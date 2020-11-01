Maritime
Okowa Urges FG To Resuscitate Warri Port
The Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged the Federal Government to resuscitate Warri Port to create employment for the youths.
Okowa who decried the high rate of unemployment in the state, also called on the management of the port to make it more viable to attract investors and create job opportunities.
The governor made the call at the weekend, during a Town Hall meeting with the youths comprising #EndSARS protesters, civil society groups, students, social groups and community leaders across Delta South and Delta Central Senatorial districts.
He said that with the congestion of the ports in Lagos State, the Federal Government should resuscitate the Warri Port and other seaports in Delta in order to create employment opportunities for the youths and also accelerate the nation’s economic growth.
Okowa said his administration had adopted skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes to empower the youths in the state.
“We will try to improve our processes of helping our youths to acquire skills and provide them with starter packs.
“The more active ports we have, the better for the nation; our economy isn’t working the way it ought to work because Lagos is congested.
“The Warri channel needed to be dredged and the Federal Government has awarded phase one of the dredging but until phase two is awarded, we will not be able to achieve any success story on that”, Okowa said.
He thanked the youths for coordinating themselves peacefully, assuring them that his administration would continue to address some of the issues raised.
The governor pointed out that town hall meetings were opportunity carved out to hear from the people directly in order to provide solutions to issues bothering them.
Maritime
Truck Drivers Bemoan Police Extortion At Rivers Borders
Truck drivers plying different routes into Rivers State have expressed dismay over the alleged high level of extortion by policemen.
The aggrieved drivers alleged that policemen deployed to secure different borders linking the state were collecting between N2,000 and N5,000 from them before they could gain access to the state with their wares.
They noted that the alleged extortion made it difficult for trucks conveying foodstuffs and other food items to enter the state on time.
Condemning the alleged extortion, a truck driver, Abubakar Adamu, told our correspondent that the act delayed drivers on the road up to six to seven days before accessing the city.
He attributed the high cost of food items in Port Harcourt to police extortion on the road, saying owners of those foodstuffs were forced to shift the cost to the end users.
“Most of the policemen at the Port Harcourt-Aba borders are wicked, they collect N2,000, N3,000 and sometimes N5,000 from us before they allow us to enter Port Harcourt with our goods”, he said.
Adamu noted that the alleged extortion by the police had forced some of the truck drivers coming to Rivers State to divert to other neighbouring states.
He appealed to the Inspector-General of Police and the Rivers State Police Commissioner to set up a task force to check the excesses of their men at the various borders.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
EndSARS: Navy Nabs 41 Suspects, Recovers N100m Looted Valuables
Sequel to the looting of property by suspected hoodlums during the recent #EndSARS protest in Lagos State, the Nigerian Navy says it has recovered looted valuables worth over N100 million from the suspects.
The command also said over 41 persons had been arrested and paraded for partaking in various criminal activities in the state.
The Navy Commander, BEECROFT, Commodore Ibrahim Shettima, who made this known in a statement, listed the items recovered from the suspects as vehicles, household appliances, industrial equipment, food stuff, clothes, jeweleries and bicycles.
Represented by Base Operations and Acting Executive Officer of NNS BEECROFT, Commander Andy Zidon, Shettima said: “In the course of the operation, 41 individuals were arrested for partaking in various criminal acts, including looting and attacks on innocent citizens of Lagos State.
“They have been handed over to the Nigerian Police”.
“Furthermore, a large number of looted items were recovered at various locations across our Area of Operations and evacuated to the Base.
“These items include: vehicles, household appliances, industrial equipment, food stuff, clothes, jewellery, bicycles, estimated at over 100 million Naira”.
The Tide reports that the NNS BEECROFT was collaborating with the Lagos State government in a bid to help recover the looted items and also return them to their rightful owners.
“In fact, a large truck and mini-bus were also discovered loaded with looted items about to be taken out of state,” Shettima said.
He maintained that during the protests, the Base conducted not less than 200 active patrols and responded to not less than 50 distress calls from citizens and organisations.
“Around October 19, Lagos State plunged into a civil unrest characterised by riots, looting and reported widespread criminal activities by hoodlums and miscreants.
“NNS responded to the crisis in an effective and timely manner to help ensure the return of normalcy within its Area of Operations.
“This operation was conducted under the Lagos State Security architecture code named OP MESA, which designates Apapa, Orile, Ijora, Costain, Surulere, Mile 12, Amukoko etc, as the AOR for the NN”, he said.
Shettima noted that the Base conducted patrols and took all necessary measures within the ambits of the law, as well as internal security standard operating procedure for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
He, however, averred that NNS BEECROFT also deployed personnel to Tincan Island Port and Apapa Wharf to safeguard those critical national assets.
“Furthermore, additional personnel were deployed to secure all NNPC installations at Tarkwa Bay Island, including Terminals/Tanks Farms and the Atlas Cove Jetty.
“Harbour Patrols were conducted around the Ports and Lagos Anchorage to prevent miscreants from attacking visiting merchant vessels”, he said.
Maritime
Piracy: Boat Operators Lament Low Patronage …Want Regular Navy Patrol Of Waterways
Following incessant pirate attacks in Rivers State, boat operators have called on the Nigerian Navy and Marine Police to ensure regular patrol of riverine communities for safety of lives and property.
This is as boat drivers have lamented low patronage of passengers at various jetties across the state due to the menace. Speaking with The Tide on the development, a boat driver, Mr. Jackreh Brown, called on the government to deploy more security agents and gunboats to all the waterways in the state, especially Billie and Andoni waterways, to curb sea robbery.
He admonished the Navy and the Marine Police to ensure total surveillance of the entire waterways across the state, especially as the Yuletide season approaches.
Brown noted that the attacks on boat drivers and passengers along the riverine communities had brought economic hardships to the people, saying most operators had fled the areas.
The driver, who lamented that one person was killed at Billie recently, said boat operators often lost valuables worth over N20 million to pirates within one week.
“Passengers are afraid to travel by boat anymore to Port Harcourt and to the communities for fear of been attacked or robbed by sea robbers.
“The act of piracy has also affected our fishermen, they are afraid of going to the river to fish, because these hoodlums may kill them”, he said.
He appealed to the state government and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to provide security across the rivers and seas in the state.
Another boat driver, Johnbull Green, noted that many passengers had abandoned water transportation for fear of being attacked and killed by pirates.
Green who plies Port Harcourt-Bonny Island route said that the menace of sea robbers has negatively affected socio-economic activities in the riverine communities.
The driver said that unlike before when over 10 to 15 boats were conveying passengers from Port Harcourt to Bonny Island on daily basis, most of the jetties now found it difficult to load two boats per day.
Green also noted that piracy had scared away many potential investors from Bonny and other riverine communities, and appealed to the state government to create employment and skills acquisition for the jobless youths to curb the act.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Caf President Faces Fifa Ban
- Sports4 days ago
Ajiboye Hopes For Improved NPFL
- Sports4 days ago
Sports Journalist Launches Book, Next Week
- Politics4 days ago
Sheathe Your Swords, Omo-Agege Tells Niger Delta Agitators
- Politics4 days ago
PDP Tasks Yakubu On Credible Elections
- Editorial4 days ago
UN At 75
- Sports4 days ago
Rivers Tennis Boss Assures On Sports Dev
- Politics4 days ago
South African NGO Wants Public Hearing On Lekki Shootings