Truck Drivers Bemoan Police Extortion At Rivers Borders

Sequel to the looting of property by suspected hoodlums during the recent #EndSARS protest in Lagos State, the Nigerian Navy says it has recovered looted valuables worth over N100 million from the suspects.

The command also said over 41 persons had been arrested and paraded for partaking in various criminal activities in the state.

The Navy Commander, BEECROFT, Commodore Ibrahim Shettima, who made this known in a statement, listed the items recovered from the suspects as vehicles, household appliances, industrial equipment, food stuff, clothes, jeweleries and bicycles.

Represented by Base Operations and Acting Executive Officer of NNS BEECROFT, Commander Andy Zidon, Shettima said: “In the course of the operation, 41 individuals were arrested for partaking in various criminal acts, including looting and attacks on innocent citizens of Lagos State.

“They have been handed over to the Nigerian Police”.

“Furthermore, a large number of looted items were recovered at various locations across our Area of Operations and evacuated to the Base.

“These items include: vehicles, household appliances, industrial equipment, food stuff, clothes, jewellery, bicycles, estimated at over 100 million Naira”.

The Tide reports that the NNS BEECROFT was collaborating with the Lagos State government in a bid to help recover the looted items and also return them to their rightful owners.

“In fact, a large truck and mini-bus were also discovered loaded with looted items about to be taken out of state,” Shettima said.

He maintained that during the protests, the Base conducted not less than 200 active patrols and responded to not less than 50 distress calls from citizens and organisations.

“Around October 19, Lagos State plunged into a civil unrest characterised by riots, looting and reported widespread criminal activities by hoodlums and miscreants.

“NNS responded to the crisis in an effective and timely manner to help ensure the return of normalcy within its Area of Operations.

“This operation was conducted under the Lagos State Security architecture code named OP MESA, which designates Apapa, Orile, Ijora, Costain, Surulere, Mile 12, Amukoko etc, as the AOR for the NN”, he said.

Shettima noted that the Base conducted patrols and took all necessary measures within the ambits of the law, as well as internal security standard operating procedure for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He, however, averred that NNS BEECROFT also deployed personnel to Tincan Island Port and Apapa Wharf to safeguard those critical national assets.

“Furthermore, additional personnel were deployed to secure all NNPC installations at Tarkwa Bay Island, including Terminals/Tanks Farms and the Atlas Cove Jetty.

“Harbour Patrols were conducted around the Ports and Lagos Anchorage to prevent miscreants from attacking visiting merchant vessels”, he said.