Nine Nigerians To Contest In US Elections, ‘Morrow
No fewer than nine Nigerian Americans are on the ballot in tomorrow’s general elections in the United States.
Running mostly on the platform of the Democratic Party, the candidates are bidding for different offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Besides the presidential election, governorship polls are holding in 11 states and two territories, in addition to other state and local elections.
Congressional elections are also holding tomorrow with all the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate up for grabs.
At the federal level, Mr Oye Owolewa, whose father is from Kwara and mother from Oyo, is aiming for a ‘shadow’ (non-voting) seat in the House of Representatives.
Owolewa, a PhD holder in Pharmacy from Northeastern University, Boston, is seeking to represent the District of Columbia (DC) under the Democratic Party.
If elected, the 30-year-old, whose agenda includes fighting income inequality in the U.S., would be the first Nigerian congressman in the country’s history.
Also at the federal level, Mr Yomi Faparusi, an Ibadan-born native of Ode-Ekiti in Ekiti State, is vying as an independent candidate to represent the state of Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.
Faparusi holds a doctorate in Medicine from the University of Ibadan, a Ph.D. in Health from Johns Hopkins University, and Juris Doctorate from the Widener University School of Law, Delaware.
This is not his first shot at the U.S. Congress.
In 2014 and 2016, he vied for the Republican Party’s ticket to the House of Representatives but lost on both occasions.
Faparusi’s priorities include being a positive voice for all Nigerians in the U.S. Senate, and inspiring Americans of African or Nigerian descent to seek public office in the country.
In Missouri, a Republican-controlled state, Mr Yinka Faleti from Lagos is the Democratic Party flag-bearer in the election for the office of Secretary of State.
According to Wikipedia, Faleti was in the U.S. Army as an active-duty officer from 1998 to 2004.
He served in Kuwait, first under Operation Desert Spring and later as part Operation Enduring Freedom.
The 44-year-old father of four holds a Bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy, West Point, and a Juris Doctorate from the Washington University School of Law.
His goals as a Secretary of State include protection of the “right to vote for Missouri families”, and ensuring elected officials hear the people’s voice.
Also at the state level, Mr Paul Akinjo from Ondo State is running for election to the California State Assembly under the Democratic Party to represent District 12.
Akinjo once served as Vice Mayor of Lathrop, California, and in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1982 to 1989.
His priorities include housing, immigration and transportation.
In Delaware, a small Mid-Atlantic U.S. state, Adewunmi Kuforiji is aspiring to represent District 34 in the state House of Representatives.
Kuforiji, originally from Ibadan, Oyo, secured the Democratic Party’s ticket on September 15 after defeating his challenger, Robert Haynes, at the primary.
He holds a Bachelor in Accounting and a Master’s in Business Administration from Delaware State University.
In the 2018 mid-term elections, he vied for the same position but lost to the incumbent, Lyndon Yearick, of the Republican Party, whom he is facing on Tuesday.
Also at the state level, Ms Esther Agbaje, is seeking to represent District 59B in the Minnesota House of Representatives on the platform of the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, an affiliate of the U.S. Democratic Party.
The 35-year-old daughter of an Episcopal priest and a librarian, both Nigerian immigrants, defeated long-time state Representative Raymond Dehn in the party’s primary in August.
She is one of the four progressive greenhorns who defeated established Democratic legislators in the primary.
Agbaje has a law degree from Harvard University, a Master’s from the University of Pennsylvania, and has served in the U.S. Department of State, among others.
As a millennial, a “generation that has suffered numerous setbacks”, she seeks to bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to government.
On the ballot at the local government level are April Ademiluyi, Ngozi Akubuike and Benjamin Osemenam.
Ademiluyi, 39, is running on the Democratic Party’s ticket for Judge of the Seventh Circuit Court in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
For her part, Akubuike, a legal practitioner, is an independent candidate for judge of the Minnesota 2nd District Court Position 8.
Akubuike studied law in Nigeria, then, worked in the banking sector before moving to the U.S. where she graduated from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law.
She has served in several capacities, including legal manager for the state of Minnesota.
Osemenam, who moved to the U.S. in 1982, is contesting for a seat in the Brooklyn Park City Council of Minnesota to represent East District.
An engineer with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, he is vying on the platform of National Party.
He is a former president of the Association of Nigerian Engineers in Minnesota.
Ogbakor Ikwerre Rebukes Kanu, IPOB Over Threat On Wike
Members of Ogbakor Ikwerre, USA/Canada (OIUSA), Inc., a socio-cultural organization of Iwhuruohna indigenes in the United States of America and Canada, have strongly rebuked the self-styled leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for calling on members of the public to murder the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Members of the organization rose from their North America continent-wide meeting, yesterday, and chastised Kanu for making a statement that is not only “unguarded,” but “dangerous, inciting and provocative.”
They advised Kanu to cease and desist from making inciting statements in the future.
In a press statement made available to members of the international media, the President of the organization, Mr. Eric Worlu Welle, rebuked the leader of the renegade IPOB for making such “a foul and dangerous utterance,” adding that, “it is capable of producing imminent lawlessness, bitterness and ethnic recrimination”, especially at a time Nigeria needs to heal from the deaths that occurred during the #EndSARS protests in the country.
“How dangerous can anyone who puts a bounty on a sitting state governor be,” Welle asked.
According to Welle, members of OIUSA/Canada said that Governor Wike ought to have been congratulated for his timely intervention in the Oyigbo crisis that helped nip in the bud, a potential ethnic conflict between Hausa/Fulani on one hand and Igbo residents in Oyigbo on the other.
“If Governor Wike had not intervened timely in the Oyigbo crisis which was a fallout of the #EndSARS protest, it would have led to bloodletting between Hausa and Igbo communities in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state,” said members of OIUSA/Canada through their president, adding: “That could have also escalated and spread to parts of Northern and South Eastern states, potentially turning to a bloody inter-ethnic conflict.
“These types of unguarded provocative statements underpinned the roots of the 30-month fratricidal Civil War that claimed over a million lives of Nigerians, mostly Igbos.”
Members of OIUSA/Canada noted that the so-called IPOB, now dubbed a terrorist organization, should have applauded Governor Wike for showing effective leadership, and nipping a potential Hausa-Igbo conflict in the bud rather than calling for his murder.
The North America-based Iwhuruohna indigenes passionately called on the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, and traditional rulers in the Southeastern states, to call Kanu, their son, to order as well as immediately condemn in unequivocal terms, his placement of a bounty — an incentive and reward — for the murder of a sitting state governor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The Diaspora Iwhuruohna group said: “We are also calling on the governors of the Southeastern States – Hons. Willie Obiano, Hope Uzodinma, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Dave Umahi – to collectively and individually come out and publicly denounce the infuriating and inflaming statement made by the leader of the outlawed IPOB.
“Bounty has never been placed on a sitting governor in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and no governor in the country would like a bounty to be placed on him or her,” OIUSA members said, adding: “Members of IPOB should not forget that most of their loved ones live and make their daily living in Port Harcourt, home of Iwhuruohna people.
“One begins to ask if IPOB indeed have the love of their people at heart. For its leader to call for the murder of the governor of Rivers State is like biting the finger that feeds you. Earlier this year, one Ralph Uwazurike injected himself into Rivers State matter, threatening the state governor, and now, Nnamdi Kanu is calling for the murder of the governor, and offering an incentive and reward for anyone who commits the crime. Enough is enough!”
The North America-based indigenes of River State also call on the Governor’s Forum of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to publicly denounce the dangerous statement made by the IPOB leader as he cannot continue to threaten the life of a sitting governor of a state and the existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from a foreign land where he seeks refuge.
OIUSA/Canada, Inc said it has alerted relevant international organizations and agencies about the IPOB leader’s threat to Governor Wike’s life.
It said it has notified the British High Commission in Nigeria, the United Nation Security Council, the American Embassy in Abuja and Lagos, the European Union Security Organization, the Nigerian Senate and Security organizations, the Inspector-General of Nigeria Police, the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria; National and international Media Houses; of the IPOB leader’s treacherous statement.
RSG Moves To Employ 5,000 Youths …As Wike Orders Civil Servants From GL 1 To 10 To Resume Work
The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the employment of 5,000 youths into the State Civil Service.
The approval was given during its meeting, which was presided over by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and held at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.
Briefing journalists after the meeting, the state Commissioner for Employment Generation and Empowerment, Mr. Sylvanus Nwankwo, said the youths must not be more than 35 years.
He said that there were existing vacancies in the State Civil Service needing engineers, lawyers, medical doctors, technicians and other professionals that these youths will fill.
Also addressing journalists, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the recruitment drive undertaken by the Wike administration would bridge the employment gap in the state.
Nsirim also disclosed the council’s approval that civil servants directed to stay at home during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown should resume work on Monday, November 2, 2020.
“Civil servants on grade level 1 to 10 who have been at home because of Covid-19 pandemic lockdown are to resume work on Monday, November 2, 2020”, he restated.
According to the commissioner, council also approved a minor cabinet reshuffle that has moved the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs to take charge of the Ministry of Works.
He said the current Commissioner for Works would now head the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning, while the commissioner he is replacing moves to the Ministry of Transport.
Nsirim stated that the current Commissioner for Transport would now be in-charge of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.
The information commissioner also revealed council’s decision that the Rebisi Flyover would be commissioned on November 7, 2020, by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola (SAN).
Nsirim explained that public bars that were closed for business due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic are now to open, while night clubs will remain closed.
On his part, the Commissioner for Youths, Prince Ohia, said the council’s approval for the employment of 5,000 youths shows that Governor Wike is youth-friendly.
Wike Signs Executive Order On IPOB’s Ban
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has signed an Executive Order to reinforce the ban on Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its activities in the state.
The governor maintained that while Rivers State remains the home to all tribes and ethnic nationalities, the state government was opposed to the presence and activities of the legally-proscribed and anarchic IPOB, and whatever it stands for in Rivers State.
Wike, in a statewide broadcast, last Wednesday night, said while the government acknowledges and appreciates the enormous contributions from non-indigenes to the political, social and economic development of the state; it would neither accept nor allow any individual or group within or outside to violate the peace, endanger lives and property of residents of the state under any guise.
“And so, let it be understood that we have nothing against all or any specific tribe, and will continue to live in peace with people of all other tribal extractions residing or doing business in Rivers State. But we have everything against the presence and activities of the legally-proscribed and anarchic Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and whatever that group stands for in Rivers State.
“This is clearly a terrorist group which existence, creed, mission and activities are strongly denounced even by the government and peoples of South-Eastern states of the country. I have, therefore, signed the Executive Order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State or any part thereof, and nothing will stop us from enforcing this ban in its entirety”, he said.
Wike said he has also directed security agencies and the chairmen of local government areas to fish out and resolutely deal with any member of IPOB found in any community in violation of the Executive Order and other legal instruments.
With restoration of normalcy in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, the governor announced the lifting of existing curfew on Mile 1, Mile 2, Iloabuchi, Emenike and Ikokwu areas of Port Harcourt as well as Rumuokurushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
“However, the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area shall remain in force until further notice while the entire Ikokwu motor spare parts market shall remain closed, also, until further notice”, he said.
Meanwhile, the governor has directed the Rivers State Civil Service Commission to take immediate steps to employ 5,000 youths into teaching and other career positions in the State Civil Service as an immediate measure to reduce the level of youth unemployment.
In the quest to restore sanity and enhance free flow of traffic on roads in the state, Wike said he would soon set up a task force to enforce the ban on illegal street trading and motor parks along public roads.
But, in the interim, the governor approved the ban on the operations of tricycles (popularly known as “Keke NAPEP”) on all major roads in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas.
The governor listed the major roads as: Aggrey Road, Dame Patience Jonathan Road, Eastern Bypass Road, Ikwerre Road, Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway, Agip Road, Ada George Road, Olu Obasanjo Road, and Rumuokwuta – Rumuola Road.
Others include, Rumuepirikom – Rumuolumeni Road (leading to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education), Rumuokwuta – Choba Road, Chief G.U. Ake Road, Peter Odili Road, Ken Saro-Wiwa Road, Nkpogu Road, Trans-Amadi Road, Elekahia – Rumuomasi Road, Gen Yakubu Gowon Road, and Woji – Elelenwo Road.
