Rivers Sports Council Set For Permanent Site
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the relocation of the state’s Sports Council to the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex, Igwuruta-Ali as its permanent site.
The Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.
Iyaye said the approval for the relocation of the council to a permanent site after its 51 years of existence signalled a new dawn in sports promotion and development in the state.
He disclosed that the Sports Council was etablished by Edict No. 4 of 1969 as amended in 1972.
“The Rivers State Sports Council’s initial office complex was a bungalow at the premises of Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), using the Isaac Boro Park and the Port Harcourt Club Fields for training and local competitions.
“The council later transited to the Hotel Olympia, Old Rivers House of Assembly, Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex (popularly known as the Civic Centre) and presently at the Basketball Hostel, Port Harcourt,” he said.
According to Iyaye, the transit nature of the council’s head office adversely affected its effort in preparing for championships and other national and international competitions.
“The council’s transit head office also created major problems, including communication challenges, disruption of effective implementation of policies and programmes in planning, training and execution.
“As well, it resulted in damage to records, documents, materials and equipment,” he added.
The commissioner maintained that the move had further attested to the commitment of Wike in institutionalising sports development in Rivers.
He expressed gratitude to the governor for relocating the Sports Council to the Sports Complex that has ample space to accommodate its head office, association offices, equipment store, hostels, camping and training facilities.
“It is worthy to note that this new development will go a long way in boosting the performance index of the council, athletes and officials in competitions and sports promotion.
“The Permanent Secretary has been directed to work out modalities for smooth relocation to the permanent site, “ the commissioner said.
Iyaye charged the staffers of the council to embrace the new arrangements and give their best in support of Wike’s desire to take sports in the state to greater height.
Caf President Faces Fifa Ban
Confederation of African Football (Caf) president, Ahmad has been found to have breached various codes of ethics, Tidesports source understands.
Last Wednesday, the Fifa vice-president from Madagascar announced his intention to go for a second term in office when Caf elections take place next March.
This could now be in doubt after the investigatory chamber of football’s world governing body determined that he has breached various codes of conduct.
The next step is for the adjudicatory chamber to hand out its sentencing, a source said, adding that this will possibly happen by the end of November.
Any ban is likely to rule out Mr Ahmad’s chances of standing for re-election, given he would have to pass an eligibility test to resume his place on the Fifa Council.
The alleged breaches include Mr Ahmad’s role in the controversial deal involving Tactical Steel.
Tactical Steel is a little-known French gym manufacturer, run by an old friend of Mr Ahmad’s then attaché Loic Gerand, which provided sportswear equipment to Caf in 2017 after an original deal with Puma was cancelled.
Rivers Tennis Boss Assures On Sports Dev
The Chairman of Rivers State Tennis Association (RSTA), Chief Ikenna Okafor, has said that he will continue to support the development of sports in the state.
He stated his intention to encourage and support grassroots development, most especially tennis.
Chief Okafor said this on Wednesday when the new executive members of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State Chapter, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt.
According to him, sporting activities were paralysed, including tennis, occasioned by Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that ravaged the entire world.
“I may not be the best person in terms of supporting sports development in the State, but I am doing my best to encourage the youths in sporting activities.
Besides, the association is making conscious effort to identify and encourage talents,” Chief Okafor said.
Earlier, the State Chairman of SWAN, Udede Jim-Opiki, said the association would like to partner with the RSTA.
According to him, SWAN members are aware of the achievements of Chief Okafor in sports development.
“SWAN was more attracted because of your interest in talent hunt, especially at the grassroots.
As SWAN, we are saddled with the responsibility of publicising sporting activities,” Jim-Opiki said.
Kiadum Edookor
Ajiboye Hopes For Improved NPFL
Plateau United and Nigeria’s national team goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye, has stated that he earnestly hopes for an improved Nigeria Professional Football League, ahead of the commencement of a new season next month, after a long period of inactivity and anticipation for the return of football.
The goalkeeper, who recently extended his contract with the Jos based side speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said, the league in Nigeria comes at a disadvantage already in comparison with other top leagues in Africa, ahead of the team’s campaign on the continent, where they will face the rest of Africa in the CAF champions league for the 2020/21 season.
