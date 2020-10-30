The Rhythm Of Life: The African Poet

Prior to the redeployment of former Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mbu Joseph Mbu, some civil society activists and interest groups had ceaselessly demanded his removal over accusation of partisanship and culpability in the state’s political crisis. Yet a few others insisted that he was unbiased and truly professional in the discharge of his duties, and therefore should be retained.

Our Chief Correspondent, Calista Ezeaku and photographer, Dele Obinna sought the views of some residents on the implication of Mbu’s removal on the political situation in the state and expectations from the new police commissioner, Johnson Tunde Ogunsakin.

Excerpts:

Dr Emmanuel Awoala Francis (Network Analyst)

ers State Police Commissioner, Joseph Mbu was a man of integrity and humanity. And I will advise whoever is taking over from him to take his steps, because considering the political situation in this state, Rivers State is one of those critical states that needs iron hand, otherwise the state will turn to another thing. Take for instance, the issue of APC and PDP, there are different kinds of political manipulations but if you have a formidable security agencies I believe things will become normal.

If you observe some couple of years back, you will find out that the former police commissioners we had, did not work like Mbu. He was formerly in Bayelsa before they transferred him to another place before he came to Rivers State. So they only send him to critical states that have serious challenges in terms of politics, violence and other things and I believe his transfer to Abuja is in readiness for 2015 when many things will be happening in Abuja.

As I said earlier, I expect the new police commissioner, Johnson Ogunsakin to emulate the former police boss in the state. And I believe he will perform well if only he is not carried away with political issues. There is a difference between you coming as a security intelligence and you coming as a personnel. So he has to be in the security intelligence whereby he can utilize his brain to analyse what is going on in the state and find solution to the problems. I want to advise the new commissioner not to allow himself to be used by anybody because if he is a man who loves money, they can influence him with money. But if you are a man of integrity you cannot be bought over with money. He came here for a particular purpose, he should not allow anything to influence him in the discharge of his duties. He should work diligently to protect the image of the Nigerian Police Force.

Mr Zianeh Sylvanus (Teacher)

I don’t think Joseph Mbu’s transfer has any implications on the state. I believe that one being moved from one area of job to another is a normal thing. We know that the state had been on fire because of what the governor thinks the former Commissioner for Police, Mr Mbu, could have been doing. Maybe the man has not been in full agreement with him, the man has not been taking up security issues the way the governor expects. But to me, I think that man has been doing his job. And now that it has come to his being transferred, the new person coming in, I think the other day he said something and the governor also said that he should not be partisan. He should let the police do their duties properly, the police should carry out law and order as it should be. They shouldn’t join APC, they shouldn’t join PDP and all that. So, to me, there is not much about his transfer. It’s normal transfer of person from one duty post to another. Mbu has been transferred, new person has come, so we are also going to watch out to see how he performs his duties.

Most of the problems we’ve been having in the state can be called a misnomer, I don’t believe all the allegations against Mbu are true. But now that Mbu is out, I am thinking that even the governor himself and the others would begin to have trust in the present person that has been brought. Since this person is neutral, this person is not Mbu. And we also believe that he is not going to work as Mbu was working if there has been any area Mbu has been trying to be partisan at all, I cannot testify that. But Mbu has been removed, if he was the cause of the problems, I think the bringing in of the new person will restore some level of peace.

I want the new commissioner to be neutral even as the governor said. Let him not have any political partisanship. Let him not be one sided either for PDP or whatever. It is expected that any political group that wants to hold a rally should obtain police permission. If they should do it, let them be allowed to go on with their rally. But if any group should come up without doing that, let the police also take their stand and say no, these ones are not following the law.

So the agenda for the new police commissioner is simple, let the police look at the law and order position of the state and follow it as such. Let them not begin to consider who is who before they handle their matters.

As I said before, I don’t believe Mbu was responsible for the alleged increase of crime rate in the state or anything. I’m believing that Mbu was trying his best to control the crime rate. And if he was the cause, then let’s expect that as this new man has come in, crime rate will come down. But I’m thinking that the problem with our state is from politicians. The politicians know why they are causing some of these problems. As a matter of fact, if the politicians begin to do their things the way it should be done properly, if they begin to respect themselves and not fight each other, I don’t think there will be any breakdown of law and order.

Mr Elvis Samuel Iboroma (Civil Servant)

I don’t think Mbu’s removal has any implication, although there was demand for his removal. Personally, I knew he would be removed one day. But then, I don’t see Mbu as a bad man Mbu did a very nice job in the state. Now we have a new Police Commissioner, I don’t know his antecedent, but I will expect that he should do a good work and not involve himself in partisan politics. He should remain who he is and give us all the necessary security measures that we need as individuals and a state. The new commissioner should do pure police work. He should not give much of himself to the governor or whoever. Adequate execution of police duties is what we expect from him. He should take all necessary measures to check crime in the state, especially in this present political period.

Mr Ini Hason (Transporter)

I don’t think there is any big deal about Mbu’s transfer. And I will expect and advise the new police commissioner to work hand-in-hand with the governor of the state without any Kata kata. He should do the police work and don’t favour PDP or APC. He should just do his police work. Now I can see many police check points in Mile One. I can see policemen stationed every- where to check crime in this area. Now I can see there is no too much of wahala here. That is very good and should continue.

Mr Zaromen Leicon (Lawyer)

No, not at all, there is no implication of his removal on the state. The thing is that there has been several calls concerning the removal of Mbu because of the political crisis in Rivers State. Some saying he is not acting fairly, some are saying he is acting in accordance with the provisions of the law that is by saying that his duties are okay. So if his removal can bring about peace in Rivers State, there’s no course for alarm. And I want to tell all those people saying that Mbu’s transfer was maybe because he was not favourable to one faction or the other that it’s not like that. As a public servant, there is every tendency that you must be transferred at the appropriate time. So nothing is wrong about his removal.

Some people alleged that Mbu’s presence here was contributing to the political tension in the state. Well I never looked at it that way. But if that was the situation, then another man has come, let us see how he works. And I will encourage everybody to cooperate with him and work with him.

I want to advise the new commissioner to ensure that there is lasting peace in Rivers State. We need peace and nothing more than peace. We don’t need any form or any act of criminality around Port Harcourt and even outside Port Harcourt. Let there be peace everywhere. The governor is the Chief Security Officer of this state and we expect the Commissioner of Police to work in hand with him. The governor should also understand that the commissioner of police is a symbol of police and he should also work with him accordingly. The police commissioner should be neutral in his dealing with various political groups in the state. You know when there is crisis like this, people are bound to talk. You can say anything you like to say. But to the best of my knowledge, the commissioner of police is not a politician, he has nothing to do with politics, so his action is neutral.

Princess Barieeba (Student)

I think the former Commissioner of Police, Mr Mbu, was not doing well in Rivers State because he was being biased. He was favouring one side. But I think the new police commissioner will do well. I will advise the new commissioner to do his work the way that will please Rivers people. He should work cordially with the state governor and carry out his police duties effectively, to protect Rivers State.

He should try not to favour any political group and do his work as a police man. I believe Mbu was the cause of the problem in Rivers State because he was bought over to do what he was doing. Let’s hope there will be peace in the state again as a new man takes over.