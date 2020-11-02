Nation
Minister Urges Parents To Instill Values In Children
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has urged parents to instill family values in their children as a way to save the country from degeneration.
The minister made the call at the weekend in Kaduna during a stakeholders’ engagement with 77 district heads, religious and community leaders from the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State.
“We are calling the attention of parents that we have failed our children in the sense that the kind of values we use to have is no more.
“We need to remind ourselves that our children need to be upright and that this criminality going on, on daily basis, is not for their benefits and the benefit of the state and country,” she said.
The minister appreciated efforts by the Kaduna State government in managing security issues in the state.
Ahmed told the stakeholders that the Federal Government has created a N75 billion entrepreneurship support fund, to enable youths in the country grow their businesses and be economically independent.
The minister explained that the fund would support the youth to actualize their innovative and enterprenueral ideas, be productive and employers of labour.
Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Environment, Dr. Muhammad Mahmud, called for collective efforts to tackle the security challenges in the country.
He urged the stakeholders to support government in addressing the security challenges and unemployment in the country.
The minister advised the youths to be self reliant, by focusing on skills acquisition and not depending on government.
Mahmud urged the leaders to be advocates of peace in their respective communities in order to bring about meaningful development.
Earlier, the Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, appealed to the stakeholders to sensitise their communities on the need to always uphold the law in all their conducts.
According to her, the state government will remain resolute in dealing with any lawlessness and criminal acts.
She also condemned the recent spate of looting and destruction of public and private properties.
“These mob actions are unreasonable and intolerable,” the deputy governor said.
She expressed the hope that the interactions would lead to understanding and collective efforts to develop the state.
“As good citizens, it is part of our civic duty to support government in the development of the state.
“So, we need this interactions between the government, traditional and religious institutions that allow us to reason together.
“It is agreed that there are problems, but government is doing all it can to address them. I urge all on the need to join forces to save the society from those seeking to destroy it,” he added.
“This is a responsive government and we have listened to the demands of our people and are doing our best to address them,” the deputy governor added.
Nation
Couple Die Same Day In Abeokuta
What seemed a myth but a reality occurred at Abeokuta, Ogun State, recently, as Pa Israel Akojede and his wife, Mama Esther, both died few hours apart having lived together in marriage for 72 years.
Their demise, which occurred at Gbonagun Obantoko area of Abeokuta, had Pa Akojede reported dead around 3 a.m. on Friday, October 30, while his beloved wife died a few hours later having got the news of her husband’s death.
Pa Akojede, was 103 years, while Mama was 98 years,
The first son of the family aged 70, Mr Joseph Akojede, who confirmed the deaths, said that though the incident remained a mystery to the family, but that it was expected because of the fondness between them.
“Their death is shocking but also expected. What we are thinking is maybe there would have been a short interval because they both loved themselves dearly.
“I have watched them since I was young and I know they are inseparable, they wear same colour of clothes, have the same belief and always consulted each other for advice.
“You can hardly hear them grumbling against each other as mama will say whatever her husband did was final, she won’t give a second opinion even if she had any.
“Such was the love they shared. Papa died very early in the morning and as we were being careful about breaking the news to his wife, she already knew and few minutes later she gave up the ghost,’’ he said.
The first grandson of the family, Mr Olanrewaju Akojede of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the demise of the couple was a true version of the popular film, “Romeo and Juliet’’.
“I have watched them play Romeo and Juliet whenever I have the opportunity to be with them. It’s so surprising to me that they even shared the same mobile telephone.
“Whenever I call, it’s either Mama or Papa that answers the call; it depends on who the phone was with it when I called.
“They are so great parents who had lived a pleasant and worthy life that is worth emulating. May their souls rest in peace,’’ he said.
Their burial ceremony will be announced later by the family.
They are survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Nation
2023: MASSOB, Igbo Leaders Want Presidency Zoned To S’East
Leaders in the South- East and the secessionist group, Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), last Friday called for the zoning of the presidency to the region in 2023.
They made the call at the end of their meeting held at the Enugu State Government House.
The meeting had in attendance governors of the region led by the chairperson of the South East governors forum and governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi.
National Assembly members, clergy, monarchs, women leaders and other leaders from the zone, also attended the meeting.
In a communique at the end of the meeting, they stated: “We demand that South East be given the opportunity to be the president of Nigeria in 2023.”
The communique was signed by Ugwoke Ibem Ugwoke, national secretary of MASSOB and Uchenna Madu, leader of MASSOB.
They also called for the disarming of killer herdsmen, who have occupied forests and farmlands in the region destroying farmlands, kidnapping, killing and raping women.
They however pledged to continue to live and work peacefully with peaceful herdsmen who have been living peacefully in the region for decades.
The meeting also called for the creation of one additional state in the South East to be at par with other regions in the country.
They also asked that the South East governors be allowed to determine locations where roadblocks are necessary in the South East, especially in emergency situations.
According to them, this will help to address the complaints of the people about roadblocks and extortion in the South East.
The leaders also alleged that there is serious discrimination and marginalisation of civil servants from the region in the federal civil service.
“The lgbo youths and MASSOB, note with sadness that South-East is being discriminated against in the allocation of federal infrastructure projects.
“We note specifically that all the major federal roads in lgbo land are in terrible state of disrepair. We, therefore, demand that the federal government should immediately approve a substantial intervention fund to complete all these major road projects in the South East,” they said.
They further demanded that substantial allocations be made for major infrastructural projects in the 2021 budget currently before the National Assembly.
“We want the Federal Government to look into this”, they said.
The meeting also agreed that each state must set up a youth rehabilitation and empowerment fund to address youth unemployment in the South East.
They also agreed that a monitoring committee be set up in each state, made up of youths, clergy, traditional rulers, governors representatives and women to monitor compensation and empowerment funds in the South East to be set up by governors and federal government.
The meeting also resolved that the president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo should lead youth representatives and select leaders from the region to the presidency to make their demands to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Nation
Don Bemoans Dearth Of Women Authors
Dr Abdulrazaq Katibi of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has decried the decline in the rate of women authors of Arabic Literature in Nigeria.
Dr Katibi, a lecturer in Arabic at the Department of Linguistics, African and European Languages of the university, said women needed to be carried along in the development project.
He said this while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Ilorin, during the public presentation of his book, titled: “Women in Arabic Literature in Nigeria: Issues, Expression and Analysis”.
The author, who told newsmen that the lackadaisical attitude of women to Arabic literature prompted him to embark on this literacy work, observed that women were not carried along in Arabic literature like in other languages.
“As you know, literature is a good element in developing any nation. Many good nations, many developed nations have used literature to develop their entity in which Nigeria should also emulate.
“We should not leave Arabic behind in taking the Nigerian project forward,” he said.
Katibi, however, said some political, educational, social and religious reasons were responsible for this dearth in women authorship in Arabic literature in the country.
One of these, according to him, were the Europeans, who came to Nigeria with their own culture thereby relegating others, particularly Arabic, to the background.
“In term of socials, women have always been told they should be seen and not heard, thereby making their involvement in literature not felt,” he said.
Katibi also blamed Arabic scholars for marrying the best among their students, thereafter, neglecting the intellectual and literary potentials of the women.
“This makes Arabic language and Arabic literature not to flourish as they did during the time of Usman Dan Fodio.
“We should remember Nana Asmau was a wife, a mother and daughter, yet she still did all those kind of literary works and still excelled in those areas,” he added.
The author noted that women needed to be encouraged and recognised as veritable part of developmental project in any society.
Reviewing the book, Dr Saudat Abdulbaki of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Ilorin, said that the book has exposed a very wide gap in authorship of Arabic literary works in Nigeria.
“It has shown that we have more men in that field than women; it also shows that when we talk of Arabic literature, more men get to the top of their careers than women.
“I found the book very interesting and captivating to the extent that I never wanted to drop it until I read it to the end. It heightened my curiosity to notice the gap in Arabic literature when we talk about male female authorship.
“The big impact that the book has on me is that knowledge is the right of everybody and this is aptly defined in the Quran.”
Dr Abdulbaki, who is an associate professor of Mass Communication, urged women in the field of Arabic studies to strive to excel in documenting their expressions and thoughts in poetry, drama and prose so that the future generations could have something to rely upon.
Earlier in his remark, Alhaji Aliyu Badmus, who was the chairman of the occasion, said that Arabic language could go into extinction in the country if concerted efforts are not made by the teachers to encourage students.
Badmus, a proprietor of a private school in Ilorin, said the number of students offering the subject is abysmally low compared to other languages.
He urged parents to encourage their children to speak the language just as they speak English.
He also urged Arabic scholars to produce a simplified version of books that teach the language.
