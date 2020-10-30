Opinion
Our Faulty Foundation
The founding fathers of this nation built a strong foundation on which they erected three floors. Given the economic enablement of that substructure, the nation thrived and achieved landmarks that put the French behind us in television broadcasting and we led Africa in other areas of human development; we were the reference point for African development. It was such that, at Independence, the colonial masters adjudged Nigeria as one of the developing economies the world should watch. They rated Nigeria at par with India in terms of development capacities and prospects of emerging as a great nation. Then the founding fathers put one more floor and it was okay because the foundation was strong and had the load-bearing capacity to carry such superstructure.
In 1966, a group of misguided and ill-informed men in uniform took over the reins of state and, in response to centrifugal forces, they extended the floors to twelve and, rather unfortunately, they dealt the nation a mortal blow by weakening the foundation; that singular act added the concepts of “commonwealth” and “national cake” to the lexicon of Nigerian politics and heralded the slide down a slippery economic slope. Thus, Nigeria degenerated into a “baaabiyalla” (beggarly) federation. Consequently, heightened disintegrative nationalism took the center-stage of our national discourse all in the quest for a share of the national cake and in response to this, we further increased the structure bit-by-bit to thirty-six floors and a penthouse on the same faulty foundation; and that is why we are where we are today. At a point, we even toyed with the idea of furthering the floors to fifty-four. This was a product of having idiots and tribesmen instead of citizens (in the Greek sense of these words) at the helm of affairs.
Departing from the metaphor of an engineering structure, the truth remains that Nigerians were systematically dispossessed of their land through a string of ill-conceived land use acts. Having been so dispossessed of their basic capital and therefore incapacitated, the people streamed in their droves into government, which became the highest employer of labour and the only thriving subsector of the national economy. Resultantly, the private sector became comatose and the nation degenerated into a government-driven economy. It was only a matter of time before Nigeria acquired the ignominious status of poverty capital of the world.
Now that the youths who are the major stakeholders in Nigeria’s future have woken up from their slumber and docility, it is time to review the foundation of this nation. Decisive and progressive steps must be taken to burrow beneath the faulty foundation and strengthen it such that it is able to carry the humongous superstructure we hoisted on it as a result of disarticulated and narrow-minded leadership that yielded to unremitting disintegrative nationalism.
As a Niger Deltan, I feel pained to the marrow by the double standards of vesting the rights to the gold in Zamfara State in the state while the oil in the Niger Delta is vested in the Federal Government; this is an insult and assault on the psyche of the oil bearing communities of the Niger Delta. However, as a patriotic citizen (in the Greek tradition) of Nigeria, I think that that is a step in the right direction though it stopped short of hitting the necessary target; it is, therefore, a half measure.
Unbridled kleptomania and squandermania coupled with government’s obvious inability to punish culprits since they all live in glass houses indicates that vesting the resources in the state (federal, state or local government) is modus vivendi; that would simply move the point of profligate pilfering from the national treasury to the state treasury.
Government should give back the people their land which it stole through dispossessional laws. The land owners in Zamfara State should be empowered to mine their gold; the people of Igbeti should harness their marble; the people of the Niger Delta should extract their oil and the peoples of various communities in this prodigiously endowed nation should be allowed to harness the resources of their land and pay tax to the various levels of government, which should concentrate on its regulatory role. At this, government will become lean and unattractive for bounty hunters while attracting only those who desire to serve their community and the nation; do-or-die politics will be a thing of the past and the political firmament will become cool. Granted that this thesis has the propensity of creating systemic imbalances and socioeconomic disparities, these can be ameliorated through instituting a discriminatory tax regime such that the agricultural sector pays minimally while the other sectors pay carefully and objectively determined and graded percentages.
I travelled to every continent of the world except Australia before I turned twenty-eight years. Coming home in 1980, I travelled by road and low-altitude aircraft throughout Nigeria. What I saw was (as it still is) a massive mosaic so richly endowed that it has no business with poverty; it was that I averred that no nation on earth is more endowed than Nigeria. This nation is so amazingly gifted it can be what London and Rome are for Caucasians, what Mecca and Medina are for Moslems, what Jerusalem is for the Jews and much more. Nigeria has abundance of natural and human resources to lead Black Africa if only it had citizens at the helm of its affairs.
In his 1776 economic classic titled Wealth of Nations, Adam Smith offered that the wealth of the nations lies in building the capacities of the people and positively engaging them in economic activities; this is the kernel of this thesis. With an economy that is driven by a robust private sector, productive employment will be ensured for the people, business will flourish, tax payers will acquire the capacity to demand accountability from authority figures and government will, inevitably, jettison its iguana syndrome and acquire functional ears. This foundation is the elixir for unbridled kleptomania, illiteracy, mass unemployment, poverty, social unrest and the innumerable malaises that bedevil the Nigerian economy and society; its essence is the capacity to give the private sector a shot in the arm, empower the people and ditch the ignominious status of poverty capital of the world.
Dr Osai is an Associate Professor in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Jason Osai
Opinion
This Is Not Who We Are
Several times, people had drawn attention to the enormous rot in the country both within and outside the government, but they were castigated by those at the corridors of power and their cronies who see every criticism, no matter how constructive, as undermining the government or a pull-him-down syndrome. But the events of the last few days have shown that truly, Nigeria is in a big mess and in dire need of help.
Here we have a country whose leaders, the political class, the elites who, through policy decisions, actions and inactions continue to ruin the nation. The ongoing massive looting of government and private properties in many states, condemnable as it is, can be traced to these groups and individuals. Yes, we denounce the wanton destruction, pillaging of government and private property but have we taken time to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the shameful act?
Let us cast our minds back to October 8, 2020, a day the youths of the country started a peaceful protest against years of police brutality by the now disbanded unit of the police – Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), impunity and bad government. They made some demands that would make the Nigerian nation a better place and the citizens happy. The protest, widely acclaimed as peaceful and well organised, was painfully hijacked by bad elements, allegedly sponsored by government and politicians and left in its wake, arson, looting and destruction. And with the shooting at Lekki toll plaza, Lagos, which claimed some lives, things went bizarre. Points are, had the sponsored thugs not attacked the legitimate protesters; had the Lekki shooting not occurred, the nation wouldn’t be in the present quagmire.
Similarly, had state governors distributed the Covid-19 palliatives as and when due, there wouldn’t be any palliative items to be looted and warehouses and property of private individuals would have been spared. The governors can go ahead and deny hoarding the materials, the blame game between the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs over the looted palliatives can continue, the Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) can carry on with their belated information on the procurement and distribution of the palliatives, but the fact remains that since they were unable to do the distribution from April to October, the vulnerable citizens, who the items were meant for, had helped them in doing so.
However, that does not justify the plundering of public and private property that is seen across the states. How can we raid and destroy infrastructure meant for our general benefit just to get back at government or in the name of poverty and hunger? Why wreck our fellow citizens and cause pain and agony to many families? When did plasma televisions, generators, building materials, goats and other items looted from public and private facilities become Covid-19 palliatives? Is this who we really are? I don’t think so. We are better than this. That our leaders milk the country dry shouldn’t make us behave likewise. Two wrongs can never make a right.
The saddest thing is that we do not think of the effect of these crimes on us, particularly the poor and the nation. Last Tuesday, we saw pictures of a large number of stranded commuters at various bus stops in Lagos because there was scarcity of buses owing to the burning of several Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses by hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protest in the area. Some of the BRT bus drivers interviewed lamented that the dastardly act of the hoodlums might cost them their jobs. Many other people will surely lose their jobs. That will lead to increased poverty rate and hunger in the land. The nation’s fragile economy will be badly hit.
The ethnic and religious dimension to the quagmire should also be of great concern to any well-meaning Nigerian. There is a need for individuals and leaders of various ethnic groups in the country to be cautious when making comments about current events in the country so as not to cause more harm. There is no gain compounding the problem by unguarded utterances. President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed for peace and brotherhood and that should be the campaign of traditional and religious leaders, opinion leaders and everyone who means well for the country this time.
Parents, let us talk to our children and wards to calm down and desist from criminal acts. Let us all join hands to quench this fire before it consumes all of us because, whether you like it or not, we are all vulnerable now. By the time they finish looting warehouses and shops, they will come after us. If you live in a good house or ride a good car, you will be a target. The time to act is now.
Likewise, it’s high time we had purposeful, sincere, transparent, accountable, people-oriented leadership at all levels in the country. We cannot continue with the age-long cosmetic approach to the problems of the country, especially poverty alleviation, job creation, education and youth engagement if we do not want a more devastating rage of the poor in future. Public universities have been shut for over seven months due to face-off between the lecturers and the federal government. Time has come for their differences to be resolved so that these young ones can go back to school and carry on with their lives.
There must be deliberate effort to tackle the problem of out-of-school children in the nation. It is troubling that even though primary education is officially free and compulsory; 10.5 million children are out of school. This portends danger.
Most importantly, the EndSARS protest may have ended abruptly but the demands of the protesters must not be shoved aside. As many observers have pointed out, it goes beyond the disbanding of SARS. It includes a comprehensive reform of the police, correcting the nation’s structural imbalance, among other measures that will make Nigeria our dream country. Restructuring of our mind on the way we think and act is also key to building a better society. We may be professing whatever religion we like but as long as we don’t live it out, a peaceful, secured, united nation, will remain a mirage.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Blight Of Improper Waste Disposal
Since the beginning of time, people have needed to find a way of disposing their trash. It is imperative to note that proper waste disposal is important to ensure safety of life and avoid possible health hazards.
Indiscriminate waste disposal is an improper way or manner by which individuals and organisations get rid of their trash. These practices include dumping refuse by the roadside, along streets, on major roads, as well as in various rivers. Solid waste generation has greatly improved to an uncontrollable rate in the society. This happens due to human daily activities and economic activities.
Due to inadequate waste disposal methods, dumping of refuse in unauthorised places is now the order of the day. Overpopulation, industrial revolution and urbanisation have become major causes of waste generation as well as improper waste disposal.
Lack of appropriate storage facilities, unavailability of proper waste management and planning, wrong perception by residents and nonchalant attitude toward environmental cleaning and sanitation, is also a cause of this indiscriminate waste disposal.
The problem of indiscriminate waste disposal has brought so much pain and ills to the environment and society at large. We can point fingers at the outbreak of various epidemics, infectious diseases, and other human environmental degradation such as flooding, drainage obstruction and waterway blockages in most parts of the country like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Aba, etc. It has been noted that heaps of littering trash are in virtually all market areas, on the streets and even on the roadside and these wastes remain there for many weeks without devising any means of waste collection, either by private individuals or the government.
Some areas have also been abandoned when inspections are going on by the government, or even during environmental sanitation. I assume such attitude is an act of negligence on the part of waste disposal agencies or the environment ministry.
Waste management and indiscriminate waste disposal is one menace that has to be curbed with immediate effect, and checkmating the activities of persons who dispose waste products in an improper way, must be done from the grassroots level. It is a joint effort from both the government and citizens of the nation and this must start from the family.
Government should focus on collection of waste products from households. They should encourage homes and individuals to bag their wastes in plastic bags as this would help to avoid littering.
Most people drop biscuit wrappers, cans, bottles and water sachets by the roadside in cars and on highways, which is why the government should move and foster for a cleaner and healthier environment.
There should be adequate financing for each state, to support and help them in waste disposal projects. Waste bins must be placed in strategic areas on streets and communities for effective monitoring.
Illiteracy and low level of education is another factor that can constrain the thinking of most citizens. For instance, in places such as GRA, Victoria Island, and other known places where the supposedly educated elite reside and do daily business, inadequate waste disposal or improper refuse dumping is barely seen or is at the lowest because they know the dangers of the act and how littered their environment can be. But in these places where the average or low class citizens live, it is on a high range, therefore, proper sensitisation and advocacy programmes should be done to educate the general public as to why they should desist from dumping waste indiscriminately.
The government should also encourage individuals who set up private waste collection agencies by reducing taxes paid and also workers of the ministry of environment. They should clean these wastes from the roadside from time to time, and be encouraged by increasing their take home pay. This would enable them see the work as a responsibility and thereby curb nonchalance.
Laws and sanctions should be made to discourage persons who engage in indiscriminate waste disposal. Persons could be arrested and prosecuted by a court if they flout orders. Fines can also be imposed depending on the level of offence by anyone who is caught.
Apart from all these measures mentioned above, the government should also encourage practice such as recycling of industrial waste products such as cans, bottles, papers, clothes, etc. Also, biowaste products which include those materials that can decay such as food items, leaves, banana peels should be biologically turned into manure and fertilisers.
This is why the government should set up recycling agencies and also monitor the collection of waste to avoid improper disposal. Unlawful solid waste dumping in the society must be checkmated. There is an urgent need for government and private stakeholders to implement policies that can prevent the littering of waste in the environment. Human health and the environment need to be safeguarded from unsustainable conditions which are caused by indiscriminate waste disposal in our society.
Government alone does not have the responsibility of checking indiscriminate waste disposal. Also, it is the duty of every organisation and individual to take it upon themselves to keep the environment healthy and clean.
Dennar wrote from Uturu in Abia State.
Ngozi Dennar
Opinion
Between Zamfara Gold And N’Delta Oil
A front page news item in The Tide of Monday Oct. 12, 2020, read: “Wike Didn’t Comment on Zamfara Gold, RSG Clarifies”. Another front page, Oct. 21, 2020, read: “Zamfara Gold Bar: N’Delta Youths Demand Direct Sale of Oil”. Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, did not need to comment on the issue of Gold extraction and sale in Zamfara State because that issue is already a public knowledge. Neither was it necessary to refute or clarify any controversy about a governor making any comment about the extraction and sale of gold in Nigeria.
Is it true or false that individuals and organizations are being permitted to prospect, mine and sell gold in certain parts of Nigeria? Similarly, is it true or false that there was a Decree No. 51 (1969) which made mineral oil and gas to become national resources? Is it true or false that Gold is a symbol of human clever intrigues, avarice and political shenanigans? Would any honest Nigerian deny the fact that the issue of mineral oil and gas is a key factor in Nigeria’s political economy?
What appears to be taken for granted is the fact that the Nigerian masses are being bamboozled without their knowing so. Similarly, that Nigerian politics was described by a former head of state as a “do-or-die affair”, is a clear reflection of the shenanigans connected with the nation’s political economy.
It may be true to say that social media and wrong uses of information and communications are factors which can fuel gossips, protests and social unrests. But it is even truer to say that gossips, protests and social unrests arise where the masses are not told the truth by those who owe them such social responsibility. There are usually dangers in a continued bamboozlement of the masses, even when they are regarded as cowardly, ignorant and lazy people. You can rarely tell when cowardly, ignorant and lazy persons get secret allies and advisers who can spur them into protests!
It can hardly be denied that cryptocracy and mendacracy can be mixed up into the practice of a democracy. This is more so when governance is characterized by some claudestine and faceless groups often called cabals, in a polite manner. While a government can employ spin-doctors, propagandists and image makers with good intentions, things often turn out that the use of mendacity predominates in such practices. Especially with the possibility of allocation of gold mining right or oil blocks as enticement, can there be a guarantee that friends of the government in power cannot resort to mendocracy and cryptocracy? Gold wins!
Is it not possible that government officials, power blocs, politicians and pressure groups can undermine the implementations of state policies and programmes? Even security agencies cannot be ruled out as possible collaborators in the game of power politics. Or can we deny the fact that power blocks and interest groups can be meddlers and spoilers in politics?
Ultimate goals and responsibilities of any governance include fair and just protection of all sections. Similarly, where there are breaches and lawlessness, responsible governance would ensure that due process of law enforcement be followed without breaches. For any system of governance to presume that the governed or masses are cowards and ignorant fools, would be a dangerous step to take. So-called dividends of a democracy would embrace and include the well-being and happiness of a majority of the populace. If people are happy, you rarely would beg them to be patriotic.
With regards to the shenanigans involved in extraction and management of mineral resources, the Revenue Watch Institute (RWI) gave Nigeria very poor marks in the administration of its oil sector. Special reference was made about secret awards of oil licences, such that “tongues wag through social media”. Neither can we refer to such information on the social media as being all false and unfounded gossips. Can the news that “the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, recently sold goldbars to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) worth about N5 billion” be described as false? Was gold sold?
We were told that a group which called itself the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) intends to resume hostilities in the Niger Delta region, over some grievances. Can such a group of aggrieved youths be described as being ignorant of the issues between Zamfara gold and Niger Delta oil? Or, are there no issues?
The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently scaled through a second reading in the Senate after some exhaustive debates. Controversies over that bill had been such that unprintable speculations flew around in the social media. From its original intents and purposes, various items were smuggled into it and some big issues kept aside. Dr Joseph Ellah, an insider in the oil and gas politics, came up with a 35-page monograph entitled: Implications of the New Petroleum Industry Governance Bill for Nigeria. That protest by a single knowing Nigerian, caused the delay in the passage of the PIB. That monograph by Ellah is there for anyone to read.
Nigerians, particularly people of the Niger Delta zone, would want to know the individuals and groups who have been trying legal and political means to acquire ownership of oil and gas assets that should belong to the Niger Delta people. Reactions from youths and any other groups of aggrieved person, in the forms of peaceful or violent protests, usually depict bottled up tensions caused by many factors.
The antics of hiring hoodlums and miscreants to infiltrate or disrupt a peaceful protest, cannot continue to be the means of diluting and diverting attention away from vital issues that demand solutions. Nigerians are aware of fire-brigade, damage-control antics employed by state spin doctors to handle vital social agitations. Honesty remains the best policy, not shenanigans! Let’s address issues, not shadows!
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
