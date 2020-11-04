City Crime
Cross Examination
Cross examination is a fundamental aspect of every trial. It is an opportunity to test the credibility of the testimony given in evidence in chief. This is to say that the strength or weakness of every case lies on cross examination. It has been held in many decided cases that denial of the right to cross examine a witness to test the veracity of his evidence is a breach of fair hearing. Okereke v. Ibe (2008) LPELR 4714, Ogolo v. Fubara (2003) II NWLR (pt 831) Pg 231.
In Patrick Oforlefe v. State (200) LPELR 2270 (SC) of Pp. 24-25, the supreme Court stated the position of the law on failure to cross examine a witness on material point as follows “… where the adversary fails to cross-examine a witness upon a particular matter, the implication is that he accepts the truth of that matter as led in evidence. See Akinwunmi v. Idowu (1980) 3-4 108, … Bello v. Ewka (1981) I SC 101 … After all, the nobel act of cross examination constitute a lethal legal weapon in the hands of the adversary to enable him effect the demolition of the case of the opposing party. It is therefore good practice for counsel not only to put across his client’s case through cross examination he should, as a matter of utmost necessity, use the opportunity to negative the credit of that witness whose evidence is under fire. Plainly, it is unsatisfactory if not suicidal bad practice for counsel to neglect to cross examine a witness after his evidence in chief in order to contradict him or impeach his credit which being cross examined but attempts to do so only by calling other witnesses thereafter. That is demonstrably wrong and will not even feebly dent that unchallenged evidence by counsel leading evidence through other witness to controvert the unchallenged evidence.” See also Craji & Ors v. Paye (2003)8 NWLR (Pt 823)583, Agbonifo v. Aiwere Oba (1988)1 NWLR (Pt 70) 325, (1988)2 SCNJ 146, Egwumi v. the state (2013)13 NWLR (Pt 1372) 525″ Per Okoro JSC (Pp. 22-23, Paras C – D).
The exercise of a right to cross examine is not mandatory. It is based on the discretion of the party who has the right to cross examination. The decision to crosss examination is incumbent on the parties and largely dependent on how he perceived the examination in chief. A party may decide not to cross examine a witness that gave his evidence in chief especially where the evidence is not detrimental to his case.
It is the right of a party to say he or she does not wish to cross examine a witness. The court suo moth cannot make this decision, forclose a witness from cross examination or decide for a party when it is appropriate to cross examine a witness. Parties must be given the right to cross examine the witnesses on both sides and where this right is denied, it amounts to a breach of fair hearing and can occasion miscarriage of justice.
In Onwuka v. Owolewa (CA) 2001, it was held that under the adversarial system of jurisprudence, the art of cross examination is the greatest weapon to attack an adversary. It is fundamental, it is the pirot, the central hub and gravity of the civil system. This is so because, cross examination is based on the rules of natural justice of audi alteram Partem ie hear the other side. To deny a party the right to cross examine his adversary without legal reasons amounts to denial of fair hearing as enshrined in Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The right to cross examine is a crucial part of every trial and it is incumbent on courts to ensure parties are given right to cross examine witness on either sides. This is because failure to do so will occasion a miscarriage of justice.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
City Crime
Periscoping America’s Rescue Operation In Nigeria
At the weekend, American Special Forces rescued an American citizen, who was held hostage in Nigeria.
The American citizen had been kidnapped in Niger Republic and taken to the kidnappers’ criminal hideout in Northern Nigeria.
United States President, Donald Trump, who spoke against the background of the success of the operation, said securing the freedom of Americans held in captivity abroad was a top priority of his administration.
Trump remarked that the success of the operation should serve as warning to terrorists and criminals who have the temerity to kidnap Americans.
The success recorded by the American Special Forces has underscored the ability and preparedness of the US military. It goes to show how precise the American intelligence had become from the World War II till date.
The success underlines the fact that the life of every American matters. If the Americans can fly more than 7000 kilometres to get to Nigeria and rescue their citizen, then, the Nigerian military is only a pawn in their hands. Indeed, the American military is superlative.
The rescue operation is reminiscent of the 90 minutes at Entebe in Uganda, when Israeli forces rescued their citizens held hostage by terrorists. The Ugandan head of state at the time was Field-Marshal Idi Amin Dada, who prided himself of being a man of valour after he overthrew the government of Milton Obote.
The rescue operation has proven that insecurity in the North-East could be contained or ended if the Federal Government exer-cises the will and determination to do so.
Also, it has exposed the weakness of the Nigerian military. Firstly, it proves that intelligence and technology are part of modern day warfare. The precision with which they acted has given credence to their ability.
Secondly, it shows that insurgency in the Northeast is pampered by the present administration with a handful of high ranking soldiers sabotaging the efforts of the Nigerian Military. What goes against the grain, is that many Nigerians are killed on daily basis over issues relating to insecurity but our government appears indifferent, yet the right to life is one of the most protected fundamental rights in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.
The major function of government is the protection of lives and property. In America, every life matters but in Nigeria, lives do not matter. Everybody can die but everything must be done to keep the government in power, including killing citizens.
The rescue operation swiftly conducted by the American Special Forces has exposed the porosity of our security architecture. It means that hoodlums from neighbouring West African countries find safe haven in Nigeria without constraints.
Again, it must be pointed out that the Nigerian military does not have modern technologies to fight insurgents all over the country. With Boko Haram in the Northeast, Niger Delta militants in the South-South and Indigenous People of Biafra in the South-East, the nation is divided along regional lines; a house divided against itself cannot stand.
The handwriting on the wall is clear, people of different regions want to have their own nations they can be proud of. Nobody is proud to be called a Nigerian. The call for restructuring has fallen on deaf ears as many leaders, who are benefitting from the present agreement want to maintain the status quo.
Some people believe that the fight against Boko Haram is with kid gloves as pockets of northern leaders want to use them as bargaining chips. If there are militants in the Niger Delta, IPOB in the South-East, why should there not be Boko Haram in the North? A military chief who fought Boko Haram to a standstill was removed for being thorough with his job. The present army chiefs are retained simply because they have been soft with the terrorist group.
There is a widespread allegation that the Nigerian Army has suffered more casualties in recent times as a result of apologists of the terrorists among them, who leaked information.
In spite of the huge sums of money spent on prosecuting the war in the Northeast, there is obviously no sign that the insurgency is about to be defeated.
Unfortunately, Boko Haram is the worst terrorist group in Nigeria. It brandishes its brazen hatred for western education and civilisation. Therefore, it craves to eliminate western influence in the country. There is obviously no trace that it is fighting western education but it is certain that the group has engaged in wanton destruction of lives and properties especially in the northeast.
In the South-South, what the militants want is a fair share of oil revenue for the oil producing states.
In the South-East, IPOB wants to pull out of the skewed Nigerian federation.
Apart from the issue of insurgency, Fulani herders are killing, raping, maiming and kidnapping people yet the government feels unconcerned.
Many Nigerian leaders are not patriotic but exhibit awful tribal sentiments and neopotism.
All these seem to suggest that the country should either be restructured or ethnic nations be allowed to go their separate ways. The arrangement foisted on the country by British colonialism is replete with injustices. A situation where only one region feeds the rest of the nation is regrettable and iniquitous.
Apart from oil, which is produced in the South-south, there are other natural resources that are abundant in the north.
In Zamfara, which is in the northern part of the country gold is mined by the state, while it pays tax to the federal government, while in the South -south, oil is drilled by the federal government while a paltry 13 percent is given to the states on the basis of derivation. This again is iniquitous. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
By: Chidi Enyie
City Crime
Chumlee Diet Pills, Buy Lose Weight Fast Pills, Buy Male Rapid Enhancement Pills
Chumlee Diet Pills, Buy Lose Weight Fast Pills, Buy Male Rapid Enhancement Pills
Injectable Weight Loss Medication Sex Shop In Fullerton Achieve Weight Loss Clinic Wwe Weight Loss Sex Love Film All Natural Testosterone Boosters Pimp Weight Loss Average Cock Sex Sprays Side Effects Bodybuilder Diet Pills Best Herbal Penis Enlargement Sex Shops Near Me Best Drugs For Sex Sex Pills Disadvantages Belvique Diet Pills Best Penis Enlargment Pills Vegan Weight Loss Sex Pills Like Rhino Sex Enhancement Toys Fat Weight Loss Diet Backdraft Diet Pills Sex Reproduction Definition Lose Weight Fast Men Buy Cheapest Cialis Keto Carb List Female Weight Loss Plan Best Male Enhancement No2 Sex Or No Sex Belviq Diet Plan Sex Stamina Pills Online Sex Pills Xtense Catalyst Diet Pill.
Buy Male Rapid Enhancement Pills
Buy Lose Weight Fast Pills
- Best Garlic Supplement
- Laproscopic Weight Loss
- Magnets Weight Loss
- Sex Stores In Md
- Best Weight Loss Watch
- Caffeine Weight Loss
- Best Supplement For Motivation
- Keto Desset Recipes
- Sex Pills At Target
- Best Weight Loss Products
Buy Lose Weight Fast Pills buy viagra free shipping
Unsweetened Coffee and Tea Coffee and tea are best testosterone boosting supplement incredibly healthy, carb free drinks. They best l carnitine contain caffeine, which increases your metabolism and may improve your physical performance, alertness and mood. What s more, coffee and tea drinkers have been shown to have sex in home a significantly reduced risk of diabetes. sex enhancing vitamins In sex drive for women fact, those with the highest coffee and tea intakes have the lowest risk of developing diabetes. Adding heavy cream to coffee or tea is fine, but stay sex on x away from light coffee and tea lattes. These are typically made with non fat milk and contain high carb flavorings.Unsweetened Coffee and Tea Coffee and tea are incredibly healthy, carb free drinks. They contain caffeine, which increases best hair loss products your metabolism and may improve your unexpected weight loss physical performance, alertness and sex pills and eyaculation mood. sex picture post What s more, coffee and tea drinkers have been shown to have a significantly reduced risk of diabetes. best penis enlargement routine buy generic viagra online In fact, those with sex drinks enhancement sex drive sex the highest coffee and tea intakes have the lowest risk of developing diabetes. Adding heavy cream to coffee or tea is fine, but stay sex stores az away from light coffee and tea lattes. These are typically made quick weight loss program with non fat milk and contain high carb flavorings.Unsweetened Coffee and Tea Coffee and tea are incredibly healthy, carb too weight loss pills free drinks. They contain caffeine, which increases your metabolism and may improve your physical performance, alertness and mood. What s more, perfect cutting diet coffee and tea drinkers have been shown to have a significantly reduced risk sex pills usa of diabetes. In fact, those with the highest coffee and tea intakes have the lowest risk of developing diabetes. Adding best nitrous oxide heavy cream to coffee or tea is fine, but stay away from light coffee and tea lattes. These are typically made with non fat milk and sex is a need contain high carb beer weight gain flavorings.Unsweetened Coffee and Tea Coffee and tea are incredibly healthy, carb sex after hernia free vegan weight loss drinks. They contain caffeine, which increases your metabolism and may improve your physical performance, sex slave fantasy alertness and mood. xanthigen weight loss What s more, coffee and tea drinkers have been shown to have best generic online pharmacy a significantly reduced risk of diabetes. In fact, those with best weight loss suplements the highest sex enhancement pills cvs coffee and buy viagra online without tea intakes have the lowest risk of developing diabetes. Adding heavy cream to coffee or tea is sex health care fine, but stay away from light coffee and buy indian medicine online tea sex without relationship lattes. keto burn fat These are typically made with non fat milk and contain high carb flavorings.Unsweetened Coffee and Tea Coffee and sex pills yahoo answers tea buy generic viagra online are incredibly healthy, carb free drinks. They contain caffeine, which increases your metabolism and may improve your physical performance, alertness and mood. What s more, coffee and tea drinkers have been shown to have a significantly reduced risk of diabetes. In fact, those with the highest coffee and tea intakes have the lowest risk of developing diabetes. Adding heavy cream to phenytoin weight loss coffee or tea is fine, but stay away from best herbal male enhancement light coffee and tea lattes. These are typically made with non fat milk and contain high carb flavorings.
- Plan D Diet
- Sex Positions For Pleasure
- Average Naked Guys
- Sex Info Usa
- Popular Weight Loss Drugs
- Buy Sildenafil From Forhims
- Sex Man And Woman
- Sex Headache Medication
- Best Big Cock
- Sex Change Hormone Pills
City Crime
Buy Lose Weight Fast Pills, Buy Male Rapid Enhancement Pills, Weight Cutter Pills
Buy Lose Weight Fast Pills, Buy Male Rapid Enhancement Pills, Weight Cutter Pills
Buying Real Viagra Online Diet With No Carbs Sex With Penis Extension Rx Weight Loss Drugs Access Diet Pills Sex With Small Penis Best Female Libido Enhancers Sex Store Near Me Sex Therapist Near Me Best Vitamin For Ed Sex Enhancement In Action Best Otc Male Enhancer Best Cheap Diet Buy Nugenix Online Buying Pills Online Sauna Weight Loss Best Hgh Spray Vr Weight Loss Best Penis Photos Sex Art Tube Buy Viagra Auckland Appendix Diet Pills Sex Tips For Guys American Testosterone Review Sex Pills For Male Best Performance Penis Pills Average Adult Penis Size Best Jelq For Girth Sex Ed Poster Becoming You Weight Loss Keto Brad Recipes New Years Diet.
Buy Male Rapid Enhancement Pills
Buy Lose Weight Fast Pills
- Best Rated Ed Pump
- Phendimetrazine Weight Loss Success
- Sex Toys For Wives
- Sex Any Time
- Buy Legitimate Viagra Online
- Advanced Diet Pills
- Sex In Chinese Culture
- Best Tongkat Ali
- Mj Weight Loss
- Best Penis Stretches
Buy Lose Weight Fast Pills aids weight loss commercial
Can you drink coffee on keto sex doing games Yes. Plain, unsweetened coffee and sex for pills meme tea served black are keto best cheese sex in sex keto friendly. If you ketogenic blood pressure drink your coffee with milk, however, that all natural testo booster sex pills formen may be a problem, as one cup of whole milk has almost 13 grams of carbs. If sex pills name control you re on the keto diet, Israetel avantrix diet pills recommends using sex with anything heavy cream.Can you drink coffee sex smoothie recipe on keto Yes. Plain, unsweetened coffee and tea served black are keto friendly. If you drink your coffee with milk, best anabolic testosterone booster however, that may be sex drive down a average penis diameter best memory supplements reviews problem, as one cup of whole milk has almost mancore weight loss 13 grams natural weight loss pills of carbs. If you re on the keto elliptical weight loss diet, Israetel sex after hysterectomy recommends using heavy cream.Can you drink coffee on keto Yes. Plain, unsweetened coffee and tea served black are keto friendly. If you drink your coffee with milk, however, that may be a problem, as one cup sex pills net buying paxil online of whole buy penis stretcher sex shop in houston milk has almost 13 grams of carbs. If you re sex drive boosters on the keto diet, Israetel recommends using heavy cream.Can you drink best testosterone product coffee best method penis enlargement on keto Yes. Plain, unsweetened coffee and tea served black are paleo weight loss keto friendly. If you drink your coffee with milk, however, that may webmd best diets be a problem, as one cup of whole milk has almost 13 grams sex drops for man sex pills for male diets and workouts of carbs. If you re on the keto diet, Israetel recommends using heavy cream.Can you drink best weight loss supplement coffee on keto Yes. Plain, unsweetened coffee and tea served black are sex super power keto friendly. diet definition nutrition If you drink your coffee with milk, however, that may be a problem, as xbox weight loss one cup boost free testosterone of whole milk has almost 13 grams of carbs. If you re on the keto diet, Israetel recommends using heavy cream.
- My Weightloss Blog
- Cialis And Food
- Buyin Viagra Online
- Sex While Sick
- Top Weight Loss Programs
- Sex Drive Pills Male
- Best Bathmate Pump
- Cheap Testosterone Booster
- Buy Meds Online Legally
- Sex Offender Registry
Trending
- Sports3 days ago
Go Round Calls For Open Screening Of Players
- Sports3 days ago
Handball League: Seasiders Shoot Down Kada Stars
- Editorial3 days ago
Of Impunity And Journalists’ Welfare
- Politics3 days ago
Rivers NASS Caucus Backs Wike On IPOB
- News3 days ago
WAEC Releases 2020 WASSCE Results, Today
- Politics3 days ago
APC Commiserates With Adamawa Govt Over EndSARS Protests
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Total E & P Donates Relief Materials To Egi Flood Victims
- Sports3 days ago
Wrestling Champion To Establish Training Centre