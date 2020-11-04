Niger Delta
A’Ibom Plans Leasing Govt Lands To Farmers
The Akwa Ibom State government has expressed its readiness to lease out government lands to farmers in the state to assist them expand their agrobusinesses.
The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Glory Edet, stated this in Uyo yesterday while declaring open a training programme for farmers on smart farming and, precision and sustainable agriculture.
Our correspondent reports that the training was organised by the ministry, in collaboration with Agribusiness Enterprise Development Programme (AEDP).
Edet said that the vision of the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration was to eliminate hunger in the state through improved agriculture that would drive income growth.
“Farmers’ training essentially contributes to human resource development in agriculture and as well address the basic needs of farmers.
“The state government’s policy thrust is on growing the agricultural sector through various commodity value chains to generate employment opportunities. Hence, the focus on the development of agricultural value chain through capacity building.
“AEDP is to ensure adequate training of farmers for increased productivity as well as the establishment of Staple Crop Processing Zones (SCPZs) in the state,’’ she said.
According to her, the training will enable farmers and agrobusiness owners develop ideas and gather relevant information about agrobusiness enterprises so as to determine the real market demands for their agricultural produce.
The commissioner urged participants to make maximum use of the training by paying attention to the resource persons and adoption of the innovations, technologies and techniques that they would be exposed to.
programmes, with technological integration for the transformation of the agric sector in the state and in Nigeria generally,” he said.
The programme director listed the areas of coverage during the programme to include improved crop, livestock and fish production and management as well as agribusiness development and technology application in agriculture, amongst others.
One of the participants, Miss Ima Inyang, from Ibiono Ibom Local Government area, who is into flour production, expressed optimism that the training would help her expand her business. (NAN)
Niger Delta
Vandalism:CRSG To Provide WAEC Alternative Office
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, says the state government will provide an alternative office and two Hilux operational vehicles for the West African Examination Council (WAEC), after hoodlums vandalised its building on October 24.
Ayade announced this when he visited the premises of the examination body yesterday in Calabar, to assess the extent of destruction.
The governor, who pleaded with the management of WAEC to shelve its planned relocation from the State said the state government would immediately make the provisions to ease its operations in the state.
“Let me once more apologise profusely to WAEC management for what has happened because this is not in the nature and character of Cross River people. We deeply regret this.
“But I have to plead with you that you do not need to relocate to Akwa Ibom. We are going to immediately provide an alternative office.
“We will do everything we can because it is necessary for you to operate from here so that we can have quality examination, quality teaching and ensure that Cross River citizens also prosper and become who they want to become in the society.
“Moving out from here to Akwa Ibom will not serve the interest of Cross River citizens. I sincerely feel that we can have an emergency action plan that can help you restore this office.
“But, before we do that, I have given an instruction that an emergency accommodation be provided for WAEC with two pick up vehicles to enable you get back on your feet,” he said.
Ayade said that the young people who carried out the dastardly act were ignorant of the consequences of their actions.
“So, please let us not visit their sins on them, let us forgive them because that is what the Bible teaches,” he added.
According to him, should WAEC leave the state, it will affect the quality of WAEC examination in Cross River, adding that government had a list of all the items needed and will do its best to keep the office operational.
Speaking earlier, , Senior Deputy Registrar, Text Development Division, Mrs Frances Iweha-Onuku thanked the governor for the visit and pleaded for assistance.
“The office was established to serve the people of Cross River, but unfortunately what we are seeing here today leaves so much to be desired.
“The question is can we still serve the people of this state with the office in this condition?
“With the situation on ground now, we have to relocate to Uyo. We have an examination coming up in the next few weeks and we will have to plan for the exams.
“At the end of this visit, we will plead that whatever you can do with the special Grace of God so that we can continue to serve the people of Cross River, will be very much appreciated,” she added.
Niger Delta
#EndSARS: Edo Panel Promises Careful Assessment Of Complaints, Petitions
The Chairman of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on #EndSARS protest in Edo State, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (rtd), has given an assurance that the panel would carefully assess all complaints and petitions brought before it.
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on October 26 inaugurated the 22-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the #EndSARS protest and police brutality in the state.
Ehigiamusoe told journalists yesterday in Benin that the panel had so far received nine petitions and would hold its inaugural sitting tomorrow.
She said that the panel’s terms of reference include receiving and investigating complaints of brutality by security agents, human rights violations or related extra judicial killings in the state.
Ehigiamusoe said that the panel would evaluate evidence presented before it and recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate.
The chairman said that it would also ascertain the level of involvement of officers in the abuse of victims and recommend prosecution were applicable.
She appealed to victims to submit evidence that are verifiable to enable the panel carry out its duty with ease.
Also speaking, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Edo chapter, Mr Pius Oiwoh, commended Obaseki for inaugurating the panel, adding that he had confidence in the panel.
Oiwoh said that the association would partner the panel as observer and play a pro bono role in giving it assistance.
Niger Delta
Senatorial Candidate Tasks Faithful On Loyalty
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Bayelsa Central Senatorial bye election, Mr Moses Cleopas, says there is nothing to worry about on the postponement of the election earlier scheduled to hold this Saturday.
He has called on all party faithful and supporters in the three local government areas of Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Southern Ijaw making up the senatorial district to remain strong and eagerly wait for INEC to announce a new date for the exercise.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier fixed October 31st, 2020 for elections into Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central Senatorial districts as well as others in other states before the postponement.
The electoral umpire cited security concerns across the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protests as reasons necessitating the postponement.
The Bayelsa central PDP senatorial standard bearer who expressed joy and happiness with the acceptance of his candidature by the people, urged them not to be deterred by the shift, saying the victory will surely come at God’s time.
“We probably saw this postponement coming. To us, the flood that had taken over our communities was the big issue even before the #EndSARS protest which led to security challenges across the country”, he said.
place”, he added.
Moses Cleopas who until his emergence as the PDP Candidate for the Bayelsa Central Senatorial district the state PDP chairman is expected to slug it out with his rival,Mr Abel Ebifemowei who is the APC candidate for the bye-election amongst others.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
