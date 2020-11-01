Politics
APC Commiserates With Adamawa Govt Over EndSARS Protests
The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has commiserated with the state government on the ugly incident of EndSARS protest that turned violent.
The commiseration is contained in a statement issued by Mohammed Abdullahi, the party’s state publicity secretary, on Saturday in Yola.
Abdullahi said that the party’s sympathy was necessary as stakeholders in the peace enterprise of the dear state.
“We commiserate with the Government and people of Adamawa State over the unfortunate incident of the past few days.
“We strongly condemn the action of those who took the law into their hands and went on a looting spree of government warehouses and offices of state and federal government agencies.
“ We felt much more concerned because the theft and looting was extended to the property of innocent individuals who are helping in the economic growth of the state,” Abdullahi said.
He said that the party observed that the ugly incident could have been avoided if the state government had distributed the various palliatives for the COVID-19 pandemic found in the warehouses in time.
“We equally appreciate the effort of the state government and security agencies in restoring law and order after the unfortunate incident “ Abdullahi said.
He said that the party at the state level was not in support of house-to-house search as declared by the state government for looted property as doing so was a move to infringe on the privacy and right of the citizens.
“Finally, we want to call on the people of our dear state, most especially the youth who are leaders of tomorrow to embrace peace and remain law- abiding”, he added.
“Looting, stealing, destroying property or lawlessness is not in our culture.
“We shouldn’t allow others with unpatriotic tendencies to influence us.
“Let’s unite and make Adamawa a peaceful state irrespective of our political differences, religious affiliation or ethnic considerations,” he said.
‘APC Needs Reawakening Towards 2023 Polls’
The All Progressive Congress (APC), South Africa Chapter, said yesterday that the ruling party needs reawakening towards the 2023 general elections.
The National Chairman of APC, South Africa, Mr Bola Babarinde, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, titled “Towards 2023, APC Needs Reawakening”.
Bolarinde said that the emergence of the APC in 2013 was necessitated by the need to counter the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria.
He said that it was in order to break this dominance that saw the coming together of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the new PDP – a faction of the then ruling PDP, to form the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“The APC became a strong force and coupled with the fact that Nigerians had become disenchanted with the PDP, the APC coasted home to victory.
“However, cracks have started to appear in the unity of the APC as over time, selfish agendas, polarisation and factions have started to appear in the party.
“It has become glaring that many of those drawn into the APC do not share the aspirations to save Nigeria or to positively rebrand the country’s image globally.
“The leadership of the party has become polarised, with people aligning back to their initial PDP, CPC and ACN caucuses,” Bolarinde said.
He said the development has caused a conflict of interest, as the APC has taken the backstage.
According to him, the APC has become an orphan begging for attention, while those who are supposed to tend to its growth are more concerned with their inner caucus agendas.
Babarinde said: “Although, the APC has been lucky to have been given a second chance at governing Nigeria, no lessons were learned from the mistake of the first four years.
“Dedicated party members who had worked diligently towards the actualisation of the second term of office were again sidelined especially those in the Diaspora.
“The government has consistently failed to allow those in Diaspora contribute their quota towards the growth of the Nation.
“Even the most basic of requests by the Diaspora community for an enabling law that would allow them vote during national elections in Nigeria has become a subject of negative politicking till date.
“What does it take to pass such a positive legislation into law? – as doing this will give Nigerians outside the country a great sense of belonging.”
He added: “The nation is currently crawling on its promises to the people. We are too slow in implementing policies that will make life meaningful in our nation.
“All over the country, the story is the same – one of neglect and highest degree of insensitivity from the leadership. Basic things like hygienic water, good healthcare system and quality education are still difficult to achieve.
“Yes, we know Nigeria has been subjected to many years of neglect, and the rot in the system may not be easy to correct but our approach to correcting the rot is very slow.
“Things need to change in Nigeria and at a fast pace too. We propose that our leaders should take a ‘salary holiday’ as a sacrifice to move our nation forward.”
Babarinde urged party representatives across all levels to reduce their salaries and allowances “so the Nigerian populace will at least know our leaders are ready to sacrifice”.
He added that the current system of government is too expensive and unreasonable, saying nothing is wrong in a minister making use of his or her predecessor’s cars and office furniture?
The diaspora chairman said that Nigerian youths should be encouraged and assured of a better future by making them believe they are loved and there is concern about their future.
Group Wants Lagos Assembly To Recall Lawmaker
A group, Amuwo Odofin Stakeholders Consultative Forum (AOSCF), has called for immediate recall of the lawmaker representing the constituency in Lagos State House of Assembly.
In a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos yesterday the group demanded the recall of Mrs Mojisola Alli-Macaulay over alleged “gross mis-representation” of her constituency at the assembly.
The statement was jointly signed by Mr Kingsley Nwanze, Convener, Amuwo Odofin Intelligentsia, and Mr Gbenga Akinbinu, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Amuwo Odofin Chapter.
It said that Alli-Macaulay made unguided statements which were inciting and callously targeted at Nigerian youths during plenary.
The group, therefore, vowed to commence legal proceedings for the recall of Alli-Macaulay over her comments, alleging that most Nigerian youths on social media are always high on drugs.
Alli-Macaulay, in a video of her address at an October 26 plenary of the House on the looting and violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests, had said, “We need to begin to orientate our young people. They are high on drugs all the time, most of them.”
The group said: “It is on record that Amuwo Odofin youths protected all business premises within the local government and they were highly commended by well-meaning Nigerians, including the council chairman.
“We would like to state emphatically, that we are not in support of destruction of property by hoodlums.
“It is unfortunate that our representative at the LSHA did not have a good grasp of the positive contributions of Amuwo Odofin youths during the crisis that ravaged other parts of Lagos State.”
The group listed six reasons as grounds for the commencement of legal proceedings to recall Alli-Macaulay from the assembly.
“She does not have functional constituency office as required by law within the constituency for almost two years in office.
“She has not prepared any bill aimed at improving the lives of her constituents and by extension, Lagos State.
“Her continuous representation is totally against the well-being of her constituents.
“It was widely circulated on major social media platforms that she used COVID-19 palliative items as gifts at her last birthday party.
“She has refused to give her account of stewardship at the Lagos State House of Assembly since she assumed office.
“She has also religiously remained inaccessible since she assumed office.”
The lawmaker and her aides did not respond to calls and text messages seeking her reaction to the allegations as at the time of filing this report.
CLO Urges Youths To Embrace Peace
The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), has pleaded with youths to henceforth follow the path of civility, peace and rule-of-law in agitating for social justice and protection of their rights.
“Violence can never remove injustices. Only love, dialogue and peace can do that,’’ the Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told newsmen in Enugu.
According to Ezekwueme, lawlessness and brutality cannot be used to fight injustices in any clime.
“CLO commiserates with families of all those who lost their lives during the violence that trailed the EndSARS protest and pray for eternal repose of their souls.
“CLO also sympathises with Nigerian Police Force over the loss of lives of some gallant officers and despicable destruction of police stations and operational vehicles,’’ he said.
The CLO boss also decried with great disdain barbaric hijack of EndSARS protest by hoodlums, miscreants and criminally-minded people.
“CLO appeals for discreet investigations to bring the perpetrators to face the full wrath of law. Pertinently, our gallant, patriotic and assiduous officers should be commended for their selfless sacrifices towards protecting lives and properties of citizenry in this trying time,’’ he said.
Ezekwueme, however, called on the citizens to avail themselves the unique opportunities provided by various state Panels of Enquiry to express their grievances and frustrations.
He called on state governments to urgently establish special funds for rehabilitating numerous police stations, vehicles and equipment destroyed by hoodlums.
“Governments and security agents should designate areas for those with looted public and private property and belongings to quietly return them.
“It is of prime importance for us to always embrace peace, think about common good and interest,’’ he added.
