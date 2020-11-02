Environment
Bayelsa Community Reports Oil Leak At NAOC’s Oilfield
The people of Okpoama Community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have reported an oil spillage at an oilfield operated by Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC).
A community spokesman said the pollution was causing untold hardship to the predominantly fishing population in the community.
The spokesman, Chief Inikio Sele-Dede, who is also Chairman of Okpoama Kingdom, Chiefs’ Council raised the alarm in an interview with the The Tide recently in Yenagoa.
He described the community as where the Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva hails from, saying that youths in the community were being restrained from resorting to violence.
He disclosed that youths had threatened to attack the Agip CudenTerminal in Brass over the leakage, which occurred along the 243 Ogoda-Brass Trunk line operated by NAOC at Ikuiku, near Ewoama-Brass in Bayelsa.
.Sele-Dede explained that the spill, the second in the area since last May was discovered on Oct. 8 and that it had continued to discharge crude into the creeks and damaging the environment.
He lamented that the leaking oil had spread to Fantuo, Canus Kiri Okpongbokiri, Inibomoye Kiri, Alafurughakiri and Inengigha kiri because of tidal currents.
The community leader said however, that officials of NAOC had visited the scene of the spill but were not able to stop the flow.
“In May this year we had a similar incident not far from the present spill site.
“In this case, just like the previous case, Agip officials came secretly to attempt to stop the leakage but were overwhelmed by the pressure.
“You can imagine the quantum of oil that has gone into the creeks given the number of days of leakage from Oct. 8.”
Sele-Dede described Ikuiku community as an area where women go to harvest periwinkles, adding that people no longer go to the area to fish because of pollution.
“I clearly understand the anger of the youths because the company which provides power in the community has not provided power to the community in recent times.”
Sele-Dede pleaded with the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency to intervene in the management of the spill.
When contacted on the development, Eni, the parent company of NAOC in a statement, confirmed the spillage but regretted that its response had been hampered by denial of access by host communities.
“Preliminary findings show that the event is a minor spill, estimated in less than two barrels and containment measures have been deployed.
“However, community disturbances linked to issues of land ownership involving multiple communities have been delaying our access to the area.
“Regulators and authorities have been duly informed and we are continuing to engage the community to get access to the area,” said Eni management.
RIWAMA Applauds Compliance On Monthly Sanitation
The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), has expressed satisfaction with the compliance of residents and business operators during last Saturday’s sanitation exercise, held across the State.
Addressing newsmen shortly after monitoring the exercise in some sections of Port Harcourt last Saturday, the Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah said the level of compliance is quite impressive despite the global challenges.
The Sole Administrator, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Prince Ike Anselm Chukwu debunked rumours that RIWAMA has been inactive in organising the monthly sanitations these past months.
“Despite the challenges that the state has been going through which is global, RIWAMA has been carrying out its role on environmental sanitation on Saturdays. The team has been out there on mufti doing their jobs in ensuring that the State is clean,”he said.
He noted that due to the global challenge of Covid 19, it would not have been proper to expose people to health situations just to show that work is going on.
“We have been doing our jobs in making sure that Port Harcourt has been clean throughout these long seven months. We have come all out to show that yes the exercise must continue and all hands must be on deck to keep Rivers State clean, “he said.
According to him, RIWAMA is working in line with the vision of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
to make Rivers State the number one State.
Obuah further called on residents of the State to see keeping their state clean as part of their existence adding that we shouldn’t be forced to keep our environment clean.
He cautioned those who have chosen to play football on the monthly sanitation Saturday to stop as it will not be condoned.
Defaulters apprehended according to him will face the law adding that the law takes precedence.
By: Iragunima Benice
Agency Wants Gombe Residents To Use Gas Instead Of Firewood
The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has called on residents of Gombe state to embrace environmentally-friendly approaches in the conduct of their daily activities to reduce pollution and deforestation.
Mr Charles Sharah, the North-East Zonal Director of NESREA, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Gombe.
Sharah noted that the increasing use of firewood as energy source was impacting negatively on the environment and worsening the level of global warming.
He said the use of cooking gas is a better alternative as it helps to halt deforestation and does not constitute as much health hazard.
“We all must embrace the use of cooking gas as friends of our environment. The level of domestic pollution through the use of firewood may seem small, but worsens the Nigerian environment more than what obtains in industrialised societies.
“The effect in the long run will contribute to damaging the ozone layer and lead to global warming. Also, the reckless felling of tree to make fire has deleterious effect on the environment.
“As societies grow, we must adopt and embrace environmentally-friendly means in doing whatever we do as our contribution to protecting our environment for the future,’’ he said.
Sharah added that burning of wastes and bushes also contributed to air pollution.
“As we go into the dry season, bush and wastes burning must be avoided for the sake of our health and of the environment,’’ he said.
He said NESREA initiated an emission control programme to militate against air pollution.
The emission control, covering vehicular and generator emission programmes developed by the agency, seeks to sanitise the environment and to ensure clean air, he explained.
He added that control programme which had been test-run in Gombe State would soon kick off and be extended to other geo-political zones of the country.
Sharah commended the Gombe State government’s initiative of planting one million trees annually for the next four years, adding that the initiative would impact positively in ensuring a greener and beautiful environment.
Flood Claims Another Life In Rivers … As More Communities Are Submerged
Reports reaching The Tide Newspaper from Ula-Ubie Community in Ubie Kingdom of Ahoada West Local Government Area indicate that one of its sons has lost his life in the surging flood ravaging the area.
According to the report, the deceased known as Godstime Chibunna, a Senior Secondary School student reportedly drowned when their canoe capsized in the bush.
The report further said that his body has since been recovered and buried.
The death of Godstime Chibuna brings to four the number of deaths recorded so far due to the surging flood in the state.
It would be recalled that the Omoku Community in Ogba Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area had last week reported the death of three children.
The children were reported to have drowned while returning from the farm with their mothers.
Meanwhile, sources from Ubie Kingdom say the whole area is now engulfed by flood.
According to the source, the incident has led to the destruction of thousands of houses as well as farmlands.
The source listed worst affected communities to include; Ula-Ubie, Onubor, Odiereke-Ubie and Ikodu.
Other areas affected are Oshiobele, Olokuma, Ibuechi, Ebirib-I Ebiriba II Ihunkpo, Ubetu, Owrube and Ubarama.
Also affected are Ubio, Anwunugboko, Odioku, Odido, Odialugboko, Oyigba, Ogoada and Egbee.
Speaking in an interview with The Tide, the Eze Igbu Ubie of Ubie Kingdom of Ahoada West Local Government Area, HRM Eze Augustin Maxwell Okpokiri said his kingdom is completely devastated by the flood.
“My kingdom is more affected than any other communities. All the roads have been cut off. In fact Ubie kingdom with 21 towns and villages have been submerged by flood.”
Eze Okpokiri said over 50,000 persons have been displaced, while all farms including cassava, plantain, banana and yams are all gone.
He also said his people have now converted town halls to internally displaced persons camps and stressed the need for both governmental and non-governmental agencies to come to the aid of his people.
The monarch said the perennial nature of the flooding has underscored the need for government to look for solution to it.
“It doesn’t used to be like this. Now that it is coming every year, government should look for solution to it.
When contacted on phone, the South-South Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Brandon Walson confirmed that more communities are being engulfed by flood in Rivers State.
He also said the agency is finding it difficult to access some communities because of lack of assistance from local government councils.
