nursing mothers to take advantage of ongoing massive, free and comprehensive healthcare service in each of our PHCs.
“It will last throughout this last quarter of the year.
“The free PHC services includes immunisation, treatment of minor ailments, health education and promotion, counselling services, screening for non-communicable diseases and general consultation etc.
“These efforts are geared towards sustaining our efforts to preserve the lives of our people and secure the future of our children through quality, equitable and affordable healthcare delivery services to all in the state,’’ he said.
The executive secretary thanked Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his passion and attention for health matters, especially as it concerns the downtrodden and people in the rural areas.
“We cannot overemphasise the solid support we get from the wife of the governor, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi through her Ugo-Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF) on behalf of mothers and children of Enugu State.
“The agency received large quantity of vitamins, de-worming drugs, other drugs and medical consumables from U-TOLF for the ongoing programme.
“And other medical supplies received from our partners and donors that is meant to make the PHC medical outreach programme a huge success in each centre in the state,’’ he added.
Health
WPD: Expert Wants Nigerians To Celebrate Unsong Heroes
As the world celebrated the 2020 World Polio Day (WPD), last Saturday, the Rivers State Immunization Officer, Primary HealthCare Management Board, Dr Inwon Joseph Urang, has called for the celebration of people he christened “unsong heroes”.
Such unsong heroes, he said, include mothers who willingly take their children or wards to be vaccinated against Polio and health workers who take it upon themselves to ensure that children generally are vaccinated even in the hard-to-reach areas of the world.
Dr Urang, who spoke in an exclusive interview on the sideline of the 2020 World Polio Day, noted that these unsong heroes are the reasons the spread of polio has been successfully checked so far.
“The celebration this time is about the unsong heroes. In fact, for one the mothers’ who are able to bring their children to be vaccinated are the heroes that are not actually praised.
“Then, the health workers, who placed their lives on the line because of people who feel that vaccination is against their religion and beliefs, etc are the unsong heroes”, he said.
While noting that the Rivers State Government has made immunization services free, Dr Urang called on mothers to take it upon themselves to access any government health facility and private health facilities that are in partnership with the state government to ensure that their children are vaccinated.
“We are encouraging every mother and care giver to ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio and every other vaccine preventable disease”, he stated.
The World Polio Day was established by Rotary International to commemorate the birth of Zonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against poliomyelitis.
Commonly known as polio virus, it is spread through person-to-person, typically through contaminated water. The polio virus can attack the nervous system and in some cases, lead to paralysis.
It will be recalled that Nigeria has been declared polio free by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
This year’s theme is “A Win Against Polio Is A Win For Global Health”.
Sogbeba Dokubo
