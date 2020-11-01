Sports
LMC Approves 13 Stadia For NPFL 2020/21 Season
The League Management Company has approved 13 stadia for the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season.
In a memo sent by the LMC to clubs on Friday, which was seen by our correspondent, the league body said the 13 approved stadiums were the ones okayed to host NPFL games in the new season.
The approved stadia are Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos; Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo; Samuel Ogbemudia Stadia, Benin; Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba; Okigwe Township Stadium; Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadia, Bauchi and Pantami Stadium, Gombe.
Others are Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi; Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna; Enyimba Stadium, Aba; Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina and Ilorin Township Stadia.
The LMC also listed 11 other stadiums as needing various forms of upgrade or repairs, while two stadia were listed for “complete remodelling and reconstruction”.
Those listed by the LMC for upgrade or repairs are Umuahia Township Stadium; Dutse Township Stadium; Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano; Agege Stadium; Akure Stadium; Warri City Stadium; New Jos Stadium; Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu; Lafia Township Stadium; Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium, Nnewi and Fufure Stadium, Yola.
“The stadiums listed for upgrade or repair require relaying of new playing surfaces (pitches), provision of floodlights, TV camera platforms, upgrade of changing rooms, additional exit & entry gates among others,” the LMC said.
Umuahia Township Stadium and Dutse Township Stadium were the two stadiums the LMC should undergo complete remodelling and reconstruction.
The LMC asked clubs who play in the 11 stadia listed for upgrade to complete them before the start of the new season or choose any of the approved 13 stadia for their home games.
The PUNCH had reported that the Nigeria Football Federation approved that the new NPFL season “can resume anytime from November 15.”
This came after the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 approved the resumption of contact sports at its press briefing October 15.
Sports
Keves’ Boss Wants Individuals, Others’ Involvement In Sports Dev
The Managing Director of Keves Globe Resources (KGR), Chief Ikenna Okafor, has called on well meaning individuals and corporate organisations to also Support sports development in Nigeria.
He stated that he may not be the best in terms of sports development in the country, but he has sponsored competitions to engage the youths meaningfully.
Chief Okafor, who is also chairman Tennis Association in the state said this when the executive members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Rivers State Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit, last Tuesday, in Port Harcourt.
According to him, the policy of the tennis association to is develop young people in sports, not only that, also to groom them to stardom.
“Our policy has always been to develop young people.
“I think, in a bit to develop tennis I have also built a tennis court in Six Army Division, Bori Camp, in the state,” Chief Okafor said.
He thanked SWAN exco for coming and pledged to support the association in sports development.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Go Round Calls For Open Screening Of Players
Go Round FC is calling on interested players with outstanding qualities to take advantage of a screening window to prove that they are good enough to don the colours of the club next season.
The club will resume soon in the Nigeria National League, NNL as soon as they throw their gates open for those who believe they can compete at the professional cadre.
This was contained in a statement signed by the club secretary, China Acheru.
The screening opens on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium in Omoku and closes on November 13, while returning players will resume on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
The screening sessions hold 8 to 10am daily except yesterday.
Sports
Rangers Complete Players’ Medical Test
Management of seven-time Nigeria league champions, Rangers International FC of Enugu at the weekend, completed the medical test for its returning players and the newly acquired ones as preparations for the fast approaching NPFL 2020/2021 season kick off in earnest.
The medical examinations were carried out by a team of doctors led by Dr. Wen Udeoji, Rangers’ team doctor and all the players penciled down to defend the colours of the ‘Flying Antelopes’ for the coming season participated in the exercise.
Captain of the side, Tope Olusesi, who was around for the medical examination said: “We thank God for bringing us together again for the new season and the medical examination is a requirement for full registration in the league, hence we have to take it. I thank management who have been working around the clock to keep the club going and it is my strong belief that we shall deliver the goods this time around for the government and good people of Enugu State as well as our teaming supporters all over the world.”
With the end of the medical examinations on the players, Coach Salisu Yusuf and his lieutenants took the players to the main bowl of Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium for the first feel of the pitch in the last seven months.
Coach Salisu, after the morning session last Saturday, congratulated the players for making the list of players to defend the club’ colours in the coming season while charging them to up their game as the team chase a double in the 2020/2021 NPFL season that is expected to kickoff soon.
