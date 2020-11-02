Niger Delta
A’Ibom Gov Hails Peaceful LG Polls
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has commended the peaceful conduct of the local government councils’ polls in the state despite the low turnout of voters.
Emmanuel gave the commendation last Saturday while at his polling unit for accreditation and voting at Awa ward 1, Onna Local Government Area.
He praised the preparedness of the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) for the exercise.
The governor described the processes leading up to the elections as transparent.
“I think this is one of the peaceful elections we have ever conducted. I drove from Uyo down here trying to monitor the elections.
“I like the quietness and orderliness of the elections and I am also appreciating the preparedness of AKISIEC, the quality of materials is of a very high standard.
“They have done a good work but it is unfortunate that people will still be complaining even when we score the process 99 per cent. I would only encourage them (AKISIEC) to do more,’’ he said.
Emmanuel said that he had confidence in the local government system.
“I have confidence in the elections. If I didn’t have confidence, why should I waste my time coming here?
The Presiding Officer of Awa ward 1, Onna LGA, Mr Destiny Ikpe, told newsmen that the accreditation and voting were done simultaneously, adding that the exercise started by 8 a.m.
At Uyo Urban Ward 2 and Ward 4 no voter was seen around the polling units even though electoral officers were on ground by 9a.m.
Niger Delta
Journalist In Police Net For Alleged Blackmail
A practising journalist-cum contractor in Rivers State, Mr. Innocent Amadi, appears to have shot himself on the leg this time around in his crass ambition to get-rich quick.
The ‘’Independent Monitor Newspaper’’ reporter, who specialises in blackmailing his victims into submission for the purposes of extorting huge amounts of money from them, was, last Wednesday, caught red handed by the police in the civil service commission, while trying to perfect a scam operation.
The Tide learnt that he is now cooling his feet in the police cell awaiting trial.
According to an eyewitness account, the journalist made himself available to a plot to steal copies of Eze Mike Elechi’s certificates and other documents at the State Civil Service Commission, which Chief Okechukwu Okah’s group claimed, were fake in order to implicate and embarrass the former permanent secretary with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The Tide gathered that Amadi equally went to Elechi and played out the rehearsed storyline, urging his victim to part with a specific sum of money in order to ‘’kill’’ the story to avoid the embarrassment.
However, Elechi smelt a rat and told him that he was not interested as he was sure his certificates were real and genuinely earned.
The sources further narrated how the suspect, who has benefited a lot from his latest victim, suddenly turned to Judas Iscariot, and pitched his tent with Okah’s camp, which had assembled some journalists and directed them to procure Elechi’s documents at the CSC for the purpose of blackmail and character assassination.
According to sources, the Okah’s camp also planned to use such publication to further their court case against Elechi, alleging he became permanent secretary fraudulently.
The journalist eventually approached an administrative officer in charge of the Records in the civil service commission (name withheld) for the deal, lured the young man with his company’s (Ideca & Sons Service Nig) Polaris Bank cheque: No 47923729 valued at N50,000.00, promising to issue another cheque with an increased figure at the end of the deal, when all the service records of Elechi have been procured.
The storekeeper accepted the offer and started bringing out the documents in piece-meal but became dithery, and decided not to cash the cheque on September 17, 2020, but rather informed the CSC authorities, for necessary action.
The authorities, it was learnt, asked him to play along with the suspect and his group to a logical conclusion.
“On Monday, October 26, 2020, the duo agreed to meet at the civil service commission to conclude their transaction but the coast was not clear, and it was postponed to Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
“At this point, the authorities of the CSC felt it was time to call in the police to pick the culprit, especially with all the evidence gathered, including the video/audio recording gathered of their conversations.
“And so, on the D-Day, the police laid ambush at the civil service commission, and the traitor eventually surfaced, collected an envelope containing all the documents needed, and was happily hurrying out when he was arrested and forced into the police van after a fierce struggle.
“The Omerelu-born journalist in Ikwere LGA of Rivers State, in his confessional statement to the police, confirmed that his master, Chief Okechukwu Okah, assembled some journalists with a mouth-watering offer, and contracted them to procure the documents in order to use same to make a publication to boost his court case against Elechi”, the source added.
When contracted, Eze Mike Elechi, said that has left Innocent Amadi with his conscience and God, and urged the government to go to any length to unravel all the reasons why some people storm the office to steal the records of retired and serving officers of the state civil service.
The suspect was later arraigned before a Magistrate Court, where he was granted bail after taking his plea.
Niger Delta
Ijaw Youths Harp On Resource Control, Restructuring
In the wake of recent happenings around the nation, youths of Ijaw extraction through the leadership of its umbrella youth body, the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, says it has commenced a wide range consultation on the way forward for its race.
Ijaw ethnic group, The Tide learnt, is the fourth largest race in Nigeria,spanning through Kingdoms in and around the Niger Delta region.
Speaking with journalists shortly after a consultative meeting with stakeholders at the weekend in Yenagoa, the President, Ijaw Youths Council (World Wide), Mr Peter Igbifa condemned what he described as the militarisation of Ijaw land by the Federal Government.
He said while natural resources from Ijaw land were milked away by the Federal Government for the benefit of other ethnic nationalities, the people of the land were left to go cap in hand for their survival.
Igbifa warned that if after the congress was done with its ongoing consultations with stakeholders and issues concerning marginalisation, oppression and others as it affects the Ijaw people and the Niger Delta were not still addressed, the IYC may resort into calling the Ijaw nation to take its destiny into their hands.
According to the President, the Federal Government gave Zamfara State the leave to mine and trade the bulk of gold deposited by nature on its land alone.
the Ijaw people in uniformity with other stakeholders from the Niger Delta too may also be toeing same part as the northern state in dealing with its oil and other resources deposited by nature on its land.
Igbifa noted that other issues of national concern to the IYC were those of restructuring, devolution of power, amongst others.
The Consultative meeting had in attendance both serving and former leaders of the IYC and several other critical stakeholders of Ijaw nation spreading across its three zones.
Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youth Council has hinted The Tide sources that in about a fortnight it would be issuing a communique on its resolution regarding the state of the nation as it affects the Ijaw people.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
#EndSARS: C’River Decries Attack On NYSC Secretariat
The Cross River State Government has condemned the attack on facilities at the state secretariat of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), by hoodlums who disguised as #ENDSARS protesters.
The state’s Commissioner for Youths and Skills Acquisition, Mr Signor Omang-ldiege said this while inspecting the damage at the secretariat on Sunday in Calabar.
Omang-ldiege described the action as embarassing, unimaginable and primitive.
He therefore, called on youths in the state to support the government of Gov. Ben Ayade, whose policies in the last five years have been youth-oriented.
“What we are seeing here is like a dream to some of us. Cross River over the years has been a peaceful place known by all, therefore, to have this act done here is unimaginable.
“One begins to wonder why youths will rise up against their fellow youths, no one can imagine the motive behind this.
“It is unfortunate that inspite of all that Ayade has done and his efforts to ensure that all is well with youths by making policies that are geared towards improving their lives, some still took to destruction and that is why I feel embarrassed with the attack on the NYSC Secretariat,” he said.
The Commissioner explained that the Ayade led administration was collaborating with both the federal government and some private enterprises to ensure that youths were engaged productively with a view to curbing restiveness as well as providing them with decent means of livelihood.
“The governor in collaboration with the federal government is working to better the lives of young people in the state.
“The fabrication academy alone is expected to house over 70 skills which is to be acquired by Cross River youths and beyond,” he said.
He assured the state NYSC Coordinator, Mr Mohammed Nakamba of government’s commitment towards averting future occurrence.
On his part, Nakamba thanked the state government for showing solidarity with the NYSC.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Caf President Faces Fifa Ban
- Sports4 days ago
Ajiboye Hopes For Improved NPFL
- Sports4 days ago
Sports Journalist Launches Book, Next Week
- Politics4 days ago
Sheathe Your Swords, Omo-Agege Tells Niger Delta Agitators
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Tasks Yakubu On Credible Elections
- Editorial4 days ago
UN At 75
- Sports4 days ago
Rivers Tennis Boss Assures On Sports Dev
- Politics4 days ago
South African NGO Wants Public Hearing On Lekki Shootings